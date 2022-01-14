It happened this week in 1915

Jan. 9 - 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

January 9 – 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Some hunter … Five hundred and three deer in twenty-nine years is somewhat of a record for a single rifle that has had but one owner to hang up. However, such an honor belongs to a well-known Erickson citizen, Ira Beam, who has just celebrated his sixty-sixth birthday, and a 45.70 Marlin rifle that he wouldn’t part with for a senatorship.

Most of his big game killing was done in Montana, where he traded venison almost as freely years ago as we do cordwood in B.C.

He has been in the province for seven years and, barring 1913 when he only killed two, has always bagged his three deer each season. A very wide circle of friends will wish him many more years of as good hunting.

Happy fur owner … Annie Orr was the name of the young lady who lost the fur last week and which was left at this office by Mr. W. F. Attridge. Annie claimed her fur Monday afternoon and went home happy.

Patriotic concert … First of a Series Will be Held Saturday Night in the Edison Theatre —A Good Program.

The question of raising money for the boys at the front, that is money with which to purchase little remembrances and comforts from time to time has been agitating the minds of the local members of the 107th Regiment for some time. The men here are not being paid and a good many are unable to make any donation to such a fund and so the officers of the Volunteer Club have hit upon the plan of holding a monthly patriotic concert for raising funds for this purpose.

The first concert is to be held in the Edison theatre on next Saturday evening, January 16th, at 8:30 p.m. An excellent program has been arranged and a nominal admission fee of 25 cents will be charged.

It is only a short while since the Cranbrook boys left home and friends to go out and fight in your defence. Remember how only a few short months ago we assembled at the station to bid good-bye and God-speed to the noble boys of this city who answered the call of Britain? Are you as loyal and patriotic today ns you were then? Remember how you cheered and waved your hat as the train pulled out? Remember how, in a drenching rain, you stood around waiting for the train which would convey the boys off? What did a little rain matter to us that day? Cranbrook surely did her duty in this regard.

But we are not done yet. On Saturday evening in the Edison theatre the 107th boys are holding a concert, the proceeds of which will be used to purchase a few little presents for the Cranbrook boys at the front. Keep your enthusiasm alive by attending the concert.

Expert piano tuning … Alvin E. Perkins of Vancouver, B. C., professional piano and organ tuner, with highest possible recommendations from Heintzman & Co., Govtlay Piano Co., Morris Piano Co., Morris Piano Co., Dominion Piano and Organ Co., Newcombe and Co., Gerhard Heintzman House, with 28 years experience. This guarantees the finest workmanship.

Tuning a piano is not a trifling piece of work if you have regard for your piano and lasting satisfaction. We positively recommend the best experienced men only. Heintzman & Co. Mr. Perkins will be in Cranbrook early in January and will make his regular calls.

Auxiliary dance … The Ladies Auxiliary to the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen will hold their annual dance at the Auditorium theatre on Monday evening next.

The ladies of the Auxiliary are working hard for the success of the affair, which promises to eclipse all previous social functions attempted by this body. Already the decoration committee is busy arranging the many details of the event. The Cranbrook orchestra will furnish the music.

The patronesses are: Mrs. P. Dallas, Mrs. H. Hughes, Mrs. R. E. Knight, Mrs. W. J. Flowers, Mrs. J. Cameron, Mrs. J. Laurie, Miss Ella Ryckman, and Miss Elsie Park. The ladies are making a special feature of the refreshment end, which, after all, is the leading feature of any event. A special committee of ladies will look after the refreshments.

Saturday’s market a strong one … Last Saturday was one of the best market days held in Cranbrook, more stuff being sold by the farmers than on any previous day. The quality of market produce generally was a big improvement over previous markets. The display of vegetables and fruits were gotten up in a much neater way than before and things generally are improved, cleanliness being a noticeable feature.

Prices generally were lower, the following being the quotations by the various producers: Pigeons, 25c. each. Flowering plants, 25c. up. Rabbits, 25c. Head cheese, 2 for 25c. Beef, 14c. and 15c. Cabbage, 10c. head. Buttermilk, 10c. qt. Homemade ham, 16c. Apples, per box, $1.40. Apples, 5c. lb. Chickens, 70c. Butter, 25c. Mutton, 16c. Beets, $1.25. Parsnips, $1.50. Carrots, $1.25. Turnips, $1.25. Honey, 3 lbs. 75c. Turnips, lc. lb. Chickens, 15c. lb. Eggs, 50c. dozen. Honey, $1.00 per pail. Pork, 10c. to 13c. Lard, 15c. Sausage, 12 1/2c. Head meat, 12 1/2c. Pork, 14c. Beef, 12c. and 14c.

There is a difference of opinion as to the best market day; some claiming Thursday is the best day, while others believe that Saturday is the ideal market day. Saturday seems to meet with the approval of most people, as on that day the buying is done for the family, and more people are in town than on any other day.

New city officials … Aulder Clarke Bowness was declared elected mayor by acclamation by the returning officer, T. M. Roberts, in the city election this week, there being no candidate to oppose him.

