It happened this week in 1915

Oct. 30 – Nov. 5: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Christmas presents for the troops … At the regular meeting of the St. John Ambulance Association on Tuesday evening, November 2nd, it was decided to hold another “Sock” day. This is at the request of several people and as it will help to complete the Christmas boxes it will be held on Tuesday, November 9th, at Miss McLeod’s store. Any contributions will be gratefully acknowledged and a box of Christmas gifts will be despatched at the earliest possible date. Anyone having yarn out will please do their best to complete the work and hand it in on Tuesday at the latest. Contributions of handkerchiefs, tooth-brushes, paste, bootlaces (leather), gum, hard candy, cigarettes, tobacco, pipes, puzzles, short stories from magazines, lead pencils, and post cards or paper and envelopes will be most acceptable.

Rex Theatre case … The case against the management of the Rex theatre, which was called for today, has been postponed until Monday next. By that time it is expected the moving picture censor and chief of the provincial police will be here to take part in the proceedings. Chief Welsby, of Fernie, will also be present.

Bronco show … Pedestrians near the station at train time Monday were treated to a real wild western bucking bronco contest. A lad hove in sight with what appeared a harmless looking animal. The youth invited a friend to ride with him, and when the said youth was seated nicely on the hurricane deck, what happened, happened. Two bunches of humanity shot upward and downward and, to the surprise of the onlookers, landed on their feet and politely bowed.

Old Man of the Hills … Gus Theis, better known around Cranbrook as the “Old Man of the Hills,” has a double shift at work on his property at Perry Creek. He is at work pumping water out of a hole 20 feet deep by fifty feet square. It supposed gold has washed into this hole for the past fifty years.

It is believed by mining men who have examined the place, that there may be half a million dollars in precious metal contained therein. At all events three weeks will tell, as it will take all of that time to pump the hole dry. Meanwhile the citizens of Cranbrook are anxiously awaiting news from the “mystery hole.”

Soldier invalid … C. D. G. McInnes, an invalided soldier, passed through the city Monday, en route to his home in Nelson. In the course of conversation with a Herald representative on the station platform, Mr. McInnes said, in answer to several questions by the scribe, that he had been four months in the trenches, when he was struck with a sand bag, after which complications set in, resulting in fever and other sickness. He was twelve weeks in hospital.

Mr. McInnes fought with the late Bob Henry, of Cranbrook, and was within a few feet of him when Henry received his fatal wound. He speaks in glowing terms of the Cranbrook men. He met a number of East Kootenay boys, including Billy Harrison. Mr. McInnes is a member of the 16th Canadian Scottish and is returning satisfied that he has done his bit.

Death of Miss Frances Barton … Cranbrook people generally will learn with profound regret of the death of Miss Frances Barton, a former resident of this city, at the age of 14 years. The following obituary notice from the Creston Review will be read by Herald readers with keen regret:

The removal by death of a member of Creston’s quite-large community of school children that The Review has had to record in many months occurred early Sunday morning, when Frances Washington, second daughter of Mrs. J. M. Barton, passed away at the tender age of 13 years and 5 months.

Frances was born at Sandon and came here when about six months old. Her health was never robust, being troubled at times with inflammatory rheumatism. On that account she spent last winter at Portland, Ore., with her uncle, Capt. Geo. H. Hale, returning here in July, apparently in the best of health, and continued so until about two weeks before the end came, when her heart began to trouble her. Although a quite serious attack it was not thought fatal until a few minutes before she passed away.

The funeral took place on Monday afternoon and was largely attended, the school scholars being there in a body to pay their last respects. Rev. R. K. Pow, assisted by Rev. F. L. Carpenter, conducted service at the house, and remains were interred in Creston cemetery.

Deceased, who was in her fourteenth year, was a particularly bright pupil and was a great favorite with both young and old. In their sad bereavement Mrs. Barton and family have the truest sympathy of their many friends.

Women’s Institute donates hospital bed … On Tuesday afternoon last, a very enjoyable and interesting meeting was held in the Maple hall by the members of the Women’s Institute. After the usual business was disposed of a motion was made and carried unanimously that $50.00 of its funds should be sent to provide a bed for wounded Canadian soldiers in the Duchess of Connaught hospital in England, to be called the “Cranbrook Women’s Institute Bed.”

The subject for the, day’s session was then taken up, viz., the debate on “ Resolved, That Woman Should Not Work Outside her Own Home.” Wage-earning subjects were debarred. This was handled very effectively by Mrs. Cauldwell as leader, supported by Mrs. Russell, Mrs. Binning and Mrs. B. Palmer. Mrs. McFarlane led the opposition, with Mrs. Shaw, Miss Kimpton and Mrs. Fred Clark as assistants. The leaders being allowed five minutes each and supporters three minutes each. Mrs. Sarvis made a good chairman and certainly rang the bell on time being called. Many valuable and laughable thoughts were brought up by both sides for and against the subject, the judges deciding in favor of the opposition by five points to three.

This decision seemed to meet with the hearty approval of the sixty-three ladies present.

The Institute has become a real live factor in Cranbrook, with a roll of over a hundred members and an average attendance of fifty each meeting. They also have a lending library of one hundred books for members only and now are working on an Institute cook book.

