It happened this week in 1916

March 12- 18: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Name yourself … The Herald is in receipt of a letter very erroneously signed, “A True Canadian and a True Citizen of Cranbrook” dealing with the question of enlistment. The writer asks that the letter be published, but having little confidence himself in its value as a newspaper contribution concludes by asking “If not please let me know why?”

The writer of the letter is not man enough to sign his own name to his miserable innuendoes against decent citizens whose bootlaces he is not fit to fasten, but like others of his unworthy ilk must attempt to stab the objects of his attention through the cover of anonymity.

If the writer would really like to know why his letter is not published the editor will be glad to enlighten him if he will give us the opportunity of doing so face to face.

Receives for first time … Mrs. McGuffie received for the first time since her marriage on Wednesday afternoon. The bride looked charming in her wedding dress and was assisted by Mrs. Ed. Patterson. Tea and coffee were poured by Mrs. Leitch and Mrs. McPherson, Miss Bessie Pye and Miss McBride served the refreshments and Miss Dora Pye opened the door for the guests.

Get those dog licenses … All dog licenses must be paid on or before March 25th, 1916. Proceedings will be taken after that date. P. Adams, Chief of Police.

Get your hens … Now is the time to try an experiment in the poultry business. A small flock around the home is always a paying investment and a small outlay now for eggs will put you on the road to fresh eggs and chicken dinners. Look over the poultry ads in the Herald and buy a setting of eggs while the season is young.

Destroy the early fly … The bright sunny days of March and April are an inducement for the housefly to appear. An early start in destroying these pests should be made on the first fly seen, and the good work should be consistently and effectively carried on. The destruction of the early fly will mean the saving of valuable lives, as there is no more persistent carrier and distributor of disease than the house fly.

City boarding house … The police Commissioners inaugurated a regime of economy at their first meeting by deciding to reduce the police staff by dispensing with the services of Policeman Aldridge.

Night Constable Johns, who has been on the probationary list, has been taken on permanently.

The report of Chief Adams on the cost of feeding prisoners for the month makes interesting reading. During the month 602 meals were served to prisoners, at an average cost of 10 3/4 cents per meal. Out of that number of meals served, 303 were for Provincial prisoners, which are charged to that Department at 25 cents per meal, amounting to $75.75.

Therefore, besides getting all the city work done by all these prisoners our own men have been fed the whole of the month free of cost to the city, and with a balance of $10.15 to the good. This is certainly a most creditable showing.

Howard-Drummond … The wedding took place this Thursday, morning of Murray Leo Howard to Marguerite Agnes Drummond, both of Cranbrook, the ceremony being performed by Father McGuire after morning service at St. Eugene hospital.

On account of the Lenten season, the usual festivities were not observed, the immediate family only being present. It is against the custom of the Catholic Church to celebrate marriages in Lent, but on account of the groom having enlisted and wishing to be married before his departure, an exception was made by Father McGuire, who truly says that “These are exceptional times and we must be governed accordingly.”

We offer our congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Howard.

Hero’s thrilling story … Wounded five places in the leg with shrapnel shell in addition to being gassed, then crawling 150 yards to deliver a message, and afterwards crawling back to the dressing station with another message, such was the trying experience of Private Glenday in the battle of Langernarche as related to the Herald recently in response to our earnest requests for his version of the great battle.

Private Glenday will carry with him to his grave the scars of his wounds, but for all that would go back to-morrow if the military authorities would accept him again.

He enlisted thirty six hours after hostilities were declared, at Windsor, Ontario, and claims the honor of being the first soldier to enlist in Canada. He has no patience with the slackers and thinks it is the duty of every young able-bodied man to enlist and do his share for the Empire, and that provision will be made for every man when he returns.

He also believes that neutrals and aliens should not be allowed to hold down jobs when Canadian citizens are out of work.

His story follows:

“On the night of the 22nd of April the first Canadian Battalion were holding the regimental supports at a place called Valmartinge about three miles from Ypres near the railroad head of Propheringe. While here we saw the Algerian French coming down the road towards us in a regular mob, badly demoralized after their encounter with the Germans. We wondered what was doing when suddenly we saw a bunch of French airships over our head dropping different kinds of lights. This was for the purpose of giving the range to their gunners.

“We stood to at once, that is, gathered up our equipment, etc., and at nine o’clock each man was issued three day’s rations and an extra 350 rounds of ammunition. We moved forward until we reached the outskirts of Ypres. This was all done in the dark, through the swishing mud, the sound of the mud being the only guide we had as to where our companions were.

