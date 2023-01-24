It happened this week in 1916

January 22 – 28: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Bob-sleighing … Miss Whitehead entertained a number of her friends to a bob-sleighing party on Tuesday evening. There were 18 young people present, and bobsleighing on Leslie Hill was indulged in until 10:30, after which all went to the home of Mr. and Mrs A. C. Bowness, where refreshments were served, a very enjoyable evening being spent.

Did you get that watch! … Hello there, boys and girls, how many of you got a watch for yourself during the last week? The Herald is waiting and anxious to give you a good reliable timekeeper for bringing in new subscriptions.

The first one to earn a watch on our special offer was Donald Dallas. Master Donald is a hustler and wastes no time getting there. In less than 24 hours from the time the Herald was on the street, Donald had turned in his two new subscriptions and was the proud possessor of one of the watches we offered. Any boy or girl in Cranbrook can do the same if he or she will make the attempt now.

Ask the Herald man to help you if you want any assistance.

Court news … Tony Clements, the Italian who was discharged from the local recruits last week and handed over to the civil authorities for stabbing another recruit, was up for trial Friday before His Honor Judge Arnold.

It was brought out at the trial that the Italian had suffered much provocation and as his previous character had been good Judge Arnold took a lenient view of the matter and as the charge had been reduced to one of common assault let him off with a fine of $25 and costs or two months.

Clements is still in the cells but expects to raise the money.

A deserter from the local recruits is now in the cells here waiting to be transferred to military headquarters for trial and punishment. It seems that this is his second offence. He joined here in the name of E. Lynch, and deserting from here was arrested at Natal, B. C., and brought back to Cranbrook. He now says his right name is Patrick Ryan and admits previously deserting from the Kilties at Lethbridge.

According to an order-in-council from Ottawa deserters have been placed under the operation of the criminal code and are liable to two years in the penitentiary.

Bad climate … One of the boys of the 54th Kootenay Battalion in writing home from England says it is no wonder that English men leave home as the climate is so bad. Each of the boys who enlisted at Cranbrook received a package containing an excellent pair of socks, candy and chewing gum and desire to thank the Cranbrook St. John Ambulance for the gifts.

Shooting affray … A shooting affray took place on Saturday night in a local bar, when an Italian, Patsy Provengaro, upon being refused liquor after the bar had closed, took a couple of shots at Bob Williams, the bartender. Both shots passed through his clothing and before he could fire again the would-be murderer was disarmed and taken into custody. His preliminary hearing will take place on Monday.

Death of Mrs Bridge … Rev. W.H. Bridge, rector of Christ Church, has the sympathy of the community in the loss of his young wife, Florence Annie, in her 38th year, her death taking place on Saturday last.

Two young children, and a sister, Miss Roberts, also survive.

The deceased was born in Sussex, England, and came to Cranbrook with Mr. Bridge early last summer. She has been an invalid for some time back but her cheerful Christian acceptance of her lot gained her the admiration and affection of all those with whom she came in contact.

The funeral took place yesterday afternoon. The services at the church were conducted by Arch. Deacon Beer of Kaslo, assisted by Rev. A. B. Lane. The full choir, with Mrs. Wallinger on the violin, Mr. Percy Parker on the cello and Mrs. Wellman at the organ, took part in the beautiful and impressive burial service of the Anglican church. Rev. Arch. Deacon Beer conducted the services at the grave.

Heavy snowfall … The heavy weight of snow proved too much for the roof of Geo. Leask & Son’s workshop last Saturday, almost the entire roof caving in. Fortunately no one was in the building at the time.

Accident averted … Rev Mr. Stevens, of Cranbrook, baptized two infants at Coal Creek on Monday and narrowly escaped a bad accident when leaving there Tuesday. While crossing the tracks a train shunted and in pulling a little boy who was with him out of danger Mr. Stevens slipped and fell across the track. A brakeman on the car saw the fall and succeeded in stopping the cars when only a few feet from the reverend gentleman.

Mr. Stevens was pretty badly shaken up and has a nasty bruise over the left eye, and a severe abrasion on the knee, but nothing more serious.

People’s prohibition … A splendid audience gathered last Thursday evening to listen to two representatives of “The People’s Prohibition Movement of B. C.” in the persona of Mr. W. P. Goard and Rev. A. E. Smith of Brandon, formerly of Nelson, B. C.

Two splendid addresses were delivered and quite a little enthusiasm aroused. Mr. Goard impressed the people by his clear cut style and the awareness which he displayed. Without being vituperative or rabid the economic position of the liquor problem was convincingly set forth.

The history of the movement in B. C. as outlined by Mr. Goard was a revelation to many in so far as it emanated from a circle of business men who had gathered together for purely business matters in an effort to solve some of their business difficulties. This movement was the result.

Mr. Smith was equally enjoyed as he endeavoured to show the effect of world temperance and community ideas. “An Idea” he said “Is unconquerable, and he who attempts to arrest any tendency of world consciousness is as puerile and foolish as he who would attempt to stop the revolution of the old earth, and would find himself a victim before an overwhelming and irresistible force. Anyone with half an eye for world movements rightly placed the prohibition movement among these world tendencies and saw in it a movement that, aside from its moral or economic phase, is sweeping onward with a mighty impetus and wonderful momentum. Any man who fights against it thereby reveals his inability to interpret the signs of the times.”

