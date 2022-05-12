It happened this week in 1915

May 8 – 14: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

The purchase of horses for war … Mr. P. F. Bevan, remount purchaser for the Dominion government, accompanied by Dr. J. W. Rutledge, veterinary surgeon, made a tour of the Cranbrook district the past week purchasing horses for war purposes.

At Cherry Creek ten horses were purchased from Peter Woods, the Cherry Creek rancher; at Baynes Lake eight horses were purchased; at Cranbrook nine animals were passed by the inspectors; at Fort Steele eight being the number purchased; at Athalmer eighteen were purchased.

Mr. John Reed, the road superintendent, offered the best specimen of horse flesh, a beautiful officers’ charger. Mr. Bevan says the animal is perfect and is the best horse so far purchased by him in British Columbia.

The animals are being loaded and will be shipped from here today to Brandon, Man., where the horses will be trained and receive a college education before tackling the Germans.

At Brandon approximately six thousand horses are in training. Mr. Bevan and Mr. Rutledge went to Creston yesterday to inspect some horses offered from that section of the country. Mr. Bevan will go from Creston to Cowley, Alta.

Men on Cranbrook’s roll of honor … Cranbrook’s honor roll is growing! This week a number of names have been added, which include a number of well-known men.

Tom Blayney, of this city, received yesterday an official announcement from a French surgeon of the death of his son, David J. Blayney, who left Cranbrook last September with the first contingent. David was only eighteen years of age and was employed by the Cranbrook Foundry previous to going to the front. The family resides in Cranbrook. Corp.

Fred Lewis, of London, England, who enlisted with the first contingent in Cranbrook, was among those who were reported this week to have died of wounds in a French hospital.

Fred Brown, also a member of Cranbrook’s quota in the first contingent was reported killed in the casualty lists of the past week. His home was in London, England.

Sidney Renton, formerly a C.P.R. fireman in this city, and well known among the railroad boys, and who enlisted at Lethbridge, was killed in the recent heavy fighting which claimed so many Canadian lives.

Reginald Hartnell is reported wounded, his brother, P. Hartnell, recently having a letter to the effect that he was convalescing. James Middleton, formerly an employee of the Sullivan mines at Kimberley, and who left with Cranbrook’s second contingent, is reported among the wounded. He was familiarly known as “Scotty” Middleton.

Mrs. William Malcolm received a field postcard from her son Sydney who was reported wounded. He says he has been admitted to hospital wounded, but he expected to be out in a few days. Sydney joined the first contingent from Macleod, not from Cranbrook as stated in our last issue, but Ernest, who worked in the provincial government office here joined the same contingent from Cranbrook.

The long list of dead and wounded published today contains the name of Patrick D. Hope, of Marysville, as being wounded. Mr. Hope was a druggist in Moyie in the early days, where he was a prominent business man. His family resides in Marysville.

The Cranbrook board of school trustees … An application from Miss Woodland, principal of the South Ward School, asking for a library, was read. After some discussion it was decided to purchase a list of books being submitted.

The next business on the slate, the question of the reduction in the teachers’ salaries, put real life into the meeting. There were a few lively passages between the several members as to just how much or how little the salaries should be cut. It was generally agreed that the salaries in most cases were too high at this particular time. Just how much the cut should be was the whole argument. Trustee Henderson moved that commencing with the next term the salaries shall be reduced as follows: Salaries up to $100 be cut 5 per cent; over $100 and up to $150 ten per cent; over $150 fifteen per cent. This was seconded by Trustee Manning.

After considerable discussion in which every member of the board figured, there passed a few lively minutes, in which they agreed to disagree. Brotherly love ceased for a time and the editor’s thoughts flew back to the time when G. T. Rogers was mayor, when it required a good thick tab to report a meeting.

The chairman said there was further business to be dealt with, and urged the men to come to some definite conclusion. “Let us get this matter over so we can go on with the rest of the evening’s business.”

The salary question was again brought up. There were a few more motions and a little more rag-chewing but no definite conclusion could be arrived at.

The meeting adjourned at 11.30 on motion of Trustees Quain and Manning.

Liberals organise federal association … A meeting of delegates chosen from the various Liberal associations of the three ridings of Columbia, Cranbrook and Fernie met at Matheson’s Hall in this city on Tuesday evening, May 11th. Motors met the Kootenay Central train at Fort Steele in the evening and on account of breakdowns some of the delegates were late in arriving so that the meeting was not called until a late hour.

