It happened this week in 1916

1916

Changing the time … With the announcement that the C.P.R. will adopt the Pacific standard of time on its lines as far east as Crows Nest commencing when the new time table goes into effect on the 29th of this month the question arises whether the municipalities affected by the change will fall in line and change their time or use their influence to have the C.P.R. reconsider the matter.

Among the places effected on the Crow Line will be Creston, Cranbrook, Fernie and Michel, and the City Councils and the Boards of Trade should meet at once and consider their attitude on the matter.

To adopt the new time will mean the loss of an hour’s daylight in the evenings but even this would be better than to have the endless confusion of two separate standards of time. It may be that even yet united action on the part of those affected might induce the C.P.R. to reconsider the matter, but prompt action and co-operation will be necessary.

Captures escaped Germans … The peacefulness of the Waldo Sabbath morning was slightly broken here which was occasioned by the fact that the two German interns who escaped from the Internment Camp at Morrissey on Friday morning last were in this vicinity.

Constable Dryden was on the lookout for these gentry, and coming across them promptly proceeded to arrest them both.

However one of the men took to the hillside and the Constable gathered his partner in, and at once phoned the military authorities at Morrissey for help to scour the bush for the other man. In the meantime the Constable took after him, and had him cornered in some bush near Col. Gavin’s Ranch, and together with the bunch of guards, who had arrived on the scene, towed him in.

When searched, this man had about his person an axe, file, steel chisel, three packages of nails, a compass, steel tape, and several other miscellaneous articles.

According to the story of one of the men they managed to escape the vigilance of the guards at the Camp and took to the mountain behind the Camp, and from this place of vantage were able to command a view of all that was going on below them.

They stayed in hiding near the snow line until dusk on Saturday night, and after having seen all the guards on picket duty pulled in started on their hike to the boundary only to come to grief at this point on Sunday morning

These two men looked rather dangerous characters, and were shipped in some four months ago from Brandon, Man.

Much credit is due Provincial Constable Dryden for the manner in which he effected the capture of these two men.

Warehouse fire … Fire broke up at an early hour Tuesday morning in the warehouse owned by the Calgary Brewing Co. at the C.P.R. tracks here, and used by Alex. McDermott as a customs bonded warehouse for Mr. McDermott’s imported liquors.

The fire had gained a good headway before the alarm was given and with the frame building made quite a spectacular blaze.

The fire brigade however were able to get the flames under control in time to save part of the stock of bottled goods in the basement.

The customs department have been salvaging the goods this week, and find that about one third of the case goods are still intact, though the cases are badly charred.

Pacific time … With the new timetable which comes into effect on the C.P.R. the 29th of the month the C.P.R. time here and as far East as Crows Nest will be changed from Mountain Time to Pacific. This is by reason of the fact that this part of the line is now in the Pacific Division instead of the Alberta Division as noted in the Herald some time ago.

It means that the time will be set back one hour so as to be the same as the Coast time, and incidentally means the loss of one hour’s daylight in the evenings.

While of course the C.P. R. has no jurisdiction over any but its own employees and the various cities and towns concerned may stick to Mountain Time if they desire, it causes endless confusion, annoyance and bother to have two systems of time and it doubtless will result in the various municipalities concerned adopting the C.P.R. standard of time, unless the C.P.R. can be induced to alter its decision and allow the time to remain as before.

Christ church … The first Conference of the Social Service Council of Christ Church was a marked success. There was a large gathering and some excellent speeches were made by Cranbrook people.

The chair was occupied by Rev. W. H. Bridge who opened by explaining the objects of the Council and asking for the co-operation of the citizens of Cranbrook in the work.

The subject of the Conference was the “New Position of Women, its dangers and opportunities.”

Mrs. Shaw spoke first, as a delegate of the Women’s Institute, expressing her conviction that women were needed in the public life of the City and Nation and that they should act not in opposition but in conjunction with men.

Mr. Spruell dealt with the influence of Religion and Education in determining the new position of women and taking an illustration from the hive of the bee uttered a warning against an over feminised state which called forth some laugher.

Miss Cherrington in an able and clear speech advocated the lengthening of the school period for girls. “At present girls leave school just when they are beginning to take an interest in public life. If their public school life could be extended for one or two years they would leave with a far better equipment for citizenship.”

Another urgent need was more training in the exact sciences: this would lead to clear thinking.

Other practical reforms Miss Cherrington suggested were abolition of entrance examinations; more emphasis upon modern and European history, and political economy.

