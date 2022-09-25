It happened this week in 1915

September 25 – October 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Cupid & the law … A very pretty wedding was held at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. James Terrace, Macpherson Ave., on Wednesday morning, when their youngest daughter, Rina, was united in marriage to Mr. George W. Welsby, Chief Provincial Constable for South East Kootenay.

The bride, wearing a handsome dress of white satin, and carrying a large bouquet of white roses, was given away by her father. Miss Lottie Terris, sister of the bride, acted as bridesmaid and was attired in brown silk. Mr. A. W. Collins, of Cranbrook, supported the groom. Rev. Foster, of Olivet Baptist church, assisted by Rev. D. M. Perley, officiated. The guests consisted of resident relatives and a number of immediate friends of the bride and groom.

After the ceremony a sumptuous wedding breakfast was served and the happy couple departed on the westbound C.P.R. passenger.

The bride was attired in a stylish khaki serge travelling costume, with hat trimmed with a large white ostrich plume to match, and also a set of beaver furs, the gift of the groom.

The happy couple were recipients of many handsome and costly presents, including the following: Cabinet of silver, John Welsby, Montreal; purse of gold, Jaffray friends; cut glass bowl, Mr. and Mrs. G. B. Thomson; hand-painted plaque, Miss L. Skilling; carving set, D. Dolan; bronze mantle ornament, H. Murray; Limoges china berry set, J. Meiklejohn; cut glass bon-bon dish, R. Williams; lady’s companion, G. Becken; sugar shell, Miss McLeod; silver fruit basket, A. Fisher; teaspoons, Miss Whitley, Michel; carving set, James McCool; fruit bowl, Miss N. Terrace; hand-painted bon-bon dish, Mr. and Mrs. W. Johnson; casserole, Mr. and Mrs. M. A. Kastner; cut glass berry set, A. W. Collins; fancy pincushion, Miss S. Clapp; centerpiece, Miss Q. Neath; table linen, Miss Jamieson; embroidered counterpane and shams, Mr. and Mrs. Hughes, Natal; tray cloth, Miss F. Drummond; cheques, A. Terrace and J. Terrace; pair polished shells, Fred Welsby, Montreal; blankets, D. Madden, Scotland; set of china, Miss Lottie Terris; Morris chair, A. Watson; cheque, Mr. and Mrs. J. Terris; lady’s companion, Anonymous; oil painting, Miss G. Bennett, Motherwell, Scotland.

The groom’s gift to the bride was a pearl broach, and to the groomsman a pair of cuff links.

The honeymoon will be spent visiting Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle and Portland, and on their return Mr. and Mrs. Welsby will reside at 38 Victoria Avenue.

Ford factory for Cranbrook … The combination of Thomas A. Edison and Henry Ford is a strong one and this combination has made possible the remarkable production which will be on view at the Rex theatre on the evenings of Thursday and Friday, October 7th and 8th. Mr. Edison has made possible the motion picture, and Mr. Ford, as everyone knows, is the inventor of the famous Ford automobile.

The pictures themselves depict scenes in and around the huge Ford factory at Ford, Ontario, Canada. They are so distinct that the spectator imagines himself actually being conducted through the factory, and viewing the machines themselves.

One first sees the forging of the front axle and crank shaft, A huge steel hammer descends upon the white-hot metal and the part is forged before our eyes; One can almost feel the heat from the anvil as the shaft is forged into shape. The average person does not often appreciate the care and precision necessary in the manufacture of front and rear axles.

Some idea of their internal mechanism can be gained by seeing the various parts assembled in this picture. The front axle is first shown and then the differential, which is the heart of the rear axle and is the means by which one wheel is allowed to turn independently of the other in going around curves. When this rear axle assembly is complete the entire mechanism is subjected to a rigid test before it is finally attached to the car.

Kootenay Beekeepers formed … The first annual meeting of the Kootenay Beekeepers association was held in the city hall, Nelson, on Friday at which there was a representative attendance of members from Nelson and the surrounding districts. The report is as follows:

“The association, organized in September, 1914, is the first beekeepers’ association to be formed in British Columbia. Seventy-eight members have been enrolled.

“Unfortunately the past season has not been a good one for honey production in this section of the province. Exceptionally fine and warm weather prevailed during March and April, when the bees went ahead and promised well, but the following three months, May, June and July, were excessively wet and cold; consequently the clover on which we mainly depend for our surplus honey crop, yielded but very little nectar. The honey that has been taken is much darker in color than usual. In many instances the colonies were actually starving in June and would have succumbed had they not been fed with sugar syrup.”

The honey label adopted by the association for the use of the members to promote uniformity in putting up honey for sale, has met with general approval and 3,825 have been sold to date. The balance sheet, showing an excess of assets over liabilities of $43.35, was approved and passed.

