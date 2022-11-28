It happened this week in 1915

November 27 – December 3: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Change of management … When, taking possession of the Cranbrook Herald on November 1st under a provisional agreement for lease, we confidently anticipated that arrangements of a permanent character would be completed within the course of a few days. However, the month of November passed, and while willing to meet all the requirements of the lessor, we were unable to secure a settlement.

The plant has now been purchased by a number of local Conservatives. Our agreement will, therefore, be terminated within a few days and this issue will likely be the last under present management.

We therefore take this opportunity of expressing our thanks to all those who, in various ways, have accorded us their support during the period the Herald has been in our hands.

R. T. Williams.

Casualty list … A recent casualty list of the 13th battalion contains the name of Robert Erskine, of Cranbrook, suffering from shock.

Why should aliens report to postmaster? … To the Editor: Dear Sir:

The alien menace is a problem, which, in my opinion, the Dominion Government is making no adequate steps to solve. Every week we hear of clothing, power and other factories engaged in making war munitions being destroyed and further disclosure made of the gigantic conspiracy to blow up ships, etc.

A recent rule of the Ottawa authorities requires all aliens to report to the local postmaster instead of as formerly to the police, but does anyone in their right senses think that any alien is doing this. I have seen no proclamation put up in the post office or anywhere else. The only thing I have seen is a stray paragraph in the papers that these were the orders from Ottawa. Proclamations should be posted throughout the Dominion.

The order further says that the postmaster shall in turn report to the Chief of police “at intervals of about once a month” forsooth!

How the postmaster or postmistress is to see that the aliens comply with this latest order and what authority the police, has over the postmaster is not apparent. In the early part of the war I believe the police started a register of aliens, but in July an order came from Ottawa to discontinue this, why was not divulged.

The police is the proper authority to look after this and not the village postmistress.

The whole thing is a makeshift and lacks sincerity and is one probably to pacify a little diplomatic pressure on the part of the imperial Government.

The mother country is at the present time trying to remedy the blunder of her hitherto too free import of aliens and Canada, which is in a worse plight is making no attempt to help herself or the mother country otherwise she would be doing what the mother country is doing and repatriating and interning the aliens.

The mother country has already interned over 31,000 aliens and sent over 5,000 back to Germany and Austria, these latter being women and children and men above military age.

We often hear of people being fined for helping aliens across the border. Why we should stop them and fine other people passes my comprehension. Let them get across but keep them from getting back.

Communication … To the Editor of the Cranbrook Herald

Dear Sir: By allowing me a little space in your valuable paper I would like to tell the people how I was used in your white British Columbia.

I worked for the East Kootenay Lumber Company, at Loco for eleven days and eight hours. I got one meal per day all but the last day, when I got two meals: thirteen meals in all and because I did not make arrangements at the office when I started, had to pay ninety cents per day for board.

I went to the provincial police about it and they told me I could not collect the money as I had eaten one meal they could make me pay for three unless I told them in the office to that effect.

That is your white British Columbia and the protection a white man gets in it.

Yours truly, JOHN MITCHELL Cranbrook,

B. C. Nov. 31, 1915.

Letter to editor … Dear Sir: I am a Canadian having not lived in this country for years, I thought I would come over and see what it was like.

I got employment at the East Kootenay Lumber Co. at Jaffray. After 3 weeks’ work I had the large sum of $1.25 coming. They hired me for 2.00 per day, 90c for board, 5c. per day for soup, 5c. per day for shack rent, 5c doctor, 5c for oil.

I worked for them and then they laid off men. Who did they lay off? Canadians! and kept on the so-called Russians, who are nothing but Austrians.

I can’t get work as every camp is filled up with the same kind of people, so I have to leave the country I was born in and go back to the United States where thousands of Canadians are going every day.

I have lost two brothers in the war. I cannot go myself as I am unfit. Answer me through the Press what are men fighting for? A country filled with the enemy or a white Canada?

Yours truly, W . HALLISON, Elko, B.C.,

Nov. 29th, 1915.

The Christ Church hall … The parishioners of the Anglican Church in Cranbrook have been making special efforts for some time past to get a building suitable for recreation purposes both in close connection with the work of the church and also to be let to responsible parties for meetings, parties, dances, etc. The efforts have resulted in a fine hall on the back portion of the Rectory grounds, running along the lane across two and a half lots.

