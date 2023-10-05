It happened this week in 1916

October 1 – 7: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Staff to be increased at Moyie … John Taylor and H. S. Gamble of Kimberley were in Cranbrook on Wednesday on their way to Moyie where Mr. Taylor takes charge of the work at St. Eugene Mine. Mr. Gamble will assist him for a week and then return to Kimberley. A number of extra men will be put on at the mine at Moyie, and if results are satisfactory the increase in staff will be made permanent.

Shooting accident at Flagstone … (Special to the Herald) Waldo, Oct. 2., A rather distressing accident occurred at Flagstone on Sunday when a boy named Glen Mitchell was shot with a 22 calibre rifle in the hands of another boy named Douglas Howe.

It appears that both boys were out practising shooting with a 22 calibre rifle in the early morning when the rifle in some unaccountable manner went off, the bullet entering the thigh of the Mitchell boy, who was standing about a yard away.

Mr. Joyce of Flagstone took him with all speed to the doctor’s at Baynes Lake, in his auto, and after being examined was immediately rushed through to Cranbrook Hospital to undergo an operation to have the bullet extracted.

From latest reports he is progressing favorably.

Wycliffe fire … The home of Steve Clark of Wycliffe was almost destroyed Wednesday by fire caused by a defective fire place. As soon as the fire was noticed the Otis Staples mill closed down and the men rushed up with fire extinguishers and the fire was soon under control. Mr. Clark was in Cranbrook at the time of the fire.

Another death at the front … Sergt. Fred Pye in a recent letter has the following to say about W. Robertson, killed in action: “W. Robertson of Cranbrook, who was a sergeant in my platoon, was killed by shrapnel a couple of days ago. He died very peacefully and quickly. A cooler head and a better N.C.O. you couldn’t wish for in the trenches and everybody feels his loss very much.”

Impounded cattle … A cow and calf, the last of a bunch of stock impounded the first of the week, are still in pound waiting claimants.

The Chief has been very lenient upon the stray stock roaming at large in the city limits, realizing that the impounding of homesteader’s cattle or horses often works a hardship upon the owners, but at the same time homesteaders should take precautions to see that their stock do not make a stamping ground of the city streets.

The animals make a general nuisance of themselves to the citizens, damaging and defiling sidewalks till it is safer to walk on the road than the sidewalk, and keeping slumber-loving householders awake by the annoying sound of their bells at all hours of the night.

Bowling … On Monday evening the Bowling Alleys were opened for the season, quite a number of last year’s enthusiasts being present to take a hand in the game. The alleys are in perfect condition and with the new equipment of Mineralite balls, and pins the result as to scores certainly lies with the bowler.

A number of ladies also were present on Tuesday evening to enjoy their first evening on the alleys this season, and judging by the showing made, the annual competition for the Silver Trophy this year will be the most keenly contested of any competition yet held since the organization of the Ladies’ Club.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10th, at five o’clock there will be a meeting in the Committee Room of the Association Building for all those interested in bowling. At this meeting the officers of the Club will be appointed for the year and arrangements made to open the tournament for the five man championship on the following Monday.

Elko news … Lieut. Mitchell, returned wounded soldier, said in Fernie last week that the Londoners are getting “Zeppelin Neck” from watching for German aircraft, while the people in this country are getting chicken neck watching the price of eggs and when Doc Rutledge told a Roosville Valley farmer that his cow had lumpy jaw, he said it was no such a darned thing, that the cow just got the swelled head because butter was 50c a pound.

Marysville news … Miss Sadie Tibbetts and Mr. Fred Caire were united in marriage by the Rev. T. Keyworth on Monday last at the Methodist Parsonage, Miss Ruth Tibbetts, sister of the bride acted as bridesmaid and Mr. Hedley McLeod, acted as groomsman.

The happy couple left on the noon train for Seattle, Spokane and other points.

Mr. Caire, who is on the staff at the Sullivan Mine, will return to his duties in two weeks and will take up his residence at the mine. We wish Mr. and Mrs. Caire every happiness.

The red light question again … Hill 60 was again visited by fire on Monday evening when a partly completed house was destroyed. This was being erected to take the place of one of the former ones burnt recently.

The tenure of the present occupants is rather uncertain at present in view of the reported promise of Mr. Brewster, on the occasion of his visit to Cranbrook in the recent campaign, to abolish the red light district if returned to power.

Any such action by the Liberal Government will have the hearty support of the Herald, which believes it is to the interest of the moral and physical well-being of the city to wipe out all such houses of ill-fame.

