It happened this week in 1916

Feb. 5 – 11: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Runaway … A runaway created much excitement on Baker Street Wednesday afternoon at the busiest hour and that someone was not seriously hurt seems almost a miracle.

Whether the horse balked at ploughing through the heavy roads any longer or merely wanted to show how fast it could travel on the shovelled sidewalks, certain it is that the steed sure travelled some. Taking the sidewalk at the post-office corner it dashed along up the street at a furious pace, the cutter behind swaying from side to side.

Little & Atchison’s plate glass window was broken in several places, and a big splinter taken off W. B. McFarlane’s store-front but the horse continued on its mad career, on past the Cranbrook Hotel, and only left the sidewalk at the end of Baker street.

The outfit belonged to Harry Hall.

The horse was caught sometime later apparently none the worse for its adventure though the cutter was badly smashed up.

Drop by and taste … There will be a demonstration of the new breakfast food, Dr. Jackson’s Roman Meal, at Manning’s store commencing Friday. This is very highly recommended for indigestion and is said to be very appetizing as well. Call in and sample the cooked article as made by an expert demonstrator.

Killed on the tracks … A fine specimen of an elk was run down and killed by No. 514 going on Monday near Olsen. On the return journey Conductor Caven found that the head had been cut off close to the shoulders leaving it in splendid shape for mounting, and brought it into Cranbrook. It is indeed a fine specimen, having fourteen prongs.

Check those flat roofs … With the exceptionally heavy snowfall, householders and others who have flat-roofed buildings would do well to shovel off the snow. With a thaw and a rainfall on top of the snow many roofs would be apt to cave in with the heavy weight of snow and ice accumulated. The roofs of two barns in the business section caved in this Thursday morning.

Quiet wedding … A quiet wedding took place Monday at Christ Church Rectory, when Miss Mamie Smith became the wife of James Keith Wilson, the ceremony being performed by Rev. W. H. Bridge. The bridesmaid was Miss Nellie Johnson while the groom was supported by Mr. Gilchrist.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Wilson are well-known in Cranbrook and have the best wishes of their many friends. They have taken up their residence on Cranbrook Street.

Firebug at work … Cranbrook narrowly escaped a disastrous fire Friday night last, clearly the work of an incendiary. A bottle full of gasoline with a lighted candle in its neck was discovered in a vacant room over J. D. McBride’s hardware store, the same sheltered with a stick of slab-wood, and with a pillow so fixed that the blaze from the gasoline would at once start it on fire.

The discovery was made by Mayor Clapp, Mr. W. F. Attridge and several others while on a tour of exploration among some vacant rooms after attending the meeting of the Conservative Association in Clapp’s Hall.

The candle was pretty well burned down when found, and it was only the most fortunate accident that the work of the fire-fiend was stumbled onto.

This building is in the heart of the business section of the city, surrounded on all quarters by other frame buildings, and with a fair start it is hard to say where the damage would have stopped.

The police are working on the case but the result of their investigations to date is nil.

Hockey match … Not content with administering a trimming to the High School Girls in the recent hockey match, the Blue Birds are now after bigger game and have solemnly challenged seven of the prominent citizens, leading business men and respectable law-abiding residents of the city, to meet them in mortal combat at the Arena Rink on Wednesday evening next at eight o’clock.

Realizing full well that it will be a game to try even their much vaunted prowess and unwilling to taste the bitterness of defeat, the Blue Birds have made certain stipulations as to costume with the idea of so handicapping their opponents in their usual garb that they will be “easy meat” for the wielders of the rod. Their request is no more nor less than that the gentlemen appear in skirts no more than one and a half yards wide at the bottom.

The following are the gentlemen whom the ladies have deigned to pick out from the common crowd for their special attention: Messrs. W. F. Attridge, E. H. McPhee, W. H. Wilson, A. Raworth, Geo Stevenson, A. L. McDermott, and M. A. Beale.

Efforts are being made to induce Mr. K. H. Small to don a coat of armor and act in the dangerous capacity of referee.

The proceeds will be in aid of St. John Ambulance Association.

$25,000 Award confirmed … Word has been received here that David J. Black has won out on the appeal taken by the C.P.R. from the award of $25,000 allowed him by the trial judge for wrongful arrest and defamation of character.

The details of this case will be remembered by many here. Mr. Black was C.P.R. agent at Wycliffe for a number of years, combining the duties of agent, ticket seller, baggagemaster, freight handler, operator, in fact everything to be done round the station.

Mr. Black was accused of a shortage of funds, and having left in the meantime was arrested at Buffalo. He waived extradition, was duly committed for trial by Judge Ryan, and dismissed later by Judge Thompson. He then entered suit against the C.P.R. for $50,000 damages, and was awarded $25,000. The C.P.R. appealed this award which has now been confirmed and the appeal dismissed.

Mr. Black is now living in Buffalo.

