It happened this week in 1915

January 2 – 8: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Here comes 1915 … With all the pandemonium and noise that distinguishes such an occasion, Cranbrook duly celebrated the incoming of 1915.

As the fateful old year slipped over the notch of midnight, dins, clamors, bells, shouts and the strains of “Auld Lang Syne” made every nook in the city rock in due keeping with the old-age custom of welcoming the new year.

In home, in dance hall, and in the streets, wakeful, watchful eyes followed the last few minutes that quickly devoured the remnants of the old year.

Shouts and noises, and the bursting of crackers, and songs, bid a hilarious welcome to whatever blind fate might have under the cover of 1915.

In some of the churches the gravely inclined bowed heads in reverent prayer.

While Cranbrook bade the spirit of the coming year an uproarious greeting, it was not disorderly by any means. No broken windows or heads added distinction to the out-of-door proceedings.

All the same it entered heart and soul into the celebration, and while evidences of the flowing bowl leaked out into the street — and we are in a position to vouch for this — the city resounded with foolish noises, the midnighters were perfectly good humored and innocuous.

The police, who kept a watchful eye but broad-minded eye on the scene, had no cause to do anything rash, but simply utter a mild protest and — presto, peace reigned again.

Girls vs Boys hockey … The “Club Girls” defeated “The Boys” in Tuesday evening’s hockey game, held at the Open Air Skating rink, with a score of two to seven. The game started at 7:45, and as the girls were new to the game the boys were only allowed to wear one skate, which was somewhat odd to navigate with. The line-up was as follows: Club Girls — Enid Gill, Dorothy Mackey, Bertha Gill, Gladys Hickenbotham, Della Drummond, Francis Drummond, Della Greaves. The Boys: J. Greaves, Carl Gill, Harry MacEachern, Dave Somerville, Gordon Wallinger. Mr. McIlwaine refereed the game, with Miss Mae Whitehead acting for the ladies as umpire and Mr. Arthur Crowe for the boys.

Sad death … A very sudden and sad death occurred in the St. Eugene hospital last Friday morning at 8:30 when Miss Jane Hamilton Kerr Johnson passed away.

Miss Johnson arrived at Moyie on the Tuesday before Christmas to remain for the winter keeping house for her sister, Miss Florence Johnson, who is employed as a teacher in the Moyie schools.

She claimed to have taken a slight cold on her arrival and thought she would be better in a few days as soon as she had recovered from the tiring effects of her trip from Nanaimo. She commenced to grow weaker from day to day and she was finally brought to this city where the doctor discovered that she was suffering from pneumonia and a weak heart.

She was accompanied by her sisters, Miss Margaret Johnson and Miss Florence Johnson, and everything possible was done for her but she succumbed on the following morning.

Friends attend “at home” … Dr. and Mrs. J. H. King were at home to their friends on New Year’s afternoon and evening and a large number of their many friends in the city took advantage of the occasion to extend to Mr. and Mrs. King the heartiest of the season’s greetings. More than one hundred callers arrived during the afternoon and evening.

Their beautiful home on Armstrong Avenue was especially decorated for the event. The spacious drawing rooms were decorated in green and red with a charming display of white chrysanthemums. The dining room was decorated with yellow chrysanthemums and presented a most inviting appearance.

In the afternoon Mrs. F. W. Green, Mrs. A. C. Nelson, Mrs. W. A. Nisbet and Mrs. G. H. Saddler poured tea and in the evening Mrs. Geo. Hoggarth and Mrs. Maurice Quain presided over the tea urn. Miss Green, Miss Williams, Miss McIntosh and Miss Harrison also assisted in receiving.

Mrs. Arnold Wallinger and Mrs. Lister played instrumental music during both receptions and a number of vocal soloists were listened to with much pleasure.

The host and hostess are among the oldest residents of the city and among the guests on New Year’s evening were many of the old-timers of the city, pioneer people who have stood side by side as neighbors and friends through the many years of work, hardship and perseverance in their efforts to build up here a live and civilized community.

In every work of public interest, charity or philanthropy Dr. and Mrs. King have always been foremost not only with ready and open purse, but with real work for the city’s good, and warm hearts full of sympathy for the poor and oppressed.

