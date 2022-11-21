It happened this week in 1915

November 20 – 26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Debate on the suffrage question … The A.Y.P.A. at a very full meeting debated the question of woman suffrage on Tuesday last.

Mr. Ormston spoke ably against the extension of the suffrage to women and was supported in a very able manner by Miss Murgatroyd. Miss Murgatroyd spoke without notes and in this, her maiden speech, gave promise of considerable ability in this direction.

Rev. A. B. Lane spoke for the women with convincing arguments; his seconder, Miss Caslake, clinched the case with a well-written speech.

Many good speeches were made and we look forward confidently to a great development along this line.

The house voted in favor of the suffrage with only one dissentient. Next meeting, Wednesday, December 8th, lecture and dramatic demonstration: “Some of Shakespeare’s Men,” by Rev. W. H. Bridge.

Toothpaste received … A donation of 12 packages of toothpaste has been received by Mrs. J. H. King for Red Cross purposes from Mrs. C. T. Davis of San Jose, California, formerly of Cranbrook.

Trouble averted … Trouble was narrowly averted at the East Kootenay Lumber company’s camp at Loco on Saturday last when about twenty Italians were discharged and a number of men, including Germans and Austrians, brought in from Calgary were given work. There were prospects of a rough house, but the Italians were brought into Cranbrook before anything of an exciting nature occurred.

The Italians strongly resent being laid off in favor of enemy aliens. The explanation of the lumber company is that the Italians were pick and shovel men, whereas the men brought from Calgary were bushmen, and that the Germans and Austrians in the party will be discharged at an early date.

There are more than enough enemy aliens in this district without importing any from Alberta and it would seem to be wisdom on the part of lumber companies to notify employment agencies that they will not hire enemy aliens under any circumstances or at any price.

Laid to rest … All that was mortal of the late Frank Rivers, who died at St. Eugene hospital Thursday morning at the age of 86 years, was interred in the Catholic cemetery this afternoon at 3 p.m.

The late Mr. Rivers came here from Onway, Alberta, where he had been engaged in the farming business. Death was due to dropsy.

Mrs. Chas. Howard, of Wardner, is a daughter of the deceased. A son, Tom Rivers, also resides in Wardner: Several members of his family are at present residing at Onway.

Funeral services were conducted at St. Mary’s church by the Rev. Father Anthony before the body was consigned to mother earth. The pall-bearers were Chris. Bergstrom, Harry Cody, George Lunn, David Ferguson, Harry Ferguson and R. Thomas. Undertaker Beatty had charge of arrangements.

Austrians in court … Peter Herski and George Polenduick, two Austrians, appeared in the police court Monday before J. Arnold.

The men presented a sad spectacle, the result of a bloody scrap in the Canadian Restaurant in the early hours of Sunday morning, when they mixed matters to such an extent that on the arrival of the police the scene very much resembled the battlefield — pools of blood, a broken show case, a broken nose, a broken chair and one broken head, was the opening act.

The second scene was the arrival of the strong arm of the mighty law, Constable Venus.

The final scene was enacted when those two were let off with a fine of $10.00 and costs or thirty days.

The chances are that should a Canadian try this same act in Austria he would be hanged, but in Canada it’s quite different, don’t you know?

“Jim” writes a little love letter to “Bruce’ … Godfrey Barrington Brown is in receipt of a letter from his old Tillicum “Shorty” Milne at St. Martin’ Plain, Shorncliffe. Like most love letters it is short and to the point.

He says: Hello Bruce: Just received yours of October 8th. Glad to know that they are keeping you busy.

Well, Bruce, it looks as though I am going to spend another Christmas in old England, although it won’t be quite as hard a winter on us as the last one, as we are in fairly comfortable quarters and don’t have to work as hard as we did last winter. Good thing, too, I don’t believe I could stand another one like it.

How is the Merchants’ Association getting on? Are they doing any good? Sam Coop is getting along fine here; orderly room clerk (sergeant). He hasn’t given me any commission for getting him on yet.

