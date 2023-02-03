It happened this week in 1916

January 29 – February 4: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Bowling … The bowling match between the Ladies’ Team and the Comox Contingent on Saturday evening last again resulted in a victory for the Ladies by a margin of thirty-two pins. The ladies line up for the match was as follows— Miss A. Hickenbotham, Captain; Mrs. F. Topham, and Misses Richards, Drummond and Cameron. At the close of the match the soldiers presented each of the Ladies with a ticket for the Symphony concert.

Poultrymen, attention … From now till further notice, the Cranbrook Poultry Association will hold regular meetings every two weeks instead of once a month as formerly.

At these meetings different breeds will be up for discussion and birds will be shown in competition.

The next meeting will be held on Friday, Feb. 11th, at eight o’clock in W. J. Atchison’s store, opposite City Hall, formerly Stephen’s grocery. The breed chosen for this evening is Wyandottes, all varieties.

Now Wyandotte breeders, it is up to you to show what you’ve got. Don’t leave it to the other fellow to bring his birds. BRING YOURS.

Mr. Jack Finnesey has kindly donated one sack of wheat to be given for the best bird on exhibition, so bring the best you have, and have a try for some cheap feed.

Don’t forget the date and place, as no notices will be mailed in the future. Everybody welcome—E. T. Cooper, Secy.

Another from France … The Herald has received a New Year greeting card and the following letter from Private Robert Erskine, on active service with the British Expeditionary force in France:

Dear Sir—A Happy New Year to one and all. I hope the old paper still gets enough to eat these prehistoric days or are things completely on the blink? I suppose things will be going ahead as usual; they are here.

I met Harvie Handley out here last month and a few more of the boys. They were all dying to get a go at Fritz.

The climate out here is something grand; something sublime about it-— I don’t think!

If I ever get home to the Brook I will hire out as a gravedigger or a mud lark. It is all mud here, nice sticky stuff, you know. The kind I mean, something like Lethbridge mud, the further you walk the more that seems to stick to your boots.

Alex Taylor, Drummond, Ted Gommer and a few more of the boys are in England. Some are gone on the long journey where there is no return, some are crippled for life and some of us are still returning the compliments of the season to Fritz.

A few of the never-do-wells are still drinking the same old beer, stronger if we can get our hand on it, but the lady behind the counter out here says “Rum no compre, toot sweet allee alley you compre dat?”

Well I don’t think I will waste any more of your valuable time only the Canadians returned everything in the shape of bouquets that Fritz handed out to us. If he started anything we finished it, so I will bid goodbye to all or au revoir as the case may be.

I remain, Sincerely yours, Pte. Robert Erskine, No. 63322, Royal Highlanders, 13th Batt., 3rd Brigade, France.

In a footnote Private Erskine states that the Battalion is known as the Canadian Black Watch. He also says he has a brother somewhere in this country and would like to hear from him.

In hospital … Word has been received by his parents here, Mr. and Mrs. J. S. Taylor, from Sergt. Taylor, who is now in a base hospital in England. He went under an operation there for an old complaint which the strenuous work in the trenches brought back and is now rapidly recovering. He speaks very highly of the good treatment received while in the hospital.

Letter from the front … Mr. W. C. Adlard has received a most interesting letter from his son Percy with the 16th Battalion Canadian Scottish on the firing line in France, which in part is as follows:

Dear Dad—Kindly remember me to all Cranbrook friends and wish them all a very Happy New Year.

I have got behind in my letter writing again, I was waiting until I received the two parcels you sent November 15th, but I am sorry I waited as they were so far apart on arriving. Number one came two weeks after number two. We had the plum pudding and mince pies the other day. It was fine. I heated them up and whipped the cream, and say! it was just like being at home. All the boys enjoyed them, and the cake, it was delicious. All the boys asked me whether mother had put any port in the pudding because it tasted so much like it. I told them I didn’t think so, as she was not in the habit of doing it. We all thank you both very much.

Well, I am still here, but I am going on leave for 7 days, on Thursday the 30th. It has come at last, it has been a long time, but they say “Blessed is he that waits”.

I am in the front — came in on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day there was a kind of truce on around here. All the Germans were out on the parapets, and so were we, but we were forbidden to go across to them. Two of our fellows went over and shook hands with them; they are now under close arrest. I guess they will get it pretty stiff for disobeying orders.

The Huns made up for lost time to-day. They certainly did drop some big’uns into us. They kept us moving for a while, but there was no one hit; it was pretty lucky.

I can’t think that it is nearly New Years. I couldn’t get it into my head that it was Christmas. If it wasn’t for the rain one would think it was Spring here just now, but we have two bad months to go through, January and February.

