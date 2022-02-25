It happened this week in 1915

Feb. 20 – 26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Third contingent … Everything is in readiness for the departure of the Cranbrook men for Victoria, for which place they will leave on Sunday on No. 513.

When the local recruiting officers received word to enlist men here for the third contingent, there was some good work performed, and the officers of the local corp. were busy rounding up the men who had already signed the list. In short order the men came into the city from every corner of East Kootenay, from the mine, from the camp, from the farm, from the smelter, from all quarters.

The officers of the 107th regiment are to be congratulated on their splendid work in getting their men lined up in so short a time, this, considering the fact that a number of the officers are at the coast taking the officers course.

Col. McKay, of Fernie, was in town the first of the week, inspecting the men and making the necessary arrangements for transportation. He complimented the men on their good conduct and their fine appearance, stating that Cranbrook had furnished some of the best men, and was not lacking in the third quota.

Cranbrook received orders for six additional men to their quota of thirty and the following have been selected: Col. Sergt. O. L. Fiedler.; Pte. H. G. Walker; Geo. Bruce; Harry L. Killing; J. D. Murdoch (married); Reginald H. Hockey; The members comprising C. AND D.; COMPANIES follows:; C. COMPANY; Sgt. Martin T. Harris; Corp. T. Laidlaw; Lance-Corp. Sidney S. Paul; Pte. Chas. F. Millerin; Pte. Peter N. MacKinnon; Pte. Wm. A. Alley; Pte. Michael Chas. Mackey; Pte. Stanley Bristow; Pte. Hubert Heard; Pte. Wm. Cowan; Pte. Clifford Kelly; Pte. J. W. Stewart; Pte. Henry Arthur Fowkea; Pte. Horace R. Cook (married); D. COMPANY; Sgt. Louis Theobold; Corl. D. V. Dunlop; Lance-Corp. T. H. Bronsdoa; Pte. John C. Malcolm; Pte. William Hewson; Pte. Valentine Goggu; Pte. Frank Goggs; Pte. John Smith; Pte. Wm. Gray; Pte. Thomas Goode; Pte. Herbert Varley; Pte. G. H. Merrick; Pte. Edward A. Walsh; Pte. Alexander Sutherland; Pte. Horace Chapman; Pte. Geo. S. Macdonald.

End of publication … Unless the assistance that has been promised us for some time does not get a move on and do something very quick this will be the last issue of the Prospector until circumstances warrant us to publish again.

The office will always be open to do job commercial printing on the excellent standard it has endeavored to do in the past.

Since the year 1915 opened we reduced the size of our paper to assist us in reducing the cost of production but the lack of advertising, which is the life blood of all newspapers, has been curtailed to such an extent by the merchants of Cranbrookt and others that our chief source of revenue has been practically cut off.

We are not possessed of unlimited revenue, nor have we private means to fall back upon, consequently when the publishing of our weekly paper showed signs of it not being able to pay for itself we decided to close it down until conditions warrant its publication again.

We have debts to pay—what business hasn’t?—and we should be glad if those who are indebted to us in any way will toe the mark and send in their cheque covering the same. If our customers will do this we can pay our little debts and so assist others to avoid the step we have been forced to take.

End of Cranbrook Prospector paper … The Cranbrook Prospector announced in the last Issue that it would not be issued again for financial reasons, the paper not having paid expenses for some time past.

Mr. Christian has kept the paper alive against great odds, but the pressure has grown so irksome that he finally decided to close.

These are stormy days for the journalist and nearly one-third the papers published in Canada have ceased publication since the outbreak of war.

The London Times recently announced a decrease of 30 per cent in its business which would mean the curtailment of its dividend and the Times is one of the oldest and most conservative newspapers in existence. It is usually looked upon as the dean of newspaperdom.

When the big papers feel the depression so strongly it is no wonder that the country editor feels his hack breaking under the load of trouble with which he is faced.

While the Prospector has differed with the Herald politically It has always served its purpose as an exponent of the growth of the town and district and the people have not reciprocated its public spirit.

It is to be regretted that the Prospector has seen fit to suspend publication.

Unexpected donation … Percy Adams, chief of police, says that he received a shock the past week which has nearly destroyed his confidence in human nature.

Some time ago a man named Roy Bennett appeared at the chief’s office and said that he was out of funds and hungry. The chief fed him for several days and was giving him some work to do on the side. Last Saturday evening between 6 and 7 a roll of money and cheques aggregating $101.00 disappeared from the chief’s desk at the city police station. Simultaneously it developed that Mr. Bennett could not be located. Some of the cheques were later scattered about the city streets and on Monday

Mr. Bennett was arrested at Kingsgate and returned to the city on the charge of theft. Hearing of the case will be made before Magistrate Arnold on Friday morning.