Mrs. McFarlane spoke of the work of the W.C.T.U. emphasizing the need of women’s work in changing the B.C. laws in relation to women and property.

The present B. C. marriage laws which allow a girl of 13 to marry a boy of 14 were disgraceful. Mr. Raworth spoke next and claimed to be an admirer of the ladies, (applause) but he felt the present position a serious menace to the welfare of the race. Each sex was superior in its own sphere but nature had ordained women to stay at home, (protest). His idea of womanhood was ‘Mother’. If a woman has a home she has a sphere of influence which should engage her whole energies.

Mr. Raworth’s remarks called forth considerable opposition but the speaker stuck to his guns with his usual good humour and was by no means squashed!

Mrs. Leslie fired a few well-chosen shots into Mr. Raworths’ arguments, describing the toil and monotony of many women’s lives, lighting fires, sweeping and minding babies—no time for literature, music, art, no time to think or to live.

“Would that satisfy you?” she asked.

“Certainly” replied Mr. Raworth amid laughter.

Mrs. Palmer, as delegate from the Women’s Institute, said “The age demands true thinking and right doing. We were not to ‘Knock the men’ but to work hand in hand. The men had not done particularly brilliantly: the country had been landed into a disgraceful muddle by our male politicians and it was time for a change.” “Some men” the speaker said, “imagine this would be a fine world if men and women were just alike, and they were the samples!”

Rev. W. K. Thompson spoke at some length and with considerable feeling upon the necessity of Religion in the schools and the neglect of it in the homes. Here was a great work for women to undertake. He thought women in B.C. had won their privilege too lightly and were likely not to appreciate it fully. Let them remember it was the men after all who gave them the vote. He spoke also of the labor conditions in departmental stores and asserted that in many of the big stores the girls were so underpaid as to be forced into an immoral life. He urged the women who traded with such establishments to consider this.

There spoke also Mrs. Mackinnon and Miss Alice Pye. The Rev W. H. Bridge in reply to a question regarding the position of women in the churches said he could find no justification in the gospels for the way in which the church had always differentiated between men and women. It was a baneful inheritance from Judaism which he believed this new age would succeed in abolishing.

Some remarks in condemnation of the dual standard of morality called forth energetic applause. Throughout the conference there was a deal of straight, strong speaking and open criticism but the best of humour prevailed.

The next conference will be held on the first Thursday in November upon “The Municipal Laws and How They May be Enforced.” A number of local questions will be dealt with; and there may be some excitement. The Conference will be open to the public and the public bodies will be invited to send delegates.

Elko news … Mine Boss W. Fagan of Hillcrest, who was fishing on the Wig-Wam Creek was attacked by a she grizzley and was badly scratched up and was saved from annihilation by Sure Shot Bill Richardson who was tracking the same grizzley and shot it when it was making another grab for Fagan.

For sale … 1914 ford car For Sale, good as new, splendid condition, Master Vibrator Speeder-up, Prestolite and electric horn, speedometer and accessories $350, can try out. New tires this year. 3030 Winchester for sale. Apply box 22 B, Herald office.

To help our boys … A very representative meeting of business and professional men was held in the council chamber on Thursday evening last to consider the scheme proposed by Mr. R. C. Eakin for the training of boys who need some assistance to secure an adequate education, and yet who do not wish to be the objects of charity. Dr. King occupied the chair.

Mr. Eakins’ idea is to get the Government to make a grant of vacant land, form a colony of the boys who would clear the land and raise crops, and give them a semi-military and technical training in the rudimentary studies only. One of the chief objects of the idea is to give the boys a chance to discover what they are most adapted for, and then give him an opportunity to secure an education in that particular branch.

Windermere mining development … With the continued increase in the value of low grade metals the development of mining properties within the boundaries of the Windermere Mining Division of East Kootenay continues to advance.

In addition to the Paradise and Silver Belt mines which are now shipping there is being further developed the Isaac, to the north of Wilmer, and there have lately been bonded by local owners the Sitting Bull claim on Boulder or Bruce Creek, the Bunyan a few miles to the west of here and the Gem Standard up Law Creek.

All of these properties are within the Purcell range of the Selkirk Mountains and with the exception of the Bunyan are silver-lead propositions.

The Sitting Bull Claim has recently been bonded by the Sitting Bull Mining Company of Seattle, Washington, and active work on the mine commences to-day with a gang of men under Mr. F. C. Stockdale as local manager. This property has been lying idle for some years but at one time had the distinction of being bonded for some forty odd thousand dollars and having several thousand spent upon it in the preliminary work.

