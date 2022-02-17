It happened this week in 1915

February 13 – 19: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Killed in action … Word has been received in the city stating that Paul George Bour, formerly in the employ of the Crows Nest Pass Lumber Company at Wardner, was killed in action at Toul on January 17th.

Mr. Bour was a sergeant in the 33rd French Infantry Battalion. He reported for service at Vancouver when the call to arms was issued. He was a reservist of a Nancy regiment.

Mr. Bour was well known in Cranbrook having visited this city on several occasions, and was universally well liked.

George Bour has laid down his life in the defence of his country. What more can mortal man do?

Grim reaper … J. C. Stacy, one of the oldest settlers in East Kootenay, died at the home of Mr. J. Taylor in this city last Friday morning.

Mr. Stacey first came to this district 49 years ago, then a very young man and sought his fortune in mining and farming, devoting his latter years in farming exclusively.

He was 83 years of age. He owned a farm in the Skookumchuck country, which he sold a few years ago at a fair price and has since lived in retirement, although he purchased some land near Cranbrook but never improved it.

Short furlough … Cam Lindsay and Corporal McKay arrived in the city from Lethbridge Tuesday on a few days furlough. Mr. Lindsay reports things shaping nicely and the call may come at any minute to go forward. Mr. McKay is a brother of Mrs. C. J. Little and Mrs. W. J. Atchison.

Two more to enlist … Ted Neil, a Cranbrook boy, who has been on a visit to his parents in this city, returned to Calgary Sunday afternoon to rejoin his regiment, the 31st Light Infantry. He was accompanied to Calgary by his brother Percy, who will also enlist, and who hopes to go to the front. Ted and Percy Neil are two of Cranbrook’s most popular young men, having been residents of this city for years. Both are big, robust fellows and the Lord help a German who crosses their path.

Ouch! … Little Marion Carr, the five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. C. Carr while playing near a pile of logs on Wednesday was caught under a large log which in some manner rolled off the pile. No men were near at the time and her mother, assisted by another woman, managed to extricate the little girl after considerable difficulty. She was not dangerously injured, although badly bruised by her unhappy accident.

Bowling … On February 11th the Would-Bees met the May-Bees in the Y.M.C.A. (hive). Upon this game second place in the league depended and consequently both swarms were out for the honey.

The May-Bees set a merry pace and their opponents followed to a man.

An outstanding feature of the game was the fact that the loser’s score was sufficient to have won any previous game in the league and this fact alone says much for the May-Bees for they won out winners by 5 to 3 pins.

No scandals … The street sales of the Herald last week were 210 copies, and not a scandal mentioned.

Ice cream parlor … There was a very large crowd in attendance at the opening of Little & Atchison on Tuesday afternoon. The guests were served tea in the new ice cream parlors, which have been handsomely finished and furnished, and they expressed admiration of the new store and its appointments.

While many of the firm’s old customers attended the opening there was also a large number of new faces who have been attracted by the opening of the new store on Baker Street. The attractiveness of the store, the better location and their advertising have been getting results for this firm which is not complaining of hard times, but reports business “Better Than Usual.”

Moyie news … Miss Florence Johnson has resigned her position as teacher of the Moyie public school. Miss Johnson has been seriously ill in the St. Eugene hospital for some time past, the recent sad death of her sister weighing heavily on her nervous system. Miss Johnson has been one of the most successful teachers Moyie has had, and the residents of that town learn with regret that she has been compelled to tender her resignation.

Baynes & Waldo news … Billy Carmody, who worked with the Ross-Saskatoon Lumber Co., sent a post card photograph of himself and others dressed in regimentals from Salisbury Plain. Billy helps to operate a machine gun and as he says, “will be one of the first to receive a Jack Johnson in the face.” We wish Billy better luck and a safe return to us. Mr. Crosby will be pleased to show the picture to anyone.

Fernie news … Col. McKay received a wire today from Col. Oglivie, D.O.C. at Victoria, instructing him to recruit at once 100 men from the East Kootenay Regiment for the third overseas contingent.

