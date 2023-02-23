It happened this week in 1916

Feb. 19 – 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Fort Steele has the nerve … With the snow still nth feet deep on the ground the spring fever is beginning to create strange fancies in the brains of Fort Steele baseball players, as indicated by the following fro

The Fort Steele baseball boys wish this message to be conveyed to the Cranbrook baseball boys: “Have your wing loosened up, and your eyes sharpened, because we’re getting ready for you and when we come this time we’re coming strong! The boys are forming their 1916 Baseball Club so will begin to practise and get into good shape as soon as there is a piece of good plain honest ground to play on. The boys belonging so far are: Archie Chisholm, Tom Chisholm, Banford Crow, Bob Crow, Hughie Dunlop, John Walch, P. Lum.”

That sounds like a pretty good team, so Cranbrook boys, look out! Get rid of any winter kinks (three-in-one or axle grease as you prefer). This year they’re going to make up for lost time and they won’t even split 50—50 now. Who’s going to grab all the honors?

Death of Mrs. Clark … The death occurred in Cranbrook on Sunday last of Margaret Park, beloved wife of Andrew Clark, aged 62 years and 8 months.

News of the death of her son Thomas of the Royal Engineers, who was killed in action in France on Dec. 19th at the age of 28 years, was the indirect cause of Mrs. Clark’s demise.

The deceased was born in Scotland, and with her husband came to Cranbrook six years ago from Blantyre, Lanarkshire, Scotland. She was married to Andrew Clark in Scotland forty-four years ago, and of a family of four daughters and seven sons the first break was the recent death of Thomas Clark on the field of battle.

The surviving members of the family are: Andrew, Calgary; John, New Zealand; Jim, Corbin, B. C.; George, with the Argyle and Scottish Highlanders at the front; Alex, of the 56th at Calgary; Archie, at home; Lizzie (Mrs. John Muir) Vancouver; Agnes, (Mrs. A, Blair) Kingsgate; Janet Carr, Scotland, and Maggie at home.

All the family are home for the funeral except John and Mrs. Carr. Mr. Blair of Kingsgate is also here for the funeral which will take place Friday at 2 o’clock from the family residence, Slaterville. Rev. W. K. Thomson of Knox Church, pastor of the deceased, officiating.

The Clark family has contributed a full share to the Empire’s cause. In addition to Thomas, who has made the supreme sacrifice, George is now at the front, and Alex, with the 56th who are soon to leave Calgary. A son-in-law, John Muir of Vancouver, is also wearing the khaki.

Win $10 … The offer of the Herald last week of$10 for a second headline which would be an improvement to the one we are now using “Cranbrook has the Minerals that Make the Money” has aroused considerable interest, not only in Cranbrook but throughout the district.

Various suggestions have been sent in, and one correspondent wants to know if the competition is open to people out of Cranbrook. In answer we will say, “Yes, most decidedly so.”

The word “Cranbrook” is not meant to be taken in the narrow literal sense of the city limits of Cranbrook, but in the broader sense as embracing the entire district round about practically the whole area of which is almost unbelievably rich in mineral deposits of many varieties. Cranbrook is the centre of an immense mineral area which will someday make this city a veritable hive of industry, a second Pittsburg, but the length of time it takes us to attain that desirable goal depends largely upon our own attitude. We cannot expect outsiders to have faith in our resources unless and until our own people have the confidence of their convictions.

If you want a chance at that ten spot you will have to get busy between now and March 15th. Take a look at the heading on the front page as it now stands “Cranbrook has the Minerals that Make the Money” and if you think you can improve upon it send in your suggestion. The award will be made by an impartial committee.

Ouch … Lillian, the seven-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jos. Jackson, had the misfortune to break her right arm on Saturday. She was skipping with some playmates and tripped and fell. It was not thought at first that any bones were broken and it was only when the X-Ray was used several days after that the break was discovered.

Mr. Harry Martin, who has been working with Warden’s ice gang at Lethbridge, was brought home to-day suffering from a couple of fractured ribs and badly bruised. The injuries are not dangerous but will lay him up for some time.