Did they break the law? … On Sunday last two men were found helplessly drunk lying in the snow on the way to Baynes. Had it not been for a couple of sober men the “drunks” might have been found frozen stiff. These men had no whisky when they left Baynes but got it in Waldo. The drunk men admitted that they were in one of the Waldo hotels.

Though we cannot prove a breaking of the law, we are convinced that it was broken, and we warn the present holders of licenses that if a charge can be laid it will, and no mercy will be shown.

Fort Steele news … Mrs. Kemprud’s cow, for which she has been advertising lately, was found dead in the Powder House. The poor beast died from cold and starvation. This is no small loss to Mrs. Kemprud as it was a fine cow. Many animals are suffering from this severe winter. Several calves and ponies are dead and others almost so in the country round-about.

Enjoyable evening … A very enjoyable time was spent at Christ Church Hall Wednesday evening. The first part of the evening was taken up with a progressive Five Hundred Party, the prize winners being Mr. and Mrs. Ivor Kassett. Refreshments were served after the cards and at ten o’clock dancing commenced. The hall has a splendid hardwood floor, and when seasoned and worked up into shape will afford an excellent dancing surface.

There are also very commodious and convenient dressing rooms, in addition to a kitchen and sitting-room, and nothing could be more suitable for an evening’s entertainment such as last night’s card party and dance. Mr. Bert Parker presided at the piano in his usual capable manner. A good crowd enjoyed the dancing until midnight.

Boundary extension … The matter of extending the city limits was brought up at Council and it was generally felt that there was a portion outside the limits the inhabitants of which enjoyed all the benefits of incorporation and it was only fair that they should help to pay for them. The following motion was made by Aldermen Santo and Balment, and carried: That steps be taken to obtain the consent of the Townsite Co. to the incorporation of the new townsite addition within the city limits.

Christ Church meeting … A well-attended meeting was held in the Assembly Room of Christ Church on February 7th, the rector being in the chair.

After the confirmation of minutes and the usual technical business, the rector made an informal survey of parochial conditions and plans. He tendered his sincere thanks to the congregation for the affection and sympathy extended to him in his recent bereavement. It had been a great comfort to him and had helped him to realize how much solid goodness there was in the community.

Speaking of Church work he expressed gratification at the businesslike way in which the wardens and sidesmen had carried out their duties and at the splendid work of the Ladies’ Guild. During his work in Cranbrook there had always existed in the Parish a spirit of goodwill and unanimity and this he trusted would continue. He was anxious to extend the activities of the church so that every member in the city might be reached and drawn into some sphere of interest.

It was with this object in view that the A.Y.P.A., Bible and Literary Study Circle, Elocution Class, Home Workers League, had been organized, and the Men’s Debating Society, Library and Parish Bulletin would shortly be set on foot. After the rector’s address the church wardens presented their report showing a balance on hand after paying all current expenses of $2.80. The total of $2,055 had been raised during the year. The Cemetery Fund showed balance of $151; Building Fund balance $7.46; Young People’s Guild bal. $3.90; Ladies’ Guild bal. $358.31; A.Y.P.A. deficit $1.90; Sunday School Balance $17.20. The Warden’s accounts having been audited by M. A. Beale, were duly adopted and the wardens thanked for the businesslike manner in which the work had been done during the year.

Step towards a creamery … A well-attended and very successful meeting was held on Saturday afternoon in the City Hall under the auspices of the Board of Trade to discuss creamery matters. There was a splendid turn-out of farmers and ranchers from the surrounding district and much interest was manifested.

Mr. J. M. Christie, President of the Board of Trade, occupied the chair, and Mr. Ivor Bassett acted as secretary. Mr. Beattie said he could endorse all Mr. H. H. McClure had said. They would never get cows in the district until the Creamery was started. He had made arrangements to sell ten Holstein cows from his ranch in Alberta to people in the district provided the Creamery became an accomplished fact.

If the Nelson district, which was mostly a rockpile, could run a creamery, surely the district from Kootenay Landing to the Crows’ Nest should be able to do so too.

Creameries might meet with many and considerable difficulties at the start, but the seed was sown which eventually led to success for farmers. The necessary capital was only a small amount which should be easily raised. Businessmen were just as keenly interested in the establishment of the Creamery as the farmers. Let them make a start.

He moved that the establishing of a Creamery be undertaken at once, and that the Chair appoint a Committee to get out, get additional subscribers, and get all arrangements put in shape, the Committee to present all facts and figures to a public meeting as shortly as possible. Mr. D. F. Staritt seconded the motion, stating that he had helped to start one creamery on a co-operative basis in New Brunswick, and that a creamery helps to improve farms. On the motion being put to the meeting by the Chairman, it was carried unanimously.

Mr. Christie then appointed his committee, consisting of the following gentlemen: Chairman, Mr. Stevenson; Secretary, Mr. I. Bassett, and Messrs. Pownall, Rutledge, Staritt, Nisbet and Christie. Mr. Stevenson suggested that now, while everyone was wound up was a good time to “go round with the hat”, the result being promises totalling a considerable further sum.

The meeting then adjourned. The committee will meet on Thursday evening.