It happened this week in 1915

December 4 – 10: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Expired on street … Death came with startling suddenness to Mrs. Charley Lawson on Thursday, while walking along French avenue between five and six o’clock, she slipped or fell off the sidewalk but retained consciousness long enough to send a little girl to Mrs. Bert Matson for assistance. Mrs. Matson hurried to the spot at once but the unfortunate woman was unconscious by that time.

Dr. King was called but death occurred before his arrival, heart failure being the cause.

The deceased was a young woman in the prime of life, and married not over a year ago. She has been a resident of Cranbrook for many years. A sorrowing husband survives.

Daring robbery … Moffat’s Variety Store was entered by burglars Friday evening between six and seven and $23.00 in cash taken from the till. Entrance was affected by means of a broken pane of glass.

Notice to the public … That, after the 1st of January, 1916, we will run the hotel at Perry Creek on strictly temperance lines. Good table board and clean beds the same as heretofore, to the travelling public and visitors. Thanking you for past favors and soliciting your future patronage.

Yours respectfully, MRS. E. B. BURGE: Mountain View House, Perry Creek. B. C.

New policeman … Cranbrook has a new guardian of the peace this week, Constable McGuthie having been duly installed by Chief of Provincial Police George Welsby of Fernie.

Second annual poultry show … The show, which was held in the drill hall on December 1st and 2nd, well repaid the executive of the local Poultry Association for the efforts put forth to secure a successful exhibition.

The building was sufficiently large to accommodate 340 birds on show without crowding and it is seldom that such a large entry of high class stock can be secured without prize money being offered.

The ever popular Plymouth Rocks were present in force and made a very attractive class. While Wyandottes were even more numerous than Rocks, the class for pullets having 31 entries, several of which came in from Fernie. The classes for Rhode Island Reds were only moderately filled but the birds were all of good size and vigor. The exhibit of White Leghorns was a very attractive one.

The Utility classes brought out some very good specimens, the entries in heavy breeds being very numerous. The exhibit of dressed poultry was we believe, the best ever seen in Cranbrook.

That local poultry men profit by the experience gained at the Fall Fair was evident by the improvement in preparation of exhibits. The display of eggs was good, there being about a dozen entries in two classes.

An exhibit of interest to all poultry men who use artificial means of incubation comprised a Hatchalot Incubator and an International Sanitary Hover, for which equipment R. T. Williams of the Reliable Egg Farm is agent.

Letter from England … Mr. Geo. Leitch, Cranbrook, B. C.:

Friend Geo, You will no doubt think it funny and absurd to get a few lines from your old cook, Arthur. But like all Canadians of sporting blood, I could not stand the pressure any longer, so I am in for a go at the world’s common enemy.

They certainly put a stiff course of training up to a man in this country and today my feet have a few blisters on them, but who cares? We finished the day’s work with night operations at 9.30 p.m. yesterday, and then we were up to our ankles in mud.

These night operations are carried out in strict silence, just the same as if we were in France. (Very instructive and for our own good.)

I could not buy enough paper if I had to tell you all I would like to. I am in the 48th and I send you one of our badges in silver.

Tommy Good and a Chapman boy are in the same regiment, but a different company.

This is my first and perhaps last letter as we go across pretty soon and few are returning. Give my regards to Malcolm and Kennedy, the employment man.

Yours truly, A. WRIGHT.

P. S.: I expect to go to the Army Service Corps in a few days as baker, if so all right (if not all right). No need to answer, don’t know anything. A. W.

New Herald editor … Mr. and Mrs. T. H. Kay arrived in the city Thursday from Medicine Hat and Mr. Kay has entered upon his duties as manager of the Herald.

Impressive recruitment numbers … Never can it be said that the people of Cranbrook and vicinity are not doing in large measure “their bit” for the Empire. Although no less than 534 men have previously enlisted at Cranbrook for Overseas service, Lieut. Banfield is meeting with marked success in his recruiting for the 102nd Overseas Battalion. Up till noon Friday forty-seven men have been taken on, and the rush still continues.

