It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 2 – 8: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Boy Scouts … The Canadian Boy Scout movement has reached Cranbrook.

The boys are sincere in their earnestness. To have seen the large number which turned up at the meeting on Wednesday evening in the Gym, would have dislodged any doubts as to the possibility of the movement succeeding in Cranbrook.

Mr. J. P. Leslie, acting scout master of the new brigade has been working for some time now in trying to get the boys together and interesting them sufficiently in the work to arouse their eagerness to join. At the meeting Mr. Leslie gave a somewhat lengthy talk about the movement, how it was taking hold of the boys from one end of the land to the other; reading a number of extracts from various papers to back up his assertions.

Mr. Leslie laid particular stress on the fact that one of the main principles involved in the work and accrued to the Boy Scout the most benefit was its advantage as a character builder. No scout is a good scout unless he obeys; this will naturally lead to greater respect for the leaders and parents.

Boxing in Cranbrook … Billy Nut of Regina and Charlie Caven of New Michel are scheduled to meet in a boxing contest in the Auditorium on Monday June 17th.

This fight, if allowed to proceed, is absolutely unfair to the local talent, when young Streeter received a challenge from Fred Lang of Spokane, permission was asked to have the contest fought in Cranbrook, the fight to be held in the Auditorium Theatre, and a distinct negative was given to the request as NO MORE FIGHTS WAS EVER TO BE HELD IN CRANBROOK.

If these Boxing Contests are to be allowed, give local boys ALL the preference, if we have any to hold the honors. If the local boys are not allowed to fight, why, stop these contests right away and let no one straddle the fence in favor of one or the other.

The power is principally held by the chief of police Cory Dow, but we are in hopes that steps will at once be taken to stop this unfair exhibition to the local boys.

Interdicts “barred” … No interdict is allowed in any bar or premises where liquor is sold; interdicts found in a state of intoxication, under the influence of liquor or with liquor in their possession may be held as compellable witnesses as to the source of the liquor they have secured and the penalty for selling liquor without a license on a second or subsequent conviction is from 12 to 21 months imprisonment under the amendments, passed at the last session of the legislature, to the liquor act of 1910, which is now in force all over the province.

The amendments also provide that an Interdict who figures in a prosecution under the act may be held as a compellable witness.

Holders of licenses who permit any interdicted person to frequent or loiter in any room or place in their licensed premises in which there is a bar or in which liquor is kept for sale are liable on summary conviction to a fine of $20 with 30 days imprisonment in default of payment.

The same penalty is provided in any case where an interdicted person refuses upon examination to state or give information of the person whom, the place where and the time when he procured the liquor, with the addition that it is left within the power of the convicting magistrate to impose both fine and imprisonment.

Another amendment gives power to an officer to arrest without warrant any interdict he finds in a state of intoxication, under the influence of liquor or with liquor in his possession and to hold him as a compellable witness as to from whom when and where he secured the liquor.

Persons selling liquor without a license are liable on a first conviction to a penalty of not less than $100 nor more than $300 with from six to 12 months imprisonment in default.

For a second or subsequent offense the penalty is not less than 12 months nor more than 21 months imprisonment.

Mine directors meeting … At a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Boundary Mining and Exploration Co’y., Limited, held in Cranbrook on Tuesday, June 4th., the resolutions passed at the Grand Fork’s meeting, approving of the Directors report as to the condition und future prospects of the mine, were continued.

Mr. A. L. McDermot was elected as acting Secretary-Treasurer and Mr. F. H. Knight as Managing Director.

Mr. Knight was instructed to proceed vigorously with the construction of the Three Compartment Shaft which he had commenced to sink. I

t was also decided to submit a proposal by plebiscite to all the shareholders, asking for an expression of opinion on the advisability of dividing up part of the Company’s Freehold land for townsite purposes and to offer portions of the Orchard Land in the River Valley for sale.

It was further decided to offer a free site to a progressive brick making co’y., as there is an abundance of clay near the mine and large quantities of coal already mined for the purpose.

Gold coins … Canadians will soon have their first gold coinage — that is, those who are fortunate enough to get hold of them, for no doubt the gold coins will be as shy and elusive as always have been the silver ones or the paper currency.

Will our five and ten dollar gold pieces come in to as common use as prevails in the Old Country with respect to sovereigns and half-sovereigns?

Possibly not, for some time at any rate, because this generation of Canadians is not accustomed to carry any considerable amount of money in coins. The Englishman has his neat little coin-case, and it is an ordinary practice for him to meet current expenditure by paying out gold. The only coins with which most Canadians are familiar with are those of silver, and we only use them as “small change”.

When small change will not pay the bill we use the notes of the Dominion up to four dollars and Bank notes for larger amounts.

