It happened this week in 1915

Another railroad banquet … Upwards of thirty railroad men, including some of the oldest in the employ of the C.P.R. and a few invited guests gathered at the Cosmopolitan hotel Saturday evening last to tender Phil Gougeon a “Good Luck” dinner and to show their appreciation of his splendid worth as a citizen and as a railroader, on the eve of his departure from the city for Lethbridge, Alberta, where he will become a soldier of the King.

Mr. Gougeon has been a resident of Cranbrook for about eight years, and is universally popular with the railroad men of the city. This was made apparent at the banquet tendered him. Mine Host Campbell had again arranged a splendid table, which was neatly and most artistically decorated. At the table their epicurean tastes disposed of the luxurious viands spread by Mine Host Campbell, each morsel travelling as deftly as did the first train over the Kootenay Central.

Fernie news … It cost Tony Tosh $162 for the assumption of liberty to stab a fellow man. Judge Thompson appraised the breach of the peace. A small consignment of drunks were put in the vinegar house on Saturday, thus showing that there must still be money or good fellowship of a kind in the city.

Baynes & Waldo news … A hockey match took place on the Waldo Rink on Saturday, the 23rd, between the girls of Waldo and the girls of Baynes. The game was fast and funny. Everyone enjoyed the match, and local hockey experts have been heard to say that “there are some crackerjacks among the girls”. The honors lay with the local lassies.

Old-timer celebrates birthday … A very pleasant evening was spent at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Bennett, Marysville, on Saturday evening last, it being the anniversary of Mr. Bennett’s birthday.

Among the immediate members of the family present were Mrs. Conover, of Kimberley; Mrs. Moore, of Cranbrook; Mrs. Hope and Harold at home.

Although Mr. Bennett is in his early seventies, he is still hale and hearty, and surrounded by his life partner, children, grandchildren and friends, from Marysville and Kimberley and Marysville, he looked the picture of the jovial country gentleman.

The manner in which he entered in the “spirit of the evening”, playing the various games, and almost swinging the young lady he was dancing with off her feet, proved him as capable in his “allotted age” as many in their prime.

The evening passed pleasantly with the playing of games, which were taken part in by both old and young. A dainty lunch was served by Mrs. Bennett and her daughters in their much famed hospitable way.

This was a very welcome event of the evening, and was thoroughly enjoyed by all, particularly by those who had driven some distance, and had their appetites made keen by an “air” from “Jack Frost”, to the accompaniment of the “sleigh bells”

“Many Happy Returns of the Day” were the farewell greetings to Mr. Bennett and that “the day” was quarterly instead of annually was the silent wish of many as they thought of the good time they had at the Bennett ranch.

Bowling … The first scheduled game of the recently formed five-pin league was played on Wednesday of last week on the Y.M.C.A. alleys between the Maybees (Capt. F. Barker) and the Woodbees (Capt. S. Bristow). Both teams being evenly matched a close game was the result.

The feature of the match was the sensational bowling of S. Bristow, he having an average of 52; but owing to the poor support of his team-mates and the consistent bowling of his opponents they were beaten by the narrow margin of nine pins.

H. Fawkes had to leave during the match and his much-needed support was sorely missed.

Basketball … The Young Men’s Club is now entering upon the second half of the basketball schedule. The first game is to be played on Monday night, February 1st, and thereafter there will be a game every Monday night

With a view to eliminating the chief cause of the collapse of the former league, the uneven strength of the competing teams, a committee was selected to re-organize three teams, named “The Stags”, “The Beavers” and the “Athletics”, on a more even basis.

With three well balanced aggregations a lively interest in the league is anticipated and as everybody is doing their best to make it a success, everything augurs well for such a result.

It is hoped that a large crowd will be at the Club on this night as the boys are doing everything in their power to make a success of the affair and it only needs the hearty co-operation of everybody at all interested to make it such. The admission is only ten cents, the fair sex being admitted free. This will be the price of admission every night thereafter and will include both ladies and gentlemen.

Dog tags … The dog tags have arrived for the year 1915 and Chief of Police Adams will soon be on the trail of the canines. People will save themselves trouble by securing their dog tag early.

Licking the boys into war shape … Cranbrook Boys at Victoria Putting in Some Hard Work Before Leaving for the Front.

W. C. Adlard, of the Cranbrook Steam Laundry, has received another letter from his son Percy, who is at Victoria with the second Canadian contingent.

Young Adlard did not go forward with the Princess Pats regiment, being held for another company. 30th Battalion, Willow Camp. Victoria, B.C.

Dear Dad: The Pats went away on Sunday and believe me they had some send-off. Three bands and two thousand men left the camp at noon and got to the wharf at 1:30. There were crowds and crowds of people on the streets. In front of the government buildings the artillery were on guard, to keep the crowds back.

I guess you will see “movies” of us soon in Cranbrook, and if you do you will see the Thirtieth Battalion on the walk. Well, they are working us a little harder every day. They started out pretty good this week for instance, all the boys were inoculated in the arm. We got it pretty easy on Tuesday because many of the boys were sick.