Mr. Ernest C. Lutes, who had his arm severely jammed by getting it between two logs while braking on the Otis Staples Lumber company’s logging train at Wycliffe, is getting along well and will soon be able to return to work.

Late Easter this year … The penitential season of Lent will begin this year on March 8th, and Easter will fall upon April 23rd, the latest in many years. In 1866, Easter was on April 26th, and in 1850 on April 24th. It will not be so late again until the year 1943 when the date will be April 25th.

Kootenay Battalion likely … After what appeared to be an abrupt refusal of the offer of East Kootenay to raise a battalion for overseas service the visit of Col. Ogilvie, D.O.C. for British Columbia, has considerably cleared the local military situation and the prospects now are very bright for the formation of a battalion from the Kootenays.

The offer of East Kootenay to mobilize the 107th Regt for Overseas service was turned down by the Dept, at Ottawa on the grounds that it is the policy of the militia department to keep militia units for home defence. There was considerable feeling over the refusal as it was felt that this district should receive some recognition of its splendid record in recruiting, and that when the cry was for “Men and More Men” it was rather inconsistent to turn down the offer of a whole battalion, completely manned and officered.

After going into the situation fully at Fernie and Cranbrook Col. Ogilvie has recognized the claims of this district to consideration, and has recommended that a battalion be authorized by the Dept, at Ottawa. If Col. Ogilvie’s recommendation is accepted we may look for prompt action in the matter.

Recruiting locally is almost at a standstill but if a battalion is raised from this district there are many who will enlist at the first opportunity. Col. Ogilvie was accompanied by Col. McKay, Capt. Barnes and Capt. Corson of Fernie.

Automobile news … A few automobiles have made their appearance during the past week. The wheeling on the main streets of the city is very good but the country roads are still in bad shape.

Receiving, or not … Mrs. A. C. Harshaw will receive on Thursday, March 2nd, for the last time this season. Mrs. F. W. Burgess will receive on Friday, March 3rd and not again this season. Mrs. J. Fingal Smith will not be at home Wednesday, March 1st, but will receive the first Wednesday in April for the last time this season.

Married in Scotland … Mr. and Mrs. J. S. Taylor of this city received a letter from their son, Sergt. A. W. P. Taylor, announcing his marriage in Aberdeen, Scotland, to Miss E. Charles of that City on the 7th of this month.

Postnuptial reception … Mrs. O. E. Barber held her postnuptial reception yesterday, her home which was tastily decorated with daffodils being thronged with callers all afternoon. Mrs. Barber was dressed in pale blue and was assisted by Mrs. Joe Woodman in black taffeta and Mrs. J. F. Campbell in mauve.

Letter from the front … The following extracts are taken from a newsy letter from Private Alfred Webb, now in England, to his parents here:

“We are getting a full share of physical “jerks”, the kind that kill.

We are moving to another camp the first of the month. It seems that is all we are doing nowadays. Sperry and Vopy are in the bombing section with Lieut. Smith in charge. Major Bullock Webster is struck off the strength owing to ill health. Major Pollen is in command of B. Company.

Half the camp down with measles and the other half busy guarding the doors of their huts for fear someone else catches it. Lieut. Bourne is away taking a three months’ course.

It’s a kind of lonely life this soldiering; most of the fellows are out parading up and down the streets, there’s usually just Jim Steele and I left in our hut. Sometimes we read, mostly we study, often we just sit and think of the political situation, passing some well-digested remark once in a while. Sometimes we talk of home and our brothers and sisters, etc., and after that we either don’t talk any more or else talk of Tom Caven’s chance of getting in next election.

Blue Birds win … It was some hockey match Wednesday night, and the ladies won by a score of 3 to 2 (at least that is the official score). The gentlemen in their carnival costumes looked so different that some of their best friends did not recognize them at first. Some of the men would make good female impersonators and were garbed in quite correct attire, even to their jaunty headgear.

The main comedy was provided by Messrs. Stevenson and Raworth, goal and point, though which was which we will not say. Mr. Attridge claims that the referee had it in for him. as he was ruled off several times for rough play, but of course that is only to be expected for being so ungallant as to get in the way of the ladies.