A use of our new gold coins would possess certain advantages, one being its cleanliness. The filthiness of much of our paper currency is notorious. It has been complained of time and time again, and several Ministers of Finance, Mr. Fielding in particular, promised to do something to drive dirty paper money out of circulation.

Gold will be clean, but it is heavy, and although not a bit harder to spend than a bank note, if it is easier to lose.

However, there will be some demand for gold, and the demand will increase as the people become more accustomed to the prettiest money in the world.

Any way, it is matter of legitimate pride that here after the demand of the Canadian people for gold coins will be supplied by a Canadian gold coinage.

Notice to contractors … Sealed tenders addressed to N.I. Harrison, Secretary of the Cranbrook School Board, will be received up to 12 o’clock noon, Monday the 17th day of June, 1912, for the erection and completion of a solid brick two-room school building, to be built in the City of Cranbrook, B.C.

Also for a solid brick manual Training School to be built in the same City.

Separate tenders for each building are required.

A marked cheque to the extent of 10 per cent, of the amount of the tender, drawn on a chartered Bank of Canada and made payable to the Cranbrook School Board is to accompany each tender.

The Board will return cheque to unsuccessful tenderers. The Board will hold the cheque of the successful tenderer until the final completion of the works, or should tenderer fail to carry out his contract or refuse to enter into a contract with the Board, the cheque will be forfeited to the Board.

The lowest or any tender not necessarily accepted.

Plans and specifications may be seen on or after Monday, June 10th, at the office of J. J. O’Gara & Co, Architects, Hanson Building, Cranbrook, B.C.

Successful operation … T. M. Roberts, who was operated on last week at the St. Eugene Hospital for appendicitis, is reported as progressing favorably.

Burned to death … On Thursday morning, John Sullivan, a miner, was burned to death in his shack at Moyie. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Sullivan was seen around town late on Wednesday night having recently returned from Tracy Creek, where he had been working on the Estella Mine, which he had a bond on, and formed a company to take it over.

Sullivan had been expecting a number of capitalists here for some time, who were expected to take over the property.

The deceased was a well-known miner, who had been in the country for eight or ten years, and was well and favorably known.

At one time he was largely interested in a number of properties in the vicinity of Moyie.

Coroner J. H. M. Bell left Cranbrook to hold an inquest.

Dr. J. H. M. Bell held an inquest on Thursday, the jury was composed of J. W. Finch, foreman; and Messrs. M. Martin, C. Farrell, P. Conrad, Wm Bateman and John Taylor. The jury found that there was nothing suspicious in the matter, though the deceased arm and leg were burnt off and his head badly burnt.

No explanation was made as to the cause of the fire.

Visit to Moyie … The scholars of the Cranbrook High School, chaperoned by Mr. and Mrs. L. J. Cranston, visited Moyie last Monday. The day was ideal, and the beautiful Moyie Lake provided a large portion of the pleasure of the event.

Many of the scholars crossed the lake to Aurora Mine, and were shown through the workings, having lunch at the cook house. The balance of the afternoon was spent in motorboats on the lake, and in the evening dancing was indulged in until the arrival of the “Flyer”.

Perry Creek gold … Geo Scott and T. Cockrill, of Nelson, mining men, were in town Wednesday. They left on Thursday for Perry Creek, to engage in developing a very promising gold property which carries high values in the “yellow metal.”

Kootenay King bonded … A report from Fort Steele is to the effect that Wm. Myers has bonded the Kootenay King mine to an American syndicate. The Kootenay King is located on Victoria Gulch, which is a tributary of Wild Horse Creek. It is a silver lead proposition on which a large amount of development work has been done. The ore shoot is said to be from 14 to 20 feet in width.

Smallpox? … Dr. F. W. Green and Constable Morris were out to the Porto Rico camps on Tuesday inspecting certain cases of alleged smallpox.

Moyie Masons … A special meeting of Moyie Masonic lodge was held in this city last evening, under special dispensation. A large number of Moyie masons came in from Kimberley to attend. A resolution was adopted requesting permission to move the lodge from Moyie to Kimberley, as the bulk of the members is at present located there.

Healing waters … C. Bullock has gone down to Blairmore hot springs to take a cure for rheumatism, accompanied by his valet, “Heavy” Young.

Corpus Christi … The festival of Corpus Christi will be solemnized with the usual very impressive ceremonies at the St. Eugene Mission on Sunday next from about the hour of noon until well on in the afternoon. This festival is one of the most important, if not the most important, in the Roman Catholic Church and is expressive of the belief in the real presence of Our Divine Master in the Blessed Eucharist. Advantage is taken of the occasion, to assemble all the Indians from Windermere, Tobacco Plains and Creston at the Mission, where the procession is a strange combination of the pageantry of the Indians and their faith in the mysteries of Christianity. It is usual for the people of every denomination to assemble at the Mission on the occasion and, no doubt next Sunday will be no exception to the rule of former years.