It happened this week in 1915

January 30 – February 5, 1915: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

In gaol again … Mike Pakuski is now safe in the confines of the Nelson gaol, having been sentenced by Judge Thompson to six months in the government pen. It will be remembered Mike walked away with a pig from the C.P.R. and afterwards escaped from custody. Mike was handed three months for each offence. Constable Collins escorted Mike to his new home.

Salary reduction proposed … On January 25th the school trustees held a meeting at which it was decided to ask the teachers receiving a salary of $100 and upwards to accept a reduction of 10 per cent and that teachers receiving a salary under $100 to accept a reduction of $5.00 per month each.

The trustees met the teachers and laid this proposition before them and on the 26th of January the following reply was received: I am instructed to inform you that at a meeting of teachers held at the public school this morning the question of signing the proposed reduction of salaries was put to the ballot which resulted in favor of not signing by 12 votes to 2. I am, dear sir, yours truly, H. C. Gerrard, Principal.

Runaways … One of the delivery teams of the Cranbrook Trading Co. made a spirited dash up Baker Street on Wednesday afternoon without a driver, stopping in front of Worden’s Transfer office. Mr. Worden in endeavoring to extricate one horses head from an entanglement of harness had one of his fingers severely bitten, which necessitated a doctor’s attention.

Could have been much worse … T. M. Edmondson was the victim of what might easily have been a fatal accident on Friday afternoon. While at work around his windmill, and in the act of carrying a long length of iron pipe a section of the pipe fell, striking him on the right side of the face just below the eye opening a deep wound the size of a half dollar.

To still further aggravate matters Mrs. Edmondson was out calling, but fortunately Mr. Payne happened to have occasion to call at the Edmondson home not long after the mishap, and after rendering first aid called Dr. Henderson, who dressed the wound.

The doctor accompanied Mr. Edmondson to Cranbrook hospital on Saturday from which institution he returned early in the week and is making satisfactory recovery.

Another recruitment … It is expected recruiting for the third Canadian contingent will commence shortly in Cranbrook. Military men say there will be no difficulty experienced in enrolling the necessary number from here.

A large number of men have already signified their intention of making application for the third call.

It is felt that Cranbrook can furnish a hundred men in ten days’ notice.

Basketball … All roads led to the Young Men’s Club on Monday night when the first game of the newly organized basketball league was played before a packed house. Arrangements had been made for a special night in order to create interest in the Club and the result exceeded all expectations.

Early in the evening the crowd began to gather and by the time the first event of the evening, the girls’ game, commenced the overflow crowd necessitated the placing of seats on the basketball floor.

The girl’s game was on a par with the program for the rest of the evening. The “Hicks” and “Macs” were the opposing teams and their playing time and time again awoke the enthusiastic outbursts from the audience. The play was fast and furious and at half time only one point separated the rivals the “Hicks” leading 4-3. The same quality was shown through the second half and when the whistle blew the tired “Macs” led the equally tired “Hicks” by one point the final score being 9-8.

The girls showed skill at the game that surprised the onlookers, many of the goals scored being shots of a sensational nature.

Mr. Mirams as referee made a hit with the girls by his impartial handling of the contest.

King Edward School entertainment … Cranbrook is noted for the success of local talent entertainments, there being a large amount of first-class histrionic talent in the city.

Last year one of the most notable events in this line was the combined program furnished by the pupils of the King Edward School and Miss Rumsey, dancing teacher. The youngsters on this occasion more than delighted a large audience.

This year a complete new repertoire of dances has been prepared by Miss Rumsey and the following youngsters will be seen in this part of the program: Misses Patricia McDermot, Ethel Atchison, Doris Wallinger, Muriel Wallinger, Lillian Jackson, Hazel Jackson, Rachel Madden, Kathleen Nisbet, Norma Wallinger, Elsie Beattie, Jean Corsan, Maisie Small, Phyllis Small, Hester Thompson, Betty Green, Alice Frassen and Alex. Nisbet, Kenneth Campbell, David Mecredy and Harvey Dixon.

Miss Patricia McDermot will also be seen in solo dancing.

Meet Mr. Green … About a dozen members of the local Board of Trade were on the station platform last Saturday afternoon to meet Mr. R. P. Green, member for this district in the Dominion parliament and lay before him matters of importance to this district. Mr. Green promised to give the various matters his attention and lay them before the government, but he was very conservative in promising that anything would be done.

Masonic dance … The Masonic Social Club held their opening dance at the Masonic Temple on Thursday evening, January 28th, when between thirty and forty couples danced from nine till twelve. The floor, as usual, was in fine shape and everyone had to pay attention to dancing, all the time, in order to keep their feet where they belonged.

From the fact that the majority of those present wanted a few more dances when twelve o’clock arrived and besieged the committee toward that end, it was plainly seen that everyone had one of the most enjoyable evenings of the season.

Luncheon was served by the ladies at 10:30 in the sitting rooms upstairs after which dancing was resumed with renewed vigor.

