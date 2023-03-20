It happened this week in 1916

March 19 – 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1916

New police chief wanted … Applications are called for in our advertising columns for a new Chief of Police for the City of Cranbrook, at a salary of $100 per month. Chief Adams has resigned, to take effect the end of March, in order to fight for King and Country in the 225th Battalion. The position will be held open for Mr. Adams on his return from the front, but naturally a man will have to be appointed for the interval.

Eleven more recruits … The last week has produced another eleven recruits for the 225th Battalion, which includes several well-known local men. Among the number are two law students, A. F. Crowe, who has been studying law with Harvey, McCarter, McDonald & Nisbet, and H. Gordon Mecredy, who has been studying with his father, Mr. T. T. Mecredy.

Mr. Mecredy has been endeavoring for some months past to obtain a commission, but failing in that he felt it his duty to “do his bit” for the Empire, and has joined as a private.

Two other well-known men are W. G. Hayward and Mark Tierney. Mr. Geo. McCreery, of the firm of McCreery Bros., has been added to the strength of the Battalion during the past week as a lieutenant. Half of the lower story of the Campbell-Manning Block has been added to the barracks, and will be used by the officers as an orderly room.

Thursday afternoon a muster parade was held of all the recruits in training here, over fifty being in the ranks.

The following are the new recruits. W. G. Hayward, married, machinist, English: A. F. Crowe, single law student, Canadian: Geo. B. Carscadden, single, teamster, American: D. W. G. Coly, married, rancher, English: Ervin Gibson, single, laborer, Canadian: C. F. Watts, single, cooper, Scotch: H. G. Mecredy, married, law student, Irish: Mark Tierney, single, contractor, Irish: H. C. Sullivan, single, laborer, English: John Thompson, single, lumberman, Canadian: T. G. McBride, single, lumberman, Canadian.

City council … Considerable discussion arose over the re-organization of the Fire Department. It was decided to add another paid man to the force, to be appointed by the chief, but with the distinct understanding that none but a married man should be appointed. It was moved by Alderman Cameron, seconded by Alderman Santo, that one extra paid man be added to the Fire Dept. at a salary of $70 per month, and that the call men be limited to six to be paid as follows: for fires, $2.50 for the first hour and $1.00 for each succeeding hour, and for practices and false alarms $1.25, the number of practices to be left in the hands of the Fire & Police Committee, this change to take effect from April 1st.

The farmer’s litany … The end of the war nowhere in sight, food prices going up, lots of moisture to start things growing right in the spring! Are we down-hearted? No.

A Creamery at last in sight, our cows not as good as they might be, not as much profit from the cream as we would like, good cows scarce and the prices stiff. Are we down-hearted? No.

Weeds not properly cut last year, lots of weed seeds ready to start business in the spring, lots of moisture to help them along, lots of extra work to keep them down! Are we down-hearted? No.

Gophers by the million to eat our promising young crops, lots of expense for poison, no bounty from the Government for killing them, our profits just so much less. Are we downhearted? No.

Hired help scarce and inefficient, aching muscles and work still to be done, rain coming to spoil the hay, our grain stooks liable to be blown into the next section. Are we downhearted? No.

Blue skies and green growing crops, crimson sunsets and ripening grain, fat cattle knee deep in the alfalfa, a big clean-up in sight! Are we downhearted? No.

Street cleaning … Tenders will be received by the undersigned for the Cleaning of Streets and Alleys in the City of Cranbrook. Specifications can be obtained at the City Clerk’s Office. Tenders to be submitted on or before the 31st day of March, 1916. The lowest or any tender not necessarily accepted. T. M. ROBERTS, City Clerk.

Big short cut … When the Kettle Valley Railway is opened for through trains on June 4 this year, it will take only twenty seven hours to run from Vancouver to Nelson. That will be a big cut-off through a country rarely seen by the regular traveler and a great saving in time.

Left to sign up … Messrs. J. E. McFarlane and L. Leveque, two well-known railway men, left Cranbrook during the past week for Ontario where they will enlist in an artillery unit for overseas service. Conductor “Jimmy” McFarlane has left a good position as conductor to fight the Empire’s battle, and his loss will be keenly felt in local union circles.

Marriage … The marriage took place on Saturday afternoon last at the Methodist parsonage of Laura Mae, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richards, to Thomas Arthur Wallace, both of Cranbrook. Rev. Thos. Keyworth performed the ceremony, only the immediate friends being present. A dainty Wedding luncheon was afterwards served at the home of the bride’s parents. in the evening a reception was held at the same place, which a large number of friends were present. Mr. and Mrs. Wallace will make their home in the city.

Shower given … A “knick-knack” shower was given Mrs. Wallace (nee Laura Richards) Tuesday evening by Mrs. A. C. Blaine and Mrs. Byron MacFarlane, at the home of the latter. The bride was showered in conventional form with many dainty and useful articles by her lady friends, and the evening was pleasantly spent at Five Hundred. Mrs. Jack Thompson won first prize and Miss Elfreda Drummond drew the “booby.” Afterwards the gentlemen arrived and a dainty midnight luncheon was served. Mrs. Thompson favored the gathering with a solo, and a most delightful evening was spent by all present.

Wanted … Patient at St. Eugene Hospital anxious to get home to Eastern Canada, but must have a travelling companion. Any party travelling East would confer a favor by communicating with Mr. Wallinger, Government Agent.

St. Patrick dance … There was a splendid turn-out at the St. Patrick’s Dance given on Friday last by the Tennis Club, and a most enjoyable time was spent. There were over fifty couples in attendance and good music was supplied by the Cranbrook Orchestra, while the floor of the hall was in good shape. Mr. H. Gordon Mecredy was floor manager and the ladies’ committee who had charge of the lunch was composed of Mrs. T. T. Mecredy, Miss Cherrington, Miss Patterson, and Miss Giegerich.

