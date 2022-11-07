It happened this week in 1915

November 6 -12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

City council monthly meeting … The regular monthly meeting of the city council was held in the council chamber on Wednesday, 10th instant, at 2 p. m. with Mayor Bowness in the chair. The aldermen present were Messrs. Leask, Campbell and Banfield.

There was considerable discussion with regard to accounts for stenographers’ fees in connection with preliminary hearings of the McGill and Johnson cases. On motion of Aldermen Leask and Campbell these accounts were referred to City Solicitor Macdonald, without prejudice to the right of the city to dispute payment of the claims. Dealing with the question of fees of court stenographers, a further resolution was passed: That the city assume no responsibility for stenographers’ fees in connection with preliminary hearings or investigations before magistrates and that the police magistrate and justices of the peace be notified accordingly. This was moved by Alderman Banfield, seconded by Alderman Campbell, and is simply to remove any doubts, and is in no way a recognition of any obligation on the city to pay any accounts so incurred.

Engineer report … The engineer reported that a survey of the bottom of the reservoir had been made and a contour plan prepared. He has calculated the capacity for the level maintained during the summer to be 1,005,500 imperial gallons. This level is three to four feet below the top of the dam.

The relation of this amount of water to the demands for fire purposes is interesting. During the recent visit of the fire underwriters’ surveyor, Mr. Scrlmegeour, a demonstration was given with five streams. From the recorded pressure of 55 pounds at the nozzle, with 100 feet of hose, it is computed that the total discharge of the five streams would be about 925 imperial gallons per minute. At this rate, apart from the flow of the stream or the ordinary consumption of water, the reservoir would last for eighteen hours. With two feet lower it would last ten hours.

It would therefore seem that for fire purposes the present reservoir is very satisfactory.

It is noteworthy, in spite of a great amount of leakage in the wood pipe extensions, that during the last month, the gauge in the city hall has constantly stood at 106 or only three pounds less than the static pressure at that point.

All sewerage work was finished on October 13th, with the exception of a little covering. Some grading was done on Van Horne street, near Titos street and in front of Mrs. Morris’, mainly with the object of properly covering the water mains at these points. The bed of the creek on Edwards Street has been deepened and widened to properly drain the low-lying land in the vicinity, and the whole length through the town has been cleaned and the rubbish removed to the nuisance ground.

The staff of public works now consists solely of the engineer, Gaoler Soden and the prisoners.

Efforts will be made to do the work of the city during winter without any outside help if possible.

School board meeting … The regular monthly meeting of the Cranbrook school board was held at the city hall on Friday evening, November 5th. Mr. H. White was in the chair, and there were also present Messrs. W. H. Wilson, Ira R. Manning and W. Henderson.

A resolution was passed, on the motion of Trustee Manning, seconded by Trustee Henderson, that all children of school age, viz., seven to fourteen years inclusive, within the limits of the Cranbrook school district, be required to attend school during the regular school hours, every school day, subject to the exemptions provided in the School Act.

Janitor Davis was appointed Truant Officer for the South Ward school and Janitor Logan re-appointed in the same capacity for the Central school, the principals of the schools being required to notify the truant officers regarding absentees.

Happy marriage … The marriage of Mr. O. E. Barber, manager of the Cranbrook Drug & Book Co., to Miss Gertrude Wade, daughter of Mr. J. E. Wade, a former resident of this city, was solemnized in the residence of the bride’s father, 1448 Eleventh Avenue west, Vancouver, on Tuesday October 26th, at two p.m.

The ceremony was a quiet one, only the immediate relatives of the bride and groom being present, the officiating minister being the Rev. Mr. Long of Vancouver.

The bride wore a travelling suit of brown velvet with mink trimmings, and hat to match, with corsage bouquet of pink rosebuds.

Luncheon was served after the wedding, and the happy couple left on the afternoon train for the south, visiting the San Francisco exposition, Los Angeles, Pasadena, Portland, Seattle and other points.

Mr. and Mrs. Barber returned to Cranbrook on Tuesday and will occupy the Quain residence on Norbury Avenue and Edwards street.

The happy young couple were welcomed o the city by their numerous friends who are extending congratulations.

Rex Theatre case in police court … There were some further developments in the case of W. B. McFarlane who was summoned as manager of A. A. Johnson and Co., lessees of the Rex theatre, on the charge of having allowed Elmer Smith to operate the moving picture machine at the Rex theatre, without having previously obtained a license.

The case came before Magistrate G. F. Stalker, of Fernie, on Monday afternoon. Chief of Provincial Police Welsby of Fernie, stated that he had been approached by a certain gentleman with a request that the charge be withdrawn, but could not see his way clear to accede to this request.

