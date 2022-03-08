It happened this week in 1915

March 6 – 12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Interruption by Watts … Last Saturday evening’s meeting on “Patriotism and Production” which was being held under the auspices of the Dominion Department of Agriculture at the Edison Theatre was broken up in disorder by the attempt of A. E. Watts to interject politics into the meeting and his insulting remarks to the speakers of the evening.

The meeting was a public one and was for the purpose of inculcating patriotic hope and more determined efforts on the part of the agriculturists of the Dominion for production this year. The meeting was secured for Cranbrook through special representations made by the Farmers’ Institute and the Board of Trade, which organizations brought every argument to bear to persuade the authorities that such a meeting was needed here.

There were about one hundred farmers and livestock men from points far distant from Cranbrook, who had travelled many miles to hear the speakers and, if possible, acquire some knowledge of benefit to them in their vocation.

The meeting was broken off just at the most interesting part when information of value to the district was to be given by Mr. Moore by the frenzied desire of the Pooh Bah of Wattsburg to shine in the limelight. To say that he has won the contempt of every farmer and stock raiser in this district by his ignorant and uncalled for attack on the men who were striving to impart knowledge, is telling a grave truth lightly. His actions at this meeting were a disgrace to the fair name of Cranbrook and should be resented by every fair-minded citizen.

This sort of thing must stop and the place to stop it is at the door before a public meeting begins. If he desires to go into vaudeville there are several circuits that might sign him on.

Pictured above: A.E. Watts

More men to leave … Cranbrook’s quota to the Mounted Infantry at the present time is twenty-two men and this may be increased before the time for departure. The men are leaving on 513 next Sunday to join the third contingent.

Regular drills have been held for the past two weeks and the men have taken their new duties like ducks to water.

Among this contingent are a number of young men who have practically called Cranbrook their home since they were youngsters.

There are now only a few single men left in the city who could pass the examination, and another contingent will not likely be filled as rapidly although there are still plenty willing to go.

After they are gone more married men will be needed to fill the ranks of the 107th regiment.

The departing soldiers are being given the usual round of farewells and functions and other reminders that Cranbrook people appreciate their noble self-sacrifice and the part they are to play in the great world drama now being staged in Europe.

Another ice cream parlor … Ice cream parlors are being fitted up at the store of Ira R. Manning, Ltd., the offices this week being moved upstairs to make room for the parlors downstairs. A new room just at the head of the stairway on the second floor has been partitioned off and makes a very cozy office room. The new ice cream parlors are expected to be opened next month.

Leave town … George Bowen appeared before Magistrate Arnold on last Saturday on a charge of vagrancy and being a disorderly person and was given until four o’clock to leave town.

Dog fight … The star attraction at the station Wednesday during the daily visit of the hundreds of men who go down to meet the afternoon train, was a real dog fight.

Looking fine … Robert Watson, who has been on leave of absence visiting his parents in the city, returned to Pincher Creek Tuesday to rejoin his regiment. Robert is a fine specimen of manhood and already has quite a soldierly bearing. He was a member of the Herald staff some six years ago.

Warrant for new city election … Nominations will be held about March 26th — Election Date announced later. Pursuant to the resignation of the city aldermen, Mr. T. M. Roberts, city clerk, has received a warrant from the provincial secretary to hold a municipal election for the city of Cranbrook.

We understand that nominations will be held on or about the 26th March and an election will follow in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Elections Act.

From present indications there will be two tickets in the field, one supporting Mayor Bowness and one supporting the McFarlane faction.

Coming so close to the provincial election the city election will have more than the usual amount of politics mixed in, which is deplorable for the best interests of the city. However, a good healthy scrap may clear up the atmosphere and leave the city in a better position than ever to progress along the right lines.

Scottish uniform … Quarter-Master Sgt. Marchant, who was in charge of the Cranbrook men who left last Sunday for Victoria, returned home Monday. Mr. Marchant was wearing the uniform of a Scottish regiment and was a striking figure. John Fingal Smith told him he was the bravest man in a thousand.

“The Rebellion of Mrs. Barclay” … May E. Countryman’s comedy of domestic life, “The Rebellion of Mrs. Barclay,” will be produced at the Auditorium on the evening of Friday, March 19th, by the Ladies Aid Society of the Methodist church, assisted by the Cranbrook Juvenile Orchestra and Mrs. Geo. F. Stevenson, soloist.

The first act, the scene of which is laid in the dining room at the Barclay home, promises something out of the regular run of shows. It has a good plot with thrilling incidents and will hold attention throughout.

The second act opens with a scene in the kitchen of the same place, and it is here will be witnessed a bit of first-class acting, and where will be untangled and the plot over which Mrs. Barclay rebelled.

The amusement-loving public has recognized the excellence of local productions, and we hope they will again show their appreciation by their general patronage. Regular rehearsals are being held and the company is working well together, not a person missing a rehearsal.

