It happened this week in 1916

March 5 – 11: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

No honor roll this week … For some reason or other there has been a dearth of recruits at the local recruiting office of the 225th during the last week, not one being enrolled during the last seven days.

Splendid reports come from other points however as to the response to the call, and Cranbrook will have to look to its laurels or be left behind.

To all previous appeals for men Cranbrook has responded nobly, but for all that there are still many eligible young men who have not answered the call. This is an opportunity to go with a home battalion, and with every available man needed to ensure victory there should be no hanging back on the part of those who are able to make the sacrifice.

It will only be justice on the part of employers if it is distinctly understood that any vacancies created through men enlisting WILL NOT be filled by single men.

We have been given to understand that some are holding back because they think if they enlist some other young man who has just as much right to enlist as they, may get their job. There should be no possibility of anything like this occurring, and we believe employers will be particular in seeing that any vacancies are filled only by married men.

Elsewhere in this issue appears a page appeal to the young men to enlist. Attached is the name of Lieut. Adams, otherwise, Chief Percy Adams head of the city police force, who has heard his country’s call and has signified his intention of accepting a lieutenant’s commission and going to the front with the 225th. Chief Adams has been a capable and conscientious official whom it will be difficult to replace.

Now young men, start the ball rolling. Enlist yourself and then get your pal to do likewise. “The other fellow” may have been hanging back to see what you were going to do. If you start, the others will follow your example.

Some things that do not make the high cost of living … Potatoes $1 a hundred lbs. All vegetables are very low priced this year. Salt is always cheap, 2 cents pound. Macaroni: there is good food value in macaroni. Buy a 5 lb. box 50c. Rice, another valuable food, 50lb sack S3.25; 25 lb. sack $1.05 Cheaper this way than by the pound. Rolled Oats for porridge, everyone should have this article. By the 20 lb sack $1.00. Figs, 2 pounds for 25c; Peaches, 2 pounds for 25c.

Attention! … At a meeting of the citizens of Cranbrook held Monday afternoon to consider ways and means of stimulating recruiting for the 225th Battalion, there were said to be about 150 young, able-bodied men within the military ages in and about our city, most of whom are living in idleness.

Taking great interest in the welfare of our country at this critical period and knowing that Canada is ever willing and anxious to do her part in assisting to keep her flag and the colors of the allied nations ever simmering on the loftiest spires in the ever loving breezes of purity, truth and justice, I know of no reason why every man and woman does not put forth every effort to influence every eligible man to take up arms in defence of his country.

Furthermore I think that after this terrible conflict is over every man who has rendered his services in defence of his country and loved ones, should be recognized as the only true and loyal citizen well worthy of that recognition throughout the whole British Empire.

On behalf of the officers of the 225th Battalion I kindly ask the assistance of all true and loyal fathers, mothers, sisters and sweethearts to do all in their power to aid and encourage those men to go forward in defence of our Empire against the barbarism now going on in Europe. Lieut. W. S. Santo.

Ladies win the debate … The Cranbrook Women’s Institute has long had an enviable reputation for the splendid attendance at their meetings, and the serious and earnest manner in which they attend to their work, so that the men-folks who invaded their meeting on Tuesday last were not surprised at what they saw.

The hall was well filled with seventy to eighty ladies, all busily engaged knitting or sewing and at the same time attending to the regular business proceedings.

The meeting was regularly conducted, with the Lady President, Mrs. McFarlane in the chair, and the Secretary, Mrs. Shaw, at her desk. Their parliamentary procedure would put many a man’s meeting to shame— when a member wishes to address the chair they must rise to their feet and do it properly, and so in everything.

The Women’s Institute are preparing a cook-book of practical recipes obtained from their own members and expect to have it in the printer’s hands very shortly. It will be sold at a nominal price and will no doubt be a welcome help to housekeepers. A great deal of the time of the meeting was taken up in discussing this matter.

After the business of the afternoon was completed the looked-for debate between the Farmers’ Institute and the Women’s Institute was commenced. The subject was “Resolved, that the Women’s Institute is of more benefit to the Community than the Farmer’s Institute.” The affirmative was upheld by Mesdames W. B. MacFarlane, B. Palmer, C. Couldwell and J. Shaw, and the negative by Messrs. B. Palmer, I. Bassett and R. T. Williams, the fourth member of the Farmers’ Institute team failing to put in an appearance. Many interesting arguments were brought up by both sides though the ladies had much the “better” of the argument and the judges, Rev. W. K. Thomson, Rev. Thos. Keyworth and Mr. T. H. Kay had no difficulty in arriving at a decision. Mr. Keyworth announced the decision of the judges in a short speech in which he took occasion to give the debaters the benefit of a little friendly criticism.

At the conclusion of the debate refreshments were served by the ladies.

