It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Fuel planning … V. Hyde Baker, accompanied by Justice Morrison, Judge Wilson and W. C. D. Manson, manager of the Home Bank at Fernie, left today in his automobile for Golden. The party will go as far as Wasa the first evening, to Windermere Friday evening, reaching Golden Saturday evening. At Golden Mr. Baker will meet Premier McBride and Hon. Thomas Taylor, minister of public works, who will make the return trip with him to Cranbrook, arriving here Tuesday evening. The distance is one hundred and eighty-two miles, and it is necessary to have a sufficient amount of gasoline distributed along the route, so as to insure a full supply. The two ministers will spend Tuesday evening and Wednesday in Cranbrook, leaving that evening for Fernie, where they will spend Dominion Day.

Midsummer night … The longest day was well observed in the gymnasium on Monday evening last, when a large audience gathered together to enjoy the programme provided by the friends of the institution. The stage was built by Messrs. Ritchie, Peedle, Dwyer and Rollo Crooks, and prettily decorated by the Misses Macdonald, Miss M. MacFarlane, Mrs. and Miss Bourgoyne and Mrs. Chisholm. Among other very interesting numbers, two cleverly rendered dialogues were presented entitled “Saved,” being the story of a reclaimed drunkard, and “Unappreciated Genius”, representing a would-be author, who neglected her household duties to attend to her literary proclivities. Both sketches were well received and reflect considerable credit on the ladies and gentlemen responsible for their production. Refreshments were served at 10.45 and the remainder of the evening was spent in social intercourse and games.

Mount Baker trip … Names must be handed to Dr. Connolly, Mr. Charles Baker, Mr. Muir or the Rev. R. Hughes, on or before Saturday next, and the fare of one dollar. Bring lunch basket well filled. Committee will supply roast beef, ham, inspiration and music. No children can be taken. Conveyances will leave church at 7 sharp on Wednesday evening the 30th inst. Automobiles and motors will run one mile apart to avoid dust, by order of the committee. Bring field glasses, spiked boots and plenty of patience. A circular will be issued as soon as the passenger list is complete with fuller instructions. Blankets and fruit are indispensable. No names received after Saturday next. The return will be made on Thursday evening — sometime.

For sale …Span of horses, weight 1800; well matched, good work team; price $400, including harness. Address E. C. Smith, Wycliffe, B. C.

The Canadian Hotel … One of the first hotels in Cranbrook was the Canadian hotel, and it was built by Joseph Brault, who is still its owner and manager. The original building was unpretentious in size and modestly furnished, but the policy adopted at the start was to give the very best possible for the money, and that policy has been the foundation of Mr. Brault’s success in Cranbrook. During the succeeding years the hotel building has been added to until now it figures among the largest in town and it is fitted and furnished throughout in a manner that reflects credit upon the proprietor and the establishment. As a result the Canadian hotel is doing a most prosperous business, its many rooms being filled most of the time. Mr. Brault is recognized as one of the substantial citizens of Cranbrook and one who has ever been ready to lend a helping hand in any movement for the advancement of the city.

Good investment…Two houses, roughcast, 2 lots (one corner lot) city water, five minutes from Post Office. One has six rooms and the other four. Price for quick sale $1,200 half cash, balance arranged at 6 per cent. Clear title. Apply E. H. Reed, Herald Office.

Creston news … We regret to record an accident to George French, one of our prominent citizens, which occurred at the Rodgers sawmill yesterday. Mr. French, who is millwright, caught his hand in a saw, severing one finger and severely lacerating the others of his left hand. Mr. French has the sympathy of a wide circle of friends.

Jaffray news … A dancing pavilion is being erected at the East Kootenay Lumber company’s mill, from which some pleasant evenings are anticipated.

Michel news … The Kootenay Telephone Company is putting in a line of posts along the streets of New Michel. They will follow the government road where practical, and soon we’ll have the long distance system complete. Just as soon as the necessary subscribers can be obtained, the local system will open. As it is, there are five public phones in use now.

Moyie news … R. Campbell is planning the building of a house boat to put on Moyie Lake this summer for renting to camping parties. The boat will be 12 feet wide and 27 feet in length, and will be fitted up with comfortable living quarters. It can be towed to any part of the lake and will be just the thing for those wishing to have an outing. The house boat will fill a long felt want, and there should be a demand for at least two or three of them on Moyie Lake.

Gold deposit … Dave Griffith, of Wild Horse, was in town this week depositing the usual amount of gold dust, and enjoying a few games of cribbage. Mr. Griffith learned to play the game in California in ’49 and he learned it well.

Made a big land sale …This week H. L. Stephens, of Calgary, purchased through the East Kootenay Investment company the seven hundred and fifty acre tract of fruit land surrounding the celebrated Hamilton fruit farm and the home property of A. Leitch and owned by the latter named gentleman. This is one of the largest land deals that has been made in the city for some time and is an indication as to the trend of affairs in this district so far as land is concerned. The East Kootenay Investment company is composed of Messrs. Rutledge, McKinstry and Buckley, who are making a specialty of handling fruit lands and they feel very much gratified over the big deal that they carried through.

Schools’ out … Next Wednesday will be the last day of school and the youngsters are feeling jubilant over the prospect of a vacation. There will be some exercises in connection with the closing and then the teachers and pupils will say good-bye for a few weeks.

Bowling club … Monday evening one of the most popular events in the way of sport occurred in the inauguration of the Bowling Green on the court house lawn. It was a novel sight to see four or five men rolling the bowls over a finely cropped and rolled grass plot and each of the men intensely interested.

Water has dropped … The Kootenay River has fallen nearly four feet and the danger of high water for this year is over. Mills on the Kootenay and Elk river, according to reports have lost over ten million feet, and mills on the American side of the Kootenay almost six million feet.

Palmist … Madame Palma, the famous Clairvoyant and Palmist, is creating quite a stir among the people of Cranbrook by her remarkable clairvoyant, power. She reveals every incident of your life past, present and future. The madame can be consulted daily from 10 a.m. to p.m. at the Cosmopolitan hotel.

George Ells of Fernie loses leg at Michel … A particularly distressing accident happened at Michel on Saturday by which George Ellis, a well-known customs officer of this town nearly lost his life. Ellis had gone to Michel in the morning on business connected with the department, intending to return to town on the Great Northern express in the afternoon. For some reason he endeavored to climb on to the engine when it was in motion, missing his footing and fell on the rails, the driving wheel of the engine passing over one of his legs just below the knee. Dr. S. Bonnell of Fernie, who was a witness of the accident at once gave first aid to the unfortunate man and had him brought to the hospital here, where it was found necessary to amputate the injured member. Mr. Ellis, who is about 66 years of age, has been in the employ of the Canadian customs department for many years and is highly respected by all classes of the community.

First church for Wardner … On Sunday last Rev. C. O. Main of­ficiated at the opening of a new Presbyterian church in Wardner, B. C. This is the first church building to be erected in this enterprising town and is a great credit to the persons who have co-operated to make the under­taking successful. The building is sixty feet by thirty and is well finish­ed inside and out. The total cost will be about $1,500, almost all of which has been subscribed. On the evening of the opening the church was beautifully decorated with wild roses and potted plants. Mrs. Coster sang a solo which was much apprec­iated by the audience which had gath­ered to worship for the first time in a church of their own. The pastor of this thriving congregation is C. L. Cowan who came to the west about l year ago from Scotland.