Symphony orchestra … The Symphony Orchestra under the leadership of Prof. C. F. Nidd holds its first rehearsal of the season tonight at the Y. M. C. A., at 8.15. The main object in view is the study and rehearsal of classical music. There will probably be two orchestral concerts during the course of the season. Any enthusiastic player of an orchestral instrument, and a devotee of good music, is eligible for membership and is requested to communicate with the leader at his studio on Norbury avenue as early as possible.

Loan of sewing machines … The Daughters of the Empire are asking for sewing machines to be loaned to them for the sewing in the Red Cross rooms. If any woman can lend a machine it will be called for, well taken care of and much appreciated. The use of a machine for a month or more, or even less, would enable quite a lot of work to be done.

Lady Elizabeth Bruce passes … A gloom of sadness was cast over the Windermere district Monday morning when the news of the death of Lady Elizabeth Bruce at Invermere was announced, death being due to appendicitis.

The end came at 10.30. There is no resident doctor in the Windermere valley, the last physician having left there some time ago for the front. Dr. Green, of Cranbrook, has been paying professional visits to this part of the country, and has been attending the deceased, paying several visits to the Windermere district.

Word has been received today from Invermere stating the deceased will be buried at that place, the funeral taking place at 11 o’clock Saturday.

On the 6th of January, 1914, Lady Elizabeth Northcote, youngest daughter of the Earl and Countess of Iddesleigh, was married to Mr. Robert Randolph Bruce, C.E., F.R.G.S., at the little church of Upton Pyne, not far from Exeter, England.

On this particular occasion the whole village of Upton Pyne was en fete, every house along the route was decked with flags at prominent points, along the road the way was crossed with chains of bunting, while here and there were triumphal arches bearing appropriate mottos.

The church building itself can claim long associations with the Northcote family. Here and there within its walls are numerous tablets and memorials to the Staffords, the Slannings and the Northcotes. There is in the church a monument with recumbent effigy in armour, of Edmund Larder, a former owner of the Pynes, the seat of the Northcote family. It was therefore very appropriate that the solemn ceremony should take place within this edifice.

Dr. Trefussis, Lord Bishop of Crediton, performed the ceremony.

On May 21st of last year the couple arrived at Invermere from England, and took up residence, where they have remained and where until death intervened, the couple have lived a happy life.

The death of this estimable lady will be keenly felt in the Windermere district, where she was beloved by rich and poor alike for her kindly deeds and gentle disposition.

Undertaker F. M. MacPherson, of Cranbrook, left Monday evening to prepare the body for burial. A wealth of floral tributes were forwarded from all parts of Canada, testifying to the high regard in which deceased was held.

A Jewell of a send-off … On the termination of furlough of Privates Barr, Walsh and Symonds, three of Hanbury’s representatives in the 54th Kootenay battalion, Canadian Overseas contingent, a banquet and smoker were held in the boarding room of the Jewell Lumber company on September 21st.

Dinner was served at 9.30 p.m., to which about fifty guests showed appreciative attention, and hearty congratulations must be given to the donors of the feast, the service of Ah Got Hong and the organizing of A. Schell and committee.

A good programme had been prepared and Mr. G. Jewell was the worthy president. He opened the evening with a few well-chosen words, touching both upon the pleasant and sad parts for which the occasion called. He then presented razors to the lads as a small memento of the good fellowship and esteem in which they are held by their friends of Hanbury.

Messrs. Barr, Walsh and Symonds replied in suitable terms, touching upon their regret at leaving Hanbury, and that duties fulfilled, they might be spared to return to their friends again. Interspersed in the programme, as called upon and according to ability, other speeches were made by Messrs. A. Schell, J. W. Weston, C. Beck, R. Dempsey, C. Ferguson, J. Millar, R. Read and W. Barr.

Mr. R. Cameron gave several selections on the Scottish pipes, marching to which the lads showed great enthusiasm. Selections on the clarionette were given by Mr. Porter, showing great skill and were heartily enjoyed by the company. Mr. T. McVey was also on the march with the violin.

Mr. C. Beck gave an exhibition of Swedish bayonet drill, a very clever drill to watch, but not for an antagonist.

Mrs. G. Jewell gave a very acceptable reading on that ever-welcome theme, the Red, White and Blue.

A humorous reading was also given by Private Barr, concluding with an invitation to join the Kootenay Cougars.

Going from the usual course, “which may well be adopted when all cannot stay to the end of a programme,” “Auld Lang Syne” was rendered in the good old style, led by Mrs. P. Hurry, followed by “Rule Britannia,” led by J. W. Weston. “The Maple Leaf Forever” led by Miss J. Ferguson and “God Save the King,” led by Mr. G. Jewell and J. Cooke, concluded the musical part of the programme. The usual cheers were then given.

The writer regrets the man from Toronto was not present, his opinion that Canadians cannot raise the “British Cheer” would have suffered. He and the Calgary Herald should get Mr. Jewell’s opinion. He may have examined the roof ere this.

The programme as arranged afterward followed, and with the talent available was well appreciated. Special mention should be made of songs by Mrs. P. Hurry, Mrs. J. Crooks and Privates Walsh and Symonds, also Mr. G. Cooke and J. W. Weston and others.

