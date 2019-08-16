It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

August 11 – 17: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Watts’ latest venture … Mr. A. E. Watts, of Wattsburg, has recently completed the purchase of the Cranbrook Lumber company’s mill, and intends re-erecting the mill in the midst of the timber north of Wattsburg.

He has made provision for the transport of the rough sawn lumber by flume, instead of by the usual expensive methods, either by road, rail or water.

The method he is adopting is in use in the United States, some great milling concerns transporting lumber from 10,000 feet altitude, for a distance of 72 miles in flumes.

Discussing this latest venture, Mr. Watts said: “Seeing that the government which attained power on a protective platform ignores its own policy, and refuses protection to the only unprotected industry in Canada, and will not do its duty to its own strongest supporters in the west, the mill men must find some means of protecting themselves and of meeting the ruinous competition of the U. S. mills, which are still dumping lumber on to Canadian markets.

The method I am adopting is one that has been found very satisfactory in similar districts in the United States, and I feel sure it will prove equally successful at Wattsburg.”

Otis Staples’ death … The lamentable death of Otis Staples creates a most serious gap in the line of the foremost men of British Columbia.

It is idle to speak in a in case like this in the usual platitudes. Death has called a great, man out of the firing line and the best of us, officers and privates, knowing it and deploring it say nothing of the reg­ret which stirs us too deeply for words.

On Saturday, 3rd instant, while fishing on St. Mary’s lake during a strong wind, Mr. Staples unfortun­ately got the hook of one of his flies driven through the corner of one eye, whence the point and barb curved round and protruded through the pupil.

The pain must have been excruciating; yet, with that barb still in position he took the boat down the lake and then drove his car a distance of twenty miles to Wycliffe. All this without a whimper of complaint. The man had the heart of a lion.

As quickly as possible he was attended by his son-in-law, Dr. F. W. Green, who recognizing at once the very serious nature of the accident and hastened Mr. Staples to Spokane on the Sunday for treatment by the eminent ocular surgeons Doctors Veasey and Thompson.

From the first it was clear to both Doctors Green and King that the eye could not possibly be saved and fears appear to have been entertained by both that some danger more grave than the loss of the eye was involved.

At the Deaconess Hospital, Spokane, the case progressed fairly well for a day or two. On Wednesday, the 7th inst., Dr. and Mrs. Green went down to see him and found him do­ing so well, all things considered, that the doctor expected to be able to return home by Thursday. However, symptoms of meningitis, probably induced by the wound in the eye, began rapidly to assert them­selves, and it was deemed advisable to call the members of Mr. Staples a family round him. A special train for this purpose was requisitioned by Mr. O. H. Staples from Kingsgate to Spokane.

The end came about 10 p.m. on the evening of Friday, 9th. inst., less than a week from the time he had set out for the lake on a pleasure trip.

On Saturday evening the remains of Mr. Staples, accompanied by his sons Bayard, Elmore and Chester, Dr. Green and Mrs. Green, with some other intimate relations and friends of the family, passed through Cranbrook on the Spokane flyer on the way to Stillwater, Minn., for interment beside the late Mrs. Staples.

Game regulations … The game regulations for the year 1912 have been issued, and include the following of special interest in this district: Grouse of all kinds may be shot in the Cranbrook and Fernie electoral districts, from September 2nd to October 15th, both dates inclusive. Prairie chicken may also be shot in these two districts be­tween the dates mentioned above.

Boy scouts … A meeting of the executive of local Boy Scouts organization held on Wednesday afternoon, which steps were taken to secure the necessary uniforms and equipment for the youngsters.

The total cost of each outfit will not exceed $6.50, and it is planned to secure sufficient outfits immediately to supply those of the boys who can pass the Tenderfoot examination.

The idea of the executive is that the boys should each contribute half the cost of the outfit, the executive finding the balance, through public contributions.

In paying for their outfits the youngsters will be allowed plenty of time in which to earn the small monthly sum necessary to make up the total of their share, $3.00.

The uniform will consist of hat and chin strap, shirt, nickers, necktie, stockings, lanyard and whistle, kit bag. etc. The boys are turning out regularly for practices, etc., and altogether a very healthy interest is aroused in this movement, and once the uniforms arrive, it is anticipated that this interest will greatly increase.

Postoffice fence … Editor The Herald … Dear Sir: Kindly insert the following communication in your valued paper, as it seems necessary that we should explain to the public our position regarding the fence surrounding the new post office building. It is quite evident that the quill pushing staff, of the “Prospector” weekly, has a grudge against this building, for from time to time several squibs have appeared in that publication knocking this building, or the material of which it is being constructed. His latest “kick” is directed against the fence mentioned above, as contained in the July 27th issue of the “Prospector” and reads as follows: “It is high time the boards surrounding the new post office are removed. These are only supposed to be placed around a building in course of erection for the public protection. As the building is almost completed and the new concrete sidewalk that had been laid in connection is hard set, there is surely no excuse for these remaining a constant eye-sore and inconvenience to pedestrians. The city engineer should get busy and look into this.”

Now, according to bylaw No. 13, of the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook, clauses 18 and 19, we are required to erect a board fence around this building, as we have done, and maintain same until the final completion of the building; failing which we could be held liable under the penalties of this bylaw. We are quite willing to remove the “Constant Eyesore,” as our friend in the “Prospector” is pleased to call it, as evidenced by our letter of July 20th to the city council, which we give below: The Mayor and Aldermen, Corporation of the City of Cranbrook, Cranbrook, B.C.:

“Dear Sirs : In view of the fact that a number of the ratepayers and citizens of the city have repeatedly asked us to remove the fence surrounding the new post office building, which is being erected under permit No. 35, we have decided to do so, provided the city will waive sections 18 and 19 or other sections referring to buildings, etc., in bylaw No. 13, releasing us from, and accepting themselves, all responsibility for any accident or injury to the public, which might occur through material or anything falling from this building to the streets or on the premises. We are in a position to remove this fence immediately, but we want the city’s assurance that we will not be held responsible for any accident or unforeseen circumstances which might occur. Awaiting your earliest reply, we are, “Yours truly, McCallum and Co.”

