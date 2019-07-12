It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

July 7 - 13: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Instant death … Ed. Farrell, a lumberjack, was instantly killed on the C. P. R. track three miles west of the city on Monday afternoon.

It appears that Farrell was walking out from town along the track. He was presumably somewhat under the influence of liquor. When the train from Kootenay Landing came in sight Farrell was seen by the engineer, who put on the brakes.

It was thought that Farrell had got clear, but the next thing the engineer saw was Farrell apparently plunging headlong into the train.

He had doubtless become confused by the sudden approach of the train, and after struggling to his feet, stumbled into train instead of from it.

Garden party … Mrs. Salmon gave a delightful garden party at the Cottage hospital on Wednesday last for “her babies” and their mothers. Delicious refreshments were served and the little ones enjoyed themselves thoroughly. About two hundred invitations were issued and a great number responded.

Indian gathering … An interesting gathering of interior Indians took place at Spence’s Bridge last week.

The special object of the meeting being to confer with Mr. T. A. J. McKeena, of Ottawa, special commissioner of the Indian de­partment, re rights and title of the Indians to certain lands.

Chief Francis, chief the St. Marys, was among other Indian representatives from this district present at the convention.

The Indians put forward the claim that they are the rightful owners of all the land, and that they had never been properly compensated for the acquisition of same by the people of Canada.

Mr. McKeena, in plain, emphatic language, explained to the Indians that they had been allotted certain reserves, the choice land of the prov­ince, that they received other con­siderations, in the shape of govern­ment protection and oversight, also that Industrial schools had been pro­vided for the education and training of their children, citing among other instances, the large, handsome, in­dustrial school now nearing comple­tion at the St. Eugene Mission; also the benefits of the Game Act, etc., etc.

So far as can be learned the convention proved mutually satisfac­tory.

The Indians learned definitely their status with regard to land, and, apparently, appreciated the care and consideration that had been, and is being given to their welfare.

Lacrosse … Cranbrook’s lacrosse team, accompanied by a large number of supporters, journeyed to Fernie on Monday afternoon, an extra car being added to the trains for their convenience by the courtesy of the C.P.R. officials.

The game started sharp at 7 p.m., on the distinct understanding that there should be four quarters, three of fifteen minutes each and one of ten. This was the time schedule played here, when Fernie’s lacrosse team visited this city.

When time was up according to the agreed upon schedule, the score stood four to three in favor of Cranbrook, but the Fernie boys insisted upon another five minutes. While the dispute over this point was under discussion several of the Cranbrook team had started up town. Fernie threatened to go on the field alone and score two goals, if their request was not complied with, so the remaining Cranbrook players went back for five minutes extra play, some of them with their coats on.

Fernie put up a hard fight, but failed to score during this period. The game on the whole was closely fought.

Nasty accident … Mr. Otis Staples, of Wycliffe, met with a very painful accident on Sunday, one which it is feared will cost him the loss of the sight of his left eye.

Mr. Staples was out fishing on Sunday at a trout stream some 20 miles from Cran­brook. He separated from the rest of the party and was fishing alone when, in making a back cast, he caught the hook in his eye. He realized the danger of trying to extract it himself and after he had cut the snell about two inches from the hook walked back to where he had left his friends near the motor car.

None of the other persons present could drive the car and Mr. Staples was forced to drive the 20 miles to town, although the injured eye had become badly inflamed and caused extreme pain.

At Cranbrook the hook was removed and relief measures taken and Mr. Staples was taken to Spokane for an operation.

Until after the operation last night some hope was entertained that the eye might be saved. The eyeball had been punctured and infection had set in.

Pictured: Otis Staples’ lumberyard at Wycliffe

Skipped town … S. Reid, until recently conduct­ing the Palace cigar store in the Hansen Block, has seen fit to clear out of the city without settling up with his creditors. The cigar store is now temporarily in charge of Mr. Jos. Brault, one of the heaviest of the creditors. Alderman Lester Clapp was also stung to the tune of over three hundred dollars.

Sewerage loan … The vote was taken yesterday at the city hall on the sewerage loan bylaw. Very little interest appeared to be taken, despite the importance of the outcome. There was no canvassing, either for or against. The result of the poll was as follows: For 62; Against 16; Spoiled 1. Whilst the total vote polled was small, it is sufficiently emphatic to show clearly that the ratepayers generally wish to have the sewerage system completed speedily and in a thorough manner.

