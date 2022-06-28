It happened this week in 1915

June 26 – July 2: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Celebration on Cranbrook Street … There was a gay time in a house on Cranbrook street this afternoon. Everything was suggestive of a first class No. A1 joint, and then some.

The jangle started about five o’clock with the breaking of furniture, bottles and wound up with the breaking of at least one head.

A choice line of the finest English language was indulged in, which would put the residents of Hill 60 in the shade on the hottest day.

A resident of Cranbrook street called on the Herald today and said he was thoroughly disgusted with the condition of affairs in that neighborhood, and all caused by a couple of people.

The result will likely be a petition to the city council by the residents of this section of the town asking for an investigation into the affair.

Mud slide near Morrissey … Cranbrook passengers from the east on the early morning train Monday morning were held up several hours owing to a tie up on the railway line caused by a mud slide near Morrissey, which brought down an enormous amount of guzzulium. The train due in here in the early morning did not arrive until 10.30 at night.

A huge slide occurred two miles west of Morrissey on the Canadian Pacific railway at an early hour Monday morning, resulting in a tie-up of all through trains, which were delayed for periods up to sixteen hours. The cause is attributable to the prolonged season of wet weather, which terminated at the end of last week with two days of exceptionally heavy rain.

The small streams became raging torrents and one became naturally damned by a small slide which formed a small lake.

Then Monday morning, when the Spokane-Calgary passenger came to this point a small quantity of rock which had fallen on the track was struck by the locomotive. The engine and first three cars passed over, but the damage to the locomotive prevented further progress.

The train had been stalled there only a few minutes when the natural dam gave way and precipitated an enormous slide into the train. The remaining three cars and over a hundred feet of track beyond were covered to such an extent that the coaches were practically buried, but no one was injured.

A large number of men were put to work and traffic was resumed later in the evening.

St. Marys fishing stories … Fishing parties are much in vogue these glorious days of sunshine and shower—mostly shower. Some tall yarns are told by these disciples of old Isaak, a few of them being quite probable and others bearing a doubtful semblance to the real thing.

For instance, Dave Sutherland caught a whale of a fish today in the St. Mary’s lake, which is corroborated by Mr. Ed. Johnson, another truthful fisherman, who claims that the whole story has not been told by Mr. Sutherland. After tickling the stream for only a short time Mr. Sutherland felt a nibble and in an instant was almost pulled into the river. He shouted for help, but none came. He finally succeeded in landing the fish into his net, but no sooner had he accomplished this feat than the handle snapped off and the fish and net departed company with Mr. Sutherland.

The fish was a mastadon species weighing 20 pounds Troy.

Mr. Sutherland made these observations just as the handle on his net snapped.

The game still goes on, gentle reader. Mr. Harry McKowan, one of the party who was fishing near the log jam, had a similar experience, but Mr. McKowan was successful in bringing home the real McCoy. Mr. McKowan was in his boat trailing the expansive waters of the lake and imbibing in the scenery when, bingo, a pull on the line which almost upset the boat brought him back to the fact that something more than a fish was at his bait. The strain on the line was more than he could stand, so he hitched on to the rowlock.

After towing the boat around the lake, by chance the line was snubbed to a sapling ashore, the line being given three turns on the tree. As soon as Mr. Trout felt the strain he put on full steam ahead and cut the bark of the tree.

It took the gentleman two hours to land the trout, and now the yarn will be handed on to his children’s children as one of the greatest exploits ever known in these parts.

Short fish and bear stories like the above are now in season. W. H. Wilson was the other member of the party. Who’s next?

Frank Roselli lives! … Walter Halsall received a post card this week from Frank Roselli, who was reported as being blown to pieces by a German shell. Frank was in the big battle at Langemarck, when so many Canadians fell on the field of battle.

Roselli is in a German hospital and is reported progressing nicely. He was seriously wounded and was unable to write until the first of the month.

The post card, written in his own hand, bears date of June 4th.

Golf notes … The golf clock is proving popular. The club membership now stands at 46 and is expected to reach the half century mark before another week has passed.

There is plenty of room on the links for new members. Applications should be addressed to M. A. Beale, secretary.

Last Saturday was an ideal day for golf and everyone turned out, the grounds presenting an exceptionally animated appearance. Mesdames E. L. and C. O. Staples were the hostesses for the day, and a steady procession of players could be seen traversing the links.

Pretty wedding in Buena Vista gardens … The Rev. Thos. Key worth officiated at a very pretty house wedding on Wednesday evening last when Miss Mabel Fredriksen, of London, Eng., was united in marriage to Mr. W. Abram Orr, a resident of this city and an employee of the local Sash and Door Factory. The rite was performed at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Orr, Buena Vista Gardens, under an arch of evergreens and flowers and the bride looked charming in a dress of cream voile piped with blue silk and bearing a lace yoke.