No other announcements for aldermen were made except by the six men who were supporting Mr. Bowness, but at the eleventh hour on nomination day it was found that besides these candidates two new ones had been proposed. The men nominated for a aldermen were: A. J. Balment, Lester Clapp, Joseph Jackson, Geo. F. Stevenson, W. B. McFarlane, J. B. Hall, Geo. Leask and Gustave Erickson.

Objections were made to the names of Geo. F. Stevenson, W. B. McFarlane and J. B. Hall. The returning officer acting on the advice of the city solicitor threw out the objection against Mr. Stevenson and upheld the objections against Mr. McFarlane and Mr. Hall, declaring Messrs. Clapp, Stevenson, Erickson, Jackson, Balment and Leask duly elected by acclamation.

The nominees for school trustees were Wm. Henderson, Harry White, Ira R. Manning and J. Henry Spence. Mr. Spence withdrew his name and the returning officer declared the other three elected by acclamation as school trustees for the ensuing year.

The objection to Mr. Stevenson was on his property qualification and it is understood that an appeal from the decision of the returning officer may be taken.

Poultry association … A fairly large attendance of members of the Cranbrook Poultry and Pet Stock Association turned out Friday evening last for the annual meeting and election of officers, which was held in the old gymnasium building.

Promptly at 8 p.m. the president, Mr. A. B. Smith, called the meeting to order, stating that a vast amount of important business had to be transacted, and called on the secretary to read the correspondence.

Secretary McGregor read a number of communications, among them being one from A. M. Beattie, of Waldo, expressing his regrets at not being able to attend the first winter show of the local association.

Mr. Beattie in the letter stated he would walk five miles to see a good poultry show. We can quite understand this.

President Smith then presented his annual report, a document full of interest to poultrymen of this district.

Curling … There has been keen interest taken in the roarin’ game during the past week and the curlers at the local rink have been busy every afternoon and evening.

The president and vice-president’s competition has only one more game to play, with the vice-president leading by four points.

The Inter-Club competition is now occupying the attention of the club and games in this event are of daily occurrence.

A subscription was taken this week to provide prizes for the bonspiel at Lethbridge next week, when several Cranbrook rinks will participate.

Two rinks from Fernie visited Cranbrook yesterday and two from Cranbrook played at Fernie last night. The rinks going to Fernie were: Jas. B. Henderson, skip; Goode, Bowness and Banfield and W. F. Cameron, skip; E. H. Patmore, T. C. Phillips and L. J. Cranston. The Fernie boys played their first game on the local ice yesterday afternoon and were defeated by Cranbrook 16—6. The visitors rink was composed of Alfred Cummings, skip; E. Evans, David Black and J. D. Quail. They were opposed by H. W. Supple, skip, J. F. Campbell, B. MacFarlane and Lester Clapp. In the evening game the Fernie lineup was Jimmy Johnson, skip; Bert Black, Dr. Bonnell and W. A. Ingram and the Cranbrook rink, A. A. Ward, skip; F. Topham, W. M. Harris and Geo. Hoggarth. Cranbrook also won this game, 11—6.

St. Mary’s Dance … On Wednesday next, January 20th, a social dance will be held in St. Mary’s hall. The purpose of the affair is to clear up the debt on the piano. A first-class time is promised. The hall has the best dancing floor in the city. The Cranbrook orchestra will discourse a good program of music.

Firm changes location … Little & Atchison have secured a lease on the building recently vacated by Ira R. Manning, Ltd., on Baker street and as soon as needed alterations are made in the building will move their grocery stock from their stand on Armstrong avenue to the new location.

The new quarters will greatly increase the floor space of their store besides giving them additional cellar room.

They have occupied the present stand until they are now among the oldest firms in the city occupying the same quarters without change of firm or name.

Christ Church Christmas tree … On Thursday last the children of Christ Church had their annual supper and Christmas tree in the Maple hall.

After supper a delightful concert was given by the younger children, under Miss Dorothy Webb, their Sunday school teacher, who for the last two months has been instructing them in their various parts.

The concert was a great success, the children all doing their parts very well, and the little girls looking very sweet in their fairy dresses. A large number of people attended and after the Christmas tree was divested of the parcels, the entertainment closed, being a most successful affair in every respect.

Birthday entertainment … A very interesting birthday party was held in the Presbyterian Church on Thursday, January 7th, to commemorate the opening of that church. A splendid program was given and an extraordinary amount of talent exhibited.

The chairman in his opening remarks welcomed the audience on behalf of the Ladies’ Aid and explained that the proceeds would be given over to the Budget scheme of the church. Rev. W. K. Thomson took the floor and in a few words reviewed the work of the church and its progress. T

he program consisted of the following parts: Selection by the Juvenile orchestra Recitation by Messrs. Scott and McDonald. Vocal solo by Mrs. Nisbet. Trio by Messrs. Parker. Vocal solo by Mr. Muir. Vocal duet by Mrs. Paterson and Quain. Mesdames Wallinger and Lister and Messrs. Parker.

At the close of the entertainment the company retired to the schoolroom where John F. Smith cut the birthday cake, and coffee, tea, cakes and sandwiches were handed around.