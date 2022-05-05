It happened this week in 1915

May 1 – 7: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Tobacco for the troops … The special committee in charge of the patriotic fund, which gave the big farewell to the first contingent on the spacious grounds at the home of Mr. V. Hyde Baker in August last, are this week forwarding two hundred boxes of tobacco, to be distributed to the men who left this city to participate in the world’s greatest conflict.

Every man will be given a box containing 1-5 pound of T. and B. cut plug, one box cigarettes, 1 box matches and two packages of cigarette paper. A card enclosed bears this inscription: “With the compliment and good wishes of your friends at home.”

This committee has about $200 on hand, after forwarding $1,000 to the headquarters of the Patriotic Fund at Victoria, and have decided to remember the boys by forwarding them this small token.

Judging by the tone of the letters received from the men at the front we believe this will be the most appreciated gift received in a long time.

Nearly every letter received in Cranbrook lately asked “If there was any chance of getting a package of Bull Durham?” When Lorraine Adair wrote his mother asking her to send ten packages of tobacco a month, we were inclined to the belief that he was trying to get an extra package for his pals.

Every man in Cranbrook, who is addicted to the use of the weed, knows the inconvenience and anxiety he is caused when he gets four or five miles from nowhere and finds he has no tobacco. It’s horrible! It’s hell! He cusses and says mean things to himself and vows that it will never happen again. What must the feelings of the men in the trenches be? No tobacco, no matches, and when a fellow is so situated, he says, no friends!

Give a man a smoke and he is happy. At least it works out that way with 99 out of every 100.

We believe the tobacco will encourage the boys in their work and mayhap, when the proper time comes, assist them to “smoke the pipe of peace.” The supply will cost approximately $60.

Prohibition in BC … At a meeting of the Ministerial Association of this district held in Cranbrook last week a resolution was passed dealing with the prohibition question, in which all ministers of British Columbia were asked to canvass their membership and ascertain what percentage of their congregations would waive political affiliations in favor of prohibition. The ministers were asked to report by June 1st, 1915.

In keeping with the province-wide movement the ministers of this city will inaugurate the campaign in Cranbrook district by holding a mass meeting in the Presbyterian Church on Sunday evening at 8.45. Addresses will be delivered on the political, moral and financial aspects of the traffic.

The ministers hope that this first meeting will reveal that the sympathy of the people is in the direction of the total extinction of the liquor traffic.

Baptist pastor resigns church … Rev. O. E. Kendall presented his resignation to the congregation of the Baptist church in this city last Sunday evening at the monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper. Mr. Kendall has been in charge here for nearly four years and now vacated the pastorate here to accept the leadership of the Baptist church in Delhi, Ont. He expects to begin work in his new field on the first Sunday in June.

Auto club hold their annual meet … Over 150 people accepted the invitation of the Cranbrook District Automobile Association and partook of Mr. N. Hanson’s kind hospitality at Wasa on Wednesday; afternoon and evening.

The cars were lined up on Baker Street at 3.30 in the afternoon and photographed by Mr. R. J. Binning.

Thirty-five cars made the trip from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Fort Steele and the pleasure resort at Wasa was a busy beehive of pleasure seekers who thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality of Mr. N. Hanson and Mr. Quartly. The latter gentleman as manager for the Unionist Investment Co. had made complete arrangements for the entertainment of the large number of guests and everything went on as smoothly as if this annual, event was an everyday occurrence at the Wasa hotel.

Some of the cars left early in the afternoon, the bulk arriving about five o’clock. The specially prepared banquet commenced at six o’clock and the guests were expeditiously served with a fine dinner.

The orchestra was kept busy during this time and rendered many pleasing numbers. The dining room was beautifully decorated for the occasion.

Special waitresses were employed and every want carefully looked after.

Many of the visitors took the occasion to look over the grounds and to visit the lake which is a beauty spot.

The band played an open air concert during the evening.

After the banquet the dining room was cleared for dancing and the members of the association held the business session in the hotel parlors.

Spring fever has taken hold … Not feeling well these days? Don’t know just what ails you, but can’t take hold of the work—what little there is—like you used to and ought to now? Nothing to be alarmed at. Spring fever, that’s all.

It’s everywhere. In the store, in the office, in the hotel, in the church, yes in the printing office. The next man feels just the same as you do. Yawn and the crowd yawns with you.

The change from the long, hard winter in warm apartments to the sun bidding one outside and then a chill, rainy spell, upsets the human system.

Besides it has been a hard winter with nerves at tension. Joe Campbell, of the Cosmopolitan hotel dropped into the back shop while ye editor was grinding out this article on the Linotype. Jos says that the Cranbrook hotel men can notice a big change in their guests on rainy days. Their guests are peevish and require twice as much attention as usual. They don’t seem to eat nor drink these days. Just lounge around and twist and turn and yawn.