Under one large roof are to be found a fine hall, 50 feet by 30 feet, suitable for concerts, gymnastics, etc. An entrance hall, 7 by 12 ft., alongside of which runs a kitchen; 7 ft. by 18 ft., which contains a stove, hot and cold water, sink, cupboard and shelves, and at the opposite end in front of the audience chamber is a stage 14 ft. by 30 ft. behind which are two dressing rooms, 7 ft. by 10 ft., each connected with complete lavatories. Under another roof is a ladies’ parlor by the kitchen, some 25 ft. by 22 ft., which is heated by a stove and will be used by the Guild and will also be available for smaller meetings. The building is a frame building, shingled, and stands on concrete foundations.

The large hall is well heated by a fine hot air furnace and arrangements have been made to ensure the best of ventilation. The windows are small and almost square, the single pane being of flaked flint glass. These can easily be darkened, if necessary, and yet on account of their position, high up in the wall they give an excellent subdued light.

The exits in case of fire are numerous, as there are, besides the main entrance, a door leading into the parlor and then into the street.

A side door on the stage leading, in case of emergency, onto the rectory lawn and also a side door halfway up the hall leading into the lane.

The floor is of maple and the walls are wainscotted in a moss green wood for about 4 ft. 6 in, this with the sandfinished plaster above makes a pleasant room.

The stage is an up to date affair, roomy and well lighted with artificial lights.

The scenery is yet to be made. Above the main entrance is a fine facade which gives a suitable finish to the building.

The cost is in the neighborhood of $3000.

The hall will fill a long-felt and much-needed want. To help raise funds, the ladies of the Guild have contributed magnanimously, and, in addition, these same ladies are having a bazaar, tea, play, dance, together with many side attractions too numerous to mention. This is to be held on the opening day, Thursday, December 16th, at 2.00 p.m. They need all the help they can get and the people of the city are cordially invited to do a little towards helping them along. See advt. on another page.

Recruiting drive … Lieut. Banfield has received instructions from Lt Col. Mackey, O. C., 104th regiment to commence recruiting for the 102nd overseas battalion. Twenty-one men have already been enrolled. Men desirous of enlisting can obtain full information from Lieut. Banfleld, recruiting officer, who will be on duty at the recruiting office, city hall, from 2 to 6 each day.

Your King and Country needs you. Enlist today.

The names of those already enrolled are as follows: Francis H. H. Thomas, Harry Talbot Cody, Alex. Keddle, John O’Brien, Lewis Loader, Frank Campbell, Harry Kotchorck. Lewis John Noblet, Dan Archie Maclachian, Charles Hopkins, Joseph Ridgway, Chas. Henry Martin, Herbert Headdon, James Regan, John Rice, Arthur Rice, Arthur L. Peppard, Robert Brewer, Frederic James Britney, Frank Roycroft, Richard Thomas, Isaac Brown.

Skating … Judging from the crowd that attended the opening night at the Arena Rink on Wednesday, it looks as though skating will be a popular pastime in Cranbrook this winter.

The Arena Rink company has made it possible for everybody to skate this season, and there has been a great reduction in the price of season tickets. Mr. G. B. Willis has taken over the management and the skating public can rest assured that whenever it is possible to have ice, Mr. Willis will deliver the goods.

The City Hockey team are organising this week, and there will be two teams representing the Central public school, which will include one ladies team at least.

The rink will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 7.30 o’clock to 10 and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m.

Cranbrook boys promoted … Vernon. B.C., Nov. 12, 1915.

My Dear Friend: I suppose you thought that I had forgotten you, but never let it be said that I would forget you so quickly. I am sending you a cane as I promised you; it is not like the one that I was going to give you.

Well, Tom, everything is fine. Ed Doolan is a corporal as you know by this time and believe me he is some big corporal, too. What I mean is, you would think by the way he walks around he was the Major of the right half battalion, ha! ha!

I am sending you a list of the boys who have been made sergeants and corporals and every other thing. I will send you a card when we get across the pond.

Give my regards to your Mrs. and all the boys. I will close with best regards to all.

I remain yours as ever, Sergt. James J. Loftus. My address: Sergt. James J. Loftus, No. 442708, 64th Battalion, C.E.F. Army post office, London. Eng.

Cranbrook boys with the 54th Battalion : C. S. M.— Loverage, Schmiele. Sergeants: Pye, Loftus, Gratton, Malcolm, Granito, Grant, Spence, Taylor, Webster, Horspoole. Corporals: Gill, Doolan Logan, Robinson, Stewart, McLaggan, Gilpin, Hossack, Dunlap, Stead. Canteen sergeant: Ashworth. Orderly room sergeant: Bost. We all send our best regards.

