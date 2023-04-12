It happened this week in 1916

April 9 – 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

53 Sundays this year … There will be 53 Sundays in this year, an occurrence that will not happen again for 110 years. This extra Sunday ran be utilized in attending church, calling on your best girl, reading the Scriptures, playing with the children, breaking a, two-year-old colt, or some other way.

One hundred and ten years from this date you will probably be paying the penalty of enjoying the pleasures of the method in which you choose to spend this extra Sunday.

Two holidays next week … Saturday, April 22nd, has been proclaimed a public holiday for the Province of British Columbia, in commemoration of the Battle of St. Julian last year. It is particularly requested that there be a general display of flags on that day. Good Friday coming on the 21st this makes two holidays coming together, with Easter Sunday following, while the Banks will also be closed the following Monday, Easter Monday. The Banks however are about the only business institutions which close on Easter Monday. Householders will need to lay in a good supply on Thursday to carry over till the following Monday.

Undertaking business for sale … As I want to give more attention to my mining property I will sell my undertaking business complete, invoice $2500. Terms:—Will lease or sell the building.— W. R. Beattie, box 585, Cranbrook.

Wounded in France … J. W. Scott; well known here, who enlisted in Manitoba, is among the latest casualties reported from France. The report says he is seriously wounded. His brother is expected in the city Saturday when further particulars will be obtained.

Auto learner … Mr. W. E. Worden has broken into the ranks of auto enthusiasts by purchasing one of the Big Six McLaughlins from the Hanson Garage. The other evening however he had occasion to realize that there is more to learn about driving than appears at the first lesson.

City floods … The water this season is going to be very high in the creeks and rivers. The small creek which runs through the city is higher now than it has ever been for years and some low-lying land has been flooded. The foundations on some of the foot-bridges have been undermined and will require attention when the waters subside.

Cells are sanitary … The city police quarters have received a thorough spring clean-up under the energetic supervision of Chief Hersey. The cells have been treated to a thorough coat of white-wash and everything put in tip-top shape so that, though they could hardly yet be called sleeping quarters deluxe, they are at least clean and sanitary.

Dump site needs cleaning up … The Mayor, Chief of Police and the Health Officer paid a visit to the city nuisance ground yesterday and found it badly in need of attention, with badly decomposed carcases of dead animals that had been dumped without any attempt to cover them with earth, entirely contrary to city bylaws. Mr. Worden is to-day busy with teams and men putting the grounds in good shape and disposing of the carcases in a decent manner. If the parties who dumped the animals in this manner can be found prosecutions are likely to follow.

Pretty wedding … The home of Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Macleod of Fassiferne, was the scene of a very pretty wedding on Wednesday noon, April 12th, when their niece, Miss Bessie D. Profitt of Burlington, P.E.I., was united in marriage to Mr. Arthur K. Stewart of Calgary by Rev. W. K. Thompson.

The bride looked charming dressed in white crepe de chene, and shadow lace with veil and orange blossoms, carrying a bouquet of bridal roses. Miss Elsie Park and little Miss Jean Macleod acted as bridesmaids, while Mr. Lloyd Crowe supported the groom.

After doing justice to a dainty luncheon prepared by the hostess the bridal party motored to Cranbrook where Mr. and Mrs. Stewart left by the afternoon train for their new home in Calgary, accompanied by showers of rice, confetti and good wishes.

The bride’s travelling suit was of blue silk poplin with picture hat to match.

The bride is well known in Kimberley, having resided there for the past year.

Finally look like soldiers … The uniforms for the 225th have finally arrived and a number of the men made their first appearance in khaki on Monday. The size and physique of the local recruits is so much superior to the usual standard that the larger sizes speedily ran short and there are still a number of men without uniforms though there are plenty of the smaller sizes still on hand. The deficiency will soon be supplied however and it is hoped they will all be fully equipped in a very short time now.

The men look much smarter and very much more soldierly in their new equipment, and Cranbrook will have every reason to be proud of the splendid body of men now being recruited here.

Since the arrival of the uniforms there has been a marked improvement in the esprit de corps of the men.

Col. McKay and Capt. Barnes, Adjutant, paid a visit to the city this week and inspected the men on Wednesday morning. Col. McKay was particularly well pleased with the progress the men have made with their drill, and complimented the men on their appearance and good work on parade, and intimated that instead of the afternoon parade the afternoon be given over to sports. The local officers have worked hard to make the men proficient, and though handicapped until now by the lack of equipment have made good progress and the local company will stand favorable comparison with any other company of the 225th, or any other company formed at the same time.

The best news of the week is the fact that Lieut. Lister and thirty-five men of the 102nd, quartered here, have transferred to the 225th and are now on the strength of B. Company. This brings the Company well up to the hundred mark.

John Charles Gilbert, an American, signed up last Thursday for the Army Medical Corps, and was sent to Fernie.

The only recruit this week is Francis Dulien, a Belgian, who has lost his family somewhere in Belgium. He hopes to get to the front at the earliest possible moment to do his bit in avenging the German atrocities which broke up his home. He is a peaceable man himself, but in common with so many of his fellow countrymen has suffered that the world might be saved from the German oppressor.

A football and baseball team are now in process of organization and they hope soon to be in shape to challenge anything in the district. There is much splendid material for both teams in B. Company, and they will play either civilian or military teams, and think they can trim them all.

