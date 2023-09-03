It happened this week in 1916

September 3 – 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Theft … Two months for theft and a fine of $20 and costs for malicious damage to property was the sentence imposed on Chas. Rump in police court yesterday morning by his worship Judge Arnold. Rump pleaded guilty to the charge.

It was reported to the police between four and five in the afternoon that a room in the Canadian Hotel had been entered, a grip cut open and the contents strewn about, the only article missing being a new razor.

Chief Hersey immediately went to work on the case and by some very clever detective work had the thief in the cells by eight o’clock the same night, and up in police court the next morning with the foregoing result.

Much credit is due for the quick work in capturing the thief, who pleaded as his excuse that he was under the influence of liquor at the time and did not know what he was doing.

Will buy Cranbrook horses … The French Horse Commission, which is touring in Canada for the purpose of purchasing horses for the French Government will be in Cranbrook October 23rd, 1916 and at Athalmer, October 25th p.m., 1916 and is desirous of purchasing horses of the following classes:

Light Artillery Horses, weighing 1100 to 1250 pounds $130;

Heavy Artillery horses, weighing 1250 pounds and upwards $140.

The Commission wants horses fifteen hands high and upwards, and wants them sound and gentle and broken to either saddle or harness.

In age the horses should be between five and ten years old.

The animals need not be of any particular colour, and either mares or geldings will be acceptable.

Horse owners are advised not to be too particular with regard to minor faults providing the horse is not injured in any way that prevents it from doing all that is expected of it in the matter of work. Just because a horse has a slight wire scratch it does not necessarily mean that it will be useless to the army.

Police make arrests … The police yesterday impounded four cows and two calves which are now in the city pound waiting for an owner.

Swimmin’ hole … A number of the small boys have been in the habit of bathing in a pool in the creek near the tennis courts, but the “swimmin’ hole” is getting dirty and filled up. At a very small expense the pool can be cleaned and deepened to make a very good bathing spot and the boys are very anxious that the city fathers have this done. On behalf of the boys we pass this request on to the city council in the hope that they will accede to the boys’ request.

Recruiting office … The 242nd Overseas Battalion, O. C. Lt.-Col. J. B. White, headquarters Montreal, has opened a recruiting office in Cranbrook at the C. P. R. Land Dept. Building.

This battalion is the third, and probably the last of its kind to be raised in Canada, and will lumber overseas for the Allies, probably in the south of France

Woodsmen, sawmill workers and all others interested are desired for this battalion, which will be going overseas from Montreal in about five weeks. All recruits signed on here go in drafts every few days to Montreal. Mr. L. M. Ellis, formerly on the C. P. R. Forestry Branch, was in the city yesterday in the interests of the battalion and appointed Isaac Burch as recruiting sergeant.

For sale … American Organ, 12 stops, two knee swells, in splendid condition, great bargain $25, must sell. Apply to Kilby, barber, Armstrong Ave.

Tennis … The Kootenay Lawn Tennis Association held their fifth annual tournament at the courts at the Kootenay Lake Hotel, Balfour. Cranbrook, as usual, sent a small contingent down to take part, but, unfortunately, met with no success, although the various members have nothing to be ashamed of.

Before proceeding any further, one would like to state that it is a great pity that more people do not take advantage of this ideal trip, with its special rates, excellent hotel, and perfect company and enjoyment.

The Cranbrook contingent consisted of Mrs. E. L. Staples and Messrs. McIlwaine, Raworth and Wallinger, who all report a specially enjoyable time, although one day of the tournament was climatically disagreeable, being wet and windy. Mr. McIlwaine was unfortunate in being drawn against Mr. Swartz, who defeated last year’s champion and will probably win the open singles; more unfortunately still in the mixed doubles with Mrs. Staples as partner, the match against an extremely strong couple was unfinished and consequently had to be scratched in order to catch the boat, although, at the time, each side had scored one set.

The C.P.R. hotel at Balfour was crowded to overflowing and on Saturday evening a dance was given and everybody invited; with the good floor and good music, the dance was a great success. On the following evening Lieut. Hilliam and his associates gave an entertainment for patriotic purposes that was enjoyed by all and called for strong applause; it certainly deserved it.

It is to be hoped that next year an earnest endeavour will be made to prepare for this meeting and an adequate contingent representing Cranbrook with friends make a point of taking in what is, perhaps, the most enjoyable outing of the year.

Red Cross needs … The question has often been asked if all the endless shipments of supplies, socks, etc., for Red Cross purposes were all needed. Capt. Julia W. Henshew in her lecture Friday night last answered these questions by showing that the need was always there for more, and still more. In her concluding words she said: “Our men in France are doing their bit on the firing line. Our women in France are doing their bit in nursing and caring for the wounded and it is your privilege and mine to give all we can and in every way we can. There is nothing too great for us to do for the men who will never relinquish the struggle until they are safe home after an honorable peace, or at peace with their God. The call is great, but the boys who are in France have answered the greatest call of all—the call of King and country. Can you or can I do less”.

Letter from the front … The following letter has been received by Judge Ryan from Sgt. S. Hammell, who left here a private but has been promoted since reaching the front. He is now recovering from the effects of a bad shell wound and of a dose of gas.

Dear Sir:—I received your letter of July 12th yesterday and I was mighty glad to get it you may be sure. I am sorry that I did not get the letters that you sent before, because it always does a man good to get a note from home

If you remember Prior Park rightly you will know that it is a fine place. It is the Discharge Depot for all the Canadian Forces and I have been here for some time now.

I went through the Battle of Ypres without getting a scratch and was made Sgt. there. My Battalion was next to the French troops and when the gas was put over the French troops beat it and left our Division to face the music.