Public market … At a meeting of the market committee held on Monday last it was decided that produce from outside the Cranbrook district be kept out of the market, and that where produce is grown in the district and the producer does not wish to handle the same on the market, he may employ an agent to sell his produce if he supplies the market inspector with information showing who is handling his produce and the quantity brought in.

Fresh eggs sold on the market Saturday last at 45c. per dozen. It was expected that this would be the lowest figure reached, owing to the exceptionally high cost of feed. It was pointed out by one rancher that with the present cost of chicken feed it cost 35c to produce a dozen of eggs.

There was a slight drop in the price of beef, and the supply was early exhausted. Farmers should bring in more beef. People seem determined to have roast beef whether war is on or off.

Irish concert on March 16th … On Tuesday evening, March 16th, at St. Mary’s Hall, a grand Irish concert will be held, when the best musical artists in the city will take part in what will probably be the biggest undertaking in things Irish ever attempted in Cranbrook. A committee is already at work on the program.

Honor to the boys … In a short time we are to bid goodbye and God’s speed to another of those noble contingents who have responded so generously to the call of the Empire.

Cranbrook is most loyal, and it is not too much to say that for her size has contributed more generously in men than any other city in the Dominion of Canada. If more are needed then more will follow.

There will be quite a lot of disappointed volunteers in the city left behind who, if needed, will be only too ready to say, “Here I am, take me.” Honor to them.

This contingent is receiving a partial training at home, every day they have their routine marches and drills which will stand them in good stead when they reach the general encampment. They are a fine lot of men of whom we can all be proud and when the day of departure comes it will be a send-off that, will not be behind any of the previous ovations that have been given the former contingents.

Given an opportunity we believe they will acquit themselves is noble representatives of a noble Empire.

Water notice … It has come to the notice of the city authorities that private individuals (other than city employees) have in their possession water keys for turning on and off water connections. Notice is hereby given that any person using the same in future without permission being first obtained from the city clerk’s office will be immediately prosecuted. By order, T. M. ROBERTS, City Clerk

Out and about … We are glad to see Jimmy Greaves around again. It will be remembered that a short while ago he underwent an operation for, appendicitis in the St. Eugene hospital.

Overseas club … The executive committee of the Overseas Club held a meeting in the Y. M.C.A. last Saturday evening when a good deal of important business connected with local matters and suggestions from their headquarters, London, Eng., was transacted. The Overseas Club is now booming in an extraordinary manner and assisting in furthering the principles of Empireship throughout the whole world; it is now suggested that all British citizens, naturalized or otherwise, should join the local branches in whatever district they reside—Be British is a good slogan. The next meeting will be held in the Maple Hall on Tuesday, February 23rd, when the usual monthly dance will be held. A good attendance of members is hoped for.

Engineer banquet … Mrs. J. M. Mains of Toronto, Ontario, was visiting in the city last week. She is a grand officer of the Grand International Auxiliary to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. On Thursday afternoon Mrs. Mains inspected the local Auxiliary, who meet in the Orange Lodge hall and was greatly pleased with the work the ladies put on. In the evening a banquet was given in honor of Mrs. Mains and a splendid time was spent by the engineers and their wives. During Mrs. Mains’ visit in the city she was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Barney.

KOFP … A well-attended social was given by the Knights of Pythias at Castle Hall on Tuesday evening, February 23rd. The brothers of the lodge turned out in force, accompanied by their wives and sweethearts and also members of the Pythian Sisters. They were all welcomed by Mr. R. C. Carr, in an eloquent and glowing address. A whist drive was the first diversion of the evening, ten tables being occupied by the players. The prizes were won as follows: Ladies first, Mrs. R. C. Carr, silver mounted umbrella; ladies’ consolation, Mrs. C. McMillan, pianofore; gent’s first, Mr. Geo. Muir, hat; gent’s booby, F. M. Christian and John Gibson were tied, won by Mr. Gibson, necktie. Refreshments were served following the whist drive after which the crowd was addressed by Mr. W. Gilchrist, of Arrowhead lodge. The hall was then cleared and dancing indulged in until 3 a.m. Mr. L. Van Stavern presided at the piano and furnished the music. The social was a splendid success and was enjoyed by all. The Knights are considering the proposition of making the social evening a regular feature of their order. As a result of the social the re-organization of the Pythian Sisters is looked for in the near future as several new members have been enrolled.