“On the bridge here the ministers and priests blessed us and we dug ourselves in on the south of the canal. About three a.m. we were ordered to recover two heavy batteries which had been captured by the Germans. We recovered them.”

That was the laconic description of the re-taking of the guns as given by Mr. Glenday, and it was only by dint of much questioning the reporter got a fairly good description from him.

An advance of this sort has to be made in absolute quiet, the element of surprise being very important. The Germans were in superior numbers, and there was absolutely no light, the lighting being entirely hand-to-hand, and everything being done by ear. The guns were dragged back, and a number of prisoners taken. Many of their own men were killed but they did not know how many till later. They retired onto Ypres getting hell all the way from artillery and machine gun fire. At seven the next morning the first and fourth Battalions, supported by the remains of the Middlesex, were ordered to advance on a line of trenches the Algerians evacuated the night before on account of being gassed.

“We reached the first line, took this line and consolidated them when they put the gas to us. I was asked by Major McKinnon to take a message to headquarters for reinforcements. I got half-way down with the message when I picked up Corp. Mutton who was I wounded and carried him down with me to the headquarters dug-out. I delivered the message and took Corp. Mutton to the dressing station about 200 yards down the line. Col. Hill, now Brigadier-Gen Hill, gave me a verbal reply to Major McKinnon not to advance any more until the French advanced on our left.

“Going back with the message I got wounded five places in the leg from shrapnel shell and a gas shell which fell right beside me and exploded, and I am still suffering from the effect of the gas. I crawled on to Major McKinnon, about 150 yards further, with the message, and then crawled back to the dressing station with another message for Col. Hill. The gas from the shell did not seem to affect me for several hours after.

“On reaching the dressing station Dr. Robertson saw I was badly wounded and sent me back in an ambulance, removing a wounded officer to make room for me. He also gave me a dose of morphine to ease the pain.

“I was the first gas patient to roach Popheringe and the surgeon-general there undressed me himself to see what kind of gas they were using.

“I was shipped on by railroad from there to Bouloupne leaving that same afternoon on the hospital ship Caledonia, and being in an English Hospital in Chatham within twenty-five hours after being wounded. I was twenty three weeks in bed.”

Mr. Glenday was also engaged in a big fight on the famous “Hill 60” four days before the battle or Langmarche, and was in the trenches almost continuously from the end of January until wounded in April, having been rushed to the trenches within 36 hours of landing in France.

Enlist at Blairmore … Mr. W. F. McGregor, more familiarly known as Jerry, surprised his friends here by stepping off the train Wednesday dressed in a brand new suit of the popular khaki color. He left here on the eastbound trip as brakeman but enlisted at Blairmore in the Signal Corps of the 192nd Battalion being recruited there, wiring back to Cranbrook for relief.

Jerry was a hockey player of no mean order, being a member of various teams before coming to Cranbrook.

Stewart McIntosh another Cranbrook brakeman and Ray Howard, up till recently telegraph operator here, also enlisted with the 192nd at the same time.

Mr. Howard is an American and has had considerable experience in signal work on the other side. We understand he is to be given a lieutenant’s commission and have charge of the newly formed signal corps of the 192nd.

Send the Herald to our soldiers … Letters from the front convey the information that there is no more welcome visitor to the boys overseas than the local paper. Many times has it been written that when a bundle of Heralds arrived the boys were so anxious to get them that the papers were nearly torn to pieces before they could be read. The home paper always contains much news that the boys want but which those at home would not think of writing. The Herald is willing to go half way in meeting the friends and relatives of those overseas, so that the pleasure of getting the home news may be given as many as possible of the boys. The Proposition the Herald will be sent to any soldier overseas, for $1.00 a year, or 50 cents for six months. We will do the work, supply the paper and pay the postage and you pay half price.

Kingsgate donations … Mrs. J. H. King, Honorary President of the St. John Ambulance Association has received the following donation from the ladies of Kingsgate per Mrs. Dunlop:—75 triangular bandages, 6 night shirts, 3 rolled bandages, 18 towels, 5 pr. sock wristlets, 11 hot water bottle covers, 52 handkerchiefs, 5 surgical gowns.

Deterioration of youth … The fact that about 25 per cent of the Canadian recruits have been rejected because of some defectiveness — flat feet, varicose veins, and these in men who at least thought themselves physically sound, should give food for thought to those who have control of our public health, particularly in the schools.

It would seem that if a better system of physical training and more