March 17 – 23: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

St. Eugene school … Contractor Wood has resumed building, operations on the Indian Industrial, school at St. Eugene Mission.

Perry Creek … All signs point to a very busy season on Perry Creek this year, once the snow goes. Geo. T. Carr will have some Chicago experts on the ground to inspect the quartz properties. Jim McDonnell’s steam shovel will be working again. E. G. Boynton, of the hydraulic outfit, will be on the ground to resume operations. A syndicate of local men has been organized to operate some of the Perry Creek quartz claims this season and the best of results are anticipated.

Motor car activity… Both local garages ship­ping in additional cars, most of which have already been dis­posed of.

The Cranbrook Garage Co., P. F. Patrick manager, received five new McLaughlin-Buick motor cars this week from the factory. One of these a 30 h.p. five passenger car, was con­signed to Geo. Hoggarth, proprietor of the Hotel Cranbrook; another, a 22 h.p. runabout was consigned to V. Kerr, proprietor of the Elk hotel, Elko, and a third was consigned to that enthusiastic automobilist, P. Matheson. This car is one of the handsomest that has as yet been im­ported into Cranbrook, & 30 h.p. gentleman’s roadster, thoroughly up-to-date in every particular, and a self-starting machine.

Maurice Quain has purchased Mr. Matheson’s run­about.

Mr. Patrick has other cars on order and anticipates a very busy season.

Mr. A. L. Mott, proprietor of the Kootenay Garage, also anticipates a very busy season. He is looking for the early arrival of four Ford cars, which he has already disposed of, and of another shipment of four cars within two or three weeks. The prospects are that Cranbrook city will be the center of a very active automobiling district this coming season. With the new roads constructed, and under construction, Cranbrook is the center of as fine a motoring section, as there is in the Pacific Northwest, which will be tak­en advantage of from now on.

Spring fashions … The new spring hats display a far greater amount of trimming than they have for some time, and not only of one kind, but combinations, such as ribbon and flowers, lace and piece goods, ribbon and lace, and feathers and flowers.

Fancy ornaments are frequently added to any of the above combinations.

The simple, fabric or straw hat will again be worn but will be restricted to serve for knockabout wear exclusively.

The “coolie” shapes — shapes with a flat low crown and wide brims are shown.

Napoleon shapes are again to the fore.

There is a large variety of flower trimmings and many new ideas have been produced. Small flowers are decidedly in vogue.

In colors, Pastielle shades will be popular for summer. Black and white, and tans will be much in evidence. However, no one particular color can be said to standout preeminent.

The display at McCreery Bros, is by far the largest they have ever presented and the milliner’s patrons have every reason to rejoice over the new chapeaux for they are extraordinarily handsome.

Wardner news … After thoroughly inspecting the work done on the new school building, the government inspector has refused to accept it. He claims that the contractors have not complied with the written specifications in every detail. The old building, therefore, is still in use.

Elko news … The writer visited Flagstone, Gateway and Roosville this weekend and was surprised to see the local improvements around Flagstone. New buildings, new settlers moving in from the prairies, two families arriving from Claresholm, Alta., the Downs saw mill and planer running as smooth as a Wednesday evening prayer meeting, Conservatives thicker than coons at a cake walk and the genial and ever-refreshing Frances looking as bright as the bottom of a new tin bucket. W. C. Leacey did the provincial government out of six steady boarders the other day by giving them a belt in the neck and three minutes to get south to stay there for the presidential elections and not come back. Bill don’t believe in crowding the government with non-paying guests.

Whist drive … The local lodge, A.O.F., entertained in good style at Carmen’s hall last Thursday evening. A whist drive formed the first item on a very enjoyable programme, which was participated in by a large number. Following the drive came light refreshments and the distribution of prizes to the winners in the drive. Then followed a capital dance, kept merrily going until the wee small hours, in which all present took part and passed several very pleasant hours.

New road … One of the chief undertakings, in the way of road construction this season, will be the new road to Gate­way, round Baker Mountain. This new road should prove of very great importance to Cranbrook business men, affording, as it will, direct communication between this city and the rapidly settling up district between Baker Mountain and Gateway. The setters will find it more convenient and less expensive to drive into town in preference to travelling by the G. N. R. into Fernie, when on shopping engaged.

Hockey … Last Thursday evening the young lady hockey players of this city tried conclusions with the young ladies of Moyie, and after a stubbornly contested game, came out victorious with a score of one goal to 0. During the first half neither side scored. In the second half Miss Gladys Gaskill placed the ball for Cranbrook. The game, on the whole, proved a very fair exhibition of hockey.

Industrial activity at Bull River … The big dam at Bull River, now under construction for the C. P R. is rapidly approaching completion. Bull River is a tributary of the Kootenay River, and extends north easterly through a large block of land acquired by the C.P.R, as a portion of the British Columbia Southern land grant. At the present time four large logging camps are established on Bull River, employing some five hundred men, who are busily en­gaged in getting out ties. At a point about six miles from its con­fluence with the Kootenay, is where the big dam is being constructed. The dam will be a little over three hundred feet in length, twenty-five feet in width at bottom, narrowing 15 feet at top. It will have a height of 26 feet from the bed of the river, which was excavated to a depth of 11 feet to bedrock. The dam is being constructed of concrete. When filled, the water will cover an area of 70 acres, with a varying depth of from 10 to 25 feet according to the contour of the water covered area. The John Galt Engineering Co., of Toronto has the contract of its con­struction, and expect to have it com­pleted in about two weeks. It will cost in the neighborhood of $30,000. The C. P. R. are also building a large sawmill on Bull River, which will have a capacity of about 100,000 feet daily. The company has also laid out a townsite on a tract of prairie land on Bull River near its mouth, just be­low where the old International trunk road crosses the Bull river. A number of stores, houses and ware­houses have been erected, and it is reported that a contract has been let for the construction of a large mod­ern hotel, by Mr. James Bates of Cranbrook. At a point, up the river, two miles from the C.P.R. plant, the Bull Riv­er Power company have constructed a dam for power purposes This dam has a length of four hundred feet, with an elevation of about ten feet. A flume of a mile and three-quarters in length, 16 feet in width, and six feet in depth has been constructed, and contracts let for the building of a power house, and the installing of turbines and dynamos, capable of generating 12,000 horse power. This company will supply electrical power to towns in the Crow’s Nest Pass as far east as Hosmer, and west to Cranbrook, Moyie, and Fort Steele.