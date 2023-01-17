It happened this week in 1916

January 15 – 21: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

Stabbing affray … One man in hospital and another dismissed from the service is the result of an attempt this morning to settle a grievance between two of the recruits in training here by an appeal to the knife.

When the men received the command to break ranks after drilling, one of the number, Tony Clement, an Italian, drew a knife and made an attack on Harry Kotschorik, a Russian, another recruit, stabbing him in the hip.

The injured man was at once removed to the hospital and the assailant placed under guard. In the afternoon a Board of Inquiry was held by the officers stationed here and Clements dismissed from the service and handed over to the civil authorities. He is now in the local jail awaiting trial.

Two court cases … There have been two cases before His Worship Judge Arnold this week. The first was a chimney sweep, Gabriel Robinson, without visible means of support. He was given till four o’clock to get out of town, but could not raise any money and on account of the extreme cold has been allowed to remain a few days.

The other was Jack Hains, arrested for begging and vagrancy. For the next 30 days he will receive board and lodging without having to beg for it.

Hen fruit cheaper … In endeavoring to make their owners rich while eggs were at 50c a dozen the local hens over did the thing, with the result, that hen fruit went down to 40c a dozen the latter part of the week.

Correct temperature? … Many discussions have taken place the last few days as to the reliability of Raworth Bros.’ thermometer in front of their store. To settle the matter Mr. A. Raworth borrowed the government thermometer yesterday and hung it beside the other. The two thermometers registered exactly the same while beside one another proving conclusively that Mr. Raworth’s thermometer is perfectly accurate.

Some hockey game … It will be “Some Hockey Match” at the rink this Friday night when the “Blue-Birds” meet the High School Girls in battle royal. This will be a ladies’ game but nevertheless the management of the rink is making arrangements to have the local doctors and the ambulance on hand at short notice. The St. John Ambulance members will serve cake and coffee in the refreshment room. The admission fee is placed at 15 cents with skating after the game.

Curlers do well … The curlers are back from the Fernie Bonspiel and all report a whale of a good time. Every rink succeeded in bringing home a share of the prizes and all unite in praise of the most hospitable treatment they received from the Fernie devotees of the “roarin’ game”.

On Tuesday night all curlers attended a smoker at which W. F. Cameron of this city was elected President of the Crows Nest Curling Association. Sherwood Herchmer, of Fernie was elected Secretary and A. C. Bowness was elected representative from Cranbrook.

It was decided to hold the next annual bonspiel at either Taber or Lethbridge.

J. B. Henderson’s rink won 3rd prize in the Walker competition; G. F. Stevenson’s rink 3rd in the Grand Challenge; W. F. Cameron’s rink one prize in the McGrath and Joe Campbell’s rink two prizes, one in the Grand Challenge and one in the McLeod Competition.

Trapped in Fernie … The Great Northern railway was snowbound for three days last week and the consequence was that a number of Waldo and Baynes Lake people spent the greater part of the week in Fernie.

Gassed at Ypres … Lieut.-Col. J. W. Worden, commanding officer of the 102nd Battalion, was in the city over Sunday and for a couple of days this week. He was arranging for the removal to Battalion Headquarters at Comox of part of the recruits enlisted here, and has promised to endeavor to forward uniforms for those left in the city.

While here, Col. Worden addressed a meeting of the soldiers Sunday afternoon, and after the services at Christ Church, addressed a meeting in the Parish Hall. On Monday night he addressed a well-attended patriotic meeting at the same place, and on Tuesday morning visited the school and spoke to the pupils there.

Col. Worden is a returned hero of the battlefields in France, as well as a veteran of the South African war, and has a record of active and honorable service which well fits him for the command conferred upon him. When the war broke out with Germany he volunteered for service with the first contingent, and was in command of L. Company of the 7th British Columbians with the rank of captain.

He was wounded in addition to being gassed at the second battle of Ypres, and was under the care of the doctors for six months.

To a Herald reporter Col. Worden described his experience at Ypres when the Germans launched their first gas attack. The gas rolled along the ground like a great white cloud, thickest next to the ground. When inhaled it cut and burnt like fiery sparks and caused great agony, many of the men being entirely overcome by it.

Col. Worden and others climbed up on the parapet and in this way their heads were above the worst of it, but for all that the Colonel said he felt the effects of it for two months.

The patriotic meeting in the Parish Hall Monday night at which Col. Worden was the principal speaker was a most interesting one, and the colonel’s address was listened to with profound attention. He is not an orator but talks in a plain matter-of-fact way that quite took the hearts of those present, and those who were not there missed a first-hand description of battlefield experiences that rivals in interest any tale of fiction.

He described in detail the method of attack by the opposing forces, the scheme of wire entanglements in front of the trenches, the construction of communicating trenches, how information is obtained from the enemy, the methods of snipers, how German submarines are caught by the British navy, a Zeppelin air raid he witnessed, and many other intensely interesting events.

In closing Col. Worden deplored the fact that among the present bunch of recruits at Cranbrook there were so few native Canadians, and made an earnest plea to the townspeople not to let the money benefit to the town interfere with allowing the soldiers to go to Battalion Headquarters so that they might be in a position at the earliest possible moment to do their part along with the balance of the glorious British army.

He wants to take his Battalion to the front in the spring and join one of the divisions to be sent to France to take part in the expected big drive.