Miss Collings, who is famous for her ability to make good things, gave the lemon punch her personal attention, and from the praise on everyone’s lips, she did not fail to live up to her reputation in this instance.

It was so good in fact, that several insisted that the coffee, with refreshments, could be dispensed with in the future, and the lemon punch instituted in its stead. Miss Collings has stated emphatically that there was no “stick in it”, and a Mason never tells.

All kinds of dances were indulged in, including most of the latest dances, such as the one-step. A good many of the older folks who were not able to dance the one-step were, naturally, not so enthusiastic about it as were the younger set. However, several of the older set announced their intention of immediately learning this pretty and popular dance.

Undoubtedly, the fact that the club is to have all the up-to-date dances will draw the young people of the city and those from out-of-town as well.

The programme was arranged with a view to suiting everybody, young and old, so that the principal object of the club, namely, “The promotion of social intercourse”, might be attained.

A feature of the evening was the “Circle Two Step”, as handled by Mr. Norman Gardner, and it seemed as if the dancers could not be tired of it. No doubt Mr. Gardner’s winning way of handling this popular dance was largely responsible for this state of affairs.

Everyone was having such an enjoyable time, when Mr. James Martin, the floor manager, announced the “Home Sweet Home” that a look of disappointment came to every face. However, this was overcome when they were reminded that the club would hold two dances during February, two in March and two in April.

The success of their opening dance augurs well for their future dances.

Music was furnished by the Kootenay Orchestra to the entire satisfaction of all.

Women’s Institute … The regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Institute took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Maple Hall, presided over by Mrs. W. B. McFarlane. A very large and enthusiastic body of members and visitors were assembled to enjoy a highly interesting and varied program prepared for the day.

Proceedings opened with the singing of the Maple Leaf, followed by the minutes of the January meeting being read and approved and disposal of other business.

The social part commenced with an excellent solo contributed by Mrs. E. D. Ireland. Mrs. H. H. McClure was then called upon to give a paper on “How Women May Become Self-Supporting in Rural Districts”, which appears elsewhere in this issue. This subject was given at the convention at Nelson by Mrs. McClure, who was a delegate from the local Women’s Institute, and her apt and able manner of treating it prompted the directorate to invite her to repeat the subject for the benefit of the members, who thoroughly appreciated it.

At the conclusion of her remarks Mrs. McFarlane suggested the paper should be printed in the local press, the matter being a weighty one with women generally.

Milk depot … The Farmers’ Institute, through the kindness of Mayor Bowness will hold their February meeting in the city hall on Saturday, the 13th instant at 2:00 p.m. The chief subject for discussion is the proposed milk depot for the city.

At present several milk wagons are covering practically the same ground in their daily rounds. Why not have all milk delivered at a central depot and two wagons would cover the city.

This would solve a labor proposition on the farm and however small the herd kept, there would always be a market for the produce. Surplus milk could be separated and cream, butter or ice cream handled in the summer.

An egg circle in connection would add to the usefulness of the depot.

Messrs. W. J. Atchison, J. A. Pringle and W. B. Bardgett will speak on the dairymen’s side and R. T. Williams of the Reliable Egg Farm will give a paper on the Egg Circle.

All dairy and poultrymen are specially invited.

The secretary has information on government seed grain, register for members to show stock and produce handled, pruning school and short courses. Remember the date, Saturday, February 13th, at the city hall.

Creston news … The limit for light passenger traffic westbound was recorded on Tuesday when there was only one person aboard going through to Nelson. Things were better on Wednesday when nine prisoners of war — Austrians — were on, bound for Vernon. They were from Fernie, Elko and Cranbrook.

Dance at St. Mary’s Hall … There will be another dance held at St. Mary’s hall on the 10th of February, and as this will be the last one held in this hall before Lent, it is hoped that a good attendance will result, particularly as it is given by request, the last one being so enjoyable.

The Cranbrook orchestra is supplying the music, which is a sufficient guarantee, and the floor, being one of the best in Cranbrook.

There is no reason why the dance should not be one of the most successful ever held in this city.

Refreshments will be served and without extra charge. Don’t forget the time, the date and the place—St. Mary’s Hall, February 10th.

New place of business … Little & Atchison’s new store is spick and span and the new quarters have been most conveniently arranged with new fixtures throughout and bright, new linoleum on the floor, presenting the appearance of neatness and cleanliness.

It is often said that a grocer’s life is a monotonous, humdrum sort of existence, but there are a good many grocery stores that keep out of the usual rut of daily routine, always alive to something new in their business and always making their store more attractive for customers and more handy for dispensing goods over the counters.

It would seem that Little & Atchison have about reached the acme of perfection on these little up-to-date points that attract the careful purchaser and the housewife who insists on only the cleanest sort of goods.

There is an old adage that a man must eat a peck of dirt before he dies but he would have to live a long time before he ate it on his groceries purchased at this store.