The forwards, Messrs Wilson, Beale, McDermott and McPhee all played a strenuous game, though sometimes they forgot which end their goal was at. The Blue Birds were Misses Giegerich, Pye. Bridges, Wallinger, Gill, Pink and Fisher.

Annual entertainment … The pupils of Miss van Braam and King Edward School will give their annual entertainment in the Auditorium on Saturday afternoon, February 26th, commencing at 2.30 sharp. The program promises to be a most excellent one, and is composed of drills, choruses, part songs, dances, recitations, plays, etc., all provided by the little ones. Everyone interested in children should make it a point to be present.

Band formation … At the meeting called last Friday to discuss the band reorganization, a committee was formed to collect the old instruments and music. There was a fair turn-out and prospects of getting a band under way were discussed. A further meeting will be held some time later. A band is a most desirable organization and has a decided advertising value to the city, but it is a difficult matter to finance unless some assistance is given.

Hard times dance … A very successful Hard Times Dance was given in the Maple Hall last Thursday evening by the Women’s Institute. The hall was crowded to capacity and the. variety and poverty-stricken appearance of the costumes was most amusing, the judges were Messrs. J. B. Hall, E. H. Lehman and Mrs. Dan Campbell, and theirs was by no means an easy task. Mr. Medley Lajoie and Miss Grace Black were awarded the prizes. The proceeds amounted to nearly $30 and will be used to purchase material to be made up by the members into surgical shirts, socks, and other articles for Red Cross purposes. The use of the hall was given free by Mr. Edmonson, and Mrs. Edmonson, who provided the music most acceptably, donated half her fee. Lunch was served by the ladies, and a most enjoyable evening was spent by all present.

Corporation of the City of Cranbrook … Notice is hereby given that the first sitting of the Court of Revision for the purpose of hearing complaints against the Assessment for the year 1916 as made by the Assessor for the City of Cranbrook and the Cranbrook School District will be held in the Municipal Hall, Norbury Avenue, Cranbrook, B.C. on Monday the twenty-seventh day of March, 1916, at ten o’clock a.m. local time.

Notice of any complaint must be given to the Assessor in writing at least ten days previous to the sitting of the Court. Dated at Cranbrook, B. C., this 22nd day of Feb. 1916. T. M. ROBERTS, Assessor.

Mission successful … The Eight Day Mission being conducted in Cranbrook by Rev. Mr. Simpson of Rossland, simultaneously with every Anglican parish in the Dominion, has been productive of splendid results if we may judge by the attendance and interest taken therein.

The mission opened Saturday evening and continues for eight days, closing with special services on Sunday. The services have all been well attended, and at both services on Sunday last numbers were turned away for lack of accommodation. Rev. Mr. Simpson is an earnest and forceful speaker, enthusiastic and sincere in his work, and it is believed much good will ensue from the holding of the mission.

Monster rally … Knox Church was crowded to capacity Sunday afternoon last, the occasion being a monster rally of all the pupils from the Anglican, Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian Sunday Schools of the city. The success of the gathering was due to the local W.C.T.U. who had charge of the entire proceedings. Mrs. McNabb occupied the chair. This meeting inaugurates a series of temperance lessons in the Sunday Schools, and the entire program was very strong in temperance sentiment. A splendid address was given by Rev. Mr. Simpson of Rossland, who is conducting the eight day mission here in the Anglican Church. Rev. Mr. Thomson gave an interesting blackboard talk, Miss Edith McDonald, silver medallist, gave as a recitation “The Prodigal’s Soliloquy”, and Miss Bradwin gave a temperance reading. A children’s choir led in the singing of a number of temperance songs.

Musical services … A very pleasant change is being made in the character of the service at The Methodist Church on Sunday evening next when in place of the usual preaching the entire service will be taken up by congregational and choral music. The choir has been preparing a first class program for several weeks past and doubtless will do themselves credit as well as provide something of an entertaining and inspiring character for the congregation. Many of the items are by request which goes to show that the program will not be a thing in which a choir only can revel but one in which the congregation can find expression for their own feelings of praise and worship. In place of the usual song service prior to the regular service, the organist, Prof. C. F. Nidd, will give an organ recital commencing at seven o’clock.