After the programme was exhausted, dancing was commenced and an enjoyable night came to an end about 6.30 a.m.

The lads left Jaffray for Vernon on the K. C. Flyer in the afternoon. They were given a hearty send-off by a large company of their friends, augmented by that worthy member of the community, L. G. Ross, of Calamity Gulch, who had been unavoidably absent the proceeding night. Mr. A. Rosen also rushed down to the station to wish the lads “God Speed.”

All honor to our boys. They go forward to fight for England and the empire. Worthy sons of the bulldog breed, to them we would add as our last words as we bid them go forth, the old battle cries of our British ancestors. Fight the good fight! Love the brotherhood! Fear God! Honor your King!

It is worthy of note that these men have been in the employ of the Jewell Lumber company a number of years, showing that men must have suited employer, and that employer must have suited man, a rare occurrence in this cosmopolitan district unless the men are married.

The Jewell Lumber Company is also to be congratulated on their brave showing of employees who have volunteered for the front. Out of less than twenty employees two are at the front, four are in camp at Vernon, one accepted and sworn in awaiting the call, and one about to offer himself — eight out of twenty — the rest are not at present eligible for enlistment. How does this compare with other centres of industry in the Kootenays?

Quiet wedding … A quiet but pretty wedding was celebrated on Wednesday, September 22nd at 4.30 p.m. at the Knox Presbyterian manse, when the Rev. W. K. Thomson united in marriage Frank Eugene Robertson and Miss Ethel May Adams, second daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Adams, of Loco.

The bride looked sweet in a travelling suit of cadet blue and chic black velvet hat. After the ceremony a dainty supper was served by the bride’s mother at the home of Mrs. William Robertson on French avenue.

Accompanied with the gifts were the many congratulations of their friends for their future happiness. Mr. and Mrs. Robertson will reside in the city.

Perry Creek … Perry Creek has its source in the same watershed as Hell’s Roaring Creek (the latter a name worthy of Bret Harte’s brightest invention, though it only vigorously expresses the general physical condition of that wild, tumbling mass of most tortured waters), and like its strangely-named neighbor, after pursuing a north-easterly course, falls into the beautiful St. Mary’s river, between Marysville and Staples.

The geological formation of the country traversed by Perry Creek consists mostly of hard, altered slates, with some shales and schists of probably pre-Cambrian age. There are also considerable intrusions of basalt, diorite, porphyry and quartz, the two latter being the probable source of the gold found in the placers.

It would appear as if the high range out of which Perry and Hell’s Roaring Creeks head, had been covered with a particularly heavy ice cap during the glacial period.

At any rate, the signs of glacial action are manifest everywhere, and the general rounded aspects of the hills forms the best confirmation of the theory.

It very well may be that the St. Mary’s river, and many streams and rivers now flowing in deep artesian channels underground, were the means of scattering boulders, sand, gravel and glacial wash east and northeast to the feet of the Rocky Mountains, and so forming St. Joseph’s Prairie, where Cranbrook now stands.

When the old-time placer miners of 1863 followed the Indian trail from Kootenay Lake upward and along Moyie lake out on the open prairie of this locality they could not fail to be struck by the placer-like appearance of the ground.

Your ordinary placer miner, looking for ground possible of being worked at a profit with pan, shovel, rocker or surface sluice, must first find bed rock— since bed rock is what the gold sinks to, sooner or later, as it is hurried along by the waters which bore it from its parent quartz or porphyry. If the gravel or wash exceeds fifteen feet or so above the bed rock, it takes more capital to work it than the average placer miner of old time usually had, or cared to put into it for development purposes.

There was no use in their searching for bed rock on the open prairie, where it might be a thousand feet in depth, so they turned towards the mountains and prospected the creeks upwards in search of shallow gravel lying close to bed rock. If this gravel carried a pay streak then they had “hit it,” and work began.

Windermere fair … As noted in our last issue the Windermere District Fair was brought to a successful conclusion last week. This week the prize money, amounting to several hundred dollars, including the values of the special prizes and cups, has all been distributed and the Herald correspondent has been favored with a certified list of the prize winners by the secretary of the fair. The exhibits were certainly marvellous, being especially good in the line of roots and vegetables. The livestock part of the fair was rather short but a good display was made in the poultry line. It is hoped that next year further improvements will be made in this line. One very important item was the showing of tree fruits as grown locally by some of the settlers who, within the past years, have come in to make this part their home. The line of best exhibit of products from any one farm was an especial feature and the butter-making contest, as carried out before the hundreds of spectators excited great interest. Great credit is due to the directors of the association and more particularly to those who were in actual charge of the work for the manner in which the whole show was brought through. The grounds and buildings of the Dominion Experimental Farm were especially loaned by the permission of the Department of Agriculture for the purpose, and the thanks of the community is also due to that department and the many local employees belonging to it.