Lieut. Harris and Co. Serg.-Major Brewer left to-day for the Coast to take a two week’s course in musketry.

The company wish to thank the Imperial Bank Mess for the gift of a gramophone and fifty records, also Mr. J. M. Coutts for a football.

The Company have displayed on the window of the orderly room a copy of one of the heart-rending War Posters by Louis Raemaekers, the famous Dutch Cartoonist, entitled “In Belgium.”

Golf club officers … At the annual meeting of the Cranbrook Golf Club the following officers were appointed: Hon. Pres., Mr. V. Hyde Baker; Pres., Mr. J. M. Christie, Vice. Pres., Mr. E. L Stapl.es; Secy.- Treas., Mr. M. A. Beale; Gen. Com., Messrs. C. Staples, A. B. Macdonald, J. Miller, J. T. Laidlaw, Mesdames Green, Christie, Macdonald and Beale; Tea Committee, Mesdames Hogarth, Milter, Thompson and Nesbitt.

The ladies of the General Committee are the House Committee for the year. Mr. C. O. Staples was elected Captain.

The Old Kootenay Gold Club House will be moved to the new grounds and fitted up as a dressing room. Several improvements are also being made to the club house.

City council … The regular meeting of the city council was held Wednesday morning present Mayor Clapp in the chair and Aldermen Santo, Balment, Leask, Hanson and Erickson. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and confirmed. Mr. Nesbit appeared before the council on behalf of the Board of Trade in regard to the erection of a watering trough for the convenience of the farmers. Mr. Palmer appeared later on behalf of the Farmers’ Institute on the same matter. It was the general opinion of the Aldermen that a watering trough was really needed and as the expense would be small it should be put in at once. On motion the matter was left in the hands of the City Engineer to select the most suitable location and proceed to put one in.

The home guard … Home Guard Drill will be commenced again, and a drill has been called for Friday night at 8 sharp, to assemble in front of the city hall. Capt. Tisdale has been reinstated and will take charge. Drill will take place every Friday night and oftener if required. Every man may not be in a position to enlist for overseas service but everyone who is able to drill should be glad of this opportunity to acquire the rudiments of military training by devoting an hour or so once or twice a week. The need may not arise but it is well to be prepared. Let every able-bodied citizen turn out Friday night at 8 sharp.

A summer camp … We understand that the English Church is organizing a summer camp at Aldridge. It is expected that Mr. Simpson will spend some time there. Mr. Bridge will also make it his holiday resort. The camp will probably start in the middle of July and last for one month. Those who love a good open air holiday in congenial company—and at a low cost, had better apply to Sec. A.Y.P.A. Jack Halsaia, who will put them wise.

Children’s poultry competition … Eighteen of the competitors who have signified their intention of entering the Boys’ and Girls’ Poultry Competition have now got their hens sitting and are anxiously awaiting results. Twenty-one days seems all too long to them to wait for the arrival of their chickens. Some of them spend most of their spare time watching “Biddy” to see that she keeps right on her job.

Mr. Bassett has received a letter from Mr. W. H. McDonald, Superintendent of Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Institutions stating that though in order to compete for the Government prizes it was decided that those entering should all raise the same breed of chicks, he has decided to allow the members of the Cranbrook Poultry Competition to use different breeds of Poultry, and therefore those who have entered this Competition will be eligible for the District and Provincial prizes offered by the Government. This should encourage the boys and girls to take still further care of the chicks that hatch out.

Those who have entered will be supplied a little later on by Mr. Bassett with small packets of Giant Sunflower, Dwarf Essex Rape, and Thousand Headed Kale Seeds, to be planted for the benefit of their chicks.

Tennis club … The annual meeting of the Cranbrook Tennis Club was held in the Y. M. C. A. building on Tuesday evening last, President N. A. Wallinger in the chair. There was a good turn-out of members and the outlook for the season is very bright.

The Club has three good courts which are now being rolled and put into shape for an early start of playing, and the season will probably be opened with a tournament. The finances of the Club are in good shape with practically a clean sheet except for the unpaid balance on the grounds.

New by-laws were adopted after thorough discussion. Under the new rules Sunday playing will be prohibited after four o’clock in the afternoon. The colors of the club will be blue and gold. A special by-law was passed that soldiers in training here shall have the privileges of the club free, subject to the usual conditions of membership except the fee.

The ladies will continue the Saturday afternoon teas on the courts which proved so popular last season.

The following officers were elected for the season: Honorary President, A. C. Harshaw; President, N. A. Wallinger; Secretary, A. Raworth; Auditor, M. A. Beale; committee, Miss Hewitt, Messrs. McIlwaine, Garrett and Rumsey; Ladies’ Committee, Mrs. Mecredy, Miss Woodland, Miss Bessie Pye, Mrs. McKowan, Miss Giegerich.

Benefit night at the Rex … There was a record attendance at the Rex Theatre on Friday evening, April 7th, when the members of St. John Ambulance Association took charge for that night. A sum of $30.50 was realized towards the funds of the Association to be used in their work for the war. The Association wishes to thank the management of the Rex Theatre for their kindness in giving this night to them. Mr. Raworth very kindly rendered the song “Kitty, Kitty, What a Pity” during both shows and was heartily encored.

Creamery building … The vacant grocery building on Norbury Avenue across from the City Hall has been rented by Mr. Amerman for use as a Creamery and as soon as the boiler and other machinery arrives will be fitted up ready for business.