It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

1909

Return of Mayor Fink … Mayor J. P. Fink returned last Tuesday from an extended business trip to the eastern markets and a visit to Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he spent several days with his brother, David Fink, one of the leading bankers of that city. While in the south, in company with his brother, he visited Southwest City, Mo., his former home, which he left some 22 years ago, and had never been back since. He also visited the little village of Metz, where his mother is buried, and for the first time since he was four years old saw her grave. While at his old home he met many people who remembered his father very well, and also had a recollection of “little Jakie Fink.”

Mr. Fink had a most enjoyable trip through Eastern Canada and the Middle and Southern States and returned feeling much better over his rest from business.

McConnell made a big haul … Francis McConnell is still winning laurels in the athletic world. At the sports at Nanaimo, held on the 25th of last month, he won no less than four events, the remaining events being all won by mainland men. McConnell was undoubtedly the star performer and won the 100 yards race in 10 1-5 seconds, the 120 yards hurdle, six hurdles, in 15 seconds, the 300 yards race in 35 1-5 seconds and the quarter mile in 50 seconds. As Francis gets older he seems to get better in athletics and his many Cranbrook friends, the boys who grew up with him in this city, will be pleased to hear of his success.

Kootenay Central survey … S. A. Wilken, in charge of a survey party of between sixteen and twenty men are running a survey line for the Kootenay Central railway. Last Tuesday they were camped at Rocky Ford, a point about one mile up the Kootenay from Fort Steele. The line will run along the bank of the Kootenay between the town and the river. This survey has seemingly been kept very quiet and whether it is a trial line or a location survey cannot be ascertained.

Drowned in the Kootenay … A. W. VanValkenburg and his brother-in-law, Charles Campbell, of Nelson, were endeavoring to cross the Kootenay River near Elk mouth last Monday in a cable ferry. It seems that they had previously crossed and landed Mrs. VanValkenburg and her niece, Miss J. B. Streeter, and returned to bring over some trunks, and while in mid-stream the boat swamped and both men were drowned. A considerable sum of money and other valuables contained in the trunks were lost. The bodies have not been recovered and probably never will be. Charles Campbell leaves a mother and two sisters at Gould City, Mich. A. W. VanValkenburg leaves a wife and a 14-month-old daughter, who reside at Elkmouth. His parents live at Gladwin, Mich. Both of the deceased were Odd Fellows, belonging to the Gould City lodge of that order. Mrs. VanValkenburg will leave for Gould City, Mich., next Monday.

200 buffalo in Cranbrook … Howard Douglas, superintendent of the National Park at Banff, was in the city on Tuesday en route for Banff. Mr. Douglas has just returned from Missoula, Montana, where he had been superintending the round-up of two hundred buffalo that have been recently purchased by the Dominion government and will be shipped to the reserve arranged specially for them on the Grand Trunk Pacific, east of Edmonton. This reserve has thousands of acres and the fence around it is seventy-three miles long. There are from thirty-five to forty men and horses engaged in the work of rounding-up the buffalos, and as it is late in the season and the buffalo have had the opportunity of getting in good condition, the cowpunchers are having a most strenuous time. In fact Mr. Douglas stated that it was necessary to suspend operations to secure fresh horses as those in use are all worn out. The government is paying $500 a head for the buffaloes loaded on the cars. The mode of shipment of these animals is far different from that of shipping cattle and horses. Each buffalo is given a stall by itself, and its head is tied close to the floor by an inch rope. This train with its unusual freight will arrive in Cranbrook in about three weeks and will remain here between three and four hours for the animals to be fed and watered, the hay for feed being carried on the special train. It will be an unusual sight for the people of Cranbrook to witness that many buffalo in a bunch and it is hardly necessary to add that the animals will not be taken out of the cars.

Total eclipse … A central eclipse of the sun will take place on June the 17th, visible as partial one in the United States and Canada. The eclipse will take place between five and six o’clock in the afternoon. The last total eclipse of the sun was viewed here shortly after the close of the civil war, or to be exact in 1869. This eclipse will be remembered by many people who yet speak of the queer experience and it is an event which figures largely in the folk lore of the southland. The last total eclipse of the sun darkened the south central states of America, and many are the occasions which are recalled. The south during the latter years of the sixties were poverty stricken from the ravages of war, and when darkness enveloped the land at noon day the people of the ignorant classes, especially the newly freed slaves, were cowed by the effect of the phenomena and fell on the earth in prayer, thinking the eve of a terrible calamity was upon them. Chickens went to roost and cocks crowed. Bats and owls and other fowls which fly by night appeared and candles and lamps were lighted in the dwellings. The eclipse predicted for June 17 is to be total and will be a reproduction of the one in 1869.

A blaze … The fire department had a run last Sunday afternoon at about 3.30. The dwelling of R. Moore, in the southwest quarter of the city, was found to be on fire. The fire brigade turned out in their usual quick style and soon had the water playing on the burning building. A high wind was blowing, but in spite of this fact the fire was confined to the one house and did not even break through the roof or walls. The house was badly scorched inside and the furniture was badly damaged by smoke and water. The origin of the fire is unknown except that it started in a closet under the stairs in which clothes were stored. The insurance carried will probably cover the damage done.

Earl Grey visit … S. E. Oliver, of Proctor, was in the city on Friday on his way to the head waters of Toby Creek, where he will arrange for Earl Grey’s camp, where the Governor-General will camp in September. Mr. Oliver has just returned from England and expects four parties of prospective settlers here this summer.

Noisy cow bells … In Cranbrook, like in any other town of this size, there are people whose occupation keeps them up late at night and therefore it is necessary for them to sleep late in the morning. This is impossible, however, as long as cows are allowed to wander around the residential portion for an hour or more with bells ringing loud enough to prevent the sleep of anyone.

New brick company … The new brick company is making most excellent progress and has the machinery all installed, which has been done under the supervision of S. Richards. If nothing goes wrong the plant will be turning out brick today or tomorrow. The ground on which the plant is located was not purchased from the Baker estate, but from Mr. Dezet.

Change of attire … Judge Wilson returned on Monday from Nelson and owing to the chilly weather in the strawberry belt, the judge attired himself in his heaviest clothing and when he reached the banana belt and felt the effect of the balmy breezes and southern air he found it necessary to hurry to a haberdasher and get a new outfit light enough to protect him from the summer heat of Cranbrook.

City band … The city band gave their usual weekly evening concert at the band stand last Monday. The music was excellent, despite the fact that four members of the band were prevented from being present by sickness. Yard engine No. 2200, as usual, had three weeks’ switching to do between 8 and 9 p.m., which, of course, did not add to the pleasure of the evening.

New city garden … Work has been commenced on the Board of Trade garden plot near the C.P.R. station. Fruit trees will be planted so that travelers passing through may see what can be grown here.

Water everywhere … Those who had occasion to pass down Burwell avenue yesterday morning during the heavy rainstorm had an opportunity of witnessing a most phenomenal sight. Everyone in town knows that William Cameron has one of the prettiest lawns in the country and that he is very proud of it. While it was raining the hardest Mr. Cameron was seen standing in the middle of his lawn with a garden hose in his hands doing all he could to add to the dampness that was being furnished to the grass roots by nature.

Pollution disgrace … The C.P.R. is having their stock yards cleaned out and dumping the manure into the little creek close by. This should not be allowed.

Cleaning up … The rocks on the west side of Garden Avenue are being removed. These, big boulders have been an eyesore and nuisance ever since the avenue was opened in 1899 and it is a good thing to see them go.

Must stop … A stop should be put to men and boys riding bicycles on the sidewalks, especially at night.