The bride entered the room amid the strains of music carrying a bouquet of carnations and was assisted by Miss Pearl Orr, sister of the groom, while the groom was supported by Mr. Chas. Wynne, brother-in-law.

After the ceremony a very sumptuous wedding breakfast was partaken of during which many kind and congratulatory words of good wishes were offered by the friends.

The happy young couple will take up their residence here immediately.

Cranbrook School gardens competition … Believing that a fuller report on the work done at the public school would be of great interest to our young readers as well as their parents we have had a representative call on each of the judges and have succeeded in getting their opinions on the matter.

Mr. John Levett, an old-timer in the district and one who has the knack to make things grow says: “I had great pleasure in judging the plots at the Central school and was surprised to find such great progress had been made in so short a time.

The design and arrangement in Miss Richards’ and Mr. Shields’ plots were highly praiseworthy, in fact had the former had a heavier crop her class would have obtained the shield offered by the school board.

The other three teachers had hard luck with their seeds, as so many of us have had this spring and so were not able to make such a good show on the occasion of the inspection, though there is no reason why they should not be equally good at the next inspection.

All plots were well cultivated. A weak point was the lack of efficient thinning. This is very important as sparing the thinning certainly will spoil the crop. In most beds weeds were entirely absent and others were clean except for an odd old timer that raised its head securely among the plants in the row”.

Noxious weeds … Last week the attention of the city authorities was called to the presence of Canada Thistle and other weed pests on Durick avenue and Van Horne streets. In justice to Chief Adams and his staff it must be said that these were cut some time previous to the time the Herald went to press.

The city is having all noxious weeds cut and doing good work in the control of the weed. In dealing with the presence of Canada Thistle on Durick avenue, it is pointed out by residents in that vicinity who reside within the city limits that it is almost useless to cut the weeds in the city, while outside the limits the weeds are allowed to ripen and drift in by the million.

If the situation is to be taken seriously united action on the part of both the city and provincial governments must be taken. The noxious weeds nuisance has developed into a serious problem in this province. This is evidently the view the provincial government takes of the question, because this year the laws requiring the eradication of the pest are more stringent than they have heretofore been.

Under the new act the province considers the city the owner of all property within the municipality, and has the right to enter action against the city for the violation of any of the provisions of the act, and to impose a fine of from $25 to $100 and costs in case of conviction.

In this connection it is to be hoped that the provincial government will see that the act is enforced outside of the city limits.

Judging home garden plots … On Thursday evening last the three ladies appointed by the executive of the Women’s Institute to judge the home plots of the senior division of the school children had before them quite an evening’s work, and but for the kindness of Mr. W. H. Wilson, who took them around in his auto, would not have completed their judging. To him Mrs. B. Palmer, Mrs. G. P. Tisdale and Mrs. J. Shaw tender their hearty thanks.

Starting at the home of Mabel Cameron, they found there the plot clean and nicely laid out but short of crops.

Harry Webb had a clean garden nicely laid out with string beans, broad beans, peas, carrots, lettuce, kale, endive, and beets. Herman Hollander’s garden was not ready. Eddie Barnhardt had a nice plot of potatoes and some other small vegetables.

Orville Thompson had a garden of black loam, well fenced in and evidently planted long before the other school gardens, as everything was showing vigorous growth.

Joe Swain had a large plot with a very great abundance of vegetables, including tomatoes in blossom and peas almost ready to market. This garden as well as Thompson’s will be ready to harvest before the next judging in August.

From there the judges were taken to Kemball’s in Slaterville. Here they found ground broken up for the first time. There was a nice large plot of potatoes, which the boy deserved great credit for, as it certainly is planted in stony ground.

Joe Stojack had a large garden in fair condition, with vegetables and peas eight inches high and put one in every square foot. Leonard Jecks has a garden adjoining this, but not so well advanced, but hopes by the August judging it will be much improved.

Harold Kummer had a flower garden in an odd corner between the wood pile and the back alley and any boy that makes and fences a flower garden with a piano box, odd boards and wire and gets it into such a flourishing condition does not spend much time in fooling. The garden was located with some difficulty.

Ray Scott’s plot was free from weeds and has the making of a good show in the next judging.

From there the ladies had to go half a mile from the power house and found Hector Donaldson with flowers, too; ground just broken and evidently a shortage of water, proving a determination to succeed under difficulties.

Some people may say that the parents have done all the work and yet the day following the judging, one boy told Mr. Webb that his father had shown the ladies his sister’s garden instead of his own, but if the father did not know which plot belonged to the boy, it showed that some parents are very disinterested, and if children get no encouragement at home can there be any wonder there are so many who have no interest in life and look upon any lesson or work as a bugbear. We say let the parents get out in the garden and by example and sympathy encourage the child in the toiling, that they may see the growth of nature through his own handiwork, for it is only when one is interested that there is any success.

