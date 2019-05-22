It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

May 19-25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The biggest and best fair yet … Splendid work is being done, quietly, by the various committees, charged with the preliminary arrangements for the coming Fall Fair and citizens may safely anticipate the biggest and best fair yet.

The Tag Committee, mainly composed of ladies, is prosecuting their labor with great success and with untiring devotion to the good cause. Yesterday a party, of ladies, including Mesdames Smith, Doran, Murgatroyd and Whittaker, journeyed to Yahk, accompanied by Mr. W. B. Mcweather succeeded in disposing of sixty tags.

Apart altogether from the sale of tags, this systematic canvass of the surrounding districts is having excellent effect in arousing the interest of settlers in the coming fair.

In addition to the personal canvassing, Mr. McFarlane has inaugurated a campaign of correspondence letters being sent to each individual rancher in the less thickly populated sections, inviting cooperation in the work of making Cranbrook District’s Fall Fair the thoroughly representative exhibition it should be.

Cranbrook ignored, why? …Why is it that the provincial authorities persist in ignoring Cranbrook? This district sends a government supporter to Victoria, in the person of Mr. Thos. Caven, yet in all the petty details of administration Cranbrook is consistently passed over.

The last case in point is in connection with the qualifying examinations under the Civil Service Act. A notice in the Gazette intimates that these examinations will be held at the following points, on July 2nd next:

“Armstrong, Chilliwack, Cumberland, Duncan, Golden, Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kaslo, Kelowna, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Nelson New Westminster, North Vancouver Peachland, Prince Rupert, Penticton, Revelstoke, Rossland, Salmon Arm, Summerland, Vancouver, Vernon and Victoria.”

South East Kootenay is completely, ignored, neither Cranbrook nor Fernie being mentioned.

Hon. W. R. Ross and Thos. D. Caven should be heard from.

New Lake … Fine sheet of water, handy to town, would make an ideal pleasure resort. New Lake is situated about five miles from the center of the city. It is located on Nadeau’s ranch, a short distance beyond McClure’s place. The road thereto needs some improvement, but it could easily be put in first class shape and provide easy access to a nice sheet of water, one mile by a half mile in area for the hot weather amusement of Cranbrook citizens.

City council … A special meeting of the city council was held last Thursday evening, at which the following were in attendance: Mayor Bowness, Aldermen Clapp, Campbell, Cameron and Erickson.

An offer from W. B. Bardgett to purchase 500 feet of 4 inch wooden pipe at 10 cents per inch was accepted.

A complaint from property owners to the condition of Garden Avenue was received and referred to the city engineer for a report as to the cost of gravelling the same.

A. A. McClintock, resident engineer for the Galt Engineering, company, was appointed assistant city engineer and plumbing inspector, at a salary of $100 per month, from June 1st, 1912.

Horse story … This is the story of a horse.

Three merry fishermen left town last week for a day’s sport in the sylvan glades and mountain fastness of Fish Lake. All went happy as a marriage bell, the stream abounded in the finny tribe and the anglers were especially lucky making a big catch.

But the confounded brute of a horse made his getaway, coming back to the metropolis, leaving the fishers stranded in the hills. They started to walk home but finally discovered they were lost.

They were forced to make camp and under the silvery moon, with the breezes sighing in the trees, and only the coverings furnished by Mather Nature, they slumbered fitfully through the night. It was cold, too.

In the morning they experienced the unusual diversion of seeing the sun rise and thankfully found Cranbrook after a few miles walk.

Fishermen can have more than one kind of luck, but curses on a horse that’s always going home.

Catholic church … It is understood that the Catholic Church Society will build a church that will cost in the vicinity of $75,000.00 next spring.

Fatal accident … At about 8 p.m. on Thursday morning, while assisting to unload a carload of logs at the Standard Mill, Wm. Culham was instantly killed.

The car on which the logs were loaded had been run to the mill pond and the necessary preparations made, the jerk hook was in position, and the deceased was walking to the end of the car, when he fell; it is supposed that he pulled the jerk line, letting the logs down on top of him.

He was instantly killed, his body being carried into the pond with the logs.

The deceased was about 44 years of age. An inquiry was made by Dr. J. M. Bell, who decided that an inquest was unnecessary.

R. H. Taylor, superintendent at the mill had a very narrow escape from being caught from the falling logs.

A good wager … John Pollack of Fernie, and Otto Myers of Michel are now engaged in trying to settle the question of good roads in Kootenay. Mr. Myers wagers $300.00 that he can drive from Fernie to Spokane in 125 hours.

Mr. Myers, accompanied by Mr. C. Whilan of Fernie, referee, arrived at Cranbrook on Tuesday evening, covering the distance between these cities in less than ten hours. They left on Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m., expecting to reach Kingsgate in about ten hours.

The distance between Spokane and Fernie is estimated at about 280 miles, and the party will have to travel at a rate of 50 to 60 miles daily.