There is not a person is East Kootenay but has in some manner come in touch with the efforts and influence of these people. This is why they possess a warm spot in the hearts of so many people and the Herald desires at this time to pay a tribute of praise to their splendid achievements, characters and lives on this occasion of their New Year’s reception.

Fine musical comedy at the auditorium … The “Pantages” vaudeville bill presented at the Auditorium Wednesday and Thursday of this week is undoubtedly one of the best appearing before Cranbrook audiences for many moons. The “Wrong Bird Co.” which is the headliner, is one of the prettiest and most tuneful tabloid musical comedies ever presented here and made a decided hit.

A fine aggregation of pretty girls in beautiful costumes comprise the chorus. While they arc of the “show girl” type, they are pleasantly free from any suggestion of staginess; their performance is refreshing and naturally delightful and their costumes are most effective.

The scene of the comedy is a taxidermist shop and A. Morse Moon, as Prof. Hogan, the comical taxidermist, is excellent. “The Justice of the Peace,” a dramatic sketch by Walter Montague, was also a great success.

It is an interesting playlet which purports to be a scathing arraignment of the idle rich. It is an exaggerated presentation of class contrast and class prejudices, but it is capably cast and seems to please.

Geo. V. Gill as the champion of the common people, displayed considerable ability for intense dramatic declamation. “Argo”, the harpist, gives an excellent offering, with a rendition of classical and popular music on the harp. He is a clever player and his effort to demonstrate his wonderful talent was much appreciated by the audience. Although he contributed only three numbers, much to the disappointment of everybody, in these he exhibited exceptional brilliancy and technique.

Cranbrook boy joins Princess Pats … Percy Adlard son of Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Adlard of this city who was the youngest member of the Cranbrook second contingent, wired his father this week as follows: “Please send consent for me to join the Princess Pats”. His father immediately wired back: “I consent. Do your duty”.

This young man, who is still under age, was in fine physical condition when he left the city and was second as marksman with a score of 28 out of a possible 30.

Excerpts from a letter received from him at Victoria last week will prove of interest to his many Cranbrook friends:

“D” Co.; 30th Batt, C.E.F Victoria. Dec 29th, 1914. Dear Dad: Tom came in this evening and I was pleased to hear everything is all right in Cranbrook.

Well, I had a fine Christmas and enjoyed the cake and pudding very much. I received it the day after Christmas. I was mess orderly in the sergeant’s mess on Christmas day, and of course they always eat in better style than we privates. I only eat turkey twice on Christmas day and plum pudding and about five different kinds of sauce. I was thinking about you all the time.

Well, I upheld my good start of shooting again today. I made twenty out of a possible 25, and there was an awful strong wind blowing at the time. It wasn’t counted by the bull’s eyes, but by grouping. We had to group all shoots in a 12 in. radius. Well, I got all mine in 8 in. at 4 o’clock. Ask Carl Gill he’ll tell you what it is. Even if you get four shots all together and one away they only give you ten. Quite a few men got nothing at all.

Today they had orders to send one hundred men to fill up the Princess Pat’s Light Infantry and of course if they had have picked a bunch there would have been a lot of kicking, so to make a square deal of it they drew lots, ten from each company and I was one of the ten, so I guess I will be going away on Saturday morning.

Well, the Cranbrook boys want me to stay, but if I stayed I think some people would call me a piker and I wouldn’t like that.

Well, in fact no one will ever get the chance. I look at it is that if any other man got the chance he would have taken it. I would like to be with the Cranbrook bunch all right, but they say opportunity comes only once and if you miss it you’re done. I’ve found that out in other things.

Well. I hope you won’t worry because I shall be all right.

I am in with a fellow from Creston. He’s a good lot older than I and a pretty good fellow. He is going and I think I can take care of myself by now. Perhaps you would sooner have me stay, but 1 wouldn’t like it to get to Cranbrook that I was picked and wouldn’t go.

I don’t think that there is any bigger danger than with the 30th. They will all have to go to the front some time. It only means that we shall get to England all the quicker.

I hope you won’t judge me too harshly. I think it’s my duty to go, so I am going.

