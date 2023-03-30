It happened this week in 1916

March 26 – April 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

New chief appointed … B. C. Hersey is the new Chief of Police and commences his duties the first of April, being appointed this Thursday evening by the Police Commission. There were four applications.

Patriotic performance … Through the courtesy of the management of the Rex Theatre the St. John’s Ambulance Association will offer a special program of moving pictures at the Rex on Friday evening, April 7th. Members of the society will act as ushers and ticket sellers, and there will be extra music. They are not war pictures, as you may think, being given by a patriotic society, but an Irish comedy. Watch the posters, admission 10c and 20c.

Resigns to accept commission … Mr. J. Brechin, for the last ten years accountant at the King Lumber Co., has resigned his position in order to accept the appointment of Lieutenant in the 225th. His place is being filled by J. E. Myers of Victoria. Mr. Brechin has been an active figure in all lines of sports, and will be much missed in the city.

Helping the prohibition cause … It is with a great deal of reluctance that we refer this week to the regrettable epidemic of drunkenness among the local recruits since the last payday, which has filled the city and provincial jails, and caused a serious break in the ordinary discipline at the barracks.

It is occurrences such as these which tend to check recruiting, and do much harm to the cause generally.

There is, of course, only a certain section of the recruits concerned but unfortunately the blame is not always confined to the guilty parties.

There has been more or less drunkenness after every pay all through the winter but the fine spring weather seems to have spread the contagion to a larger number this month.

All bars are out of bounds between the hours of 9.30 at night and 12.30 noon, and bar-tenders are not allowed to sell liquor to soldiers, whether in civilian clothes or in uniform, during these hours. The trouble has arisen through the failure of the hotelkeepers to respect the law in this regard. The hotelkeepers claim that they are unable to distinguish between civilians and soldiers when the latter are not in uniform, but the officers feel that no effort has been made by the hotelmen to do so, and that it has simply been a case of serving soldier or civilian as long as they had the money.

Men have also been served in certain hotels after they were under the influence of liquor, which is also contrary to law.

It is the disregard of the law and greed of the trade which has brought on the wave of prohibition sentiment which is sweeping the country from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and it is occurrences such as those of this week which do more to help the prohibition cause than any lecturing or preaching can do.

If hotelmen generally would live up to the letter and spirit of the law, and do only a lawful business as intended by the statutes the public would tolerate the trade much longer than they will under existing conditions.

If prohibition carries in British Columbia, the hotelmen may thank themselves more than any others.

Eye-glass manufacturing … Mr. W. H. Wilson, jeweller, has an interesting display in his window this week, showing the various processes in the manufacture of eye-glasses. There are some twelve distinct and delicate operations to be performed in making the rough glass into the finished glasses ready to wear.

Mr. Wilson does his own manufacturing on the premises and has a complete plant of power lathes and drills, etc.

Recovered stolen products … The local police recovered a quantity of silk, a number of ties, and other articles yesterday which had been stolen from a Nelson store, and were close on the track of the two burglars who brought the silk here. Eleven pieces of beautiful silk were recovered worth several hundred dollars.

The men arrived Tuesday on the eastbound train and registered at the Royal as J. E. Molloy of Golden and S. A. Rogers of Spokane. Acting on advice from Nelson the police went in search of these men but they took the alarm and disappeared, leaving the booty behind them.

“Fine Feathers” pleases … A crowded house witnessed the presentation of “Fine Feathers” on Saturday evening, the second of the series offered by the United Producing Co. Although not as strong a company collectively as the first bunch who produced “Within the Law”, the play is a gripping drama, well produced, and well received.

The story is an old one in everyday life. The love of fine feathers leads to temptations, to a tendency to allow the cost of living to soar. The wife yearns for the things that are bright. Temptation comes and the husband’s hand at the helm is not firm enough to guide the martial vessel straight. It swerves to the bright lights and the fall commences. Suicide and disgrace are the result. As we have said, it is an old story retold.

It is not the bill that “Within the Law” was. Carrington as the husband is the real actor of the bill and he makes the best of a difficult part. The call upon his efforts is quite a severe test for an artist and he came through with flying colors, although suffering from a severe cold. Jane Babcock as the wife, handled a difficult role creditably. Harry Hayden as the scribe lived up to the popular idea that newspaper men are talkers and blessed with lots of nerve.