That’s the same thing. Nerves and liver. Everybody just now wants a spring medicine—a new accelerator—the simpler the better—some of those old remedies our grand-mothers knew about for choice. Then light diet, all the fresh air possible and sleep. There’s the greatest medicine on earth—sleep.

With so many men out of work we are surprised to find that but few men sleep. Perhaps nature’s sweet restorer is too cheap—it costs nothing.

If you will follow out these simple precautions you’ll come around all right and be in good shape to welcome and enjoy the summer.

American tournament postponed … The opening of the lawn tennis season in Cranbrook, which was postponed from Saturday May 1st. on account of bad weather, will be held on Saturday, May 8th.

An American tournament will be held, which will consist only of mixed doubles, to be played with every couple entered. An entrance fee of 25c. each will be charged.

The couple which scores the highest number of games during the afternoon will win the prize.

All members and intending members will be entitled to play.

Everybody will be welcome to the grounds. Tea will be served by the ladies’ committee and an enjoyable afternoon is promised to all who can come.

Cranbrook men on the honor roll … With the long casualty lists that have been published during the past week the Cranbrook people have increased their interest in the war and many an anxious father, mother or sister, eagerly scan the lists each day trusting that they will not see the name of loved ones and fearful lest they may.

With the number of Cranbrook men who were in the thick of the fight the city seems to have been spared. Many of the Cranbrook boys arc in the thirteenth battalion which at one time was reported to have been completely wiped out, but so far none have been reported killed.

Two Cranbrook boys are among the wounded Ernest Malcolm, who enlisted with the first contingent, was at one time in the employ of the local government office and also with the C. P. R. He had resided in Cranbrook for about three years, coming here from England. A brother resides on a homestead near Marysville. The only report received here was the mere mention of his name among the wounded in the casualty lists.

Private David Glenday, 33 years old, wounded in the recent heavy fighting in France is a son of Mrs. J. P. Glenday of this city. A brother, Mr. J. C. Glenday, formerly city engineer, also resides in Cranbrook. The day war was declared he went from Detroit to Windsor, Ont., and enlisted with the 21st Essex Fusiliers and was fighting when last heard from with the first battalion, first brigade. Prior to the Boer war, a lad of seventeen years, he was training at his own expense one day a week with the Yeomanry in Dundee, Scotland. Both in England and Scotland he tried to enlist, but was refused on account of his youth. Six months later he went with a cattle boat to St. Helena with provisions for Boer prisoners and from there went to Cape Town where he succeeded in enlisting with the Second Imperial Light Horse under Colonel McKenzie. His horse was three times shot under him, but he came through unscratched. His last letter from home, written April 11, said thanks to the government they had all possible comforts and he was returning to the trenches that night.

He has a brother, Charles, with the Home Guards at Malton, England, twenty-two miles from Scarborough the scene of the raid of the German baby killers.

Recruiting for new Kootenay battalion … There will be five points for recruiting the new 54th Kootenay battalion, which is being organized and equipped for overseas service. These points are Cranbrook, Nelson, Fernie, Grand Forks and Revelstoke. Recruiting started in Cranbrook last Tuesday morning in charge of Captain R. D. Davies and there has been a large response. Two hundred and fifty men are wanted at this point. The first day there were sixteen applications the first man accepted being Albert E. Goss.

The scientific game of golf … Every Day Cranbrook people are taking to golf like a duck to water. Every day new faces are seen on the golf links where the crowd is growing larger every day. If the mania for golf continues half the population of Cranbrook will be found on the links.

A Herald scribe meandered around the links the other day, while a game was in progress. Nearly everyone who writes about a game essays to prove that it is similar to “the great game, the game of life.” Golf has not escaped, and numberless scribes in endeavoring to account for the fascination of golf have used the old threadbare tale.

As a matter of fact, golf is about as unlike the game of life as any game could well be. As played now it has come to be almost an exact science, and everybody knows exactly what one is trying to do. This would not be mistaken for a description of the game of life.

In that game a man may be hopelessly “off the line, “buried” in the rough,” or badly “bunkered”, and nobody be the wiser. Although at the present time let it be said, that a good many are being buried, and a number will continue to be buried “in the rough.”

It is not so in golf. There is no double life here. All is open and everyone knows what the player is striving for. The least deflection from his line and the onlooker knows he did not mean it. It is seen instantly. In that other game it may remain unseen for years—forever.

Explaining the fascination anything seems to be a thankless kind of a task and in any case to be a work of supererogation. The fascination should be sufficient. Explaining it seems almost like tearing a violet to pieces to admire its structure; but many have tried and have failed, and there are many who do not feel the fascination as they should because they do not know the soul of golf. One cannot appreciate the true beauty of golf unless one knows it thoroughly.

City visitor … Robert McMay, who has been training with the British Columbia regiment of mounted infantry at Vancouver, is home on a furlough visiting with his sisters, Mrs. C. J. Little and Mrs. W. J. Atchison. He reports all the Cranbrook boys doing fine except E. J. Nolan, who fell through an open manhole fracturing two ribs. He is suing the city of Vancouver for damages. Mr. McKay expects to join his regiment again within a few days as they expect orders to move about the tenth of May.

