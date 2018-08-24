It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

It happened this week in Cranbrook

Week August 19th – 25th

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

MOYIE CONFLAGRATION … On Tuesday night about 10 o’clock fire almost totally destroyed the house owned by Mrs. Lawlor, and which was occupied by Robert Agnew and family. The fire brigade acted promptly, and had a good stream playing on the flames in double quick order. Mrs. Agnew was sick in bed, and two men rushed in and carried her to a place of safety. With both the fire and the water everything in the place was ruined, and the building is scarcely worth repairing. Mr. Agnew had just drawn his pay that day and had put the money under the mattress, and this was found undisturbed after the fire was put out. At one stage of the fire it was reported that one of the children was in the house, but this was soon found incorrect. The fire made a big blaze, and a big crowd of spectators gathered around. There was no wind, and therefore little danger of the fire spreading to the neighboring buildings. The fire means a heavy loss to the owner, Mrs. Lawlor, who depended on the rent of the building to a large extent for her support, and to the Agnew family, who practically lost all their belongings. No one seems to be clear as to the origin of the fire, but it is believed some of the children overturned a lamp.

BIG RACE MEETING AND FRUIT FAIR AT CRANBROOK … On September 14th and 15th Cranbrook will hold her big race meeting and agricultural fair. Large prizes are being offered and the people of the district are very enthusiastic. All of the ranchers and fruit growers of East Kootenay are working to make a big display so as to show what this district can produce. The horsemen have interested the racing people of Western Canada and the Northwestern States and in consequence there will be a fine showing on the track. Cranbrook has a reputation for making good on any entertainment that she attempts and the people in charge of the fair this year propose to do better than was ever done in this city before.

BIG FIRES OVER THE COUNTRY … Forest fires are fierce over the country from Crows Nest to Kootenay Landing. As usual again the whole part of this country is being devastated by the flames of fall, attributed to the lack of proper conservation and the expenditure of a little money in proper time. From Kootenay Landing to Crows Nest valuable timber limits are being wiped out by forest fires and lumbermen are losing thousands of dollars by the flames that are sweeping over the country. The whole Kootenay valley is one dense mass of smoke arising from the general destruction that is sweeping over the country. Along the line of the C.P.R. the sparks from the engines are spreading fires in the dry grass and in other parts of the country careless campers are doing the same thing. Never before in the history of this district has so much damage been done by timber fires, and it is a shame and an outrage that the laws of the province are not more stringently enforced. A few dollars expended by the government in properly conducting back fires would save thousands of dollars to the owners of timber limits and the people of British Columbia. The Herald is informed that the Otis Staples Lumber company has lost in the last few days 6,200 logs by forest fires. The East Kootenay Lumber company has thousands of dollars in jeopardy at this time. The Standard Lumber company and the Baker Lumber company, as well as the King Lumber Mills company and every other lumber company in the district, that have been paying hundreds and thousands of dollars to protect their limits during the past few years, are liable to lose everything that they possess. Not only that, but Cranbrook and other towns may be swept off the face of the earth. It would seem that it would be much better to expend the money in advance to protect the assets of this country rather than wait until the fires have started and then spend more money in a futile attempt to save the real heritage of the country.

FERNIE … Fernie was visited by another serious fire last night, with serious consequences. It broke out in the Coal Creek district, starting in the basement of the Miners’ club rooms. The fire began at 6 p.m. and soon spread to adjacent buildings. The loss is estimated at from $100,000 to $150,000. At eleven o’clock it was under control, and this morning no further danger is feared. In summing up the ruins of some thirteen cottages, the property of the Crows Nest Coal company, were destroyed, besides the large departmental store of the Trites-Wood company, the Miners’ club and doctor’ s office, all of which were burned to the ground. These are fairly covered by insurance. The tenants of the cottages lost all their personal and household goods, and what makes it doubly hard for some is the fact that three of these families went through the Fernie disaster a year ago, losing all they then possessed. The origin of the fire is supposed to have been from an overturned lamp in the club. Water pressure was very low and the fire gained headway before it could be properly coped with. Assistance was sent from Fernie. The mines were not damaged.

LAND SALE … J. Brault, proprietor of the Canadian hotel, has purchased from M. Frost 340 acres, one half mile from town, for $8,500.000. This is one of the best pieces of land within the five mile circle of Cranbrook, and Mr. Brault intends to make this a supply farm for his hotel. The deal was put through by F. A. Russell & Co. This place was listed with them on July the 29th, and shows that the firm of F. A, Russell & Co. are here to do business. They also sold three other tracts of land last week. They are hustlers, and no mistake.

NEW POOL HALL … Ed. Brown has opened his new pool room and cigar shop and has one of the nicest places ever put up in Cranbrook of the kind. Mr. Brown will be remembered as the young man who lost both arms right here the city while braking on the road. He must make a living and he has opened up this business to make himself independent. The pool lanes are all established and the tobacco stock in place and when you want anything in that line you can go to Brown and get it. He pays the freight.

CITY BAND … Being desirous to augment the band the city bandmaster wants six to eight young men from 16 to 20 years of age, to take up instruments, which will be furnished free. A small fee for tuition will be charged. Only those likely to remain in the city will be considered. The bandmaster will be pleased to meet any respectable young man at the band room any Friday evening at 7.45 so as to make arrangements for lessons, which will begin first week in September, so as to take their places in the band next summer. We should have a first-class band in Cranbrook.

SHORT BREAK … Chief Magistrate Joseph Ryan has gone to St. Marys Lake for an outing of two weeks and will be a guest at Meacham’s ranch. Mr. Ryan is deserving of this vacation, as he has not taken a day off for the past two years. G. T. Rogers, James Arnold and M. A. Beale, all justices of the peace, will officiate in Mr. Ryan’s place during his absence.

LAWN PARTY … The children of the Methodist church were the guests of Rev. R. Hughes Wednesday afternoon. The entertainment was in the form of a lawn party, and about a hundred of the little ones, ranging from six months to ten years of age, accepted the pastor’s kind invitation. Miss Winnie Farrant was chosen queen, but being somewhat shy of so great an honor, resigned in favor of Miss Vera Bradwyn. The time was passed very pleasantly with games and refreshments, and all present claimed to have had the time of their lives.

STEELE RANCH … W. E. Worden has purchased the Steele ranch and will sell the same in lots as fruit farms.

NEW AUTOS … P. Lund has two automobiles now and he can get over the country as he likes. The Herald editor had the pleasure of taking a very pleasant ride this morning in one of his machines, the Runabout, it is a perfect machine and gives satisfaction in every respect.

GREAT SPORT … At the Highland Scottish sports at Vancouver, Francis McConnell won the first in the one hundred yards race, first in the 220 yards race, first in the broad jump, and second in the 120 yards hurdle race. This is good news for the people of Cranbrook, as they all take a great interest in the work of that young man.

LOAFING … It is wicked to loaf. Every man is created for a purpose and he has no right to shirk that responsibility. If you have friends or money, that simply increases your responsibility. No man has a right to loaf. Nothing can be more humiliating to a parent than to know that his son is a confirmed loafer — a mere blank — absorbing his living from the toil of other hands and creating nothing. No sensible young lady will allow a confirmed street loafer to enter her company. No able-bodied, strong-minded person ever wanted work who was unable to find it. There is always plenty of work to do. If you can’t get paid for your labor go and work for nothing — it will be better for you; and when you have fully demonstrated that, you can easily find a paying job. The man or boy who is content to live like a drone bee – sponging off the others — should be forced on his own resources and compelled to swim or sink. It would be best for society. Boys, if you have ever loafed don’t do it more.