The roads in East Kootenay, with the possible exception of that portion between Ryan and Yahk, is reported to be in fairly good condition and baring a break-down, the journey will be accomplished well within the time limit.

At the theatre … The Titanic pictures of the disaster will be shown at the Auditorium next week.

Victoria Day … The celebration of Victoria Day was a gala day for Cranbrook. The weather was all that could be desired the crowd was one of the largest ever seen on the grounds and the most enthusiastic.

To make a good set off the various owners of automobiles gathered at the school house and conveyed some 400 school children to the fine Fair Grounds — to say that the children were pleased and had the time of their lives goes without saying, riding in the automobiles was such a novelty for them; the thanks they gave for the privilege was expressed by their childish laughter and happy faces.

The sports and entertainment which had been arranged in their behalf reached the height of their expectations. Oh! but you should just have seen the way they jumped and skipped about those grounds! it would have done any of the stay-at-home’s heart good. They did enjoy themselves.

Special care of the children was taken during the afternoon’s sports.

The Cranbrook City Band, under the leadership of Bandmaster Russell, furnished some high-class music at intervals during the afternoon.

Cranbrook district … The valley in which is located the city of Cranbrook is destined, in the near future, to be of considerable horticultural importance. Probably no part of British Columbia is better adapted for fruits of all finds in the greatest perfection, and the question has been asked, “Is not fruit growing the most profitable industry for ranchers to turn their attention to?”

This has been answered and demonstrated in the affirmative. Practically all the leading varieties of apples have proved successful in the Cranbrook District. Berries and small fruit do extremely well, and this district gives promise of being the horticultural centre for those fruits most greatly in demand.

Lacrosse game … The first half of the game was slow and showed a lack of practice on the part of both teams.

A Nelson man was struck and had his ear split, necessitating an emergency call for a physician.

After 20 minutes play Nelson scored, and one minute later Cranbrook scored.

In the second half considerable improvement was noticeable. It took Nelson 12 minutes to score; Cranbrook immediately pulled together and inside of the next 3 minutes equalized.

At this stage of the game Reburn stepped on a rock and sprained his ankle. Time was called for the application of Arnica and other liniments.

The score now stood Nelson 2 and Cranbrook.

In the third quarter there was good playing, with the advantage going to Nelson who again scored in the next 10 minutes, following this with another one two minutes later.

Manhart got a clip over the head and was laid out but was able to resume play.

The last quarter was played rapidly and was closely contested. No scores were made.

The game closing in Nelson’s favor by a score of 4 to 3. Well done Nelson.

What gives? … We wonder what is the matter with the School Trustees? Fire escapes have been on the ground for over three months and nothing has been done in regard to placing them in position. The fence, placed last year around the lawn is not an ornament, and should be taken down.

Good road, poor street … Road Superintendent Reid and who was assisted by his road foreman W. A. Chisholm, is to be congratulated on the road which has just been completed east of Cranbrook. It is the best road in the Cranbrook district. The Cranbrook Board of Works should get busy and improve Cranbrook Street which connects with this important highway.

Great display … The show window of the Fink Mercantile Co. is resplendent with the finest assortment of Cut Glass ever shown in this district. Formerly when cut glass has been shown, it has always been placed on a dark background; a new departure is made in this display by placing the ware on a perfectly white ground, which makes it sparkle equal to diamonds.

Terrific scenery … From a scenic point of view there is no more attractive country than the mountain region in the vicinity of Cranbrook. The time is not far distant when it will become a great pleasure resort which will attract tourists, automobilists, the mountain climber and travellers, they will be strongly in evidence during the two years.

Notice to friends … Blondy of Cranbrook did not go down on the Titanic, as first reported. Has returned and will make his home in this city until further notice. Blondy.

Strong newspaper … During the past 19 years the aims of the “Prospector” has been to show to the world the wonderful resources of the Cranbrook district and S. E. Kootenay. That its efforts have been appreciated is borne out by the fact that there has been, especially during the past year, much inquiry from the outside world for additional information regarding this district.

Mogul Tires … H. H. Chapman has been appointed agent for the Mogul Tire Co., having the sole right for sale between the Kootenay Landing and Calgary, Alta. He says that the “Mogul” is the best tire on the market today.

J. P. Myres says that he has run over 1,200 miles with a pair of these tires on his machine and finds them the best tires he ever used.

Mr. Chapman is making his office headquarters with the Chapman Real Estate Agency on Norbury Avenue.

Walkley addition … Lots for sale, 50 x 130 feet, all frontage lots, only two minutes from the C.P.R. Shops, $150 each on terms — apply East Kootenay Butcher Co., Cranbrook.

Saved … A horse belonging to the East Kootenay Mercantile Co., got in to the sewer ditch on Monday, and after much trouble was taken out. A considerable portion of the ditch caved in before this was accomplished.