Masons … The Masonic Social Club held their fourth dance of the series tonight in the Masonic Temple. The dance was well attended. A number attended the play given by the Choral Society in St. Mary’s hall and afterwards enjoyed the dance. Every dance is getting more popular and the only complaint is they are not long enough —twelve o’clock comes too early. The music was furnished by the Cranbrook orchestra Mrs. Wallinger recently purchased a book of the latest hits and they were thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Novel sale … W. H. Wilson, the jeweler, has quite a novel window in the shape of a lot of parcels. Among these parcels is a diamond ring and a watch valued at $15.00. After Monday noon next any person will have the privilege by paying $2.00 and taking their choice. There is nothing to lose as the articles retail from $2.00 to $7.50 each. This should prove quite an attraction.

Farm work … R. E. Beattie motored to St. Mary’s Prairie Thursday last to spend the week-end on the farm, and make arrangements for the season’s work. Mr. Beattie will spend a considerable part of his time on the ranch this year. He will superintend all seeding operations, and will in all likelihood follow the plow. Mr. Beattie has had considerable experience in farm work, having been brought up on a farm in Oak Lake, Man.

Fernie news … Dave Logan, formerly provincial constable, writes Chief Welsby from the trenches where he is sniping for the Princess Pats, that the pickin’s are good and that if he crosses the Jordan he will have lots of company. He thinks bullets are not personal enough and wants to get at them with the bayonet. Where he is fighting the foe is not more than 100 yards distant.

Creston news … To the strains of “Red, White and Blue” from the Creston band, and the cheers of the male section of the vast assemblage ringing in their cars, the valley’s ten representatives to the third Canadian contingent pulled out for the training camp at Victoria on Sunday afternoon.

New pennies … 2,500 bright, new, 1915, one-cent pieces were received at the Creston branch of the Canadian Bank of Commerce on Friday, and were available for business purposes on Monday. Manager Bennett is quite confident the supply will be ample for Creston’s needs for some time. There has been no rush for them as yet.

Elko news … Colonel McKay, of Fernie, was expected in Elko this week to look over Westmoreland Park for a camping ground. It is the best location in South East Kootenay, an ideal spot for the purpose, splendid range, good water, good parade ground, and railroads from north, south, east and west.

Farewell for mounted infantry … Tomorrow night (Friday) at the Auditorium theatre the Overseas Club and St. John Ambulance Association will give a joint farewell concert and dance to the Cranbrook men composing Cranbrook’s quota to the Mounted Infantry.

Previous to the departure of the third contingent the Overseas Club tendered a farewell to that body of men which was a credit to the club. With the co-operation of the St. John’s Ambulance Society the affair tomorrow night should surpass the previous event.

During the evening a presentation will take place, each man will be presented with a remembrance from the organizations in charge of the arrangements.

Proceeds, over and above expenses, to be used by the St. John Ambulance Association for hospital supplies at the front.

The citizens of Cranbrook should make it a point to attend this concert and dance and assist in every way to make this affair a success and show their appreciation of the men who have volunteered for the front.

Young Peoples Union hold social evening … The Anglican Young People’s Association had a very enjoyable evening at the King Edward’s school on Tuesday evening, the 9th. Mr. Fairbairn rendered “Chanson Triste” and another selection on the violin. Miss Hewit sang “The Rosary.” Refreshments were served and Miss Cherrington proceeded with an instructive lecture on “Church Architecture,” illustrated by Radioscope views supplied by Mr. J. Haslam. Next meeting at the rectory on Tuesday, 23rd instant, at 8 o’clock sharp, when an interesting program will be offered.

St. Patrick’s night dance … 107th Regiment Will Give Fifth Regimental Dance in St. Mary’s Hall. The 17th of Ireland will be duly celebrated by the officers and members and friends of the 107th regiment, East Kootenay Light Infantry, C. and D. Companies on Wednesday, March 17th, when a St. Patrick’s day — or rather night — dance will be held in St. Mary’s hall. The services of the Cranbrook orchestra have been secured for the occasion and the Volunteer Club promise another of their ever popular dances. Supper will be served by the St. John’s Ambulance Society. The proceeds will be used for buying hospital supplies for the boys at the front.

White help only … The Cranbrook Steam Laundry, which has recently been taken over by Messrs. Adlard and Coleman, has just issued a special price list, which should appeal to every resident of Cranbrook who believes in cleanliness and sanitation in laundry work. Just now, when the cry of “a white British Columbia” is being again heard, those who shout loudly should remember that there is a laundry in this city which employs only white help and which at the present time is giving employment to ten people, who are spending their money in the city. This is something to consider. The Cranbrook Steam Laundry has been fighting an uphill battle for some time past against great odds. White people have to live decently and dress accordingly to their means. If you believe in a square deal and you are sincere in your cry of “a white British Columbia” patronize white labor. It is up to the residents of Cranbrook to support this institution.