The next play of the series will be “The White Feather”, billed for April 22nd.

Expect big doings … The following letter was recently received from Corp. Doolan by Judge Ryan, having come through in quick time. The letter passed the censor except in so far as the number of the Battalion with which the 54th has been mixed, and for various reasons it is just as well that this number be left blank. He refers to a number of Cranbrook boys, and says:

France, March 8, 1916. Dear Judge—I intended to write you some time ago but kept putting it off, but today I received a Cranbrook “Herald” with your write-up of the Cranbrook district in it. It certainly is a very good article, and I only wish I could get hold of a similar article describing my properties on Summit and Boulder Creek.

I am not now with the gallant 54th. I have transferred to the Mechanical Transports, and am rather glad of it, as I hear the 54th are divided and half of it attached to the — and half to the — to the 54th.

Incidentally the — has absolutely the worst record of any Canadian Battalion, but believe me the boys of the 54th will make good soldiers of them or know the reason why.

I am over here with a Mobile Workshop. It is our duty to keep the motor ambulances and cars running, and we are kept fairly busy, but we have good billets and also well fed and no lack of clothes or facilities for keeping them clean.

I suppose you are all posted up on the big fight now going on at Verdun and Ypres for we expect big things to happen in the near future and everyone is most optimistic concerning the results of the present battle.

Well Judge, I see that Cranbrook is still sending men. Our town always does itself proud. You would be surprised to see the number of men from the “Brook” around here. Percy Sims is here in this corps and of course I saw Jim Milne, Walter Chambers, Charlie McCowan, Sam Coop and a lot more in England. Arthur Proudfoot, Charlie Shepherd and some more of the boys are here. Proudfoot is a lance Corporal in the Machine Gun Section and so far O. K.

I think I had better say “So long” as the censor will be getting peeved at me.

Corp. Ed. Doolan, No. 442690, Canadian Cavalier Brigade, Ambulance Workshop Unit, B. E. F. France,

In Vancouver … Many Cranbrook citizens will be interested in learning that Thomas V. Wilby, who went through this city last fall by automobile, en route from Halifax to Vancouver, arrived safely at his destination in less than two months’ time, and one tire still containing Halifax air at the end of the journey. After leaving Cranbrook the car is said to have travelled ten miles further in the Yahk district than any other car had ever attempted to go. The next 31 miles was made on the railway track, which circled around the mountains. Taking on a railway man as pilot they travelled at night to avoid trains, and left the rails at Kitchener.

Slide near Creston … A bad mud slide eight miles east of Creston on Sunday delayed traffic between here and Nelson for 24 hours. The “Fine Feathers” troupe and a number of others were compelled to remain in the city until Monday noon. The slide was one of the worst in years and a portion of the track was carried away bodily by the mud in its descent. A gang of men were rushed to the scene and no time lost in repairing the road, though on account of the steady rain all day Sunday the work was somewhat dangerous and several men were injured. No. 514 got through on Monday afternoon though about an hour late.Fall fair planning … The directors of the Cranbrook District Agricultural Association have decided to hold a Fall Fair this year. The various superintendents are busy compiling a new and comprehensive prize list. Of course they will need the support of everybody in the district if the fair is to exceed or equal former efforts.

It is up to farmers especially, and all those who are making a living here, to help advertise the place, as by that means our mineral, forest and agricultural resources become better known and money is attracted to this centre. 1915 had a very gloomy outlook and yet we paid our way. Let all get together and make sure of a really successful fair for 1916.

A special prize of $6 in cash is offered by the Steele Briggs Seed Co to the exhibitor obtaining the most prizes from products of this company’s field and garden seeds, and another special of $5 in cash by the A. E. McKenzie Co. for the best collection of vegetables grown from McKenzie’s seeds.

The secretary will be glad to hear from others who may be willing to give special prizes. Now is the time to offer another. Will you do it?

Trees wintered well … Cranbrook fruit farmers and those interested therein have been fortunate in having Mr. M. S. Middleton, Assistant Provincial Horticulturist, in their midst this week conducting a pruning school.

It has been a case of taking the pruning school to the individuals, Mr. Middleton going right out to the orchards and doing the actual pruning, demonstrating the why and wherefore of all his acts, and instructing the would-be fruit-farmer how to handle the pruning shears and do the pruning.

