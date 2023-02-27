It happened this week in 1916

February 26 – March 4: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Hockey again … Another sensational hockey game is to be staged at the rink tomorrow night. The names of the opposing teams at least are sensational — “Dreadnoughts” vs “Submarines”.

Instead of the usual hockey sticks and pucks the players will use brooms and a football, and much amusement is looked for.

The “Dreadnought” players are Lloyd Crowe, C. Connoly, Geo. Stevenson, Bill Attridge, H. McIlwaine, Geo. McCreery, Allan de Wolf, while the “Submarines” will rely on A. Bullock, Stewart Morris, Bob McCreery, Bert McPhee, Carl Gill, Dave Sutherland and M. A. Beale, to uphold their title.

News wanted … The Herald has received the following letter from Edwin A. Ketchingham, now a lieutenant in the 7th Norfolk Regt., B. E. F., dated Feb. 3rd, ‘somewhere in France’:

Sir—A copy of the Herald dated Dec. 23rd, 1915, has just come to hand from some Cranbrook friends and a letter from Frank Rosselli particularly attracted my attention.

Frank and myself were among the first twenty to enlist in Cranbrook and we spent some time together in Valcartier camp and on Salisbury plains. I saw him once or twice during last summer and heard the report that he had been blown to pieces. I am extremely glad to learn that he is alive and progressing favorably.

May I ask if any of your readers would give me some recent news of any of Cranbrook’s first sixty men who left there on or about Sept. 26th, 1914. Since October 24th, 1915, I have held a commission in the Norfolk Regt. and have lost touch with my old friends. Yours sincerely, Edwin A. Ketchingham, Lt. 7th Norfolk Regt. B. E. F.

Sad passing … The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Parks passed away on Thursday last aged nearly four months. The funeral was held on Saturday, Rev. W. K. Thomson officiating. The sympathy of the community will be extended to Mr. and Mrs. Parks in their bereavement.

Old Buster is dead … “Old Buster,” the dog that is known from Crow’s Nest to Cranbrook in every lumber camp, was killed last week at McCool’s siding while endeavoring to board a train. Buster, upon being driven away from a camp, would straightway hike for the nearest railway station and take the train for some place where he would be more welcome. He usually hid under the seat in the coach in order to avoid being kicked off by the conductor.

Interesting relic … Mr. W. H. Wilson, jeweller, has an interesting war relic on exhibition in his window in the shape of the brass casing from an eighteen pound shell. This was picked up on the battle field of Flanders by Private Leslie Williams, who has been on the firing line for the last eight months, and was sent to Mr. Wilson by parcel post. Private Williams is an old Cranbrook boy.

We clean the town … We clean chimneys, we clean toilets, we clean up garbage, cheap to compete with bad times.—Phone 358

More recruits wanted … The name of the new battalion for this district is the 225th Kootenay battalion, C. E. F., with Col. MacKay of the 107th Regt. as Commanding Officer. Capt. H. E. Barnes of the 107th has been named as Adjutant, and a majority of the officers of the 107th will likely sign on. Lieut. Venus has been appointed recruiting officer at Cranbrook. We understand Lieut. Brechin and Lieut. Harris will be among those holding commissions, while Mr. Seaman, of the Imperial Bank staff, will be attached provisionally.

Official authorization was received by Lieut. Venus Monday, but the total number of recruits since that time is not what it should be. Only four have enlisted since Monday, and if the promises are to be made good immediate steps will have to be taken to stimulate recruiting among the local men.

Recruiting committees have met with good success in other places and steps should be taken at once to assist the local military officers with the work.

With the number transferred from those previously enlisted there are now 25 in barracks for the new battalion.

High school building … A special meeting of the School Board was held on Friday night last to discuss the matter of purchasing the St. Marys’ R. C. Separate School for use as a High School. The Inspectors have been urging upon the Board for some time the desirability of having a separate building for high school purposes but on account of the financial stringency no action has been taken by the Board till the present.

A proposition has been made to sell the St. Marys’ School to the Board at a figure much below the cost of building. The question of a Government grant has been taken into consideration, and if a sufficient grant can be secured from the government to take care of the larger part of the purchase price, the matter may be submitted to a vote of the ratepayers.

An informal meeting of part of the city council and the school board was held on Saturday afternoon, and while no definite arrangement was arrived at the question will be brought up at a later meeting.

A good show … By the quality of their first production here, “Within the Law”, the United Producing Co. have made a reputation for themselves which will ensure them a good house as long as they keep up to the standard set Saturday night.

They propose putting on a series of good plays at intervals of six or eight weeks, and the next one to appear here will be “Fine Feathers”, followed by “Peg O’ My Heart”, “The Shepherd of the Hills” and others.

The plot of “Within the Law” is a strong one, of a girl wrongfully sent up for three years, who on her release organizes a “crook’s trust” and succeeds in getting her revenge and enriching herself at the same time.

The Company is a competent one in every respect, with not a weak member, and the large audience thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the show.

Women vs farmers debate … At the debate between members of the Women’s Institute and of the Farmers’ Institute on March 7h in the Maple Hall, at 3 p. m., the Women’s Institute will be represented by Mesdames W. B. McFarlane, B. Palmer, C. Couldwell, and J. Shaw, while Messrs. B. Palmer, I. Bassettt, R, T. Williams, and John Mitchell will take up the cudgels on behalf of the Farmers’ Institute.

The subject of the debate is “Resolved: That the Women’s Institute is of more benefit to the Community than the Farmers’ Institute.”