This will be welcome news to a large number of men who are eagerly awaiting an opportunity to go on active service. As an indication of the anxiety of many of the men to get to the front, it may be mentioned that five of the men from here who were turned down at the coast for trifling physical deficiencies, were taken without question by the recruiting officer at Pincher Creek last week.

As a matter of fact the officers and men of East Kootenay regiment have volunteered as a body.

Dr. Corsan, of Fernie, and Dr. Green, of Cranbrook, have been appointed medical examiners of recruits.

Apologies … On account of some extraordinary delay in a freight shipment of news print paper which is somewhere along the line of the C.P.R., we are compelled to issue this edition on wrapping paper, wall paper and various assortments of colors and sizes which we have in stock.

The change is not caused by the extra war tax, nor are we endeavoring to introduce “Pink Journalism” into Cranbrook. We will issue again next week on the usual stock.

Meanwhile we have made arrangements with W. H. Wilson, the eye specialist, to look after anyone suffering from color blindness caused by this great purveyor of thought.

Valentine dance … Informality was the password at the mammoth dance given Monday at the Auditorium theatre, under the auspices of the Cranbrook Volunteer Club, it being their fourth regimental dance.

The Cranbrook public, as well as fortune, believes in helping those who help themselves. When, therefore, Monday evening they were accorded this pleasant opportunity of again assisting the work of the Volunteer Club, the response was all the more spontaneous and generous because the club had already done so much on its own initiative to supply the soldiers with welcome accessories to the usual “kit.”

At the dance hearts were trumps. St. Valentine’s is a day of feast at which Dan Cupid rules, and hearts play the leading part. Being Cupid’s day, love making must be the theme or it is robbed of its meaning.

Having resolved in informality there was no receiving line, but the dance committee resolved themselves into an informal reception committee and exerted themselves all evening to add to the pleasure of the guests, seeing that they were introduced to congenial groups. This was important in making the dance a success, in fact this is an outstanding feature of all club dances given by the 107th Regiment.

Appointed … Dr. F. W. Green has received official information of his appointment as surgeon lieutenant with the 107th regiment and has been instructed to form a bearer section attached to the army medical corp.

Third contingent … Cranbrook’s quota to the third Canadian contingent is being mobilized this week and daily drills are being made by those who are forming this contingent.

Col. Mackey, of Fernie, was here the first of the week with orders to begin the mobilization and the local officers of the 107th regiment were soon in touch with the men who had expressed their desire to go and most of them had arrived in the city yesterday.

Col. Mackey inspected the men and pronounced them a fine body of soldiers.

The thirty men who comprise Cranbrook’s share of the third contingent are all members of C. and D. companies, Cranbrook, although some of them have been working in outside points. Men from Kimberley, Marysville, Fort Steele and Bull River are in the third contingent.

It is understood that this contingent will not go through the same amount of training as have the other contingents. They expect to leave for Victoria next week and will therefore shortly follow the second contingent, which is just now leaving for England.

The men who are composing the third Canadian contingent may be on the fighting line within three months.

The following is the list of those who are volunteering for service with the third Canadian contingent from Cranbrook : C. COMPANY: Sgt. Martin T. Harris; Corp. T. Laidlaw; Lance-Corp. Sidney S. Paul; Pte. Chas. F. Millerin; Pte. Peter N. MacKinnon; Pte. Wm. A. Alley; Pte. Michael Chas. Mackey; Pte. Stanley Bristow; Pte. Hubert Heard; Pte. Wm. Cowan; Pte. Clifford Kelly; Pte. J. W. Stewart; Pte. Henry Arthur Fowkes; Pte. Horace R. Cook (married).; D. COMPANY: Sgt. Louis Theobold; Corl. D. V. Dunlop; Lance-Corp. T. H. Bronsdon; Pte. John C. Malcolm; Pte. William Hewson; Pte. Valentine Goggs; Pte. Frank Goggs; Pte. John Smith; Pte. Wm. Gray; Pte. Thomas Goode; Pte. Herbert Varley; Pte. G. H. Merrick; Pte. Edward A. Walsh; Pte. Alexander Sutherland; Pte. Horace Chapman; Pte. Geo. S. Macdonald.