We feel that this teaching of the school children in garden making is truly the only way of ensuring what our politicians and others are trying to enforce, viz: “Get back to the land.” The trustees and teachers’ deserve great praise for this extra work which it entails.

Christ Church news … The past week has been a busy one for the officers of Christ church, the occasion being the first official visit to Cranbrook of Very Rev. Arthur John Doull, bishop of Kootenay. The Rev. gentleman arrived from the west on Saturday afternoon and was met at the train by a delegation of members from the church. While here he was the guest of Dr. and Mrs. F. W. Green. He presided at a vestry meeting the same evening, when the business of the church was gone over and plans set forth for the carrying on of the work.

On the Sabbath morn the bishop was present at Holy Communion and instituted and inducted the Rev. W. H. Bridge to the Rectorship of Christ church at the morning service. He preached powerful sermons at both the morning and evening services to large congregations.

Monday morning Mr. Chester Staples motored him out to Wycliffe, where they were met by the Rev. A. B. Lane.

After seeing St. Andrew’s church at Wycliffe and driving through to Kimberley, the bishop proceeded with Mr. Lane to Elko, where a confirmation service was arranged for.

The following day Baynes Lake and Waldo districts were toured.

Wednesday morning the bishop returned from Elko and was driven over to Fort Steele by Mrs. F. W. Green, where a reception was held for him at the residence of Mrs. Cann. He returned the same evening and left for Michel Thursday afternoon.

A reception will be held for him at Fernie on Friday, July 2nd. A reception will be held for him at Cranbrook on his next visit, when he will be here to hold confirmation.

Christ Church Sunday School will be held at three o’clock next Sunday afternoon and till further notice.

Prominent penologist visiting Cranbrook … Forceful Speaker Dr. J. H. Rivers, warden of the provincial gaol at Lethbridge, Alta., arrived in the city today at noon to visit his brother-in-law, Mr. E. A. Hill, the well-known clothier of Baker Street, of this city.

Dr. Rivers holds a very responsible position in being the head of one of the most modern penal institutions of this country. He has spent a great deal of time, however, in the study as touching the treatment of criminals, and as a result has had remarkable success in restoring to manhood and citizenship many who stood in danger of being lost thereto. We understand that he is to deliver an address on this topic at the local Methodist church on Sunday evening next.

A large number of people will doubtless take the opportunity of hearing him.

Dr. Rivers is a prominent Methodist of his own city and conference, he having been delegate to the general conference and being a member of the Book Room committee of the Methodist Church of Canada. He also has a brother an esteemed member of the Methodist ministry in London conference.

We extend our greetings to the Dr. and Mrs. Rivers, who accompanies him and hope their stay will be a pleasant one.

Closing exercises St. Mary’s school … The closing exercises of St. Mary’s school were held at the school building on Norbury Avenue Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. There was a large crowd of interested friends and parents present. About thirty-five children took part in the programme and every number was enthusiastically given and heartily received.

The Rev. Father Anthony and Dr. King spoke at the close of the programme. The Rev. Father congratulated the pupils on their showing during the first year’s work. He was proud with those who had received prizes but his heart went just as warmly to those who had not received prizes. He said that when he went to school he had received few prizes. He hoped that they would all try a little harder next year and that more would receive prizes.

Dr. King said that he was very glad to be present on this occasion and had enjoyed the program and congratulated the pupils on the completion of their first year’s work.

Patriotic Society meeting … A public meeting is being called by the Cranbrook Branch of the Canadian Patriotic Society at the city hall on Monday evening next at 8.30.

It is proposed by the society to hold a Sports Day on Wednesday afternoon, July 21st, and with this end in view the Agricultural grounds have been secured through the kindness of the directors of the Cranbrook Agricultural Association. The programme is to consist of horse races of various kinds, motor races, etc., etc. In the evening baseball, football, foot races, etc.

The meeting is called to give patriotic citizens an opportunity of assisting in completing committees and making all necessary arrangements. The society will welcome any suggestions which will assist in making the programme an absolute success.

As is generally known the proceeds of the War Fund Entertainment given on Mr. V. H. Baker’s grounds in August last was contributed to the Cranbrook Branch of the Canadian Patriotic Fund. The monies raised by the society are forwarded to headquarters at Vancouver, and local branches have the privilege of drawing funds as required. The Cranbrook local branch has expended nearly $500.00 to dependents of soldiers enlisted and at the front. At the present time there are several applications for relief before the society, and when these are approved an amount of approximately $200 will be dispersed monthly.

It is very urgently desired that further monies be raised in order to carry on the society’s work and to provide for dependents of soldiers in need. It is to be hoped that citizens generally will attend this meeting and assist in making Sports Day on July 21st a success.