Afternoon tea will be provided by the members of the Womens’ Institute, and they are looking forward to a record gathering of the city folks.

Improved quarters … The Cranbrook Meat Market is now doing business at their new location on Norbury Avenue, opposite the City Hall. Their new building was built especially for the meat trade, and is fitted with up-to-date and complete refrigerator compartments and ice making machinery. As well as being more central the quarters are much better equipped, and Mr. Walkley will be in a position to give his numerous customers better service than previously.

Parochial tea … The annual parochial tea and entertainment at Christ Church on Wednesday evening proved a very enjoyable social event and was attended by a large number. An excellent supper was served by the ladies, after which a splendid program was given, including dances, instrumental and vocal numbers and addresses.

Rev. Mr. Simpson was presented with a handsome “travelling companion” in recognition of his services in conducting the mission just closed and made a suitable response. Afterwards dancing was enjoyed to the music provided by the Cranbrook orchestra.

Smoker tendered … Friday evening last Mr. T. D. Caven, M.P.P., was tendered a smoker before his departure to attend the meeting of the legislature at the Coast. There was a splendid turn-out and the whole proceedings though very informal were most pleasant and enjoyable.

Resolutions of confidence in the Federal and Provincial Governments and in the local member, Mr. Caven, were, adopted unanimously. Mr. W. B. McFarlane was elected chairman of the meeting.

Various matters of interest were brought to the attention of those present and discussed very thoroughly, such as the Compensation Act, the poll tax, the tax on wood, etc.

Mr. Caven made a short address touching on matters to be brought to the attention of the house and asking for suggestions or criticisms.

Mr. A. E. Watts of Wattsburg was present and gave valuable assistance in drawing up resolutions. He also spoke briefly giving Mr. Caven much credit for what he had done.

King Edward school … In addition to its other educational facilities Cranbrook is fortunate in possessing a high-class private school known as King Edward’s School which, starting with the kindergarten classes for the smallest tots continues right up to the more advanced training of young men and women.

In connection with King Edward’s School in addition to the regular teaching staff, Mrs. van Braam teaches the Terpsichorean arts, and it is doubtful if any more competent or better qualified teacher is to be found anywhere. Herself an artist with a continental experience she has the knack of imparting her knowledge to her pupils as was clearly demonstrated Saturday.

Saturday afternoon the Herald scribe had the pleasure of witnessing the annual entertainment of the pupils of Mrs. van Braam and King Edward’s school. This being our past experience we must confess to being delightfully surprised by the quality of the performance and the finished work of the pupils in each and every number reflects great credit on the teachers for their untiring patience and perseverance.

Many of those taking part were such little tots that it seemed almost incredible that they could go through the various numbers, including dances, part songs, drills, plays, etc. without the slightest hesitation or confusion, but there was absolutely no hitch to the program from start to finish.

Just a few days before the entertainment one of the little girls, Lillian Jackson, suffered a broken arm which necessitated a re-arrangement of the dances in which she was to take part, but in spite of the very limited time to rehearse in the new order, everything went off in good style.

Perry Creek news … Mr. Gus. Theis of Perry Creek was a welcome caller at the Herald office Wednesday. Mr. Theis says the snow is very deep at The Creek this year and nothing can be done in the mining line until the snow disappears, which he thinks will be some time yet.

Leap year dance … The Leap Year Dance given on Tuesday last by the Kootenay Orchestra at the Maple Hall was a big success, over 40 couples taking the floor. Encores were frequent and nobly responded to, some choice new music being rendered with a few old timers by request. Ed. T. Blake was floor manager. The genial Ed. was at his best and the way he got after the bashful ones wasn’t slow. Special mention should be made of the Ladies Choice “Circle Two-Step”, the music for this being specially arranged by Mrs. Edmondson. Dancing was kept up till one o’clock.

Castor oil price … The small boy who can scare up a pain in his tummy is going to be in clover. When said pain developed, a dose, or a threatened dose of castor oil, generally worked wonders, but, joyful word it is, castor oil becometh scarce and soareth in price. The price in fact has gone up about 500 per cent, since the war started. Blame the war. They are using great quantities of this delightful summer drink for the manufacture of gun cotton and for other purposes relative to the manufacture of war munitions. Some castor oil used to come from the East Indies, but now the growers there are shipping all their seed to England.

Gold medal winner … Miss Bessie Woodman was the successful competitor in a close contest for elocutionary honors, marked by a gold medal, which was held at the home of Mrs. P. E. Carman, Armstrong Ave, last Thursday afternoon under the direction of the W.C.T.U. of this city. Each of the five contestants had been successful in some former competition when silver medals were awarded, and this contest proved a kind of final heat in the race for premier place. A large company was present, and at the close of the program, in which Mrs. L. A. Manuel and Mrs. Keyworth figured favorably, partook of the kind hospitality of Mrs. Carman. Mrs. W. F. and Mrs. G. Attridge and Mrs. McKowan were judges.

Tennis club dance … The Executive of the Club met on Monday last and decided to give a dance on St. Patrick’s night, Friday, March 17th, at the Christ Church Parish Hall. The Dance will be quite an informal one with an admission fee of fifty cents for each lady and each gentleman; this will include refreshments. The Cranbrook orchestra has been booked for the occasion, so a splendid dance is assured for all who attend. The Tennis Club wishes to make it quite clear that everyone will be welcome whether a member or not. “The more the merrier.” Members are asked to encourage their friends to come and have a good time. The Secretary and other members of the Executive will be very glad to give any further particulars at any time.