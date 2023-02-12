It happened this week in 1916

February 12 – 18: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Court news … The police court docket has been very light lately, only one case being heard the last week, a man by the name of Coulter being given seven days for beating his way on the C.P.R.

Wardner news … Sam Hing, cook for C. Lawson at Wardner Hotel, who was arrested for putting poison in the coffee, was taken to Fernie Saturday for trial.

Cranbrook is second … The timber statement for the month of December issued by the Hon. the Minister of Lands shows that the total scale of sawlogs for the Province amounted to 52,520,857 ft. board measure, in addition to 361,698 lineal feet of piles and poles, and 19,854 cords of railway ties, shingle bolts, etc.

The sawlogs scaled in the various districts include: Vancouver 38,279,596 feet; Cranbrook 4,975,614 feet; Island 3,821,219 feet; Nelson, 2,537,606 feet; Vernon 1,699,641 feet; Kamloops 988,467 feet; and Prince Rupert 761,586 feet.

In the Vancouver district there were scaled 148,694 lineal feet of poles and piles; in the Prince Rupert division, 117,110 lineal feet, and in the Nelson district 40,725 lineal feet.

Of ties, shingle bolts, etc., scaled, the Vancouver district shows 11,472 cords; Cranbrook 4,242 cords; Nelson 2,108 cords, and Fort George 1,814 cords.

Timber sales recorded during the month under review cover an estimated total of 7,263,000 feet sawlogs 22,920 lineal feet poles and piles, and 200 cords ties, etc., estimated to produce a revenue of $12,21

Come join the band … All interested in the organization of a city band are invited to attend an organization meeting to be held in the Ry. Y.M.C.A. on Friday evening at 8.30. With a number of old players still here as a nucleus it is believed that sufficient new players can be obtained to make a band a success. Those who would be willing to learn are invited to attend in addition to players.

Reported wounded … Sergt. Neale of the 16th Battalion Canadian Scottish is included among the wounded in a recent casualty list. He left here with the Second Contingent.

Creamery is assured … The Cranbrook creamery will soon be an accomplished fact. Sufficient money has now been subscribed to purchase the outfit necessary and Mr. Ammerman has sent word to Mr. Christie, President of the Board of Trade, that he will be here soon after the first of March to take charge.

This will be gratifying news to farmers, ranchers, business men and all interested in the commencement of a creamery here. It has meant a lot of hard work on the part of the committee and they are to be congratulated on the success attending their efforts to date.

Of course the hard work is not over by any means, and the next step is to secure sufficient cream to make the creamery self-supporting. If everyone will continue to work together with the one object in view the ultimate success of the project will be assured.

News from the lads … Letters received from the Cranbrook contingent now with the 102nd at Courtenay (near Comox) state they are well pleased with their reception and treatment there. The buildings at Comox were blown down by a storm and on their arrival they had to march to Courtenay but are comfortably quartered there, with shower baths and swimming pools and all conveniences.

The men all received their uniforms the day after they arrived, and have been kept busily engaged ever since. In one of the letters is the statement that Courtenay has eight saloons but none of the boys are taking a drink as they have all sworn off for good.

Purdy, Ryan, Gullion, Stevenson and Parr have been appointed sergeants: Woods, Campbell, Tolfrey and Nolibit are corporals and Fred Britney will be bugler.

The grass is about four inches long and the weather nice and warm. The boys enjoy a bath in the salt water every day.

High school wins … The High School Girls made good on their challenge and last Friday night turned the tables on the Blue Birds by a score of 1 to 0.

It was good fast hockey throughout. The High School Girls showed a very marked improvement in their play since the last game while the Blue Birds did not seem to work with the same vim as on the last occasion. Mr. MacIlwaine acted as referee and W. H. Wilson and Atlee Bridges as goal umpires.

