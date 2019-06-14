It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 9-15: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Fly the Atlantic … Mr. Melvin Vaniman is well known in the world of aeronautics. He was Walter Wellman’s chief assistant when the latter made his unsuccessful attempt to cross the Atlantic in a dirigible last year.

Mr. Vaniman is going to make another attempt in the near future, with an entirely new form of dirigible. We are on the eve of the epoch of air travel, travel that will be impossible as it may seem at the moment, safer and more economical than travel has ever been before in the world’s history.

Travel has always been the adventure and the pleasure of advancing civilization, but from the time of the Greeks to the Twentieth Century Ltd it has been fraught with attendant dangers.

Having accomplished travel on the land and under land, on the sea and under sea, in each instance with increasing comfort if not danger, it remains for air travel to give mankind his largest delight and greatest safety in what would appear to one as the most perilous element of all.

Almost a fatality … Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Greaves, Miss Della Greaves and Miss Francis Drummond formed an outing party at St. Joseph Creek on Sunday last.

The party stopped at the Standard millpond to fish. Miss Drummond and Miss Greaves ventured out on the logs, got frightened, the logs turning they fell into the water which was quite deep. Mr. Greaves went to their assistance and was successful in rescuing Miss Greaves, but Miss Drummond was caught under the logs, and but for the prompt assistance of a number of mill-men would have been drowned.

Miss Drummond was unconscious when rescued. She was taken to the Standard Boarding House, and, after considerable exertion of those in attendance was revived. Later on the girls were taken to their homes by Simon Taylor in his automobile. Great credit is due to the mill-men at the Standard for their promptness and the able manner in which the successful rescue of the girls was accomplished.

Olympic trials … Among the pick of Canadians at the Olympic tests on Saturday last in Montreal, Tommy Gallon was first in the 400 metres race and Francis McConnell won in the 100 metres race.

It has been announced that following Saturday’s trials, both of these Cranbrook boys will represent Canada in track and field sports at Stockholm.

Both Mr. Gallon and Mr. McConnell are Cranbrook boys. Mr. Gallon was for several years a clerk in the Imperial Bank, and Mr. McConnell a pupil of the Cranbrook Public School, residing with his parents at Cranbrook.

Aid citizens of Frank … The Alberta Government has offered to give $20,000 towards assisting the people of Frank to move to a new location provided that the Dominion government gives $30,000. The province believes that the greater responsibility rests with the Dominion. Such action was decided upon by the government last Tuesday.

Card of thanks … Mr. and Mrs. T. Drummond desire to thank the mill-men of the Standard Mill, and Mr. Greaves for their assistance in rescuing their daughter Miss Drummond in the millpond, on Sunday last. Also to Mr. Simon Taylor for his kindness and assistance on that occasion. Mr. and Mrs. T. Drummond.

Card of thanks … Mr. and Mrs. Greeves desire to extend their most sincere thanks to the men of the Standard Mill, who so timely assisted in the rescue of their daughter Miss Della and Miss Frances Drummond, who while fishing in the Mill Pond on Sunday last, fell in the water and were in great danger of drowning.

Sporting news … The Wardner Baseball team went down to defeat Thursday evening before the Cranbrook Juniors by a score of 18 to 10. The game was played on the locals ground. Crowe pitched a good game for Cranbrook, and received fine support. Wardner played a fairly good game but their fielding was not the best. On July 1st the Cranbrook Lacrosse team will play the Nelson team at Nelson.

Danger from fire … A report from Golden, via Windermere is to the effect that forest fires are still acute and that the town of Golden is by no means immune from danger.

The fire across the Columbia River is many miles long and is travelling south. The big fire west of town has crossed Blueberry creek, and rangers assert that only a change of wind can avoid the destruction of the C.P.R. Swiss chalets a mile west of town.

Everything possible is being done by the government officers and those of the C.P.R. to adopt precautionary measures for saving property.

There is less anxiety than Saturday but the danger is equally great. Chief Fire Ranger Geo. Watson of Fort Steele is at the scene with a large force of men using every effort to stay the progress of the flames.

Fort Steele death … Wm. Goodrich died at Fort Steele Monday night, from heart troubles. Mr. Goodrich was an old timer in this district, having come here during the gold excitement on Perry Creek in 1868 and has been a resident at Steele since that time.

