It happened this week in 1915

Jan. 16-22: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Escaped and caught … Mike Patriski, the Polander who was sentenced to six months in the Nelson gaol by Judge Thompson last week for stealing a pig from the C. P. R., broke away from the county gaol last Saturday und was apprehended at Elko on Monday and was returned to this city on Tuesday by Constable Collins. Patriski is a huge man and the pig, which he is supposed to have carried from the C.P.R. cars, took several men to carry back again.

Driving accident … While driving in from Fort Steele Tuesday Len Clark had his shoulder dislocated and Stewart Forbes sustained injuries to his leg in an auto accident about two miles out of town.

The injured men were brought to town and had their injuries attended to by Dr. King.

The car, with George Merrick at the wheel, struck a bad piece of ground, throwing the car completely over, the driver escaping injuries.

St. Eugene hospital graduate leaves for the front … Miss Verna Appleton of Proctor has been selected to proceed to England shortly for duty with the overseas army medical corps, according to information received yesterday by C.J. Archer of Nelson from O. P. Appleton of Proctor, a brother of Misa Appleton.

Miss Appleton is a graduate nurse from the St. Eugene hospital, Cranbrook. Before proceeding to England she will visit her sister in Winnipeg and her parents in Toronto. She is also a sister of O. B. Appleton of Proctor.

Departing banquet … Surrounded by many of the foremost railroad men in Cranbrook and amid a brilliant gathering of friends who had assembled at the Cosmopolitan hotel on Thursday evening last for the purpose of giving them a “Good Luck” dinner and wishing them Godspeed on their departure for the seat of war, “Cam” Lindsay and Gordon P. McDonald, two well-known railroaders, were the guests of honor at one of the biggest functions in this city.

The simplicity of the scene and the great wave of sincere and heartfelt enthusiasm that swept over the assemblage will never be forgotten by those who had the good fortune to witness it.

Mine Host Campbell had prepared a most excellent menu, the following being the list of good things it contained: Martini Cocktail, Cape Cod Oyster Cocktail, Celery, Olives, Soup du Cos., Roast Stuffed Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Winter Squash, Mixed Salads, Assorted Cakes, Coffee, Anheuser Busch Beer, Mineral Water, Cigars.

Interesting photo … Bill Matthews today received a photo of Lorain Adair, who left Salisbury Plain on the 16th for France for the front to fight for Cranbrook. The photo is an exceptionally interesting one, showing Mr. Adair in the Scotty costume. Mr. Adair was formerly in the employ of A. L. McDermot and was drummer at the Rex Theatre.

Arrested & charged … Two husky foreigners, bearing the names of F. Dimidsovitch and F. Salonnki (sung in F. minor) were endeavoring to change the map on each other’s faces this week, probably imagining they were in Europe, when a guardian of Cranbrook’s peace happened along and accompanied them to the city bastile. They were each assessed $5.00 and costs by Magistrate Arnold the following morning.

Opening concert … At the Edison theatre on Saturday night last the members of East Kootenay Light Infantry gave the first of a series of monthly concerts, which, to say the least, got away to a bad start. This, through no fault of the men in charge, as the boys advertised the affair, and the Herald did what it could to help the concert along.

It was anticipated, in view of the very worthy object of the concert, that a bumper house would greet the initial performance, but we are informed that about sixty patriotic citizens of Cranbrook, ladies and gentlemen, were in attendance.

However, those who did attend were not disappointed. A good program of vocal and instrumental music was carried out, some of the best artists in the city taking part.

This is not very encouraging for the Cranbrook men who are now on the firing line and who need a little encouragement to help them through the trials and hardships.

Elko news … M. Gorman, Elko’s chief of police and known throughout the province as the human ferret, made a clever capture of a jail breaker from the Cranbrook provincial bastile. It appears the man, who has a name like a Russian gunboat is wanted in about a dozen places. Constable Collins of Cranbrook came down and took his nibs in charge and we hear as we go to press that Gorman’s to get the iron cross.

Grouch almanac for 1915 … JANUARY: This will be a tough month. Too much rain and probably snow. The people will all be disgusted after Christmas. The town will go broke.

FEBRUARY: This will be a tough month. It’s too short a month to do much business, but the rent comes round just the same. Too much rain. Snow, too, likely.

MARCH: This is always a tough month. The town will be dead after two months of rain and business depression. Besides, everybody with any money will go to California for the fair.

APRIL: This will be a tough month. Not enough rain. The streets will get dusty.

MAY: Sure to be a bad month. Will be too warm. Too many tourists around town, making things tough for the residents.

JUNE: A rotten month. Too hot. Too dusty. Not enough tourists in the warm weather.

JULY: Awfully tough for business. Nobody spends any money in July, ever. Everybody away for the summer.

AUGUST: Worse than July. Those that didn’t go away will go now. No money anywhere.

SEPTEMBER: September mourn.

OCTOBER: A tough month. Always rains. Everybody broke after being away all summer.