Wanted … By the W. C. T. U. mothers for the young girls, who are out so late at night, with questionable young men.

Patton’s lake farm … W. M. Campbell, an old resident of McLeod, has been a visitor in town this week. Mr. Campbell recently purchased 300 acres in the vicinity of Patton’s Lake, where he is engaged in chicken farming on a large sale. He already has some five hundred chickens and ducks. Mr. Campbell is going down to Victoria on a business trip.

New lots … Buena Vista Gardens are located just one and one half miles from the post office due south. Excellent soil, abundance of water, easy access, close to market, fine roads leading to and from the property and beautiful view of the city, are some of the features in connection with this pro­perty. The Cranbrook Agency Co. will be able to furnish full information.

Not ready yet … A. Bulloch, the barber, has returned from Blairmore Hot Springs, where he went for a cure for rheumatism. Bulloch certainly lost a good deal of flesh and appears to be in a greatly improved state of health, but he is hardly in shape just yet to get back to work again.

New Catholic school … Rev. Father Althoff, of Nelson, vicar-general of the diocese of Vancouver, spent some days in the city this week.

His mission was two-fold. In the first place he came to dedicate the new chapel at the St. Eugene hospital, a private ceremony.

In the second place he came to meet the Catholics of this city and discuss with them questions affecting the erection of a school and the erection of the proposed new church.

After full discussion and hearing the emphatic views of the vicar-general, it was decided to proceed as early as possible with the erection of a joint school house and assembly hall.

The site of the proposed school building will be on Norbury Avenue, just beyond Kains Street.

Whilst the exact details as to the building are not at present available, it may be said that the structure will be of brick and concrete, of the best modern construction. The assembly hall will be about 78 feet by 28 feet in area.

The building will be of two storeys, the assembly hall occupying the upper story and the schools, one for boys and the other for girls, the ground floor.

The Sisters of Charity will provide two teachers for the girls’ school and it is assured that the standard of education will be at least as high, if not higher, than that prevailing in the public schools of the province.

Pupils will be prepared for the high school and university examinations.

The proposal to proceed immediately with the erection of the school building, by no means sidetracks the proposed new church edifice.

As soon as the school building is erected and in operation, a start will be made on the new church, which promises to be one of the handsomest sacred edifices in the interior.

It is expected that the foundations for the new school building will be underway before snow flies.

The assembly hall will provide a commodious place for parish and social gatherings, and it will be fitted up with complete stage fittings for musical and dramatic entertainments.

The new school building will make a welcome and substantial addition to the educational resources of the city.

It is anticipated that the new structure will cost in the neighborhood of $17,000 or $18,000.

Yahk is thriving … One of the busiest spots in the district at the present time is the thriving town of Yahk.

To the casual observer, passing through on the train the place might appear rather quiet, but let him stop over for a day and his mind will soon be changed.

About 150 men are employed by the King Lumber Company. This mill, which is close to town, is running to its full capacity.

Recently the railway used for logging purposes was extended back into timber limits, a distance of miles.

The Yahk Lumber Company is employing sixty men and the mill is in full operation. This mill is located about a mile west of the town.

Messrs. McEachern and Horsman are putting in a tie camp near Curzon Junction and will employ 150 men.

The new railway station at Yahk, costing $6,000 has been taken over by the C.P.R. from the contractors, and J. J. Cory, the agent, will move into the new premises this week.

The building is well finished throughout, the waiting rooms are large and comfortable, and everything indicates that the company expects a large volume of business from this place in the future.

City report … Corporation Of The City Of Cranbrook Notice Of Local Improvement.

In pursuance of a resolution passed in Council assembled on the 5th day of August, 1912, the Munici­pal Council of the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook intends to construct the following work as a local improvement namely: 12 foot cement sidewalk com­mencing from the intersection of the alley on South Baker Lane and Van Horne Street, thence to corner of Baker and Hanson Streets, in Block 91.”

“Also a 12 foot cement sidewalk along the south side of Baker Street in Block 90.”

“Also a 12 foot cement sidewalk along the south side of Baker Street on Block 89, where required.”

“Also a 12 foot cement sidewalk along the south side of Baker Street on Block 88.”

“Also a 12 foot cement sidewalk along the north side of Baker Street from the south west corner to the south east corner of Block 93.”

“Also a 12 foot cement sidewalk on the north side of Baker Street, on Block 94 to the south east corner of Lot 12 in said block.”