New Mayook correspondent … Mr. James Fisher, printer, poet and philosopher, left Monday afternoon for Mayook, at which world-famous place he will spend some time and a little of his money. During his sojourn Mr. Fisher will write a number of descriptive articles for this paper. It is well known by travellers along the Crow that Mayook is one of the beauty spots of East Kootenay. The place has plenty of water and carloads of scenery, but it needs about a month of unflagging publicity in order to become truly beautiful. After the appearance of Mr. Fisher’s articles we are prepared to gamble that passengers while travelling down the Crow will no longer while away the time playing solitaire.

Men were falling thick and fast! … Mr. Thomas Roberts, a teamster in this city, has received the following letter from Mr. J. Barry who left here with the second batch of men. This letter was passed by Censor No. 642.

Dear Old Chum: Can’t tell you how glad I was to hear from you. I am glad to say your letter found me here about six weeks ago. We have been resting the past two weeks and expect to go into the trenches again tonight.

Well, old sport, we had a pretty lively time here. Of course I am not allowed to tell you where we are, so you have three guesses.

I can tell you we have lost quite a number of men. A German machine gun was turned on us after taking a trench. Say, Tom, it was sure hell let loose for a while, our men were falling thick and fast, but we fought on. It was trying but we won out.

This place is supposed to be the worst spot along the battle front.

Well, Tom. I am sticking pretty well. My feet get a little sore at times; otherwise I am quite well. I would like to tell you about this place we are in now, but I can’t. I went through one of the ruined churches. It was all blown to pieces. I got a piece of the stained glass window, which I expect to bring along with me.

There are a lot of other buildings blown and torn to pieces. House after house has all the windows torn out or a hole in the side of it. Destruction can be seen on all sides.

Tom, old boy, I don’t feel like writing today. There is something in me which holds me back. So I am going to give up. Will drop you a line shortly.

I suppose things are pretty quiet with you in Cranbrook. By the way I would have liked to have got your letter before I left Tidworth. We were living right beside your nephew. Would have been delighted to have seen him. Well, Tom, goodbye, give my best regards to Mrs. Roberts and Frank, and say: We are not down-hearted yet! But on the contrary we are still happy. From your old friend Jack Barry. Regiment 51079, P. P. C. L. I., British Expeditionary Forces.

Business meeting of Women’s Institute … The regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Institute was held on Tuesday in the Maple Hall, Mrs. W. B. McFarlane presiding. An attendance of fifty-five was present, when Mrs. Kennedy opened with the strains of the Maple Leaf Forever. After the usual business was conducted an acknowledgment of thanks was read from the relatives of the late Rev. E. P. Flewelling for the expression of sympathy received from the Institute. During the past week the membership has sustained another loss by the death of Mrs. Joseph Whittaker, an old and respected member. A motion was put and carried that a letter of condolence be sent to the bereaved family. Mrs. McFarlane reviewed the work of Mrs. Whittaker in the past and deeply lamented her demise on behalf of the Institute. As a tribute to her memory two verses of “Nearer My God to Thee” were sung.

Empire Day will be observed in Cranbrook … The youngsters of the city of Cranbrook are in for a good time on May 24th. The Overseas Club have arrangements pretty well in hand for the entertainment of the kids on that day. Arrangements are being made with all the schools, no matter of what religious persuasion, to assemble. The Overseas Club are making this a kids day and they want all kids to get out and enjoy themselves. The bigger the crowd the better it will suit the Overseas Club. Prominent city men will give addresses in keeping with the day in front of the government building in the afternoon, before the grand march to the Rex theatre for monster picture show. Each kidlet will be presented with nuts, candies and oranges as they leave the theatre. This sure will be the crowning event so far as the children are concerned, but let us see where the money is coming from. On the evening of the 24th the Overseas Club will hold a dance at which it is earnestly hoped a large number of people will attend. The proceeds of this dance will go towards defraying the expenses in connection with the children’s entertainment! If the people of Cranbrook want to see the boys and girls thoroughly enjoy themselves it will be necessary to assist the people handling the affair in some material way.

Fort Steele will celebrate 24th May … Empire Day Will be Royally Celebrated In the Royal City—Good Program Arranged. Arrangements on an elaborate scale are being made by the citizens of good old Fort Steele to celebrate Empire Day. There will be all sorts of athletic and field events. The committee is planning to entertain the citizens of Cranbrook as never before, and this is saying a lot. A grand football match at 2 p.m. will be the opening event. Cranbrook’s celebrated baseball team will try conclusions with the Fort Steele nine at 4 p.m. This game promises to be one of the best ball game ever pulled off in the Kootenays. The whole will conclude with a monster dance in the band hall. The Cranbrook Auditorium orchestra has been engaged.