The editor of the Herald accompanied Mr. Middleton on Tuesday to Mr. L. Sullivan’s ranch a short distance from the city and can testify to the thoroughness of Mr. Middleton’s work and instruction.

The trees have been very little hurt by the severe winter, and Mr. Middleton expressed his surprise that they had stood the test so well. Some of the more delicate varieties have been affected by the frost but the more hardy varieties have come through it in perfect shape.

Mr. Middleton does not advise the growing of plums and pears nor cherries in this district, but for those who wish to try them recommends the American Seedling plums and the Flemish Beauty Pears. The hardier varieties of apples will do well here, the most suitable being the Early Yellow Transparent, The Duchess, Wealthy, Liviland Raspberry, Alexander, Delaware Red, Gano and Scotts Winter. Crabs also do well here, particularly the Hyslop, Transcendent and Martha.

On Saturday afternoon a demonstration will be given a class from the public school at Mr. T. South’s orchard.

Welcome news … It will be welcome news to the district to learn that the Spokane flyer is to be put on again about the middle of April.

A recent issue of the Spokane Spokesman-Review says: D. C. Corbin, president of the Spokane International Railway, yesterday announced the new Calgary-Spokane service will go into effect April 16, and the first train from Calgary will arrive April 17. Trains will leave Calgary at 11.50 p.m., arriving in Spokane at 7.45 p.m. the following day. Northbound trains will leave Spokane at 7.35 a.m. arriving in Calgary at 5 a.m. the following day. This train will carry a connecting car for Baview (Idaho) travel.

E. L. Cardie assistant general freight and passenger agent of the Spokane International has returned from Winnipeg, where he assisted in working out the schedule, and said: “We feel that this will be a good train for Spokane and will carry many persons travelling to and from Canada through the Spokane gateway. The Canadians expect a good travel to their country, owing to the big crops of last year, and we expect a big travel into Washington.”

Ibsen’s Doll House … Those who attended the regular Wednesday evening entertainment held in the Christ Church Hall this week, were well repaid by their visit. The Rector, the Rev. W. H. Bridge read Ibsen’s “Doll’s House”, his distinct enunciation and artistic rendering of the play delighting the large audience.

The play portrays the egotism of a husband, who through his blind indifference absolutely ignores the intelligence of a beautiful woman, a true wife and devoted mother. He is rudely awakened from his Pharisaical superiority when his wife assures him that she is leaving his home and going where she will have an opportunity to exercise the gifts and graces with which her maker has endowed her, instead of continuing to live the life of a mere “Doll.”

Mrs. W. A. Nisbet sang “He shall feed his Flock”, accompanied by violin obbligato it is needless to say that Mrs. Nisbet took the hearts of her hearers by storm.

The Messrs. Parker also added greatly to the evening’s success by their violin and piano duets. Next Wednesday evening the Rector will give Galeworthy’s “The Pigeon”.

Children’s poultry competition … Open to all boys and girls over 9 and under 18 years on March 31st. Eggs to be set during the month of April. All competitors must become members of the Cranbrook Junior Institute, membership fee 25c. Record sheets must be kept. All birds to be shown at the Fall Fair or at such date as may be set by the Poultry Association.

Each competitor promises to show or in the event of not showing to forfeit all the birds raised to the Association to be used as special prizes as they may think fit, unless good and sufficient reasons can be given.

Points to count:—Record sheet 100, percentage hatched 100; percentage raised of those hatched 100, conditions with regard to health, vigor, cleanliness, freedom from colds, etc, 100; total points 400.

The eggs, so long as they are from pure bred stock may be obtained from local yards, from competitors own birds, or from outside fanciers.

Mr. Ivor Bassett has a list of local poultry keepers who have kindly consented to let competitors have a setting free of charge.

As soon as hatch is completed the fact must be reported to Mr. Ivor Basset, as the Poultry Association will sent a representative to toe mark the birds so that they may easily be distinguished from other stock.

Any competitor receiving eggs and not complying with the conditions will be debarred from taking prizes at future competitions inaugurated by the Association

Mr. E. T. Cooper, Secretary of the Poultry Association, will give a short lecture on hatching and raising chicks to the boys and girls who have entered the competition on Saturday evening.

Moving ranch … Mr. John Brennan, the well-known rancher near the central school, removed to his ranch near Fort Steele on Wednesday. He finds it necessary to have more space to accommodate his increasing livestock and we wish him success in his new location.