Mr. F. B. Hill, of Golden, was asked to take the chair and Mr. F. M. MacPherson was chosen secretary pro tem.

“Bob” Green will lead B. C. Conservatives … R. F. Green. M. P. for Kootenay in the Dominion parliament will lead the British Columbia Conservatives in the next provincial fight, if the word of prominent local Conservatives can be relied upon.

Mr. Green has been interesting himself in provincial affairs lately. He was a former cabinet minister in the McBride cabinet, but resigned owing to the Kaien Island deal, which was discussed in every part of Canada.

The report says Mr. Green will run in the Kaslo riding, where he is sure of being elected and getting away to a good start.

Sir Richard McBride, the premier of British Columbia, who is now in England, will immediately return and enter Dominion politics, stumping British Columbia in the interests of Sir Robert Borden. A prominent local Conservative interviewed this afternoon in reference to Mr. Green leading the party in the province, said he believed “there was something in it,” and expected an announcement to be made very shortly. He said Mr. Green was well versed in provincial affairs and had kept in touch with the movements of the government since resigning from office some years ago.

Mr. T. D. Caven, the local member in the B. C. legislature, is also mentioned in this regard. It is said the Cranbrook member will be appointed minister of education and will be called to Victoria in the course of a week’s time.

Tennis season opened in Cranbrook … The Tennis club opened for the season last Saturday afternoon, an American tournament being held, consisting of mixed handicap. More than fifty people were present and a most enjoyable afternoon was spent. The entries for the tournament were very large, twenty-two players competing— a record for the club. The play was very keen and extremely good for the beginning of the season. Miss H. I. Giegerich and Mr. McEwen were victorious and thoroughly deserved their success.

Brother of A. B. Lane was on Lusitania … The Rev. A. B. Lane has received a telegram from Cork, Ireland, that his brother, Sir Hugh Lane, is amongst the missing and there appears no hope that he can be saved. Sir Hugh Lane, director of the National Gallery of Ireland, was returning from a hurried trip to New York. He was to join in the presentation of an address of welcome to Lord Wimborne, the newly-appointed Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, on behalf of the National Gallery.

Battalion may train in Cranbrook … Recruiting for the 54th battalion has been proceeding during the past week, about thirty men now appearing for the drills. The recruiting officers state that more than forty have been signed and will be added to the quota as soon as they have passed.

Srgt. Major Pearce arrived from Victoria the latter part of last week and is putting the men through their paces. He will remain here in charge of the local recruits.

Capt. Davies left today for Rossland where he will spend a fortnight assisting in the recruiting at that point. The recruiting office during his absence is in charge of Lieut. Smith.

Robert McKay has been transferred from the 11th Mounted Rifles to the 54th Battalion.

According to the coast papers Cranbrook’s claims to this camp were not even considered, the contenders being Grand Forks, Kamloops and Vernon.

Mr. Thomas Caven says he has authority for the statement that Cranbrook will be made the concentration camp for the 54th battalion and that 1,000 men will be here within two weeks.

Forest guards are appointed … Mr. J. D. Gilmour, district forester, has started the season’s work In the protection of the forests. The forest guards have been appointed and left this week for their various districts to commence their duties. This is the permanent summer organization, which looks after area permits, and any small fires which may arise. If later on in the season we have an unfavorable and dry period, ample provision is made for increasing the staff by means of temporary patrolmen, to help the forest guards who have large and hazardous districts.

It is expected that a small amount of trail improvement will be undertaken with the regular staff during favorable periods. Also the Baker mountain lookout will be placed in service as soon as required.

Following are appointments so far made of forest guards in this vicinity: J. P. Myers, Cranbrook south and west J. G. Benson, Cranbrook east and north, including Cherry Creek. C. Cronin, head of Moyie Lake to International Boundary, A. G. James, Marysville, Kimberley and St. Mary’s Lake. D. R. Ferguson, Gold Creek to Kootenay river and boundary.

Miniature rifle range for Cranbrook … On account of the shortage of ammunition suitable for outdoor target practice the Cranbrook Civilian Rifle Association has arranged with the Curling Rink Company to have the use of the rink, where they will put in a miniature range.

A meeting of the association was held a few nights ago when it was decided to go ahead with the installing of targets, etc., and it is hoped that a competition will be held on the 24th. of May, when good prizes will be offered.

Several “.22” rifles have been ordered, and as soon as these arrive and the rink put in shape, target practice will commence.