Children entertain … Embryo Shakespearian tragedians, youthful Maud Adams, Mary Gardens, Tettrazinas, Eddie Foys, Joseph Jeffersons and Pavlowas were seen at the Auditorium last Saturday afternoon in the entertainment furnished by the pupils of Miss Rumsey, dancing teacher, and the King Edward’s school.

No criticism could be offered on the whole show, which comprised twenty numbers, as everything went off without a hitch and every number on the program was meted out a full round of applause and several numbers were encored by the large audience present. There was a great variety of costumes, and the youthful actors and actresses were kept busy doing quick change acts behind the scenes.

In every number those participating showed thorough training and the success of the performance reflects great credit upon the untiring efforts put forth by Miss Rumsey and Miss Cherrington.

Departing carman … A large number of the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen of America met Tuesday night at the residence of W. H. Jones to commemorate the occasion of the leaving for the front of one of their number, Mr. W. Hewson, who was presented with a handsome safety shaving outfit, neatly engraved, with “B. R. C. of A.”

The presentation was made by Bro. R. Ross, who, in a neat little speech, said he was sure Mr. Hewson would give a good account of himself at the front. He wished him, on behalf of Kootenay Lodge, No. 173, the very best the firing line will produce.

Bro. Hewson replied with a few well-chosen words, saying he felt it his duty to go to the front. When the country needed men he felt it his duty to be in line.

Eastport road … The Eastport road, which is the wagon road between Eastport and Bonners Ferry on the American side, is now an assured fact and will be completed this year. The U.S. Forestry Service has had the matter under advisement for some time and have estimated that the road would cost $18,000 to complete. Last year a very fine new steel bridge was constructed near Eastport.

Recently the Board of Trade in Cranbrook was advised that the county commissioners at Bonners Ferry had appropriated $5,000 for the road which together with the appropriation secured by the Forestry Service, will insure its immediate construction.

The matter is now up to the British Columbia government to complete the road between Cranbrook and Kingsgate. Thomas Caven has the matter in hand and it is hoped that a large enough appropriation will be made to finish the road on this side of the line and thus connect up two very rich districts locally.

Cowan elected moderator … At the meeting of the Presbytery of Kootenay, held at Nelson Tuesday, Rev. C. L. Cowan, of Waldo, was elected moderator for the ensuing term.

Rev. Mr. Cowan was born and educated in Scotland and, having in his youth attended college in Glasgow. In Canada he graduated from Manitoba College in 1912 and since his ordination he has been minister of the Presbyterian Church at Waldo. He is well known in literary circles.

Entertained … The members of the third contingent are being entertained at the Rex Theatre tonight by the management of that house. The pictures are of a military character, being scenes at Valcartier camp and the sailing of the first contingent. The men were escorted to the theatre by the officers of the 107th regiment.

Fernie’s volunteers … Are we treating our volunteers right? Besides contributing freely to the patriotic fund and Red Cross work, Cranbrook has raised over $900 for the volunteer company there. They presented each departing volunteer with a ten dollar gold piece. They were and are tireless in advancing the interests of the corps. The citizens paid an Instructor to drill and instruct the men.

Comparisons are odious, to those who suffer by the comparison. The Daughters of the Empire, the Robekahs, W. R. Wilson and a few others have done a great deal for our men. The citizens generally have done but little. It is true that they have patronized patriotic smokers and concerts, but if we are correctly informed, the proceeds of one smoker have been placed in a bank, probably because the bank was in need.

The officers of the regiment have been most unfairly burdened with expense, especially during the difficult period of establishing the corps and sending away contingents. The bills naturally gravitate to them. Now the uniforms are coming and each officer has a considerable personal expense. The government prescribes the regimental badge but allows each corps to design and pay for its own. The badges for the Fernie corps will be here within a week.

This is just a sample of the many expenses that the men are up against. Are the people treating them quite right at a time like this?— Fernie Free Press.