Say, have you still got that barrel of Silver Spray perfume for me? I think I will have to get you to change it for bacon as the wife don’t use it and I have to quit, too, or go broke.

I want a wine supper on my return, so you better save up a little.

How are business prospects in the old burg, any better? Think I will be able to make a living when I come back (without working)? Is Bill Hopkins married yet? Well. I guess I had better ring off, as I don’t know any news.

Yours, Slim.

Spokane wedding … The wedding took place in Spokane on Tuesday last of Mr. Joseph Brault, the popular proprietor of the Canadian hotel, and Miss Rose Turgeon. Mr. and Mrs. Brault returned to Cranbrook on Wednesday.

Hill 60 resident … Birdie Fraser, a resident of Hill 60, appeared in the police court on Tuesday last, charged with creating a disturbance. Mr. W. A. Nisbet, for the accused, registered an objection to the case being heard before Magistrate Hill, in view of the current report that he had sent in his resignation as justice of the peace. Objection was made to the case being brought before Magistrate Arnold and it was accordingly adjourned for a week.

Junior high school support … Among those who contributed to the Christmas comforts sent forward by the St. John’s Ambulance Association to the boys at the front were the junior high school girls, Helen Bridges, Caroline Ito, Edythe Macdonald, Orma McNabb. Harriett Moffatt, Winifred Webb.

Two months ago these young ladies were almost unacquainted with the mysteries or knitting, but they worked with such good will that they were able to send forward seven good big pairs of well-knitted socks, and they are now at work on another set.

It was the high school girls, too, who wrote the 400 cards of greeting which accompanied the gifts and who painted and designed the jovial pumpkins used in decorating the hall for the Hallowe’en dance.

Heating of city hall … Alderman Campbell called attention to the present cost of heating the city hall. Ten tons of coal, at a cost of $68.85, have been used in the past forty days, making the cost about $1.50 a day during a period when, with the exception of a few days, the weather has not been very cold. It was resolved that the works and property committee investigate the use and purchase of coal.

Woodward wounded … Jimmy Lunn, of the Wentworth hotel, has received a letter from Fred Woodward, conveying the news that he has been wounded and in hospital.

Fred Woodward was one of the first men in Cranbrook to step out at duty’s call and has been with the fighting Canadians in France for over a year, figuring in many heroic fights and doing his “bit” in the country’s cause.

Mr. Woodward is a member of the 16th Canadian Scottish. His letter, which is one of the most interesting received, follows:

18th Battalion, Canadian Scottish, Aldershot. Dear Jim, You will see by the above that I am in England again; got sent there with a shrapnel wound in the shoulder. I have been here a week now, and I do not know how much longer I shall be in the hospital, but not long. I think I am getting along fine.

After I get away from here I am being sent to a convalescent home for a time. So I ought to be around again before I get sent back.

At present I am feeling weak due, I suppose, to lying in bed and hospital diet, but am getting along better than could be expected in the time.

I do not like hospital life, too much fuss, etc., and would rather be back in France again, but I hope to get a few days leave now before I rejoin the battalion again.

In common with everybody else who has been there, I shall be glad when it is over, but I hope they will send me back when I am ready, as while the war is on I would sooner be there than anywhere else.

My nerves, however, are not as good as they were; the sights in the hospitals has affected me more than the shells and bullets, etc., in France. I suppose you notice it more when you are weak and “down in the mouth,” as the saying goes. I was lucky to get it no worse than I did and to get attended to so promptly as I suppose it saved me a bad week or two. I was sent down to Boulogne, and there they had me under the X-ray and sent on to England.

The hospital accommodation is simply wonderful, and they look after you in the best possible way, and although you are only one amongst thousands, it makes you feel that you are being cared for personally.

Well, things are a bit mixed up, as far as the war is concerned, but the end may come sooner than we expect. At the same time it is no use planking on that, there has been too much of that kind of thing already. We have got to win by fighting alone. We are in it to a finish, and as Shakespeare says “Cursed be the man whose heart is backward now.”