Well, I think I have said all I can just now. I don’t know where we are going so I can’t give you any address. Well, remember me to everybody I know. Tell them I am in good health and having a good time, you know. I send my love to you and mother, and I wish I could have come home at Christmas. I wish I could talk with you for about 30 minutes. I would then do either one thing or the other feeling satisfied. But we can’t talk, so I hope I am doing right in your mind.

I don’t think you’ll be able to get a letter back before Saturday, so good-bye dad. Hope I’m doing right.

From your affectionate son Percy.

Hard times dance at Fort Steele … We have been asked to give a Hard Times Dance at Fort Steele on the same lines as that given in Cranbrook last month, so the hall at Fort Steele has been engaged for the evening of the 12th January next and everything arranged for having a great time.

Anyone presenting him or herself in civilized garb will be mistaken for a German spy and executed on the spot with dispatch or some other weapon. So everyone is invited to put on their worst glad rags with the expectation of having the time of the season, and appear on that evening determined to make hard times good times.

The orchestra will consist of five pieces and the music chosen is of the best, while for the benefit of the dancers two prizes are offered for the best or worst dressed lady (birthday clothes not eligible) and one for the best exposition of the demoralized tramp of the male species. The judges to be chosen from well- known citizens.

Payment to be made at the door, 50 cents each person.

Sleigh ride … The boys of the Young Men’s Club gave a very enjoyable sleigh-ride to their friends on Friday evening. About twenty-two were present. They left for Fort Steele about eight o’clock and were entertained by Doris Kershaw at her home. Mr. and Mrs. Mirams chaperoned the party. They returned home at a late hour the same evening.

Schools reopen … The Cranbrook schools opened on Monday morning with enrollment as follows: High school 31 scholars; Central Public School, 347; South Ward Public School, 94; Kootenay Orchard School, 20 pupils; total 492, Miss E. Stevens of Nanaimo, is on the staff in place of Miss Cartwright, resigned, and Miss B. Fisher of Victoria, is on the staff of the South Ward School in place of Mrs. Deane.

The public market question … At the public meeting held at the city hall on last Monday evening there was a very fair attendance equally divided between residents of the city and those living outside. It was the consensus of opinion that the public market should be kept alive in this city for the benefit of the surrounding farmers as well as the citizens of Cranbrook.

The matter of the success of the market depended entirely on the number of housewives who would make it a weekly practice to attend the market and purchase whenever they thought they were securing bargains.

The necessity of advertising the market as a bargain-giving institution was also emphasized.

There is no question but that the past three markets have worked out for the benefit of the district as a whole, although a few who occupied stalls were somewhat dissatisfied with their results. That certain commodities or products will sell better in certain seasons was also brought out by speakers and the farmer who has to occasionally return to his farm with part of his load should not feel discouraged. The farmer must study the needs of the buyers at the various seasons of the year and the purchasers must also be prepared to deliver their own purchases if the market is to be a success.

The meeting was called to order shortly after eight o’clock by Mayor Taylor, who briefly outlined the objects of the meeting. Secretary Webb then further enlarged upon the objects of the meeting which was to endeavor to make the public market a permanent institution, and he pointed out that with the curtailment of the lumbering and the discharge of the C. P. R. employees the city must fall back upon the farmer for support and must give him such encouragement as will assist in making him prosperous, which will result in prosperity in the city.

The public market is one of the most necessary moves at the present time as it provided a market for produce, which the farmer had not enjoyed hitherto.

Regimental ball … The first regimental ball of the 107th East Kootenay Light Infantry has passed into history.

The Auditorium theatre on New Year’s Eve presented a spectacle that will long be remembered by those privileged to attend the first regimental ball of the local soldiers.

There have been New Year’s Eves and New Year’s Eve functions in Cranbrook galore, but there was never such a public New Year’s Eve celebration as that held in the Auditorium, when the people of Cranbrook and the district met to attend the first annual ball of the Volunteer Club and to bid adieu to the old year and welcome the new year.

All the representative people of town were there and everybody allowed the thought of war and hard times to flee — even the soldiers themselves — entered into the spirit of the evening with a “Ring out the old, ring in the new, the best of life is yet to be” feeling.