The Germans shelled us with guns of all sizes and then charged us, but the boys shot Hell out of them and drove them back. Then they would shell us some more and charge us again. If you ever hear a man say that he likes shell fire you can make up your mind that he never saw real shell fire or that he is a liar. I got some whiffs of gas myself and my throat and lungs are not over it yet.

I was mighty lucky at that for lots of my Battalion died right in the trench, and the manner of their dying is not a pleasant thing to think about. But luck will not always stick to a man if he stays in the front line trench. One night we took a bit of a trench from our friend Fxxxz and he seemed to be right peevish about it. He shelled like the devil before we had any time to throw up a parapet. An able bodied man size shell, fighting mad no doubt at having to work at night, decided to burst in my immediate vicinity and when I came to, I found my foot smashed. One of the boys tied it up and I stayed in the trench. Before morning I was knocked senseless again and I passed. I was jumbled up some inside and my back was hurt, and all things considered I felt dam tough.

After that I made a tour of France and England on a stretcher, accompanied by several other gentlemen of the military persuasion, who were desirous of recovering from the effects of more or less unwelcome attention of the disciples of Krupps High Explosive Kultur.

I was mighty well used in this country and I am feeling pretty frisky again. Sometimes my feet get dead on me and sometimes my hands get numb but outside of that and my lungs I am “Jake.”

If I had sufficient language at my command I would try to tell you how much I wish I was back in God’s country again, the doctors tell me that they can make me all O. K. again for soldiering and I hope they are right.

While I am hanging around here I am running a typewriter in the orderly I am glad to know that the mills are running again. You don’t know how much I would like to hear the hum of a circular saw again.

If you see Mr. Thomas Leask, be sure to give him my regards. Don’t forget to write me again when you have time and tell me all the news. I like it well here in Bath, but I never could soldier around a base battalion and sometimes I get sick to be back with my mob or back home.

Sgt. S. Hammell.

Mining and the election … In no district will the electors show greater wisdom by returning the Conservative candidate than in this constituency, which is so vitally interested in the mining industry.

Thoroughly business-like in every particular, the policy of the present government in regard to mining has been beneficial to a degree which few have stopped to realize. The work of the mines department in the past eight or ten years in unifying the practice in the recorders’ offices has been done quietly and unostentatiously, yet its benefits to the mining community cannot be overestimated.

The absence of litigation over questions of title in this province is a direct result of the wise administrative policy adopted at Victoria in this connection, but the wheels work so smoothly that few people stop to realize the difference between conditions in British Columbia and those in other provinces and states.

The province’s splendid system of railways, roads and trails, the construction of which has ever been a chief concern of the Conservative administration, has made it possible to ship and handle ores in a manner that no other so sparsely settled province or state in America has ever dreamed of.

The mining map of the province has the appearance of a crazy bit of patch work, but its scientific layout is one of the most brilliant ideas of the department administered successively by Sir Richard McBride and the Hon. Lorne Campbell.

The boundaries of the districts are the watersheds and a prospector staking a claim can tell in an instant in which of any two districts he is standing simply by observing the flow of the water.

Cranbrook fair … Today is the big day at the Cranbrook Fair. Commencing promptly at 1.45 the children’s races will begin and at the completion of these the first heat of the Indigenous horse race will be run at 2.15. From then on there is a big afternoon’s program of sports and amusements including horse races, boys’ races, men’s races, Indigenous races, teepee building contest, jumping, ladies’ nail driving contest, etc., etc. The Cranbrook Band will be in attendance all afternoon and there will be something doing all the time. The fair opened yesterday with a fairly good attendance but the proximity of election day seems to have kept the exhibits down to a minimum in most classes. It is not for reason of lack of production in the district because the crops have seldom or never been better, and the acreage is larger than ever, but notwithstanding this there seems to have been little interest taken except by a very few and in consequence the showing of inside exhibits in particular is only a fraction of what it should have been. As far as they go the exhibits are of splendid quality but the big pumpkin and the big squash which seem so essential to a purely agricultural show are conspicuous by their absence.

Election vote … In addition to the ballot for candidates to the legislature at the election next Thursday voters will have the opportunity of voting on the question of Prohibition and also on Woman Suffrage. A majority vote will bring either or both into operation and the votes on both bills are entirely apart from party politics. An elector may vote either for or against both bills without embarrassing his party, whether it be Liberal or Conservative. If you are in favor of Prohibition for the Province of British Columbia you will mark an “x” in the space opposite the “Yes”, if against mark the “x” opposite the word “No.” If you are in favor of extending the vote to women in this province vote “Yes” in the same manner, if opposed vote “No.”

Waldo news … One of the most successful dances held in Waldo for some time took place In Ross’ Hall on Friday evening Inst under the auspices of the Waldo Chapter of the I.O.D.E. The Cranbrook Orchestra supplied the music for this occasion, which to say the least of it, was greatly appreciated by those present.

A nice supper was supplied by the Ladies of the Chapter and the programme was a long and varied one and the dancing which kept up until about 3 a.m. It is roughly estimated that there were about 250 people there, quite a large number coming from Elko, Fernie and Wardner.

Fort Steele news … No departure has been more regretted than that of the Misses Ellinor and Jane Curley who have been popular Fort Steelites for the past four years. During this time Miss Ellinor Curley has been a most efficient principal of the public school here and her kindness ought never to be forgotten by the children. Both the Miss Curleys have taken an active part in the Red Cross and many other important things. Last but not least they have made many lifelong friends, who are at present wishing them a safe voyage to the mother country and to their home in Liverpool.