Salvation Army visit … Cranbrook is to be favored with a visit from Commissioner Sowton of the Salvation Army on Wednesday, March 15th next. Commissioner Sowton is in charge of the new western division of the Salvation Army in Canada, being the first officer to take charge of the newly created division. A public meeting will be held in the Presbyterian Church on Wednesday next, commencing at 8 o’clock, the chair to be taken by Mr. A. C. Harshaw. Mayor Clapp is also expected to be present and extend a welcome on behalf of the city. A general invitation is extended to the public to be present to hear the Commissioner, who is a very widely travelled man and a most interesting speaker. He spent 19 years among the Scandinavians, and in addition spent some years in India. He is a fluent linguist and his address promises to be well worth hearing.

Sunday school workers invited … At the invitation of the Methodist Sunday School management all the Sunday School workers of the city will sit down to supper on Tuesday evening next, March 14th, in honor of the visit of Rev. J. P. Westman, field secretary of the Sunday School and Young People’s Department of the Methodist Church of Canada.

Mr. Westman is well known in Cranbrook, having held the pastorate of the local Methodist church some eight or nine years ago. He also held the pastorate of the Nelson church, leaving there at the call of the department to take up his present work.

Mr. Westman has achieved a great success working among the young people and this fact ought to make his visit to this city of great value to all Sunday School workers.

After the supper a short programme will be given the prominent feature will be an address by Mr. Westman, who will also be glad to have discussed any problem that is confronting the workers. It is expected a full rally of such as are engaged, or interested in the work of the schools will be realized and a very profitable time spent.

Employees must contribute … The Baker Lumber Co. at Waldo do not propose to have any of their employees shirk their duty in contributing to the Patriotic Funds, and have notified all persons in the employ of the Company that the sum of one dollar a month will be deducted from their wages as a subscription to this fund except in the case of those who have already subscribed a like sum or its equivalent. This will apply to all employees, regardless of nationality.

Successful carnival … Although nearing the end of the season, the School carnival on Wednesday night was one of the most successful events of the winter. There was a record crowd in attendance, and a great variety of costumes. The judges were Mrs. Fink, Miss Giegerich and Mr. Adolph, the prizes being awarded to Mrs. Dallas for best dressed lady, Grace McFarlane for best dressed girl, Mr. Dan Burton, best dressed gent, Frank Hawksworth, best dressed boy, and Gordon Taylor for comic.

The school will receive $28 as their share of the proceeds at the gate, while the refreshment booth was sold out before the evening was half over. The ice was in very fair condition despite the mildness of the weather outside.

Council news … A letter was read from Beale & Elwell in reference to a destitute family who were unable to pay any rent, and suggesting that some arrangement be made to pay a nominal sum for the house they live in to save them from being turned out. The council however did not see fit to take any action in the matter. Mr. T. Gill wrote the council asking a rebate of back taxes against the Methodist Club building, which had been turned back on his hands, pointing out the advantage the building had been to the soldiers during the winter, both for use of the swimming pool and the building for drilling and instruction purposes. The letter was ordered fyled. The report of the Finance Committee was read and adopted as follows: The Finance Committee beg to report that they have considered the auditor’s report together with his statements and make the following remarks (1) That the Chief of Police be held responsible for the shortage of $40 in the matter of Trade License Collections; (2) That in future trade licenses be collected by the city clerk; (3) That a resolution be passed by the council authorizing the grant of $55 which was made last year in behalf of the smoking concert extended to the members of the 54th Battalion; (4) That the auditor’s report be accepted. Moved by Alderman Hanson, seconded by Alderman Leask, that the action of the past council in donating the sum of $55 towards the expenses of the smoking concert to the 54th Battalion be confirmed.—Carried.

Fort Steele Farmers’ Institute … On Wednesday, February 23rd, a meeting was held in the Masonic Hall, Fort Steele, for the purpose of organising the members of the Farmers’ Institute.

The officers elected were — Secretary treasurer, G. Baker; Auditor A. B. Fenwick; Directors, F. C. Douglas of Bull River; Tom Cameron of Mayook, H. Barr of Wasa, Mr. Al. Boyle and Mr. Hayes of Fort Steele. The members enrolled were thirty six in number. They discussed many things of interest to farmers, amongst which was the gopher question.

They decided to endorse the resolution of the Cranbrook Farmers regarding gophers.

At the Directors’ meeting on Saturday 26th, Mr. A. Doyle was elected president, and Mr. H. Barr of Wasa, vice-president. The Directors present were: T. Cameron, Mayook; H. Barr, Wasa, Mr. Hayes and Mr. Doyle.

The secretary, Mr. G. Baker, was instructed to write to the superintendent of Institutes asking that lectures delivered at Cranbrook should also be delivered here, in other words, to have Fort Steele in the route of the lecturers. There were some interesting discussions on several subjects. The meeting began at eight and was adjourned at 10.30 p.m.

Done his bit … “It is my belief, and I venture to assert it”, declared the lecturer, raising his voice, “there isn’t a man in this audience who has ever done anything to prevent the destruction of our vast forest.” A rather timid-looking man quietly arose in the rear of the hall and said “I —er — I’ve shot woodpecker.