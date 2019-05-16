It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

May 12-18: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Bad storage … Alderman Campbell again drew attention to the manner in which certain persons utilize the public streets for the storage of their wagons, etc., and instructions were issued to the chief of police that all such obstructions must be removed immediately.

Sewerage works … Very satisfactory progress is being made with the installation of the new sewerage system.

The laying of the pipes progresses apace, as indicated by the subjoined report of the resident engineer for the month of April: Garden Lane.—This sewer was commenced on the 30th March and has now been completed, the total length being 1,810 feet.

E. Burwell Lane — At the date of the strike, viz., 24th April, 2,140 feet of sewer pipe had been laid, commencing at the manhole at junction with the E. Garden lane sewer. Work on the manholes was also in progress.

Edwards Street — From Burwell to Pooley Lanes. As instructed the sewer was carried across the creek in a timber box supported on concrete piers. The sewer was also diverted north from the center line of the road. By these alterations considerable excavation was saved. About 165 feet of sewer pipe was laid.

Disposal works … Liquefying Tank: The roof has been completed, the sludge valves fixed, and the forms all removed. The tank is now practically completed. Screening Chamber: The bottom and walls have been completed and the sludge valve fixed. Coarse Filter: The excavation was completed and the forms for the bot­tom and channel put in position. The screening of gravel for the fil­ters was also proceeded with.

A Herald representative paid a visit to the disposal works this week, in company with Mr. A. A. McClintock, the resident engineer, who very carefully and in great de­tail explained to the scribe all the details of the big work going on out on St. Joseph’s Creek. Unfortunate­ly his explanations were utterly was­ted, as the scribe had no notion of what he was talking about.

However, the septic tank is un­doubtedly a fine niece of work and, in a general way, everything appear­ed to be going forward with due dis­patch in a most workmanlike manner, thanks very largely to the cap­able foreman, Mr. Atkinson, an old-timer at this kind of work, who sup­erintended the installation of the sewerage system at Vernon.

In every particular, so far as the scribe’s limited knowledge would per­mit of his judging, the disposal work will be perfect of their kind and in every sense adequate to the requirements of the city.

Father Beck leaving … Word of the approaching departure of Rev. Father Beck from this section to the Boundary district will be learned of with very great regret by all who have the pleasure of his acquaintance or who have come in contact with him during his years of residence in this locality.

For the past five years Rev. Father Beck has been in charge of the St. Eugene Indian Mission, where his excellent work speaks for itself in the improvement of the Mission, now one of the show places of East Kootenay, and in the orderliness and prosperity of the Indians, he had under his supervision.

Rev. Father Lambot, of Greenwood, will succeed Father Beck at the Mission. Rev. Father Beck goes to Greenwood, where he will relieve Rev. Father Choinel of some of his work, having charge of Grand Forks and Phoenix.

Proprietor returns … K. E. Simpson, formerly editor and proprietor of the Herald, wafted into town on Sunday last, as full of optimism and energy as ever. He was cordially welcomed by bests of old friends and put in two or three very strenuous days shaking hands with the boys. He is doing well in Kamloops, considers it the next best spot on earth, Cranbrook, of course, being the finest yet.

Incidentally, The Old Man sized up the external appear­ance of the Herald building, of which he is the proprietor, and concluded that it was not as smart as the bright prospects of the city war­ranted. Consequently, with characteristic Simpsonian energy, painters were started to work early Monday morning and now the exterior of the Herald building presents a bright and attractive appearance as the front page of this great family jour­nal.

Order of Moose … Despite the fact that Cranbrook is already represented in many of the fraternal orders of the country a local lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose will be started at once by Jack MacEachern, of New Brunswick, and Arthur Southern, of Nova Scotia, will organize this district.

The slogan “None But Good Men Invited,” will appeal to the members of organized labor generally for they consider that is the place for them. The first thought of the union men is for home and family and they could not affiliate with any organization that did not appeal to the better qualities of manhood.

The Moose is a fraternal order that appeals to working men and business men as the benefits are tangible and real and come to every member and his family in times of sickness and distress. It is not a “die-to-win” proposition. While the charter is open the initiation will be at the low figure of five dollars. After the charter closes it will be raised to twenty-five.

A good class of men will join the order in the vicinity and those who want immediate protection in a first-class order will do well to get in early. Nelson has over three hundred and fifty. How many for Cranbrook?

In step with times … Geo. R. Leask has had erected a neat little workshop on the lower end of Norbury avenue. In this shop he has installed a universal wood working machine, one of the neatest and most interesting little machines one could wish to see. It does upwards of sixteen different kinds of work and is very simple, to handle. George Leask believes in being up-to-date and a little ahead of the times.

Marysville news … John Macdonald, road foreman at Marysville, got into a mix up with a young bull the other day. He is now nursing several broken ribs.

Beautiful orchard … If you want to see a good young orchard, take a walk out along Durick Avenue, to about a mile beyond the city limits, where you will find Beale and Elwell’s orchard, with some 150 trees in bloom. It is a sight well worth seeing.

Ouch … James E. Macdonald met with a nasty accident last week. He was training one of his horses on the track, when the animal tripped, throwing him out of the rig over its head. A broken collar bone was the result.

Neater … The grounds around the provincial government building have been neatly fixed up, adding materially to the appearance of that quarter of the town. A gravel driveway and a board sidewalk have been put down all around the building.

Bull River news … Jim Bates has at last received word that a license will be issued to him for a hotel at the new Bull River townsite. He will immediately proceed with the erection of an up-to-date, well-appointed hostelry, which will, doubtless, soon become the popular resort of district and visiting Sportsmen.

Fine sport … H. A. Hollister and L. M. Bass, the Buffalo, N.Y., sportsmen, who were out to Sheep Creek on a shoot­ing expedition, returned last weekend, bringing with them the skins of half a dozen bear they had shot.

Winner … Bobby Pye won the pony, cart and harness given in the recent subscrip­tion contest by the Calgary Herald. He secured over two hundred sub­scribers, soliciting the whole district from Baynes Lake to Creston. He is proud of his new outfit, which was received the first of the week.

Fast traveller … Otto Meier, the Michel brewer, drove into town on Tuesday night, with a little loam of cayuses. He was accompanied by Con. Whelan, at Fernie. It appears that Meier took up a bet that he could not drive through from Fernie to Spokane within 125 hours. Con. Whelan was accompanying him as referee. Meier started for Kinsgate early yesterday morning, and doubtless has arrived safely in Spokane by this time.

Frame’s Bakery … Geo. R. Leask’s new store building on Norbury avenue, adjoining Ward and Harris’ place of business, will be occupied by F. Frame, the baker who expects to be ready for business by Monday next.

Lady purchasers … E. H. Small came in from Windermere on Tuesday in his motor car, bringing with him a party of English ladies, who have been looking over the country for investments. Yester­day Mr. K. E. Beattie took the la­dies out to St. Mary’s Prairie to see some of the fine land there open for purchase.

Strayed horse … A black mare strayed into my place on Friday of last week. It weighs about eleven to twelve hundred, has brown nose, clipped mane, and shod all round. Owner can have horse by paying for this advertisement and keep of horse — Apply to P. Bylander, Jaffray, B. C.