The display windows at the new store on Baker Street are full of daily hints to household buyers and with the advent of cash only and a wholesale lowering of prices in accordance with the new program Little & Atchison bid fair to increase their already large trade and provide their regular customers with the staple goods of high class standard at a considerable less cost than formerly.

Creston news … While sledding on the Fourth street hill on Wednesday afternoon “Roy” (Ross) Barton, the six-year-old son of Mrs. J. M. Barton, had the bad luck to lose control of the steering apparatus and was landed up against a barb wire fence, when near the foot of the hill. His left cheek and nose suffered, the cut on the cheek requiring Dr. Henderson’s attention. Several stitches were necessary in dressing the injured cheek.

Fernie news … Wm. Robichaud and Billy Ross are considering the erection of a roller skating rink and dance hall on Victoria avenue just south of W. A. Ingram’s residence. Work will probably commence as early as possible in the spring. The building will be erected of concrete and will have a frontage of 60 feet and a depth of 120 feet. It will be one story in height with provision for exaltation if circumstances warrant. There will be dressing rooms and every provision for the comfort and convenience of patrons.

Cranbrook men win first aid medals … J. Bennett. W. Gibbs and J. Lower this week received St. John Ambulance medals for proficiency in their work. All three men are connected with the C.P.R.

In most places when a man wins the St. John Ambulance medal it is generally presented to the winner at some public meeting and is looked upon as being an event of great significance. However, these gentlemen received their medals this week and no one but a few intimate friends of the boys know anything of the affair. The boys, however, are none the less proud of their prizes.

Drs. King and Green, who instructed the boys in their studies, are proud of the showing made by the home lads and are to be congratulated on the success of their students.

Soldiers will give regimantal dance … Fourth Dance Will be Held in the Auditorium on February 15th. Another of those popular social events given by the Volunteer Club is to be held at the Auditorium on Monday evening, February 15th, being the Fourth Regimental Dance given since the formation of the militia in this district.

The boys of the 107th Regiment have proved themselves capable hosts in their three previous affairs and are not sparing any effort to make the forthcoming event equally pleasurable to those who attend.

The ladies of the St. John Ambulance Corps have signified their willingness to serve the supper which will be provided at the nominal price of 25c each.

The Cranbrook orchestra has been asked to furnish five pieces for this event and the decorations are in the hands of a capable committee.

The Sunday previous being Valentine’s day the dance will be known as a Valentine dance and the decorations will be carried out in accordance with the age-long precepts which have characterized the celebration of all-lover’s day.

Cupid will be on the job and as the boys in uniform are invariably heart-smashers the little God of Love may have a busy time.

Elko news … The annual meeting of the Elko Board of Trade will be held this week, and election of officers for 1915. Flaming posters are posted around the town and are attracting the crowds, like a forest fire. A good live Board of Trade means capital to every property owner in the town, and every owner should be on hand, and help elect a good live bunch, and give them a good shove along, not hang back and grouch like a treed lynx. Mrs. N. E. Suddaby, of Fernie, came down to Elko Saturday and organized a chapter of the daughters of the empire. The grace and beauty of the old historic burg turned out en masse. The meeting was held in Mrs. E. B. Holbrook’s parlors, post office block, kindly lent for the occasion. The meeting opened and Mrs. Suddaby in a neat and crisp speech and explained the object of the chapter in all the colors of the good old Union Jack, which was well received and appreciated by all present. The name of the Chapter is Elk Canyon, the motto is “In unity there is strength”. The following officers were elected for the first term: Mrs. Richard Hirtz, Regent; Mrs. Holbrook, first vice regent; Mrs. Roberts, second vice regent; Miss Inez Holbrook, secretary; Miss Irene McKee, treasurer; Miss Belle Thomson, standard bearer. Tea and cake were served and a good social time was spent and. a hearty vote of thanks was tendered Mrs. Suddaby, who replied in a snappy little briney speech that crackled and turned up at the edges. We wish the Daughters of the only Empire fit to live and have our being in every success, and then some.

Elko star hockey team … About fifty rooters accompanied the Elko Star Hockey team down to Waldo on Sunday to play the Waldo team which met on the Baker rink. Several hundred spectators had assembled to watch the rival teams play. At 3 o’clock, Great Northern time, the battle commenced and if they had had Ross rifles instead of Hockey sticks the battle of Ypres would have looked like a snow ball fight alongside of it. After nearly two hours of playing the score stood 2-2 and both teams would have played until they had made the additional score, had it not been for the Waldo goalkeeper getting seriously injured and on this account the game was called for some future date. The Waldo boys are good sports and were quite satisfied with the honors being even. The Elko boys were proud to see such a large crowd drive down to witness the game, and hope that the Waldo people will do the same when the return match takes place Another feature of the game was that it was clean all the way through, only one man being put on the fence and that was because the referee seen him. So everybody get a move on and boost for the return game.