New doctors auto … Drs. King and Green have added a Ford runabout to their automobile stable. This admirable machine will enable them to get about a good deal more quickly and at less ex­pense than using their big ma­chines for visiting patients.

Visiting auto … Mr. Thos. A. Wilby, of the Garrison Club, Quebec City, is shortly to start across Canada in his automobile. In due course be will reach Cranbrook and will be welcomed and entertained here by the Cranbrook Automobile club. Mr. W. H. Wilson, the local secretary, is in correspondence with Mr. Wilby.

Fight pulled … Yesterday afternoon Geo. Boggart started off in his automobile for Fernie, to witness the advertised prize fight for last night, Mull in vs. Carver. Accompanying him were V. Hyde Baker, P. E. Wilson, and Cory Dow. Unfortunately the fight did not take place. For some reason, not at present known here, Carver, at the last moment, declined to enter the ring. Jim Bates, of this city, was present to act as referee.

Not true … W. Magoon, logging superintendent at Wardner for the C.N.P. Lumber company, called at the Herald office last weekend in reference to a notice appearing in a recent issue which, might be thought to refer to the operations at his company’s camps. There has been no trouble at their camps and wages of $3.00 a day and board are paid to drivers. Subsequently Mr. Magoon informed the Herald that he had met the individual responsible for the objectionable notice appearing in the Herald and obtained from him an apology for any reflection that may have been cast upon the C.N.P. Lumber company, by its publication.

Baynes Lake promise … P. DeVere Hunt has just returned from a very enjoyable and successful business trip through the Baynes Lake district. Mr. Hunt reports satisfactory progress being made on every hand by the new settlers in that district. They have had to face severe difficulties, in one way land another, but, notwithstanding, they have stayed manfully by their holdings and are now beginning to see success ahead of them. Mr. Hunt speaks glowingly of the hearty welcome and cordial hospitality shown him throughout his trip and expresses the opinion that the Baynes Lake district will, in due course, occupy a very prominent place in the returns of provincially produced fruit and vegetables.

Here’s your chance, boys … Mrs. Elizabeth McPheeters, of Clarkston,Wash., who describes herself as a lonely, widow of 38 years, comely and unencumbered, desires a husband.

She also wants to make her future home in Canada, but says with emphasis in a letter to George S. Armstrong, mayor of Edmonton, that no salaried man need apply, for the reason, as she puts it, “a middle-aged man who is working for someone else is a failure.”

The letter follows: “I hear there are many well-to-do men in your country who want wives. I am a widow, 38, no family ties, who came west thinking I could do dressmaking and get a little money ahead and some property, but living expenses have grown steadily higher and jobs harder, so that I cannot earn more than my expenses, and I am breaking down my health sitting indoors year in and year out, so I feel that to save my strength and health I must get to a cooler climate.

“I came to the Northwest from Pennsylvania, prior to which I lived in New York state. I have a good education, but cannot stand the exam for a teacher’s certificate here, so I do not see how I can get into anything that is not indoor work, I would like to go to Canada, but would not like to go alone.

“Of course, I am not young, neither am I pretty, but am as good to look at and as well dressed as other women I see, who are younger, and I am not proud at that. I want a companion my own age or older. He must be well respected, well groomed, and a good size. English, Scotch or American; a business man, stockman or rancher, and a man who would appreciate a good home and companion, not a drudge. If you know off any such person, please give him my address.”

Miners’ reading room … The members of Kimberley Miners’ union, No. 100, are arranging to build a reading room at the Sullivan mine. The building will be 16×28 feet in size and will cost about $300. Work on it will be started at once, and it will be ready to occupy by September first. The books from the Moyie union library will be used as a nucleus for the new reading room, and additional newspapers and periodicals in the English, Finnish and Italian languages will be procured. The new reading room will prove a great convenience and comfort to the men employed at the mine.

Returning residents … R. T. Brymner, manager of the local branch of the Bank of Com­merce, is back from Dawson City, whither he journeyed on bank busi­ness. Mr. Brymner enjoyed the trip in and out immensely, but was not greatly impressed with Dawson City. Things are very quiet there, most of the business being in the hands of a few big corporations. Mrs. Brymn­er has also returned home from Proctor, where she has been spending the past few weeks.

Tennis … The Cranbrook Tennis club will hold an American tournament on Saturday next, August 17th, and the annual club tournament will start on Monday, August 19th. The committee requests all members to see that their names are entered for these events and make them a big success. Tea will be provided as usual at the courts on Saturday.

Nasty infections … Black-leg, or symptomatic anthrax, is reported to be more or less pre­valent in certain portions of the dis­trict, particularly on the St. Mary’s range. Veterinary-Surgeon Dr. J. W. Rutledge, has been out investi­gating during the past three days, overhauling some 700 head, 130 of which he inoculated.

Black-leg is a stationary infective bovine disease, that is to say, it is confined to certain localities and sheds, where it remains throughout the year. It is especially active during the warmer months (June, July and August) and occurs chiefly on swampy ground. As a rule only cattle between the ages of 3 months and 1 year become affected.

Next week a special ar­ticle will be devoted to this disease for the benefit of cattle raisers in the district.