It happened this week in 1915

May 15 - 21: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

D. C. M. Medal won by Cranbrook man … Brave Act of Canadian Soldier in Saving Wounded Comrade, Receives Due Recognition: Cranbrook can take pride in the achievements of Samuel Victor Paterson, a former resident of this city, who was prominently mentioned in the recent dispatches from France as being the only Canadian so far to win the D. C. M. medal.

All of the Canadian dailies have published the photo of this hero and the story of his exploit is one which will add to the immortal glory of the brave Canadian soldiers who are laying down their lives for the Empire today.

Accompanied by a companion this soldier essayed to bring in a fallen comrade who was in laying in front of the trenches and in the line of fire. They were the mark for many German guns and Paterson’s companion was killed just as they reached their man. Paterson was wounded but in the face of the terrific fire successfully carried his wounded comrade to safety.

Mr. Paterson was at one time employed as city ticket agent succeeding J. Stanley Peck, when the latter engaged in business here. He was an electrician and was afterward in the employ of Davis Brothers in this city.

Cranbrook boy wins distinction! … Charles McInnes, formerly a resident of this city, second son of Malcolm McInnes, now residing in Calgary, Alta., is among the recent graduates of Dalhousie University, Halifax, and, according to word which has reached his parents, was one of the six students who received the “Distinction” diplomas.

He is a blind boy and has suffered under this handicap for years before he began his education in the Halifax School for the Blind, from which institution he went to university.

Throughout his whole college career he has shown remarkable brilliancy and he has a long list of scholastic triumphs. In the near future he will go to the Old Country and take up post graduate work at Oxford. During his course at Dalhousie he distinguished himself in debating and was a member of the “Gazette” staff.

During his final year he was elected class historian for his year.

In spite of his severe handicap he did not confine his energies to study and was a gymnast of note. In his graduating examinations he led in four subjects and won a high first in French.

The professors speak in the highest terms of the unusual attainment of a student who was laboring under such disadvantages.

He was one of the most popular students in the university and held many positions in the different branches of college life.

Engineer Hoffer under arrest … C. P. R. Engineer Sentenced for Two Months for Giving Revolver to Another Engineer:

Albert Hoffer, alias Andrew J. Harder, a C. P. R. engineer on this division for some years, was arrested on Monday by Provincial Constable Col1ins on a wire from Provincial Constable Arthur Arden, of Moyie, charged with giving one automatic revolver to Engineer Foreman Ayres at or near Kingsgate, without lawful excuse.

Accused has been working with the Canadian Pacific railroad for some ten years under the name of Albert Hoffer. He is a German by birth and in 1908 took out naturalization papers at Calgary under the name of Andrew J. Harder, formerly of Hompton, United States. He is said to have fought in the South African war against the British.

The authorities claim that for some months past Hoffer has been packing a gun and on Saturday Constable Arden confronted him at Yahk and searched him. Before Magistrate Hill, Constable Arden stated that while he did not find the gun on Hoffer, accused admitted having carried one.

Arden’s contention was that Hoffer gave the gun, loaded with one shell in the barrel, but empty magazine, together with a box of shells, to one Ayres, and as evidence produced the revolver and shells.

Hoffer pleaded guilty and was fined $50 and costs and two months in Jail.

Reward offered … A reward is out this week for the person who can find Dan McNeish, of Fernie, supposed to have left Fernie Sunday morning. There are a few anxious hearts here I can tell you.

Fernie news … An Italian family who were driving in from Cokato on Sunday ahead of the storm, met with an accident at the C.P.R. crossing near the park. The rig was driven over the rails at full speed and a man and child were thrown out, the child receiving severe injuries about the head and arms.

Elko news … Elko, without a doubt, is the grandest place to spend a vacation this side the pearly gates of the new Jerusalem. Come and see for yourself.

George Primrose here next week … Pantages Will Open Here Next Wednesday with a Monster Attraction —All Good Numbers: Another of the popular six-act vaudeville bills is scheduled for appearance at the Auditorium theatre Wednesday and Thursday. May 26th and 27th, when the program will be topped by the famous minstrel king, Geo. Primrose, and his aggregation of singing and dancing stars and comedians in one of the most elaborate variety acts on the stage today.

An excellent group of supporting acts is promised by the management with comedy as the predominating feature of every turn.

George Primrose’s name and fame have long been an important note in minstrel enterprises, he having been associated with all the famous men in this particular line of amusement. For a number of years he headed his own big organization, which played many times over this continent.

Like other stars and producing managers, Mr. Primrose has lately gone in for vaudeville and will offer in Cranbrook next week what is said to be the most spectacular offering on the vaudeville stage. He carries his own company of artists and laugh-provokers, many of whom have been connected with the name of Primrose for a long time and who have aided materially in placing the name of minstrelry where it is today.

The organization carries its own special scenery and equipment, with every detail carried out to the letter. Mr. Primrose, himself, known to the world as “America’s Greatest Soft Shoe Dancer.” will be seen at the head of his big company.

Cecilia Rhoda and George Crampton two well-known grand opera stars, will offer their original operatic novelty as one of the added features for the week. This act bears the title of “Between the Reels” and gives opportunity for amusing situations as well as exceptional vocal talent. This pair of singers possess acting ability which they are enabled to display to good advantage in this delightful little skit.

Peggy Bremen and her brother will present a unique vaudeville novelty on unsupported ladders during which they demonstrate what tireless practice and dexterity will accomplish. The turn is called “The Imp’s Playground.”

Aside from mere skill, Miss Bremen is a beautiful creature. Her costume, daring as to tights and trunks, but more or less modest of bodice, may have been boldly designed, but certainly no so-called “physical culture” exhibition on the stage ever had such exquisite excuse for revealing attire.