Only members who have paid their subscription for the year 1915 will be allowed to compete, or have the use of the range, so get busy and become a member.

The membership is only one dollar, and ladies will have the privilege of joining. Tickets may be procured from the treasurer, C. J. Little, or from the secretary, H. H. Bourne; also from other members of the executive. Mr. G. P. Tisdale has been elected president of the association In place of A. H. Webster, who resigned on leaving for Calgary.

Remains of late Emma Prest laid to rest … The funeral of the late Miss Emma Prest took place on Monday afternoon from the residence of Mr. W. H. Wilson at 2.30 o’clock and from the Methodist church at 3 o’clock.

The church service, conducted by Rev. W. E. Dunham, assisted by Rev. D. M. Perley, of Fernie, was most impressive. On the arrival of the cortege at the church the remains were placed before the alter during the playing of Chopin’s impressive Funeral March.

The choir rendered as an anthem Sir John Goss’ “O Saviour of the World.” This was a favorite anthem of the deceased.

The pastor told in simple language the story of the beautiful life of this faithful worshiper in the church. He reminded those present of the high esteem in which she had been held by a host of friends; of the unique position held by her as a teacher and as treasurer of the Sunday School; of her faithfulness during the past twelve years as a member of the choir, her place being seldom vacant; he told of the worth of her sterling character to the community at large, and urged that it was selfishness that caused mourning on the loss of such a life.

The remains were moved from the church during the playing of Handel’s “Dead March in Saul.” The entire musical service was under the direction of Mr. Chas. F. Nidd and was conducted in a delicate and impressive manner.

The late Miss Prest came to Cranbrook in 1902 to make her home with her brother, the late W. A. Prest, and has been a highly esteemed resident of the city since that time. For the past few years Miss Prest had made her home with Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Wilson and was at the time of her death a valued employee of Messrs. McCreery Bros.

In church circles particularly Miss Prest will be greatly missed, not only in the congregation of her own denomination but throughout the city. She was well known as a most devout and consistent Christian worker. The funeral was very largely attended and the floral tributes to the memory of the deceased were in great quantity and were beautiful in design, color and quality.

Mothers’ Day celebration … The celebration of Mother’s Day is a commendable one. Cranbrook is slowly coming into line with the great movement. It is more important for a woman to be good than man. Her influence upon the children is far greater than the father’s influence. Furthermore, children, as a rule, inherit their moral qualities much more from their mothers than from their fathers. Consequently, for a boy to make a good, level-headed, true-loving, upright citizen, it is very important for him to have a good mother.

Public market … The Cranbrook public market has had anything but a rose-strewn path to travel the past six weeks. The grind was hard, the going was harder. The market is just now about on the turn of the tide. The array of produce last market day was the best for many weeks. Butter was forwarded from Wasa and other produce from Glenlily. The next few weeks should make a great difference after the heavy rains of the past few days. Once garden truck and small fruits begin to come in the market will gradually get down to a proper working basis. Mrs. Clarke of St. Mary’s Prairie, has her customers forming a queue by the time she arrives at 10.30. Good butter can always find a ready sale. Once a regular supply of such produce as handled by Mrs. Clarke and also Mrs. Hannant, from Wasa, becomes available no one need fret as to the future of the market. The representatives from the council at a meeting Saturday thought no building could be put up this year as there was much other work to be done in cleaning up the city. A deputation was appointed to ask the council to provide a covered market for the next few months either by continuing the rent of the present building or providing the means of renting a similar place. A market bylaw restricting the hucksters on market day till after the close of the market was also asked for.

Road works … Cranbrook’s main thoroughfare is again in first-class shape. The steam roller has been at work for the past couple of days, doing the trick of flattening everything out as smooth as a carpet. Baker Street is now as clean as a willow whistle.

See Cranbrook first … George Manahan returned last week from a trip to Alberta points and is now the proud possessor of a new McLaughlin touring car. George is giving his friends drives over the district and is developing into a first-class “See Cranbrook First” booster, and already knows all the points of interest adjacent to Cranbrook. He reports a very pleasant holiday with prairie tillicums.

Lands open for pre-emption May 18th … On Tuesday next there will be thrown open for settlement several parcels of land for pre-emption A lengthy report covering this subject was printed in the Herald some three weeks ago, together with a description of the land. The local government officials have made arrangements, in the event of a rush for these lands, to cope with the situation, and it is expected everything will go off smoothly. The government office opens at 9 am. on that morning.