The following is the line-up: High School—Goal, Gladys Spence, point Norma McNabu, cover Wanda Fink, rover Doris Kershaw, centre Dorothy Mackay, left wing Alice Bridges, right wing Hazel Taylor. Blue Birds—Goal B. Fisher, point J. Christie, cover A. Gill, rover Madge Robertson, centre Bessie Pye, left wing, E. Giegerich, right wing Doris Wallinger.

Bank of Commerce … In the matter of employees enlisting for overseas service the Canadian Bank of Commerce has made a record that few, if any, Canadian banking institutions have equalled. Up to February 1st more than 850 of their staff have gone into training, which is better than one third of all their male help between the ages of 18 and 45, or 27 per cent of the entire staff in which are over 400 ladies.

Letter from Hungerford … The following letter has been received by Miss Harrison, Secretary of St. John Ambulance Association, from Major C. Hungerford Pollen, of the 54th Kootenay Battalion C.E.F.

“I have been asked to convey the very heartfelt thanks of the Cranbrook contingent of the 54th for the Christmas parcels sent to them. I have just opened my own parcel which I think has been delayed in reaching me from some unavoidable cause. I can only say both for myself and all of us Cranbrook men that this silent token from our friends so far away is an immense encouragement and consolation to us all.

I wish to add on my own account that in spite of a great deal of sickness due to colds and ailments brought on by the change of climate the men are wonderfully keen and cheerful.

The highest compliments have been paid to the Battalion for its good appearance and discipline. Its record in the matter of crime (“crime” is the military term for offences of any sort) is one to be proud of, it being almost nonexistent.

We all believe that Kootenay, both east and west, will not be ashamed of the way it is represented when the times comes to try conclusions with the enemy.”

Hockey postponed … On account of the mild weather it was neccssary to postpone the hockey match scheduled to take place last night between the “Skylarks” and the “Blue Birds”. The announcement of the date of this game will be eagerly looked forward to. By the time it comes the “Blue Birds” may have recovered some of the confidence they lost in their most recent game with the High School Girls.

Masonic dance … The Masonic Social Club Dance on Thursday evening was one of the best held to date, over fifty being in attendance. Much praise is due the ladies who have supplied the dainty lunches for these dances. The next dance will be held in the Masonic Temple Thursday, Feb. 24th. All Masons are cordially invited. Dancing from 9.30 to 12.30 p.m.

Warm weather … The weather during the past week has been a welcome change and instead of shivering in the cold, Cranbrook is now basking in beautiful balmy spring weather, with the water running on the streets and the snow fast disappearing under the rays of Old Sol. We have no fault to find with this brand of weather, and if it keeps up will forgive this climate for the six weeks of zero weather forced upon us.

Interesting war relic … Mr. C. R. Ward has received an interesting war relic from Private O. Bristow of the 16th Battalion Canadian Scottish, in the shape of the nose of an exploded German six inch shell. It is solid metal and weighs over two pounds, some of the famous “Flanders mud” still adhering to it.

Private Bristow saw the shell light on the ground and explode in front of him, and after dark crawled out and picked up the remains. He has been in the trenches continuously since the 26th of April, excepting the regular rest intervals, and so far has escaped without a scratch. He was with Mr. Ward in the Cranbrook Agency here for five years before enlisting.

More enlistments … Sixteen recruits have enlisted at Cranbrook during the last two weeks, and the percentage are Canadian born is very gratifying. All are single men, six of them being of Canadian birth, four American, three English, two Swedish and one Russian.

There are now 47 recruits in barracks here, and the number is constantly growing. The men are comfortably housed and well fed, and the chief complaint the officers have is the lack of uniforms which makes the work of keeping the men out of hotels more difficult.

Sunday schools to unite … A monster rally of all the Sunday Schools of this city comprising nearly 400 children and officers is to take place on Sunday, February 20th in the Knox Presbyterian Church and to which parents and friends are invited. The programme is being specially prepared and will be under the direction of the local branch of the W. C. T. U.

Two of the silver medallists will give elocutionary selections and vocal solos as well as a special selection of congregational hymns will give variety to the programme.