Poultry association … The executive of the Cranbrook Poultry association met on Tuesday evening, when considerable work was done in connection with the forthcoming show. From advices received there should be a considerable number of birds on exhibition from outside points. Invermere, Windermere, Fernie and Creston fanciers are planning to compete.

Mr. Beattie, of Waldo, has offered an Oriental cup for competition and Secretary Cooper reported that several other specials had been offered during the past week. The committee have not yet allotted the special prizes, as they hope to receive donations of still more specials before completing the prize list.

Members of the association who have not yet placed their orders for wheat, are requested to communicate with the secretary during the next few days.

Masquerade ball … The masquerade ball at the Auditorium on Friday last under the auspices of the St. John Ambulance association proved to be one of the most successful events of this character ever held in the city. The decorations were in real Hallowe’en style and the hall was never before more artistically and tastefully decorated.

Very great praise is due Miss Whitehead, convenor of the decoration committee, and Miss McBride, Miss Marion Robertson and Miss Alexander of the same committee. Mr. John Martin and Mr. D. M. Cowan, assisted the ladies with the work, greatly assisting in the carrying out many of the colour schemes.

When a Herald representative dropped in on the merry scene — in the wee hours of Saturday morning — a gay throng of merry dancers, garbed in their several costumes, flitted by to the strains of lively music. Characters from the lowly peasant to the gay and debonair prince were in attendance. The night was in keeping with that time-honored occasion.

As the throng moved gracefully on we noticed Persian Princesses, Italian Peasants, Dutch Peasants, Spanish Indies, Chinese Ladies Court Ladies and even the “Culled” Lady was there. The gentlemen’s costumes were varied in make-up, from the 16th century style to the nobby 1915 Cranbrook dress. Costumes were worn which would do credit to Spokane and other large nearby cities.

In the men’s costumes we noticed “Culled” Gentlemen, Hobos, Perrotts, Ghosts and good old Santa Claus.

The judges — Mrs. P. W. Green, Mrs. E. Paterson and Mr. W. E. Worden — had considerable difficulty in awarding the prizes, owing to the fact that so many of them were worthy of an award. After lengthy deliberation Mrs. Geo. F. Stevenson, attired as a Venetian Peasant, received the ladies’ prize, consisting of a silver and pearl mounted umbrella, while Mr. J. M. Christie, as a school boy, was awarded the gentlemen’s prize, this being a box of cigars.

The Misses Hickenbotham, Wellman, Caslake, Robertson and Watt formed the supper committee, and under their direction refreshments were served in an attractive manner.

Under the leadership of Mrs. Arnold Wallinger, the Cranbrook orchestra provided the music, which was of a high class order and which merited hearty applause at the conclusion of each number.

The association are to be congratulated on the financial result of the ball, their funds being augmented to the extent of $109.00, which amount will be used in the direction of providing Christmas presents for the Cranbrook boys now on overseas service.

Bowling club … On Sunday afternoon November 7th at four o’clock, there will be a special meeting for men in the Y.M.C.A. building. This is the first of a series of meetings to be held under the auspices of the association to which all the men of the city are invited.

There will be special music and a short address will be given by the Rev. Mr. Thomson, taking as his subject “The Future Leaders of the World.”

At a meeting of bowlers held in the association building on Wednesday evening of this week a club was organized to be known as the Cranbrook Y.M. C.A. Bowling Club. Trophies are being presented for team competition also to the individual bowling the highest average throughout the league.

The bowling alleys are reserved on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings after eight o’clock for league matches.

School concert … Practising for the school concert to be given by the pupils of the Central school at the Auditorium on the evening of Friday, November 12th, goes on continually. School is open from 9.00 to 4.00, as in the summer term, in order to allow time for practice without interfering with school work.

Mr. Nidd will officiate at the piano and his orchestra will accompany three of the songs and give a couple of selections besides.

The drills are improving fast, now that they are being taken to music.

There seems to be some misconception as to date. The concert is for Friday, the 12th, and not the 13th. Tickets are out, enough for a full house. When these are taken up no more can be obtained. A plan of the hall will be put up at the Beattie Murphy Drug store on Monday, the 3th. The reserved tickets (obtainable from the pupils only) can then be exchanged for a numbered seat in any part of the house.

Unless you exchange your ticket it only counts as an admission ticket. Get it at once or it will be too late.

Doors open at 7.15 and the concert will commence at 7.45 sharp — school time — not the usual Cranbrook concert or dance or party time.

In this programme are a number of children of tender years who are taking leading parts and who will naturally be tired should the show last until a late hour. It is, therefore, hoped the Cranbrook patrons of this entertainment will make an effort to get around early. Patrons are requested to take their seats before 7:45, as continual movement among the audience easily distracts young performers and this detracts from the enjoyment of those who were considerate enough to be on time.

The programme is a long one and positively no encores will be allowed.

The various performers are obtaining special dresses for their parts and there is no question but that the grouping of the daintily dressed children in the different drills, etc., will be a most pleasing sight

The whole of the proceeds of the night, excluding expenses, will be devoted to patriotic purposes, details to be settled by the teachers when they see what there is to be distributed. No public school concert has been given in Cranbrook for at least four years. If parents and ratepayers think the idea a good one, let them express their opinions by attending in full force, as unless this one is a success it may be a long time before another is attempted.