NOVEMBER: Terrible. Everybody saving money for Christmas. No business will be done. Too much rain.

DECEMBER: A tough month. Nobody spending any money for Christmas. The town is dead. Everybody dead. Too much rain. Oh, hell.

Wood distilation … Under the auspices of the Cranbrook Board of Trade a meeting was held in the Edison theatre last night for the purpose of hearing Mr. Harry C. Moore explain the wood distillation process and its effects on the welfare of the district and the particular advantages it would have for the individual farmer.

The president of the Board of Trade, Mr. A. C. Bowness, occupied the chair, supported on the platform by the executive.

The meeting was a successful one and the remarks given from the platform were all followed with deep interest. Mr. Bowness in a short address explained the object of the meeting and called upon Mr. Moore at once to address the gathering.

Mr. Moore said it gave him great pleasure to have this opportunity of addressing the executive of the board and the citizens of Cranbrook on this subject which was dear to his heart.

Thanks for the following … The St. John’s Ambulance Corps wishes to acknowledge with thanks the following donations: Mrs. Lewie, Kimberley, B. C., 4 pairs wristlets; Mrs. H. Rabischaud, yarn; Miss Emslie, pair wristers, belt, pair socks. The Society has received another shipment of yarn and anyone wishing to knit for the soldiers will be supplied on calling at Miss MacLeod’s millinery store.

Public market … Last Saturday’s market day was again well patronized and a large amount of produce purchased. There was a larger variety of meats on sale than usual, there being pork, beef, mutton, chickens and rabbits. Eggs were quoted 5 cents per dozen lower than on the previous market day and butter was also a trifle lower in price. The market will again be held in the usual place next Saturday. The committee appointed to look into conditions re a market site is working and new arrangements expect to be announced in the near future.

A successful year … The annual congregational meeting of Knox Presbyterian church was held Friday evening last, when the work of the year was reviewed, officers’ reports given and officers elected. The Sabbath school report was given by the superintendent, H. White, and showed an enrolment for the past year of 176 scholars and 11 teachers and officers, the average attendance being 127, an increase of about 18 over the previous year.

Mrs. Macgregor gave the report of the Marion Oliver Mission band which had held 17 meetings.

The girls of the band sewed blocks for quilts and the boys made scrap books.

Received with thanks … Calgary, Alta., Dec. 26, 1914 Mrs. J. H. King, Cranbrook, B. C. Dear Madam: On behalf of the Belgian Relief Committee I wish to thank you personally for your efforts in connection with this deserving cause. Mr. deBurlee, the Belgian Consul, has informed me that you have sent a box of groceries purchased with money contributed by the staff of Central public school, Mr. Cranston and Mrs. Godderis. These contributions are very much appreciated indeed, and will be used to the best advantage for the benefit of the suffering people of Belgium. Acknowledgment has been made to the press in the usual way.

Yours very truly, J. H. Woods, Hon Secry. Belgian Relief Committee.

Christ Church … The parishioners of Christ Church propose to hold their first parochial tea and entertainment on the Fourth February next, and everyone is cordially invited to attend; it is hoped that the function will be successful enough to warrant it being made into an annual celebration. The tickets are only 50 cents each, and the entertainment alone will be worth that, but when supplemented by supper it should prove a drawing card.

It is hoped that this will be the commencement of the bettering of the social side of parochial work, and it is earnestly requested that everyone will do their best to make it as enjoyable as possible.

The committee do not want it understood that none but parishioners are invited. It is open to all, and a general invitation is issued, particularly to visitors and strangers, and a hearty welcome will be extended to all those who come.

Pruning school … Mr. A. H. Webb, secretary of the Farmers Institute has received a number of communications which will be read with interest by the farmers of this district.

The Farmers’ Institute has already applied for the Short Course series, which are proving of such value to farmers in other parts of the province. The request for a pruning school at Cranbrook has been granted.

We believe this is a move in the right direction. One has only to visit some of the nearby orchards to see at a glance just how beneficial this will to the fruit growers of this district.

The fee has been fixed at $1. It would be well for those desiring to take this course to hand their names into the secretary of the Farmers’ Institute.

100 couples attend Ladies Aux. Dance … The dance given by the Ladies Auxiliary of the B. of R. T., which was held at the Auditorium on last Monday evening was well attended and a most sociable and enjoyable time resulted.

The railroad boys dispensed with their annual ball this year, giving away their New Year’s date to the Volunteer Club and this is the first dance given by any of their various organizations this winter.

The most successful dances are always under their auspices and the dance last Monday was no exception to the rule. There were about one hundred couples present and the floor was fully covered by the dancing couples, but never crowded at any time.

The hall was decorated with bunting, paper bells, evergreen trees, mirrors, etc., and presented a very cozy and attractive appearance. The music was furnished by the Cranbrook orchestra, which is to say it was the best.

Refreshments were served on the stage during the late hours but did not interfere with the progress of the dance, which continued unabated until 4 am.