I would far sooner be killed than go back to Canada knowing that we had lost or had only half-beaten the Germans. There is no room on this earth for Kaiserdom and Britain — one must go — and I hope they shoot the first man on our side who talks of a patched up peace, if one ever speaks of it.

I believe they have shot their bolt, in France and Russia, but their latest move in the Balkans is a devilish clever one, not so much from the danger of their armies, as from the possibility of bringing the Greeks and Romanians into it on their side. Of course at present it does not look like doing so, but we were told there was no danger of Bulgaria coming in, or if there was they would come in on our side.

However, let our diplomats settle it if they can, or answer for it in the same way that a soldier is called (and rightly so) to account for blunders or mistakes in the field.

Give my kind regards to all the boys as I am not able to write to them all at present. The weather has been nice here today for the first time since I arrived at this hospital and it was fortunate, as I got outside for the first time this afternoon.

Kindest regards to Mrs. Lunn and yourself and love to Betty.

Yours sincerely, Corp. P. Woodward.

Lumber looking better … The lowest ebb in the period of depression seems to have been passed by the lumber industry in South Eastern British Columbia, for never since the early months of 1914 has the outlook been so reassuring.

A fairly steady market has been developed on the prairie and since August regular shipments have been made by practically all mills. The general yard stock is estimated to have been reduced by one-half during this time.

Bush camps are being installed by the greater number of the mills and some fifty million feet will be logged up to April 1, 1916. Fifty per cent, approximately, of this will be sawed in the mills during this period, twelve of which are expected to operate.

Lumbermen generally are very pleased with the outlook and several who have lately made extensive tours in the Western Prairie state that the prairie farmers, as a result of their tremendous crops this year, are in a state of prosperity and are doing considerable buying.

A campaign has been started by the British Columbia Forest Branch towards extending the markets of B. C. timbers on the prairie. It is the intention of the branch to establish a special market commissioner, with headquarters at Regina. The duties of his commission will include the thorough investigation of prairie conditions whereby the lumber industry is affected, and by extensive advertising to place before the prairie population the advantages of British Columbian timber.

Illustrated lecture … Brigadier McLean will give an illustrated lecture in the Methodist church on December 8th at 8 p.m. His subject will be “At the Front, with the Salvation Army Ambulance Corps,“ also illustrating the Army work among the troops at home and abroad.

Bad move CPR … It would appear from the recent action of the C.P.R. announcing that on November 30th the train service from Lardo to Gerrard and the boat service on Trout Lake would be discontinued indefinitely, that at least one other corporation besides the banking institutions needs a little legislative correction.

We presume when the line was constructed it received a government bonus, land grant, free right-of-way, or special consideration of some sort, in return for which the country it traversed was guaranteed a minimum train service of some sort. This supposition looks reasonable seeing the Dominion government has established a fish hatchery of some importance at Gerrard end which, if railway service is withdrawn will be forced out of business, to say nothing of the Western Canada Timber Co., which since August has shipped a million feet of lumber and has another three million feet in its yards.

Undoubtedly in the past couple of years this particular line has not been a money-maker. But what of the years that preceded 1914? Have not the net profits of the good years at least equalled the losses of the lean ones? But even admitting the balance is unfavorable to the C.P.R. are the people who have located homes and invested in that part to be sacrificed simply because this few-mile feeder of a dividend-paying transcontinental railway system loses a few dollars a month during a year or two of general business depression — and this in spite of certain covenants entered into prior to construction?

This is a matter that should not be entirely overlooked right here in Creston. Right now passenger traffic on this end of the Crow line could hardly be lighter than it has been for months.

What if the same economical management that proposes to completely isolate Lardo, Gerrard, Trout Lake, etc. should give us attention next with a tri-weekly or mixed freight and passenger service west of Cranbrook? The railway company got the concessions or special considerations; Lardo and the other places must have the minimum train service at least— Creston Review.