On Wednesday at 7 a.m. we took our dinners and dug a few miles of trenches in rock and gravel. Believe me they were not small ones either. The trenches were four feet six inches wide, four feet six inches deep and a hundred and twenty feet long, for two men and two reliefs.There’s lots of fancy work, too. You’d be surprised. I was when I first saw one.

We worked there till 3:30 and then we went back to camp, had supper, and then had to roll our coats and get our Oliver equipment. By the way, it weighs thirty pounds, ready for a sham battle after dark. We went out about 6:30 p.m. and marched six miles, captured some prisoners and returned to camp at midnight. We had coffee and biscuits and went to bed at 12:30.

We got up at 7 o’clock the next morning and marched out of camp at 9 o’clock. Only the officers knew where we were going. We went marching over fences, through woods, water, planted fields, gardens, and when we got started we don’t stop for anything. We finished up about twelve miles from home, and then marched back by the road, and arrived in camp about 3 o’clock. We had had nothing to eat or drink since 8 a.m. I think I eat the largest meal I ever had in my life. We were not tired, but we were very glad to get back in camp again.

Tomorrow we are going several miles to the rifle range. Don’t think for a moment I’m kicking, because I’m not. It is a whole lot easier than sticking around camp.

Fink returns … J. P. Fink has returned from a two weeks’ trip into eastern Canada where he visited the principal eastern Canadian cities.

He reports Montreal and Toronto very quiet, but there was a feeling of optimism making itself apparent. Business men in these cities felt the crisis was past and business from now on would improve. At Ottawa he found things humming. Generally, however, Mr. Fink found business conditions better in the east and everyone optimistic for 1916.

While some Canadian factories have been forced to close as a result of the war conditions a large number of new factories have been started and many have increased orders which are requiring double shifts to turn out.

There is no question but that a revival of business is coming and will find its way west in the near future.

Elko news … Company F., 107th regiment, Elko, is getting into fine shape, Sergeant Instructor P. Brewer, late of Winnipeg, is putting on two company drills a week. Capt. Pake and Lieutenant Ray Hirtz giving individual instruction. Colonel Mackey will sure feel proud when he sees the progress they have made since his last visit. About thirty were at drill last evening, and after the drill the company held a meeting and struck committees for putting on a grand concert.

Masonic Social Club formed … The Masonic Social Club is a recently formed organization by the members of the local Masonic lodges with the object of promoting more general social intercourse among the various members of the fraternity throughout the district. Any member of the order residing in the district is eligible for membership.

A library is to be formed and a writing and reading room for the convenience of members and visitors from outside points will be maintained in the Masonic Temple. These club rooms will be kept open and comfortable at all times.

The club purpose holding a series of fortnightly dances during February, March and April, and later on whist drives and card parties will be inaugurated.

The lawn at the Masonic building will be utilized for a bowling game during the summer months.

New location … Realizing that this is the time when the business man must be up and doing the grocery firm of Little & Atchison will be found next Monday morning doing business in the McBride building on Baker Street.

The move is made with the idea of securing a more central location as well as increasing the floor space for their grocery business. Along with their change of location this well known firm at the same time are adopting a new policy in their business which is “strictly cash”.

The new financial and commercial conditions have rendered the lot of the grocer, who gives credit, much harder than those of many other lines of business. The grocery business must be conducted along the line of as little credit as possible or it is doomed to failure.

The new firm expect by this innovation to conserve the interest of their customers more carefully in lower prices generally, and conserve their own resources until brighter conditions loom up in the future.

Little & Atchison have great faith in the future prosperity of Cranbrook and the increasing of their fixed charges in the line of progress at this time proves them possessed of that determination to succeed, which is highly commendable, and the Herald hopes that their progressiveness and public spirit will be rewarded by increased patronage.

Board of Trade meeting … Last Monday morning a large delegation of Cranbrook citizens representing the board of trade left the city in automobiles for Fort Steele, where they boarded the Kootenay Central train for the Windermere country, where a most enjoyable, profitable and enthusiastic joint meeting of the various boards of trade was held at Athalmer on Monday afternoon.

The train for this occasion was under the personal charge of Mr. Gus Erickson, and he looked after the welfare of the passengers, leaving nothing undone and assisted greatly in the pleasure of the trip. He was ably seconded in his efforts by Conductor R. A. McBurney. The other members of the train crew on this memorable occasion were J. Finnessey, engineer; Sam Evans, fireman; W. Cameron, brakeman: and J. E. Walsh, baggageman, and they were one and all most courteous and obliging.

Invermere (Special correspondence) … The rebuilding of the Dominion government telephone system between this district and Golden, which rebuilding commenced last summer is about completed. The poles are all up and much of the wire restrung and the additional wire for the metalic circuit arranged for. The local exchange will be moved from Wilmer to Athalmer; an additional operator will be put on the force and the hours of operation very much increased. In addition to all this comes the good news that the business and residence rates will be reduced. In this connection the Windermere District Board of Trade has gain brought up and is urging with the authorities that there be completed a system from this district through to Cranbrook which would then put us in touch with Nelson, Calgary and Spokane.