The only witness called was Provincial Constable Arden. Mr. A. B. Macdonald, who appeared for Mr. McFarlane, examined the constable at considerable length. Witness admitted that he had approached three magistrates, all of whom raised objections to having the case tried before them, but denied that he was prompted by any other feelings than those of duty in pressing the matter as he had done.

Mr. Macdonald urged that as Constable Arden admitted receiving instructions from Fernie on the afternoon of October 18th, if he considered the lives of the public were being endangered owing to the machine being operated by an unlicensed man, he should have acted promptly, instead of waiting until the theatre closed that evening. Constable Arden replied that he was otherwise engaged in carrying out his duties under instructions from his superior officer on the date in question until late in the evening.

Mr. Macdonald rested the defence on the fact that no evidence had been produced to show that Mr. McFarlane was manager of A. A. Johnson and Co. and asked that the charge be dismissed.

Magistrate Stalker reserved his decision.

Chief Welsby was in Cranbrook again on Wednesday, when he made an investigation into matters that have arisen in connection with the charge made in connection with the Rex Theatre.

Notice to parents … The notice of parents of children of school age is drawn to the fact that, the School Trustees have passed a resolution requiring all children of school age. viz., from the age of seven to fourteen, inclusive, to attend school during the regular hours every school day (subject to the exemptions provided for in the School Act) and such parents are hereby notified that the provisions of the School Act in that behalf will hereafter be strictly carried out.

THOS. M. ROBERTS, Secretary to the Board of School Trustees. Cranbrook, B.C.

One grand hen … Mr. Ben Palmer has a Buff Orphington pullet that is certainly earning her board. She recently produced a specimen of her fruit weighing just over four ounces. When broken it was found to contain another egg, perfect even to the extent of a hard shell.

St. Mary’s party … Another very successful card party and dance was held at St. Mary’s hall on Wednesday of this week. There were eleven tables for cards. The prize winners were Miss J. Drummond and Mr. James Conroy. The ladies’ prize was a jardiniere and that for gentleman a brass ash tray.

The Cranbrook orchestra provided music for dancing, to the entire satisfaction.

Work is progressing satisfactorily on the Christ Church parish hall. Mr. R. Dixon, who has the contract, expects to start work plastering this week. It is anticipated that the building will be completed in time for the bazaar, which is to take place on November 15th.

Fort Steele dance … The dance given in Fort Steele on Wednesday, the 3rd inst, by the Red Cross ladies, was a great success. The financial results — $70 cleared — as well as the satisfied people who attended, will verify that Mrs. Wallinger’s orchestra rendered excellent music, as usual. Seven cars full went from Cranbrook. Among those present were Chief Justice Hunter, Messrs. McCreery, Mr. and Mrs. George Hogarth, Mayor and Mrs. Bowness, Mr. and Mrs. O. F. Stevenson, Mrs. Stewart, of Belleville, Mr. and Mrs. Martin McCreery.

Undignified entry … J. T. Roderck, accompanied by Messrs. M. and B. Stearns, en route from Edmonton to San Francisco by automobile, made a somewhat undignified entry into town on Tuesday afternoon.

The party left Edmonton on Friday last and report a splendid trip as far as Fernie. Snow was falling on their arrival at this point, and they were advised to lose no time in continuing their journey.

Trouble at Morrissey hill was overcome with the assistance of the soldiers there and in spite of continued heavy fall of snow, all went well until about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, when about seven miles out of Cranbrook, trouble developed in the crown gear and the party was forced to camp until daylight.

Their car was towed into town Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Roderick expects to continue his journey within a day or two, and will spend the winter at Huntingdon Beach, Cal.

The public market … A feeling of uncertainty seems to prevail with regard to the Cranbrook public market.

The city council arranged for the market to be maintained during the summer, and at the present time the Farmers Institute has undertaken the financing.

If the market is to serve the purpose for which it was intended, there should be at least sufficient revenue from stall rentals, to pay rent of building and ether necessary expenses, and benefits should be derived by those having produce for sale as well as those who patronise the market.

To ensure success, co-operation is necessary between producer and consumer.

The market is now being opened at 8.30 and kept open throughout the day. On Saturday last there was a good assortment of meat and a fair offering of general produce, but the number of buyers visiting the market was not sufficiently large to encourage more farmers to bring in produce.

If the farmers and ranchers will attend with produce for the next few weeks, even though their sales at first may not be very large, and consumers will visit the market with a fair degree of regularity, even though the display of produce is not very extensive, there is no reason why the market should not within a short time prove as great a success as markets have done in other places.