It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

July 14 – 20: Items compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Moyie camping … From the 21th to 29th July the summer school and financial district of the Methodist church will be in session at Moyie, under canvass on the banks of the lake. Arrangements have been made for four lectures by four experts in their particular lines: Rev. J. P. Westman, of Calgary, “Sunday School and Young People’s Society Work.” Rev. Aiken, of Toronto, “Temperance and Moral Reform”. Rev. Hartzell, of China, “Missions” Rev. A. E. Smith, of Nelson, “Bible Study”. In addition to the above there will be present Rev. Dr. W. H. White, of New Westminster, superintendent of B. C. missions, also Rev. Principal A. E. Hetherington, of Columbia College, New Westminster. Any person wishing to attend this session will be made heartily welcome, the only condition being that they must bring their own bedding and provisions.

Manual Training Building under way … George R. Leask, the contractor, has commenced work on the new manual training school for Cranbrook.

Mr. Alb. H. Webb, late director of manual training for the city of Edmonton, Alta., has been appointed to take charge of the students, and the furniture is on the way so perhaps it is not out of place to consider what this subject really is.

Manual training does not include work with apparatus, neither is its purpose to teach a trade. It rather signifies the expressing of ideas by means of tools when working with such substances as paper, cardboard, clay, wood, iron, copper or brass.

The story of man’s development is written in his tools just as plainly as the history of our earth is written in the rocks. From the tools we learn of man in the hunting stage, the fishing stage, the pastoral stage, the agricultural stage, the age of metals, the stage of trade, travel and transportation, the city stage, the feudal stage, the handicraft craft stage, and the factory stage.

Manual training helps to supply the needs of the child in passing through the different stages of his development. It not only helps him to ap­preciate the activities of the life of today, but also shows the relation between the activities of the past and those of the present.

Carlyle says: “Man is a tool-using animal. Nowhere do we find him without tools. Without tools he is nothing, with tools he is all.”

Shop work engenders a habit of observation. It confers precision because in doing a thing you must do it definitely, right or wrong. It gives honesty, because you cannot in doing, as in saying, cover up your ignorance by ambiguity. It begets a habit of self-reliance and keeps the interest and attention always cheer­fully engaged. It gives not only the power to do but the ability to appreciate what, is done by others.

The boy must hammer and saw and sweat, for this means sustained and directed activity, and sustained and directed activity has always been the keynote of all human advancement.

For the past generation or so be­yond the manual training picked up casually around the home and a cer­tain amount of drawing at school the child has only been partly educated. We now want to send the whole child to school and train his hands and arms as well as brain and heart for it is the whole man who will become our future citizen and on whom the destiny of our Country will depend.

Death of A. G. Henderson … It is with very sincere regret that the Herald records the death of And­rew G. Henderson, who expired at the St. Eugene hospital on Monday morning.

It will be remembered that Henderson met with very serious injuries at the Ryan, mill of the East Kootenay Lumber company, several days ago. He was taken to the St. Eugene hospital and for several days showed signs of improvement, in fact, he was quite confident of speedy recovery, discussing with his wife, only on Sunday last, plans for the immediate future upon his re­lease from the hospital.

However, he took a turn for the worse later in the day and breathed his last on Monday morning.

News of his death was received with very widespread regret. Henderson had been employed for many years past in several of the principal lumber mills of the dis­trict, everywhere gaining for himself the respect and confidence of his employers by his careful and efficient workmanship.

It was thought that the funeral would take place early in the week and, with a view to show­ing their last marks of respect to the deceased, several mill owners and operators came into town on Tues­day to attend the same.

The funeral had, however, been postponed until this weekend, in order to permit his brothers in the east attending.

Fall Fair Committee … A meeting of the executive of the Fall Fair committee was held on Monday evening, of this week, at which many matters pertaining to the arrangements for the coming Fall Fair were dealt with.

Generally speaking, it may be stated that everything is progressing very favorably and the prospects are good for the best show yet held in the Cranbrook district.

The sum of $1,000 has been set aside for the two days sports. Work on the prize list is proceeding apace, and the revision now under way will shortly be completed.

No knocking now … A sight for sore eyes, one that would convince the worse “knocker” in this district, is John Levett’s market garden, just beyond A. Wallinger’s place.

A more beautiful crop of alfalfa it would be difficult to locate elsewhere on the American continent than is to be seen there, as level as a billiard table.

Potatoes, too, in rich abundance and almost every other kind of vegetable in a profusion that speaks eloquently and authoritatively of the capabilities of the soil in this district.