At the present time this euphemistically named resort, occupying as it does such a prominent position on the hillside in plain view of the entire city, is an offence and an eyesore to the decent and respectable citizens. It is outside the jurisdiction of the city officials and comes under provincial control, though it has existed more or less with the tacit consent of the governing body of the city, through their inaction in endeavoring in any way to close it up.

Business men and others who have been in the habit of allowing credit to the denizens of that district would be well advised to exercise extreme caution in future.

According to a provision on the statute books it is impossible to recover by legal process any debt for goods sold to one known to be a prostitute. A local merchant found this out to his cost a short time ago in attempting to collect a disputed account, and rather than lose the whole account accepted the settlement offered without taking the matter to court.

High school teacher resigns … The local High School is temporarily closed this week though the Board expects to secure a new teacher at once and proceed with the work with as little delay and inconvenience to the pupils as possible

There had been complaints and dissatisfaction with the former teacher on the part of a number of parents, and though the Board suggested in a kindly way during the holidays that for the good of the school it would be better for him to resign, he did not fall in line with the suggestion.

However the latter end of September he sent in his resignation for the purpose of enlisting, and this was accepted by the Board and the school closed Monday morning until a new teacher is secured.

The Board is now in touch with a couple of teachers and expect to obtain one in the next few days.

Religious census … The protestant clergymen of the city are engaged this week in taking a religious census of the population of Cranbrook. In next issue we expect to be able to give the results of their work.

Children’s day … It is proposed to hold a children’s day, throughout Canada, on behalf of the children who remain in that part of Belgium occupied by Germany. The date set is Nov. 5th, King Albert of Belgium’s birthday.

It is not proposed to ask the children themselves, either to collect or contribute money.

The idea is that the proceeds of concerts, sports or other entertainments, quite in consonance with the ordinary routine of school life and organized by the children themselves, should provide the contributions which are urgently needed.

A careful analysis, it is said, indicates that there are now 2,500,000 children under the age of 16 years in that part of Belgium occupied by the Germans and that the majority of these children are destitute. Through the neutral relief commission they are provided with a daily ration which is just sufficient to keep them alive.

In other portions of the Empire the children’s day was held July 10. This day it was felt, would not be convenient for the Canadian schools and therefore it has been proposed to hold it Nov. 5, as the schools will then have reassembled and all the children will have an opportunity to take part.

The proposal is sponsored by the National committee for the Relief of Belgium, which has its headquarters in London and has been endorsed by the Duke of Connaught and Premier Borden. School teachers throughout the province have the matter in hand and plans are now being discussed whereby the children of British Columbia may participate in this enterprise in aid of the half million Belgian children, still under the terror of the German armies.

Support the teacher … The school bell has rung out its call to the children who have assembled once more after the long vacation. In addition to the scholars we have the teachers with us — that is, those who went away. They are entitled to the warmest support of parents for there are few weak links among the local teaching staff and most of them are animated by a high sense of duty.

We used to think that teaching was the easiest thing in the world, except preaching or editing a newspaper, and it probably is in respect to the actual hours a teacher works during a whole year. It isn’t the easiest thing in the world, however, to teach children — sometimes they take more life out of a person than is generally known.

Teaching demands a degree of patience, tact and enthusiasm that perhaps no other vocation calls for. And it is well that we go easy with our criticism and defer our condemnation.

Teaching school is not merely hearing recitations and marking papers. It is a problem in management and ingenuity to control and develop the ego of say a class of thirty individuals, each with some idiosyncrasy and every one with his own determined and contrary will.

The vast majority of teachers are faithful, persistent workers with their hearts in their work, and who love their profession. These are the teachers who are the salvation of our education system; they incite the pupils to aim high and instill into them that divine discontent that means success.

They are the exacting teachers, and therefore, the last lover. But they are the ones whom the parents look upon with respect.

Just support them hereafter when your children come home with the tale of woe that on the face of it bears the imprint of a child that has been disobedient.

Whist drive! Dancing! … There will be a series of five social evenings at Christ Church Hall on alternate Wednesdays beginning Oct. 11th, under the auspices of the Congregational Entertainment Committee. A progressive whist drive will commence at 8.30. There will be a prize each evening for the winning lady and gentleman and a prize at the end of the series. Refreshments will be served at 10:45 to be followed by dancing till 12. A cordial invitation is extended to all.

To speak here … Sir Herbert B. Ames, K.B., L.L.D., M.P., Honorary Secretary of the Canadian Patriotic Fund at Ottawa, has consented to address a number of meetings in British Columbia on the aims, objects, and work of the Patriotic Fund in connection with the great world’s war. He will address a meeting in Cranbrook at the Edison Theatre on October l0th at 8.30 o’clock. This will be a great opportunity for everyone to hear one of Canada’s foremost public men speak upon this very important and interesting subject.