Sock day … The St. John Ambulance Association will hold a “Sock Day” on Saturday, April 1st. Any donations may be left at Little & Atchison’s store with one of the members who will be there to receive same. It is to be hoped this appeal will meet with a generous responses, the cry for socks and more socks is frequently noticed in letters from the front.

Shipments increase … Shipments of zinc concentrates from Kootenay-Boundary during the month of February, 1916, show an increase of 1,245 tons over the tonnage shipped during the same period in 1915. The total tonnage sent out to various refineries during February, 1915 amounted to 623 tons or about one-third of the tonnage shipped during February, 1916, which totaled 1,877 tons.

Two large shipments appear in the lists for last month, one being from the Slocan Star, at Sandon, amounting to 670 tons, and the other from the Sullivan at Kimberley, amounting to 645 tons, shipped to the new zinc reduction plant recently put into operation in connection with the Consolidated Mining company’s smelter at Trail.

Short courses … Wednesday and Thursday the Short Courses for Farmers, conducted by Agricultural Department Experts in connection with the local Farmers’ Institute, were held in the City Hall. The addresses given were excellent and should have been heard by every farmer within travelling distance of Cranbrook, but as a matter of fact the attendance was very disappointing.

Wednesday evening Mr. T. F. Wiancko gave an address on “Dairying” and Mr. S. H. Hopkins on “Mixed Farming.” Thursday afternoon the only two to turn up were the President and ex-President of the Institute and the addresses of Mr. English on “Crops for Live Stock” and Mr. Terry on “Poultry” were accordingly called off.

City says farewell … On Tuesday afternoon word was received in the city that the balance of the 102nd recruits were to leave the following noon for the coast, and a farewell entertainment was hurriedly arranged. The concert was held in the Edison Theatre, Mayor Clapp presiding, the recruits attending in a body.

Cranbrook long has been noted for its musical talent, and Tuesday night’s concert though hurriedly gotten up, did much to sustain the good reputation the city already has in that line. Every number was heartily encored, and the recruits will carry away with them pleasant memories of their last concert here.

Only two short speeches were given, the balance of the program being contributed by the following: Cranbrook Orchestra, Miss Hewitt, Mrs. McPherson, A. Raworth, Mrs. G. F. Stevenson, Master Vincent and Miss Fink, Private Harrison, Messrs. South and Stewart, Mrs. A. B. Macdonald and A. de Wolf.

Mr. J. Fingal Smith addressed the recruits briefly, expressing his thanks to every man with the colors. “The cause in which you are now engaged”, said Mr. Smith, “is the most important which has ever taken place in the world. Every man who carries a musket in the British Army is a volunteer, and every man is imbued with a sense of the righteousness and justice of the cause for which he is fighting.” He went on to review the history of Germany’s preparation for the war for the last fifty years, and the German atrocities in the conquered territory, and told the boys that they would see Berlin, and told them to bring home presents “not by stealing from art galleries but pay for all you get.”

Dr. King expressed his pride in the men who have gone to France, and also in those now in training in Canada. He emphasized the fact that the safety of the Empire in the first place depended upon the readiness of the British Navy, which within a few weeks swept German shipping off the seas, but that in addition to this the experience of the war had shown that it was necessary for Britain to raise and equip an enormous army to aid in conquering Germany. The result is that the greatest organization ever built is now holding the German army within arms of steel.

“You are now part of that organization,” continued the Doctor, “and wherever you may be called upon to take part, whether it be in Europe, Salonika, or Egypt, do honor to yourself, to your country and to your God.”

The meeting closed with the National Anthem and hearty cheers for the boys of the 102nd, and Lieut. Lister.

For some reason the recruits did not leave the following day as expected, but will leave very shortly.

Spring delayed … Tuesday, the 21st of March, was supposed to be the first day of Spring according to the calendar, but Wednesday morning the ground was completely covered with a mantle of newly fallen snow, and it looked more like a young winter than spring. However the snow all disappeared during the day and to-day, Thursday, has been a beautiful spring day, though not very balmy in the shade. With the passing of the vernal equinox the weather should settle and turn warmer. The past winter has been unusually long and unusually severe, and it seems to leave us with regret, lingering on as long as possible.

Hamlet … Those who were fortunate enough to be at the Parish Hall on Wednesday night were rewarded by a rare intellectual treat, when the Rev. W. H Bridge interpreted in a most masterly manner that greatest of all plays, Shakespeare’s Hamlet. A feature which added much to the reading of Hamlet was Miss Alexandra’s adaptation of several musical pieces representing the mood of the play such as the weird music of MacDowall’s “Starlight” to interpret the insanity of Ophelia; and Grieg’s “Death of Asa” suited remarkably to the closing tragedy.

Variety was introduced into the program by Mesdames Paterson and MacPherson rendering in their usual inimitable styles, of which the acoustic properties of the new hall showed up to the greatest advantage, the following classical and sacred songs: “Elizabeth’s Prayer from Tannhouser”, Mrs. E. Paterson; “Love of a Slave”, Mrs. MacPherson; “Evening and Morning”, Mrs. E. Paterson; “Jesus Lover of My Soul”, Mrs. MacPherson.

After the singing of the National Anthem, the audience were regaled with light refreshments of which Mrs. Christie was in charge.

All who enjoy a cultured and refined entertainment of the highest order should not fall to be present next Wednesday evening in Christ Church Parish Hall when Mr. Bridge intends giving an interpretation of Ibsen’s “Doll’s House.”