Patriotic fund … The Patriotic Fund campaign on Wednesday last, on which the local committee had spent a great deal of time perfecting plans, proved successful to a degree far exceeding the expectations of the most optimistic.

Arrangements for the campaign were taken in hand on Thursday of last week when the officers of the local branch of the Canadian Patriotic fund, divided the city into numerous districts.

A second meeting was held on Friday evening, when sub-committees were appointed to canvass the various sections of the city.

Wednesday, November 24th, was decided on as the day for the organized campaign and on the previous evening there was a full attendance of the canvassing committees at a meeting called for the purpose of making final arrangements.

Subscription lists had been prepared for signature, also complete lists of the residents in the various sections, so that there should be no possibility of anyone being denied the opportunity of enlisting in the great army of those who cannot fight but who are willing to pay.

Wednesday was an ideal day for the city campaign, and the sub-committees started work bright and early. After a successful morning’s work, all assembled at the Cranbrook hotel to do justice to the luncheon which had been prepared in first-class style.

After the wants of the inner man had been provided for, the canvassers were further invigorated by the reports on the morning’s work, presented by the captains of each committee.

Shortly after two o’clock, work was resumed and it was late in the afternoon before the city had been completely covered. When the returns were brought in at night, the council chamber presented a very busy scene. Returns from the different sections were being tabulated and the state of affairs could be easily told by the smile of President Stevenson, which steadily increased as the total rolled up, and he fairly beamed when the list was complete and he had the pleasure of announcing that the total contributions from the city of Cranbrook, resulting from the day’s canvass, amounted to $10,293.60.

The applause with which this announcement was received, was renewed, and if possible, intensified when it was stated that contributions from Wardner amounted to $1,077.00 and from Wycliffe $2,970.00. This latter figure was increased to $3,618.00 today and will be further augmented, while the returns from Cranbrook and Wardner are still far from complete.

Poultry association … The regular monthly meeting of the Cranbrook Poultry Association was held at the city hall on Friday, November 19th. This was by far the most successful meeting of the association that has been held for some considerable time, nearly thirty members being in attendance.

An improvement was also made along the line of punctuality, the routine business being commenced shortly after eight o’clock.

The executive committee reported that they had engaged Mr. Jos, Shackleton of the government experimental farm, Edmonton, Alta., to act as judge. Mr. E. T. Cooper, who undertook the duties of secretary-treasurer when Mr. J. E. Dicks was transferred to Lethbridge, was unanimously elected to fill the position until the end of the year.

Mr. C. R. Sheppard presented a very interesting and carefully prepared paper on “Disqualifications.” This is a subject of considerable importance, particularly at a time when fanciers are picking out the best of their birds for exhibition. After the subject had been discussed at some length, a vote of thanks to Mr. Sheppard was passed.

The secretary mentioned that steps were being, taken to secure the attendance of Mr. J. R. Terry, provincial poultry instructor, at the forthcoming show. If this can be arranged, it will add to the value of the show as a means of instruction.

Members of the association, and others, are notified that the show secretary will be in attendance at the office of the Agricultural Association in the city hall on Friday and Saturday evenings, November 26th and 27th, from eight to nine o’clock, for the purpose of receiving entries.

Members of the association who have not yet placed their orders for mill feed are requested to communicate with Secretary Cooper without delay.

Creston news … R. B. Beattie, of the Beattie-Murphy Co., has been spending the past week at Creston looking after the branch store there.

Mr. Beattie reports business in the fruit center as being good. He says Creston is on the map in big red letters, and judging from the “pull together” spirit of her citizens is destined to remain there. The crop this year was the biggest ever.

That is not the most noteworthy thing about Creston, however; the good feeling of her citizens, the optimistic spirit of every business man being particularly noticeable. The feeling everyone is expressing regarding the future of the town and district is another outstanding feature.

Creston has more real live wires than any town its size in British Columbia, and is bound to succeed. It is this feeling of optimism that builds towns and empires.