The funeral was under the direction of Undertaker W. R. Beattie, and took place from the Presbyterian Church. He was interred in the cemetery at Fort Steele on Wednesday. Mr. Goodrich was a native of Wales.

Messy chickens … A civil suit of much interest to property owners as well as tenants was tried in Judge Ryan’s Court this week.

Hilton vs Stevens:—Hilton rented a cottage to Stevens, who keeps chickens, Stevens was ordered by the sanitary inspector to clean his premises, which he refused to do, and the inspector hired the necessary men and teams to clean the premises and charged the expense to the Owner of the property, Mr. Hilton. Hilton then brought suit against Stephens to recover the money expended. Judge Ryan decided that the tenant Stevens was responsible, that he should have kept the premises in a sanitary condition, and that Stephen shall pay the cost of clearing the said premises.

Boy Scouts … Cranbrook Boy Scouts, under the command of Acting Scout Master Leslie had their first outing since organization last Saturday.

The boys turned out sixty strong, and marched in good formation under the direction of Acting Scout Master Rev. W. E. Dunham and Mr. Attree to the property of Mr. J. P. Leslie, about two miles south of town.

On arrival at Mr. Leslie’s place Patrol Leaders were appointed as follows:— Eagle patrol, David Blayney, leader. Owl patrol, Willie Uren, leader. Bull patrol, Harold Bridges, leader. Bear patrol, B. Murgatroyd, leader. Tiger patrol, Ernest Jones, leader. Raven patrol, Fred Swain, leader. Lion patrol, J. Malcolm, leader.

The Scouts according to size were then told off, eight boys were allotted to each patrol.

After lunch, which the boys brought with them, some scouting was indulged in, the boys though uninitiated to the work, showed great aptitude and responded readily to their leaders.

It was a tired but exceedingly happy band of scouts that marched home in column of fours and were dismissed with three rousing cheers at the Gymnasium. Mr. J. D. McBride, the president of the movement, addressed the boys before the march out, explaining to them that they were undertaking a great work, and assuring them that he was proud to be associated with them.

A similar march out is to be undertaken today, leaving the “Gym” at 3 p. m. The boys to bring their lunches as before.

Anniversary exercises of Okanagan College … The anniversary exercises of the Okanagan College, Summerland, took place recently.

Special interest at­taches to these exercises in that two of Cranbrook’s young people were especially noteworthy therein. Miss Kathleen Bridges, daughter of Mr. J. K. Bridges, of this city, matriculated with the high average of 84 per cent and received her diploma. Miss Brid­ges is regarded as one of the best scholars the college ever had. She ex­pects to return next year and take her first year in university work in affiliation with McMaster University.

Mr. Bryson Finniss, a son of Mr. and Mrs. M. O. Finniss, of this city, also completed his matriculation work and expects to return next year for the university work.

Post office building …Wm. Henderson, dominion govern­ment resident architect for British Columbia, paid an official visit to Cranbrook last weekend, coming in from Windermere, where he had been inspecting the government telephone line. Mr. Henderson made a thorough inspection of the new post office building, and expressed the opinion that the work was being carried out, in every particular, in exact ac­cordance with specifications and with the best materials obtainable.

Chicken raising … The other evening the Herald representative, enjoying a stroll along the Wycliffe road, was interested to observe an old gentleman harvesting a crop of some kind, and being of an enquiring turn of mind, walked over to the scene of operations to ascertain the nature of the crop. He found Mr. Carroll harvesting a volunteer crop of rye, fairly heavy and well grown.

Mr. Carroll has leased Geo. A. Martin’s 5 acre block, just beyond the St. Eugene hospital, and is turning it to very good use. The most interesting feature of this small farm, is the poultry establishment, where several hundred chickens are being raised under the most modern, up-to-date conditions. The chicken houses, incubation sheds, runs, etc., are all of the very latest, improved designs and indicate that both Mr. Carroll and Mr. Martin know pretty well all there is to know about chicken raising.

Lacrosse … The lacrosse team is planning on a trip to West Kootenay, leaving Cranbrook to play at Nelson on July 1st. Seven games will be played before the return of the team. The boys are practicing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights and Captain Matthews wants every player to attend the practices.

Baseball … Following the religious ceremony at St. Eugene Mission last Sunday, the local Indian nine and the Cranbrook Cubs engaged in a well contested baseball match, in which the Cubs came off victorious with a score of 13 to 12.

Not amusing … The Chapman Amusement company, that was in town the first of the week, did not add much to the gaiety of the community, but some of its members provided work for the police and the police magistrate.