One item, which promises to be of more than ordinary interest, is a blackboard talk on temperance topics which is to be given by Rev. W. K. Thomson, pastor of Knox church.

It is also expected that the Rev. Simpson of Rossland, who will be in the city for that day, will also take an interesting part in the proceedings.

This is a splendid opportunity of impressing upon the public of Cranbrook the extent of the Sunday School work that is being done and ought to be taken advantage of by every school worker and scholar. The W. O. T. U. is to be congratulated upon their enterprise and deserve the support and encouragement of the children of this city.

Give to Belgian relief. … meeting of the Directors of the Cranbrook Farmers’ Institute was held in the City Hall recently Mr. W. Bardgett in the chair. The secretary read the financial statement for 1915, showing a balance in hand of $22.97, which was adopted.

As no reliable source exists by which intending settlers in this district can secure reliable facts, based on actual experiences, of its agricultural possibilities, the Secretary was instructed to write to the Department of Agriculture at Victoria asking if, in the event of the Cranbrook Farmers’ Institute getting out a pamphlet giving plain facts about the agricultural possibilities of this district — backed up by signed statements from actual settlers here — , the Department would print these pamphlets. Such a pamphlet, coming from such a source, could not fail to prove extremely beneficial in inducing more farmers to come into the district.

The members of the Institute are recommended as a body, to consider the question of making a contribution to the Belgian Relief Fund. As the Belgians are largely a farming people, and moreover thorough exponents of the art of intensive cultivation, it would seem very fitting that the farmers of this district should contribute as a body to the relief of their brother farmers who are undergoing such fearful distress.

Having decided to ask Mr. A. E. Watts to co-operate in framing a resolution to be presented by the Delegate to the Annual Convention of Farmers’ Institutes, pointing out the necessity for an Appeal of a case under the Railways’ Act. and calling upon the other Institutes represented at the Convention to actively co-operate in raising the necessary funds, in token of their good faith this Institute has appropriated $20 towards the cost, providing the other Institutes concerned fall in line.

Will don the khaki … Invermere, B. C. Feb. 10th, 1916. Ten more men faithful, and true, left the Windermere Mining Division last week in answer to their Empire’s call for arms. From here they proceeded North to the recruiting station and from there will pass on into the ranks of the 172 regiment.

Of the number is James Butterfield, of Wilmer, a man leaving his wife and one child. Mr. Butterfield is the eldest son of Mr. Butterfield of Wyndell, near Creston, B. C. This father has had the proud distinction of seeing at least four sons join the ranks along with Godfrey Vigne, a son by adoption.

Valentine musical … The Ladies of the Methodist Church conducted a reception and musical evening in honour of St. Valentine last Monday evening at the home of Mrs. J. D. McBride, Garden Ave., which proved a very pleasant time for those who assembled.

The various rooms were decorated in harmony with the occasion and bore evidence of much painstaking and thoughtful care which resulted in a very pleasing effect. The afternoon was given over to the serving of afternoon tea but in the evening a full musical evening was enjoyed by a company that occupied almost all the available space.

Those contributing to the program were as follows: Mesdames McBride, Patterson, Manning, Ryckman, Manuel, McPherson; Misses McBride and Fink; Mr. Nidd and Master Vincent Fink.

Fifty million feet … Official Report Says Cut of Logs in this District Will Amount to That Figure. In a report recently submitted to the Hon., the Minister of Lands on conditions in the Cranbrook Forest District, mention is made of the severity of the weather, the snowfall in certain sections of that country being heavier this winter than for many years.

While this has compelled many logging operators to suspend activities for the time being, there is every prospect of a cut of fifty million feet. Quite a number of ranchers throughout the district are taking out logs, the sawmills buying all that are offered.

In the spring, the Columbia River Lumber Company intends to begin logging their limits on Bugaboo Creek. It may be mentioned as evidence of the abnormal winter that the Forest Service horses, which in former years ranged in the Wild Horse Basin, and around the Upper Columbia Lakes, have had to receive special attention this winter on account of the deep snow covering the range.