The Chartres Sisters and Holliday will be seen in “The Shop Models and the Floor-Walker,” an up-to-the-minute satire in which much comedy is introduced and in which the young ladles have opportunities to wear some stunning wardrobe.

Arline, the dainty violiniste, who dances while she plays, and who wears an amazing array of impressionistic costumes, will offer, next week, the same act that she has performed with such success in the east. “Arline” is a temperamental violinists who translates the music of her own violin into graceful motion. She plays well, and her repertoire includes several of the popular classical compositions.

Early and Laight, a team of singers and fun-makers, will offer their own laugh-provoking skit, “On the Water Wagon.” in which much original work is said to be introduced.

Recruiting notes … Lieut. Smith left this week for Nelson to assist in recruiting there.

The recruiting office has been moved from the city hall into the offices recently vacated by J. S. Peck & Co. on Baker Street. Lieut. H. H. Bourne was in charge of the recruiting office this week during the absence of Major Pollen.

Lieut. Bourne will be one of the officers of the 54th Kootenay battalion when it leaves for overseas service.

The local officers of the 54th Kootenay Battalion are arranging for a public concert to be given in Cranbrook in the near future. The best local talent is being asked to participate in this affair, which will be given for the benefit of the local soldiers.

The date will be announced in a few days.

Children’s program completed for 24th … Overseas Club Will Give Cranbrook Kids a Good Time on Empire Day:

Everything is lovely for the children’s entertainment on Monday by the Cranbrook Branch of the Overseas Club, which festivities will commence in front of the government building at 2 p.m. sharp.

The principals of the several schools have all promised to be in attendance with their scholars.

Practically all the speakers, whom the club have invited to attend, have promised to be present without fail, a good number of speeches in keeping with the day, are looked for.

Nothing but a Zeppelin, so the Overseas Club members assert, can stop the affair from being a success, as they have decided to give the kidlets a genuine good time.

Mr. A. A. Johnson, of the Rex theatre, says he can handle the crowd of children to a fine finish. It is hoped the parents will realize that this picture show is for the children only. Last year a number of the grownups invaded the building, thus crowding out the children.

Mr. Johnson says he can handle all the children in the district, and the pictures he has for them are a treat of a lifetime.

There will be noise, more noise, and then some. This is another reason why the grownups should keep away, they may be deafened.

The Overseas Club wants every child in this city to enjoy the show in the afternoon, and have a specially selected committee of ladies and gents to take care of them. Every arrangement has been made for their safety and comfort and everything possible will be done to please their little hearts.

So if you have any children who can laugh and shout, turn them loose on that day.

After the show there will be distributed to the children one grand bag containing nuts, candles and oranges, and we are informed that there is not a belly ache in the hundreds of oranges which will be distributed to the little tots.

To help pay for this monster entertainment, the Overseas Club ask the citizens and friends to patronize the dance in the Auditorium on the evening of the same day. If you are not of the dancing kind, come around and have a look to see how things are going. The tickets will be the same price. Drop in anyhow, and show the Overseas Club that you appreciate the good work they are doing for the children on this great day.

Farmers have increased acreage … On Wednesday afternoon a representative of the Herald made a hurried trip over St. Mary’s prairie in company with Mr. Fred Russell,

Cranbrook’s irrepressible real estate man; Mr. Joe Mott, who formerly owned most of the prairie and a pioneer farmer of that district, and Mr. James Greaves, who can make a Ford car climb a telegraph pole or crawl into a gopher hole.

Part of the drive was over the historic old road which formerly was the only route between Cranbrook and the North Star mine. This road has been abandoned by the government road crews and is therefore one of the finest drives in the country. For a pleasure trip in a car we would advise our friends to go over this road, and it might be well for the famous road builders of East Kootenay to take a look at this highway.

The prairie is one wide expanse of verdant green, waving wheat fields and browsing live stock. The prairie reminds us of “down home” and could have been the subject of a more or less famous picture which used to hang in our bedroom and on which we could gaze the first thing in the morning. It showed a clump of trees, a purling brook, a few drowsy cattle, birds in the trees and an expanse of meadow. We used to wish we were a cow and had nothing to do but lay in the shade and chew our “cud.”

The prairie gives you that feeling but we found those who are making a success of farming in that section, wasting very little time on the beautiful scenery or the tang of the atmosphere, most of them being exceedingly busy wrestling daily with old Mother Nature planting, plowing, building, improving, cultivating, etc. And they are gradually transforming the prairie into the garden spot of East Kootenay.

St. Mary’s Prairie at this time of year is a revelation to the man who has never travelled much around here. “Far away fields may be always green” but right now you don’t have to go to England’s fields or Hampshire’s hills. You have it right at home just across the St. Mary’s river, two hours walk from town.

Mr. H. H. McClure owns one of the historic places on the north end of the prairie, the old road house still standing on his farm. Mr. McClure was busy finishing the setting out of ten acres of new orchard. This he is planting entirely to wealthy apple trees. There is a fine patch of alfalfa on his farm and with numerous livestock this farmer is able to keep busy and out of mischief. This spring he has finished fencing the southern portion of his farm replacing an old “stake and rider” fence that has been doing duty for the past thirty years.

It is said that this place once changed hands for a sack of flour and a bottle of whiskey. Even at the high price of flour now it would be worth that much per front foot.

One of the sights of the prairie is the three-year-old orchard of C. N. West, which contains four hundred trees, besides small fruit shrubs, covering about four acres. In this orchard are Italian prunes, the big yellow plums, apples, crabapples, currants, raspberries, and strawberries The trees show a wonderful growth for the time they have been planted and while they are a matter of pride to their owner they are giving evidence of ample returns for the care he has taken with them.