Well Dad, I shall spend New Years in England. I am looking forward to it now. I have about got it planned how I am going to spend my time. I will send you a card from each place I am visiting so that you may know where I have been and what I am doing. PERCY

In a previous letter Percy says:

“If I have to go through this another year I shall be crazy. I don’t think it will last a year myself. I think too that the heaviest fighting is to come, but I don’t think the Huns will be able to make much of a stand when we do start, because their shells are awfully bum now, the half of them don’t go off.

I should have been in “Blighty” several times just lately if the shells had exploded, but they say “a miss is as good as a mile” and it’s quite true.”

A postcard dated Jan. 2nd has arrived from England says he is enjoying himself and his friends did not know him in his kilts.

Keep on sending smokes … Miss Ada Hickenbotham, Rec. Sec. of Maple Leaf Rebekah Lodge No. 19, I. O. O. F., has received the following letter:

Dear Madam:— Please accept my warm thanks for the contribution of $10.25 your district has so generously made to our Tobacco Fund. Perhaps you would be good enough to display this letter so that those on your list may know that their subscriptions are sincerely appreciated.

Your Canadian lads have done magnificently at the front, and here in London we are extremely proud of the splendid courage and initiative they have shown.

I hope you will continue the good work. We must KEEP ON sending them smokes, mustn’t we?

The balance sheet for the first 12 months’ working of the Overseas Club Tobacco Fund, prepared by our auditor, Mrs. Layton Bennett, of 31 Broad Street Ave., London, E. C., will be forwarded to you should you desire to see it.

Yours very truly, EVELYN WRENCH, Hon. Sec. & Organizer.

New road planned … Our Marysville correspondent this week sends us the following: A delegation of ranchers met at the home of W. Y. Awmack on Wednesday last, to discuss the laying out of a road from the existing Government road terminating on Lot 11612 and connect up with all or as near as possible all the ranchers in that vicinity, north east of Marysville.

All the ranchers whose property the proposed road would run through were present, so there will be no after kicking.

The proposed road was blazed through Pighins L 6356, thence south to Alves L 11609, thence east to Judas L6625, thence south east to Awmacks 11621, thence south east down the line of Finley’s and Johnson’s 11625 and 11622, thence south through Hughes 11620 onto Staple’s old logging road to Wycliffe.

The easiest grade possible was found so that it would be inexpensive.

A rough sketch of the road has been drawn, and will in due time be forwarded to the local Conservative Association for their recommendation to the Road Supt.

Those present were W. Y. Awmack, A. Pighin J. Juda, G. E. Frieake, Robt Aires, W. Bidder, H. Oman, P. Hill, R. Findlay, J. Lye and A. Findley.

New recruiting officer … Seventy-three of the local recruits left here Monday under command of Lieut. Venus en route to Comox, the headquarters of the 102nd. There are thirty-five left in barracks here.

Col. McKay of Fernie paid an official visit to Cranbrook this week and inspected the local equipment belonging to the 107th Regiment. He also placed Lieut. W. M Harris in charge of the local recruiting and Lieut. Harris is now established at the barracks.

Creamery meeting … While the meeting on Saturday in connection with the financing of the proposed Creamery for Cranbrook will be held under the auspices of the Board of Trade, the officers of the Agricultural Association and Farmers’ Institute feel that it is up to the farmers and ranchers concerned to roll up in large numbers and show by their presence that they have the interests of the proposed Creamery at heart.

The success of the Creamery largely depends on the support it receives from the farmers of the district; whatever method of finance is adopted it is up to the farmers to co-operate in it as largely as possible.

It is only when both farmers and city people are both actively concerned in the establishment of the Creamery that its final success is assured. So roll up farmers and help to show that this district has undoubted agricultural possibilities.

School board … A meeting of the School Board was held Friday evening last, all members present. On motion of Trustees Manning and Henderson, free scribblers and pencils will be furnished the scholars in the South Ward and Kootenay Orchard schools and the scholars in Divisions 3 to 9 in the Central School, commencing at Easter.

The Medical Inspector is to be asked to make an inspection of all the school children twice a year, at the beginning of each term, and to report to the Board the result of such inspections, inspection for the present term to be made forthwith.

The following are the estimates for the year: Teachers’ salaries $15,390, janitors’ salaries $1,500, medical inspector $500, secretary $300, school supplies $950, expenses $300, fuel $850, water, light and phone $250, insurance $128, repairs $350, school grounds $420. Total $20938; less credit balance 1915, $1077.77, less school grant $7236.65, less grounds grant $210.00, total $8,523.92; leaving the net requirements at $12,414.08.