Moyie news … Our Moyie correspondent under date of January 18th, writes: After a lingering illness lasting over eight months Mr. Philip Conrad, one of Moyie’s oldest citizens living here for the past seventeen years, died in the St. Eugene Hospital, Cranbrook, Saturday morning, January 15th, at the age of fifty-three years. He leaves to mourn their loss a widow and five children, three daughters and two sons, all living at home.

Much sympathy is extended to them as Mr. Conrad will be very greatly missed here by all who knew him as he was well liked and respected. Funeral service will be held in the Catholic Church and interment will take place in the cemetery here on Wednesday afternoon.

During the solemn service conducted by Rev. Father Kennedy the choir rendered “Sivera” and “Nearer My God to Thee” assisted by Mrs. Mathews and Mrs. (Dr.) Kennedy of Cranbrook, who sang “Jesus Lover of my Soul” duet very impressively.

First council meeting … The first meeting of the city council was held on Monday morning as per statutory requirements, the following members being present: Mayor Clapp, Aldermen Leask, Erickson, Hanson and Santo.

Before settling down to business Mayor Clapp welcomed the new members to the council board and expressed his desire to work in harmony with all the members. It would be necessary for the council to keep down the expenses during the year and save every cent possible, working towards the end of reducing the taxes if at all feasible. Money is hard to get and there is a lot of outstanding taxes and water rates, so that economy will have to be the watchword.

Mayor Clapp reported to the council that the responsibility of letting the recruits go to the coast or keeping them in the city over winter was placed on his shoulders, that according to information received by Lieut. Venus from Col. Ogilvie, D.O.C., none of the men could be moved without his consent.

Col. Worden, the commanding officer of the 102nd Battalion, was very anxious to take part of the men to the Coast with him and had made strong representations to him in regard to the increased military efficiency of the men if allowed to go.

He didn’t like to take all the responsibility without consulting his colleagues on the council.

There was but little discussion about the matter, the consensus of opinion being that the city had no desire to interfere with military efficiency in the slightest and that if it would help the men to reach the front earlier by going to the coast now no impediment would be placed in the way of the Colonel taking part of them with him.

A telegram was also read by the Mayor from the Coast that 500 blankets for the men were being expressed Monday for use in the Campbell-Manning quarters secured by the city.

Cranbrook man in Russia … A letter has been received by Mr. Gilroy, Manager of the Kootenay Telephone Lines from E. D. Ireland, well-known in Cranbrook, who is now engaged in railroad construction work for the Russian Government in North Russia. The letter was written on the 25th of November from Kola, and has just arrived.

Mr. Ireland has been made assistant superintendent, and seems to be doing well.

The letter was sent out to Vardo, the most Northern Norwegian port, by messenger, and thus escaped being forwarded to Petrograd for censoring, which would have delayed it another month or so longer.

Up to the time of writing he had not received any word from Canada since leaving and was very anxious to secure news.

He says in part: “The country is similar to the Kootenay, low hills, climate about the same but timber much smaller. The Gulf Stream comes up here which causes this point to be an open one the year round. We are gradually getting our quarters into shape and am feeling fine and eating like a horse. This is about the same as an ordinary railway camp, being at headquarters and seeing that all supplies, camp and railway, are sent out to the various camps (six in number at present and hope to increase to ten shortly).

“We expect a supply ship from England tomorrow which we are looking for as our supply has been very limited. We are living on deer meat, black bread, a little rice, tea, sugar and frozen vegetables. Our first supply ship was sunk by a mine which caused the delay.

“We have had it as cold as zero and about eighteen inches of snow. We only have four hours of daylight now and in another two weeks it will be dark the 24 hours. We are using large kerosene lamps and mantles which give a good light.”

St. Mary’s church news … Last week the Wednesday evening Social suffered from the antics of our local weather man who apparently mistook us for Laplanders. This week, however, both weather and attendance proved normal.

Much credit is due to the Ladies of the Altar Society who spare no pains in attending to details which make for the comfort of all. A special feature of the evening is the music furnished by the Cranbrook Orchestra which is really a great credit to our town. The practices, as well as their frequent calls for public service, must cause the members serious sacrifice of personal comfort; it redounds to the honor of the members that they possess sufficient sense to persevere in spite of the sacrifice and to realize that it is well worth while.

The gentleman’s prize was won by Mr. Cossack and the Ladies by Mrs. Doolan.

This week Father Kennedy has been busy at the Mission owing to the illness of Father Lambot who is improving at the Hospital. On Wednesday he was called to Moyie to officiate at the funeral service of Mr. Conrad whose recent death is a decided loss to the community.

Fort Steele news … Despite the cold weather there is always a good average attendance at the Red Cross Meetings. On Thursday last, besides the usual sewing and knitting, two bundles of supplies were tied securely and shipped to Red Cross depot at Calgary. This work has been done since December the first and amounts to 27 pairs of socks, 48 triangular bandages, 20 knitted wash clothes, 200 mouth wipes, 9 dozen T bandages, 2 1/2 dozen M T bandages and old linen. Also twenty dollars from the R. C. Funds was sent to headquarters at Toronto. Mr. Charles Moir donated $5 to subscription list. The sweeping epidemic – grippe – while passing over the country, did not overlook Fort Steele. The average attendance at school has dropped considerably as fully half of the number of pupils have been, recently, ill. The newest reports say all are recovering quickly. The vivid sun-dogs which nearly all witnessed last Friday, predicted truly a cold “snap”. Mr. Agabob recently suffered from a severe attack of grippe, but is recovering quickly and able to “get about” again.