Lieut. Banfield, to who in no small measure is due the success of the recruiting, hopes to get a company of one hundred men here before recruiting is discontinued.

All the men recruited here will be quartered for the winter in Cranbrook. A suitable building has been secured and as soon as the equipment arrives the men will take up their quarters there. In the meantime, in addition to the regular $1.10 per day, the men are given a subsistence allowance of seventy-five cents per day and have to board themselves.

The men are being drilled steadily, receiving one hour physical drill and one hour squad drill each morning, with another hour of squad drill or route march in the afternoon. Although they have not received their uniforms they are rapidly assuming a soldierly appearance, and though only drilling a short time have smartened up noticeably.

The men are all a fine husky looking lot, of splendid physique, and will give a great account of themselves when the test comes. Recruiting still continues at the city hall and Lieut. Banfield will be glad to meet any desiring to sign up.

Those recruited since our last issue are: F. G. Holland, A. S. Smith, M. Murphy, E. Henston, A. Lett, F. Sinclair, J. F. Collier, W. Thibodo, F. Meister, A. Bell, J. Fasmo, T. Clement, J. Anthony, T. Rogers, G. Young, J. Long, W. Oliphant, J. Handsley, C. Hanley, W. Preston, J. M. Wood, A. Whytock, W. M. Purdie, J. Parr, J. W. Dawson, V. L. Busley, C. F. Ickes.

The proposed creamery … A very important meeting was held Thursday night between the representatives of the Board of Trade, the Agricultural Association and the Farmers’ Institute in connection with the proposed creamery.

The discussion was very informal and much valuable information was brought out as to the need of a creamery, the probable number of cows available, government assistance, etc. It was very generally agreed that the establishment of a creamery here would be of great benefit, not alone to the city of Cranbrook, but to every farmer and dairyman in a radius of sixty or seventy miles.

There are plenty of cows available and a market exists right at hand for every pound of butter which can be produced.

A letter is being mailed to every farmer in the district and it is hoped the response will be prompt.

The committee are in communication with prospective parties who may be available to commence the creamery, and the matter will be followed up very rigorously.

Germans want peace … The Bulgarians, heavily reinforced and well supported by artillery, are renewing the attack upon the Franco-British in Macedonia. The outcome of the battle is awaited with great anxiety in England, as it will determine the immediate future for the Entente powers in the Balkans. Grave doubts are voiced as to the ability of the British to repel the momentum of the Bulgars. The French wedge in Macedonia is threatened from both sides.

The Allies retreat toward the Greek border has been accomplished in good order without serious losses. The resistance of the Montenegrins has lost none of its stubbornness and the plight of the Servians fleeing into Albania is growing less serious. Military affairs in these sections have become of comparatively small import and have little bearing on the main situation, which since Servian retreat has shifted southward

Hard fighting continues on Western front. The Germans have been compelled to relinquish all but a small part of the advanced trench captured east of Butte De Souain.

Constantinople reports Turks steadily gaining on Mesopotamia and British expedition offering less resistance. London papers characterize Entente situation in Serbia as grave.

Violent demonstrations in favor of peace have taken place in Berlin. The police charged crowds. Soldiers took an active part in disturbances.

Peace manifestations have occurred not only at Berlin but at Dresden and Leipzig. The conviction prevails among the masses in Germany that only a revolutionary outbreak would force the government to make peace.

Diplomatic, relations with Austria-Hungary are in danger of being broken unless urgent demand of American note for disavowal of sinking of Ancona and reparation are complied with.

New ownership … The Herald this week makes its bow to the public under new ownership, new management and new policy.

We intend to make the Herald a real live newspaper which shall represent the City of Cranbrook and East Kootenay in a manner commensurate with their size and importance. To do this we need and solicit the united support of the entire community.

Our policy will be a broad one in every way. This paper will not be a party to any petty jealousies or bickerings between rival cliques, factions or parties. It will stand first, last and all the time for Cranbrook and community, and every move and project which has for its object the advancement of the city and community, whether it be from a moral, industrial, or economic standpoint, will have our hearty co-operation.