Fort Steele news … Our Fort Steele correspondent sends us the following account of the recent patriotic concert and dance at that town:

The concert and dance given by the Patriotic Society on January 16th, were, weather considered, very successful. The amount cleared, over expenses, was $20. Mrs. Fenwick donated $8 from her embroidery fund. The farce “Mixed Pickles” was very amusing as there was a vein of humor straight through it. Also it was well acted. Of course it ended very fittingly—that is—happily. Mr. Attree made a very competent stage manager. At the dance there were a fair number of visitors. There were from Cranbrook Messrs. Davison, Noel and Gordon Wallinger and others; Mr. Quartly, Wasa; Mr. Coleman, Invermere.

Musical treat … Prof. C. F. Nidd presented an ambitious program to a Cranbrook audience at his initial effort with his orchestra Tuesday night and there is no possible doubt that the concert was a success musically, and we hope it was financially, as it is just such social matters as these that keep a town up to date and help to pass away many weary hours in winter.

Before taking up some of the items we would like to make a few remarks on what appeared to be the consensus of opinion, heard after the performance; firstly, it seemed such a pity that with the talent of individual performers no instrumental duets or trios were introduced, to vary the orchestral work, particularly with the stringed instruments; secondly, another vocal piece with obbligato would have given general satisfaction, and thirdly, the three symphonies of Hadyn’s, although beautiful to music lovers, are not exactly calculated to make concerts generally popular to the large body of the public (a necessity to financial success.)

The Concert itself, as far as execution was concerned, was probably the best given in Cranbrook for a long time and there was no doubt that the pieces enjoyed the most were those containing tuneful music that, played expressively, lingers in the memory; for instance, snatches of Traumerie, The Angel’s Serenade and Love’s Dream After the Ball could be heard, hummed over by the departing audience, and there appears to be no doubt that these three pieces were the finest graduations of sound that stringed instruments can produce in the hands of artists.

The Anvil Chorus was very effectively played, brightly and with plenty of swing and enabled the orchestra to get together in touch, so that in the end the whole orchestra was working very harmoniously.

YMCA notes … At the Social given by the Ladies Auxiliary on Monday evening a number of the young people of Cranbrook spent a very enjoyable time.

The evening’s entertainment was in charge of the Ladies’ Bowling Club, Mr. A. O. Harshaw occupying the chair. After a splendid program of music and elocution, all present took part in a guessing contest, the prize being won by Miss Beryl Cameron

At the close of the contest refreshments were served after which the Bowling Alleys were opened for all those wishing to participate in the Bally Game

Miss A. Hickenbotham who was responsible for the program and Miss L. Richards who was in charge of the refreshment committee are deserving of special mention for the splendid way in which their part of the entertainment was conducted contributing largely to the success of the evening.

The chair was very ably occupied by Mr. A. C. Harshaw who also officiated in the presentation of the Bowling Trophy.

At the Men’s Meeting on Sunday afternoon Captain Kerr of the Salvation Army will be present to address the meeting which will open at 4.15.

The Parker Bros, who are well known in Cranbrook for their musical talent will be present and will render special items.

A cordial invitation is extended to all those interested to be present for their hour on Sunday afternoon.

Women’s Institute … The regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Institute was held on Tuesday afternoon in the Maple Hall, with 42 members and visitors present.

The library committee reported now having a lending library of 102 books which are free to members.

Mrs. G. Couldwell read a paper on “Business Methods for Women” which she wrote at the request of the Advisory Board and gave at the convention in Nelson Sept. 1st, 1915.

Mrs. W. B. McFarlane gave a recipe for “Graham Gems” which the ladies present enjoyed with a cup of tea served by the refreshment committee.

It was decided to hold a “Hard Times Dance” on the 17th February to pay for materials which the Institute members are making up for the Canadian Red Cross work. This dance is public and the Executive hope it will be well patronised. Members can have garments to make up by applying to Mesdames Sarvis or Tisdale.

Christ Church hall … The Christ Church Hall is now for rent. The hardwood floor is being rescraped and especially prepared to make an excellent dancing surface. During the severe weather the furnace is kept going so that the hall is always comfortable and can be got ready for a meeting, etc., in very short time. The rent is reasonable and the accommodation excellent. A 500 party followed by a short dance is to be held in the hall on Wednesday, February 9th at 8 p.m. That will be a good time to test the capabilities of the hall and it is to be hoped that many will avail themselves of the opportunity. Refreshments will be served.

Her new hat … “My dear”, remarked a gentleman opening the dining-room door, “the girl has left the vegetables on the hall table.” “Don’t be so stupid!” exclaimed his wife. “That is my new hat.”