A gypsy fortune teller completely bewitched two Swedes and relieved them of substantial sums of money. After hearing all the evidence and learning that the bewitching gypsy had four little children to support, the magistrate ordered the refund of the money, or in default a jail sentence.

The money was put up and the gypsy allowed to go under suspended sentence.

The other case was that of an engineer, who had been in the employ of the company up to Tuesday of this week. He was then discharged and came up town, where he entered a Japanese restaurant and seized some cash lying on the counter whilst the proprietor examined his cash register. The ex-engineer bolted with the cash followed by the Japanese proprietor and his brother. A scrimmage took place outside, during which a constable arrived on the scene and arrested C. O. Jones, the engineer, who this afternoon was convicted, ordered to refund the sum stolen, some nine dollars, and to put in the three next months at hard labor in Nelson jail.

Great set of wheels … Elmer Staples received a handsome Oakland No. 40 five passenger car the other day, quite one of the smartest autos yet seen in Cranbrook.

Damaged on delivery … Three automobiles, under consign­ment to Messrs. Mutt, of the Koote­nay Garage are on hold in the freight car, in which they arrived, at the C.P.R. depot. Upon arrival of the car it was found that the autos bad been badly wrecked and, consequently, Messrs. Mott refused to accept them. One of those, cars was for T. Crahan, of Michel, anoth­er for Mr. W. H. McFarlane, and the third was to have been for­warded to Nelson. In the course of a few days Messrs. Davis Bros, will have a car, and Mr. A. B. Macdonald is importing a five seated Oakland No. 40.

Corpus Christi … The festival of Corpus Christi last Sunday attracted a large number of spectators to St. Eugene Mission, where the occasion is always commemorated in a specially fitting man­ner by the Indians.

Unfortunately many of the spectators arrived too late on the scene to witness the In­dian procession.

In explanation of the early hour at which the procession took place, Rev. Father Lambot informed the Herald that be had been prompted to make this change in view of somewhat undesirable oc­currences at the previous year’s ceremony, when a large number of townspeople were present, some of whom, disregarding the religious as­pect of the occasion, indulged in a good deal of horseplay, and otherwise brought ridicule upon the ceremony.

Father Lambot expressed regret at being compelled to disappoint so many spectators, but he emphatically pointed out that it was all important that the Indians should be im­pressed with the religious aspect of the ceremony and only harm could arise from them seeing white people, carelessly and without evil intent, making fun of this important and impressive religious festival.

For next year’s ceremony Rev. Father Lambot hopes to be able to arrange for a turnout of the Cranbrook Knights of Columbus, who would act in conjunction with the native police, as maintainers of order, and in that event the ceremony would take place at a fixed hour convenient for all spectators from Cranbrook and the surrounding country.

Clean Boxing … The fifteen round boxing contest between Carver and Nutt which will take place in the Auditorium on the evening of the 17th, Monday next, promises to be something out of the ordinary.

The fact that the name of Mr. James Bates is associated with it will be a guarantee to the citizens of Cranbrook of a clean contest.

The police authorities at Regina state that Nutt is a fine, decent living young fellow, against whom not a word can be said. Carver is said to be a very respectable fellow also. All this may be so, but care has been taken that it will be in the interest of both the contestants to live carefully up to their reputations, since they each have had to lodge with Mr. Bates $100 to be forfeited and applied to paying the advertising and cost of the use of the hall should he not be satisfied as to the bona fides of the contest.

Further, should Mr. Bates declare the competition “No contest” the people will bring their ticket counterfoils to the box office and receive back their money. This guarantees that the men will have to be on the square if they are to divide the gate receipts in any proportion and in addition will, in the event of any shady work putting in its appearance, lose their $100 each and all their training and travelling expenses.

This is as it ought to be. There is nothing appeals to the masses, yes, and the classes, as much as a good display of boxing. Unfortunately there has been entirely too much of the money grab, too much of the atmosphere of the red lights and the race track about the game recently to induce the public to touch it unless where the promotion was above suspicion.

In England and France professional boxing is now a most popular, fashionable and flourishing form of sport, thanks to the efforts of the National Sporting clubs of England and France, which look after the sport, as opposed to the American idea of dollars first, with the same regard that the racing is regulated.

Something of the same kind is badly needed in Canada and it is a good sign to see an effort in the right direction made in our home city.