Elko news … The Elko drug store was opened Saturday night until 10 o’clock. They must have got in another consignment of pain-killer. It’s been awful painful trying to get anything there for some time. A letter received in Elko this week from Geo. L. Pedlar, late editor of the Fernie Free Press and now with the Canadian expeditionary forces at Shorncliffe, England, states that he has met several people in England that have not heard of Elko, and Jim Thistlebeak says it’s because they can’t read.

Overseas club dance … Last Tuesday the Overseas Club held their monthly dance which was largely attended, everyone going “full speed ahead” and enjoying themselves immensely.

These dances are getting more popular as they get known and all who can enjoy an evening’s dancing with good music and sociable company, should look out for these dances.

Instead of the monthly whist drive and social on December 14th there will be the annual ball, but owing to the condition of the times, instead of being held in the Auditorium, as on previous occasions, it will be held in the Maple hall. Special music is to be provided, also refreshments will be served free. The usual prices governing the monthly dances of this club will be charged, viz; non-members, gents. 50c, ladies 25c; members, gents, 25c, and the dance is to start at 9 p.m. sharp until ?

A large crowd is expected of both members and non-members. For this purpose a committee of ladies and gentlemen will be on hand to look after everyone’s comfort. Don’t forget the date, December 14, 1915, at 9.00 p.m.

Cranbrook Methodists send Xmas boxes to soldier boys … Since our last issue the local Methodists have had a busy time packing boxes with toothsome and useful things for the young men who were associated with the church and school, but who are now serving their king and empire in the trenches, the training camps of England or the concentration camps of our own land.

Most of these boxes weighed about six pounds, while others tipped the scales at nine pounds. Each box contained two or three choice B.C. apples which will probably be as acceptable as anything else whilst a fellow is finishing his third day in the trenches.

Some of the boys will be spending their first Xmas away from home and doubtless the boxes will serve other purposes than that of tickling the palate.

For the boys to know they are not forgotten will perhaps add to the vigor of a charge or make them forget the inconveniences of a trench parlor— for a little while, at least.

The pastor, the Rev. Thos. Keyworth has also written the following letter to each man, carrying the good wishes of the church and school members.

My Dear Friend: We have today, in the name of the church, forwarded to you a small box containing a few things which we trust will add to your Xmas cheer and serve to kindle some memory of your home town and church from which you have gone to serve your king, country and empire. You will be glad to know that the folks of your home church are working in many ways, in common with those of other churches, to meet their sense of obligation to you and your brave comrades. But we thought the Xmas time, opportune for a little more than the general work that is being done in the name of the community, and in the name of the church to send a personal reminder of our thought for and interest in your welfare. Each of you from our church is often talked of and it is with pride we remember some twenty-two who have gone from our midst to fight our battles. We lament the fall in action of your soldier comrade Kenneth Spencer and we fervently hope and pray that each of the rest of you may survive to be greeted once more in our midst. Often our services are influenced by our solicitous thoughts for you all. We are indeed proud of the part our Canadian boys have been able to play in this great conflict for liberty, truth, and honor. We trust that the Xmas season may be as full of Joy as such conditions you are in will permit, and that above all you may enjoy the personal acquaintance and fellowship of the Christ of Bethlehem, and that your whole life may be blessed with a sense of His pride and Joy in your high and pure purpose in life. We miss you all very much in the social and other activities of the church and school, but we are trying to do the best for those who remain. In closing, we look to you not only to uphold the honor of your country, but to maintain the ideals of your home and church in striving after every high and noble thing, and amidst all the horrors and atrocities which we from time to time hear of to keep a kind and tender spirit, knowing always that justice should be tempered with mercy and that affection is never really wasted. Again wishing you a happy and peaceful Xmas and an early New Year return, believe us to be on behalf of the church and school.

Thos. Keyworth, pastor, G. W. Patmore, W. C. Adlard, Superintendents.

It is no idle sentiment to say that the boys are missed, for with twenty-two boys who have been actively associated with the church to be taken out in one year is no small loss.

The Methodist people are to be congratulated upon their kindly thoughtfulness.

Cranbrook poultrymen are well pleased … About 350 birds were on exhibition at the Drill Hall, when the local Poultry Association held their annual show on December 1st and 2nd.

Mr. Jos. Shackleton, of Edmonton, placed the awards and at a meeting on Thursday evening commented very favorably on the quality of the stock entered at the show.

Messrs. Harvey, Atchison, Palmer and A.A. Williams made large entries, while exhibits of eight or ten birds were made by several other fanciers and several Fernie poultrymen sent along a number of birds that took home their share of ribbons.

Lack of space forbids publication of the prize list which is held over until next week.