In politics the Herald will henceforth support the broad and basic principles of the Liberal-Conservative party. By this we do not mean a blind and unfaltering allegiance to any party or leader who may without rhyme or reason label themselves “Conservative.” Only so long as the party stands for the principles of equality, justice and liberty as laid down by the fathers of the Conservative party in Canada will it merit and receive our endorsation.

In any discussion of political or other controversial subjects through the columns of the Herald we hope to be broad enough to realize that there are two sides to every question; and that though the other party disagrees with our views he may be, and probably is, quite conscientious and sincere in his beliefs.

We hope to enlarge and improve the Herald and make it more truly representative of the city and district. Capitalists and others living at a distance frequently form their first opinion of a community from the character of its newspaper, and the newspaper is often more important to a town or city than the inhabitants realize.

It is only with the support of the entire community that we can make the Herald properly represent Cranbrook and East Kootenay and believe the business men and citizens are broad minded and generous enough to accord this to us. T. H. KAY

Overseas club … The Overseas Club is holding its Annual Ball on Tuesday next, Dec. 14, at 9.00 p.m., this time in Maple Hall instead of the Auditorium as on previous years. Good music is to be provided and refreshments will be served free. The price of admission for non-members is gents 50 cents and ladies 25 cents. A committee of ladies and gents will be in attendance to look after the comfort of all attending.

Christ Church hall … The ladies of the Christ church guild have everything well in hand for Thursday, December 16, 1915, when Archdeacon Beer will officially open their new and commodious hall. A great feature will be the scenic effects of the well-draped stalls and the costumes of the ladies at the stalls each of whom represents a lady of one of the allied nations.

The opening is timed for 2.30 p.m. and the sale for 3 p.m. The fancy work stall is served by Russian ladies, the underwear and apron stall by French peasants, the tea tables by Japanese, the white elephant stall by men of Eastern extraction, the home worker’s stall by Belgian peasants. The cookery saleswomen will represent Canada.

A candy and cake stall will be in charge of the Bible class girls in Eastern costumes. A gipsy will tell your fortune in one corner of the hall, while smelling guessing and sight competitions will be held in another.

There will be an exhibition and sale of arts and crafts work from elder Sunday school pupils and an art (water color) section will be in evidence. The inevitable bran tub and fish pond have also found a place.

All having goods for sale are requested to bring or send them to the hall on Monday, between 2 or 4 p.m.

The members of the Cranbrook Orchestra have offered their services from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

That is no small concession and will do much to add to the pleasure of all who attend. There are other things too numerous to mention.

Go and see them for yourselves. The evening’s entertainment should be well worth a hearing and it is followed by a dance. Fifty cents takes you to one or both of these while the admission in the afternoon is free.

Provincial auditor visit … H. Melville Wright, provincial auditor, paid an official visit to the government building this week, and as usual found everything in first-class condition under the capable management of Mr. N. A. Wallinger, government agent.

Manual training school open house … Monday, December 13th, from 8.00 to 4.30 p.m., will be Open Day at the Manual Training School. The pupils of the manual training school are desirous of having the company of as many ratepayers, parents, etc., as possible. Work (drawings, models, etc.,) of the past term will be on exhibition and a class of boys will be busy at the benches. Parents and friends of the boys should endeavor to attend this manual training at home as their presence encourages and stimulates the students to do their best.

Methodist anniversary … Friday, December 10th marked the 16th anniversary of the opening of the Methodist Church of this city. Following the Conference of 1898 the Rev. O. Smith arrived in Cranbrook and gathered around himself the nucleus of a Methodist congregation. Prior to this time the Methodist people had worked with the Presbyterians and even after Mr. Smith’s arrival there existed a magnificent spirit of co-operation between the two bodies. A Union School was carried on in the Presbyterian church, and in fact every Sunday morning service in that same church was conducted by the Rev. G. Smith until such time as the Methodists had a church of their own. In August of that year a Methodist Indies’ Aid Society was formed and doubtless their activities hastened the possibilities of a church, for shortly after, on the date already mentioned, the Methodists worshipped in their own sanctuary for the first time. The present pastor, Rev. Thos. Keyworth will preach on Sunday morning appropriate to the occasion.