The Bunyan is a silver-gold and copper proposition which has had work done upon it from time to time.

School board … Much of the time of the School Board Friday last was taken up in discussing the vacancy in the High School and Manual Training School and considering correspondence in connection there with.

The Board is negotiating with a teacher for the High School vacancy, but have not succeeded definitely in securing one as yet.

There was a full meeting of the Board but outside of the question of teachers there was little business of importance to be attended to.

Some minor repairs were authorized at the South Ward School, and manure will be obtained for the lawn at the Central School, and for the garden if thought necessary.

On motion of Trustees Manning and Wilson, Janitor Logan was allowed $15 for extra services on the school garden during the vacation.

It was also decided to register the title to the Manual Training School.

Moyie news … Conditions generally have improved in the vicinity of Moyie lately as a result of mining activity and prospects are good for an increased output.

At the St. Eugene mine the Consolidated Company is operating the lower levels and it is a steady shipper. L. A. Horne is local representative of the company and has charge of the work. The upper workings of the mine are being operated on a lease by a group of mining men, with John Taylor in charge of the work. The lessees are working a substantial force of men, and have increased the staff lately, regular shipments being made to the smelter. They are reported to have encouraging showings of high grade ore.

At the Empire mine, situated east of the Society Girl group of claims and on the St. Eugene vein, a syndicate representing Spokane, Calgary, Kingsgate and Moyie people is working the property with a force of five men, which will be materially increased as soon as conditions improve.

Lately a new wagon road has been opened up to the property from the railway. J. C. Nelson of Kingsgate has charge of the work. The future prospects of this property are very promising, as very encouraging assay returns have been received, giving $107 per ton, and it is expected this property will be added to the shipping mines during the winter.

At the Guindon mines, which is situated on the west side of the lake, work is being pushed on the lower levels. Drifting on the vein is showing up some concentrating ore.

Boy’s club … Charlie Armstrong has been made Captain and Leonard Burton vice of the new Boys’ Club just organized at Christ Church. An interesting program is being arranged for the season and will include courses in Swedish Drill, Club Drill, First Aid, etc., etc.

Dr. King’s appointment … Dr. King, member-elect for Cranbrook riding, left yesterday for the Coast. When questioned by a Herald representative as to Cabinet possibilities, the Dr. had nothing to say as to the probable make-up of the new Cabinet. It is generally accepted as a foregone conclusion that Dr. King will be included by Mr. Brewster as one of his ministers, and if all his Cabinet members are up to Dr. King’s calibre, the new premier will indeed be fortunate. Dr. King is an experienced legislator backed with mature judgment and sound business principles.

Presbyterian church … The mid-week services at Knox Presbyterian Church have been resumed again after a three month vacation. The first meeting was held last night and was largely taken up with a discussion of the plans for the winter. Studies of Social Problems will be taken up at the various meetings, the subject for next Wednesday evening being “Modern Home Life”. A hearty invitation is extended to all to attend any of these services, which are held every Wednesday evening in the church.

Thanksgiving tea … The Parish Hall presented a very charming appearance on Saturday afternoon on the occasion of the Thanksgiving Tea and Cookery Sale given by the St. John Ambulance Association. The decorations, which were in charge of a committee composed of Misses Robertson, Fisher and Cartwright, were carried out in autumn leaves, berries and flowers, artistically arranged in vases made of birch bark which showed great originality. The cookery table was presided over by Misses Della Drummond, Woodland and McLennon and displayed a tempting array of good things. The tea tables were in charge of an able committee composed of Misses Green, Robertson, Dewar and White, who with the aid of the Misses Gill, McDonald White, Pye, Wallinger, Alexander, Watt, Brown, Caslake, Fisher and Fink were able to look after the many orders given. During the afternoon a program, under the direction of Miss Roberts, was rendered the following taking part in same: Mrs. Whitehouse, Miss Madden, Mr. Bridge, Miss Roberts Miss Patricia McDermott, Miss Caslake, Miss McBride, Miss Alexander and the Cranbrook Orchestra.

Marysville news … The “Hark” Group of claims owned by Alex. Chisholm of Fort Steele has been bonded for a large sum; a number of men came in from Spokane this week and work is well under way. A shaft is being sunk, and a tunnel will be driven. This property recently assayed 85 per cent, lead, $30.00 silver. The recent shipment to the Trail smelter has opened the eyes of the public which have unfortunately been closed to the possibilities of the Marysville district which will in the near future be the centre of great mining activity.