John Levctt knows his business as few men do, which doubtless accounts in large measure for the excellence of his crops, but the soil and climate must be right to secure the results be can show, and not only for Levett, but the several Chinese market gardeners in his vicinity can all show crops of potatoes and other vegetables that would be hard to equal anywhere.

Lawn social … Remember the lawn social on Monday evening next, July 22nd, on the lawn of Mr. W. J. Uren’s residence, under the auspices of the Ladies’ Aid of the Methodist church. A good musical programme promised.

Buena Vista tracts … Members of the Cranbrook “Knocker Club” should “ knock off” an hour and go up to see what Mr. Hamilton, Mr. Mitchell, Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Morrison, Mr. Worthington, Mr. Leslie, and dozens of others are growing on their places. Then don’t boast, because the neighbors would laugh at your inconsistency, but just tell them what you really saw growing; stick to facts, that’s good enough. Ask the CRANBROOK AGENCY COMPANY about prices, and terms of BUENA VISTA GARDEN tracts.

Curfew bell … The members of the W.C.T.U. wish to thank the city police commissioners for inaugurating the curfew bell on Monday of this week. Hereafter all little children must be off the streets by 9 p .m.

At the auditorium … Don’t forget that the films of the Regina catastrophe will be shown at the Auditorium Friday and Saturday evenings.

End of Moyie Leader … The plant of the Moyie Leader is to be removed to Athalmer. Charles Johnson has purchased the outfit and will shortly issue the first number of the Columbia Valley Herald, to be published at Athalmer.

The passing of the Moyie Leader is one of those regrettable features of western newspaper life, all too common in British Columbia.

The Leader for several years, under the energetic and skillful management of Fred Smyth, served a very useful purpose.

The cessation of work on the St. Eugene mine, practically depopulated the little mining town and made it impossible to continue the publication of a weekly paper. Hence the sale of the plant.

Fred Smyth during the years he edited the Moyie Leader worked indefatigably for the upbuilding of the town and the development of the district and his numerous friends throughout southeastern British Columbia will wish him fullest measure of success in his next venture, which doubtless will be in the newspaper field.

Lawn social … The fifth annual lawn social, held under the auspices of the Ladies’ Aid of St. Mary’s church, on the church lawn Norbury avenue, attracted a very large attendance on Tuesday evening. The city band was in attendance and contributed and enjoyable musical programme, during the consumption of strawberries and cream and other suitable delicacies. The raffle for the Morris chair was won by Mrs. Adelard. James Martin secured the cut glass bowl.

Words of wisdom … A man can, if he wishes, run a store without advertising, and he can wink at a girl in the dark, but what’s the use?

Wardner news … We are pleased to be able to congratulate Miss Verle Martin, of this place, on her recent success in Vic­toria. Miss Martin was successful in carrying off the beautiful gold medal donated by Mr. Thos. Dacy, of Victoria. This medal was given to the candidate taking the highest per­centage in mathematics, which in­cluded, Euclid, algebra and arithmetic. The candidates included were those of the first, second and third academic grades of the high school. The decision was given by the final house examinations given by Prefect of Studies of the Sisters of St. Anne’s Academy, of Victoria. Miss Martin was successful in passing her music examinations, too, with hon­ors.

Court Case … A case of some interest came up in the police court this week. A man, who was an interdict, was charged with securing, intoxicating liquor, and, under a provision of the act, he is compelled to give the authorities information as to where he secured the liquor. This individual declined to inform the magistrate from whom he procured the liquor he had been consuming and, accordingly he was sentenced to thirty days hard labor.

No public library … “In all my travels over British Columbia, and in fact over a good, portion of Canada, Cranbrook is the only city of importance which I have visited in which there is no public library or reading room .”

The foregoing statement was made to a representative of the Herald this week by a man who frequently visits Cranbrook, and who sometimes remains for several days when he comes.

“I find here an intelligent people and a progressive people,” he added. “You are making wonderful strides in the way of civic improvements, and the impression the visitor has after looking over your city is that your residents are here to make this their permanent home.

“But I was indeed astonished on a former visit when I made inquiry and was told that Cranbrook had neither a library nor a reading room.

“There are many who do not care to hang around hotels, and who are not so fortunate as to hold membership in some club in which literature is provided. These men have no place to go.

“Then another thing, a person travelling around to the different cities and becoming accustomed to finding a library in each one in which he can spend a portion of his time both interestingly and profitably, gets rather a severe jolt when he comes here. He at once suspects something wrong with the people who in every other way appear to be about the best that he had ever met.”