At the close of the address a number of questions were asked with reference to License investment and the matter of compensation for the saloon keepers, which questions were answered to the satisfaction of the questioners.

An organization was also formed which will push the propaganda in a quiet and effective manner.

Number still climbing … Sixty-five of the local recruits were to have left here for Comox earlier in the week but have been held up on account of the train blockade between here and the Coast. As soon as the train service is resumed they will leave, probably joining the Nelson contingent at that city.

The men are now housed in the Campbell-Manning block, or at least the greater part of them. They have most comfortable quarters here, all steam-heated, with toilet and both accommodation, and have a plentiful supply of straw-filled ticks and blankets. Meals are served in the long wide hallway, which makes a very satisfactory dining-room. The character of the meals is good, including plenty of pastry and sweets, with vegetables, meats, ham, etc., equal to hotel fare anywhere in the city.

The officers and men are anxious to assist the citizens in maintaining law and order, and Privates Keddie, Canning, Long and Elmer Smith have been appointed military police to patrol the streets and look after the welfare of the members of the company. Hotels are out of bounds before 12 in the morning and 9.30 at night, and the officers are anxious to have the hotelkeepers assist them in this respect.

Recruiting continues very satisfactorily, and there are now a total of 122 on the roll.

Successful masquerade … On Monday evening last the Arena Rink was the scene of a very successful masquerade carnival.

The judges, Mayor Clapp, Mrs. G. P. Stevenson and Mr. W. H. Wilson, had a most difficult task in selecting the prize-winners from among the many deserving costumes, but their decisions gave very general satisfaction. Mr. A. L. McDermott as “The Prince of India”, won first for men’s costume, Miss M. Morton as “Miss Canada” won first for lady’s costume.

Miss Della Drummond easily captured first in the comic class for her impersonation of a character, while in the girl’s class Patricia McDermott was awarded first as “Belgium” and in the boy’s class Raymond St. Eloi won first as Chinese boy.

The St. John Ambulance Association received as their share of the gate receipts the sum of $24.85, and took in at the refreshment stand during the carnival and the hockey match last Friday the sum of $18. They wish to express their thanks to the management of the Arena Rink for the use of the rink and for their very generous assistance and help with the carnival.

Want ads pay … Not a week passes but the Herald want ads prove their ability to deliver the goods.

A lady lost a valuable pearl sunburst last week and inserted a lost ad in the Herald. The next day a little boy brought in the brooch and claimed the reward.

And so it goes every week. If you have lost anything, want to sell or buy something, try a Herald want ad. It is the cheapest, and at the same time most efficacious advertising you can do.

Social conference to be held in this city … The attention of those interested in Social Reform is directed to a conference which is to be held in the Methodist church on Thursday evening and Friday morning, February 3 and 4 when Rev. Hugh Dobson, B. A., an expert in all questions relating to this great topic that is gaining such a hold on the thinking portion of the population, will be present and deal with all questions relating thereto. As suggested the proceedings will not be merely in the form of addresses but of a conferential nature, and any questions affecting the welfare of society, labor problems, child problems, civics or moral questions will be gladly discussed and explained. A very cordial invitation is extended to all interested. Thursday, Feb. 3rd at 8 p. m. and Friday the 4th at 9.30 a.m.

Annual meeting of Knox Church … The annual congregational meeting of Knox Presbyterian Church was held in the church on Wednesday evening, January 19th. To Judge from the slim attendance at the meeting, one would think that there are very few Presbyterians left in Cranbrook or that they have very little interest in the affairs of their church. The Board of Managers reported that they have found it exceedingly difficult to raise sufficient money to pay the ordinary running expenses of the church and the year has closed with a deficit of several hundred dollars. This fact and the almost complete absence of the members of the congregation from the annual meeting is very discouraging to those who have been giving their time and efforts to the business affairs of the church on behalf of the members generally. It must also be very discouraging, especially in times like the present, to the minister of the church. The following were elected as officers for the year 1916: Managers — Messrs. Worden, Fink, Dezall, Harshaw, Nisbet, Mackinnon and S. Taylor; Church Treasurer— J. P. Fink; Church Secretary —W. A. Nisbet; Envelope Secretary —D. M. C ow an.

Moyie news … The funeral of the late Mr. Philip Conrad took place here Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19th, from the Catholic Church. The beautiful floral tributes which covered the casket, and the large number who attended to pay their last respects to the deceased, bore testimony to the high esteem in which he was held. The pallbearers were Messrs. Farrell, Bonnar, Sylvestre, Gandauin, Nordman and Montpellier.

Slides in Coal Cheek … Coal Creek had a narrow escape on Sunday last from two slides from the mountain. But for the fact that it happened between shifts there would almost undoubtedly have been a number of fatalities. The slide hit the schoolmaster’s house, and came up against the back part of Mr. Worthington’s house with such force as to break the windows and partly fill the room with snow. No one however was hurt, though part of the men are laid off for a while in consequence.

It is only a few years ago that Coal Creek suffered from a slide which caused six deaths, and with such a heavy snowfall this year fears are entertained that another slide may occur with more serious results.

Heating system damaged … On account of Jack Frost getting the better of the heating system at St. Mary’s Hall this week the regular Wednesday evening whist party and dance failed to materialize last night. It is hoped to get the system repaired and in working order by next week. The series prizes were to have been presented last night, but will be given the next evening when a new series will be commenced.