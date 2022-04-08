It happened this week in 1915

April 3 – 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Letter war tax … J. B. Henderson, the Cranbrook postmaster, is in receipt of information from Ottawa re one cent war tax on letters and post cards mailed in Canada for delivery in Canada, United States or Mexico, and on letters mailed in Canada for delivery in the United Kingdom and British possessions generally and wherever the two cent rate applies, to become effective on and from the 15th April, 1915.

This war tax is to be prepaid by the senders by means of a War Stamp for sale by postmasters and other postage stamp vendors.

Wherever possible, stamps on which the word “War Tax” have been printed should be affixed to the upper right hand portion of the address side of the envelope or post card, close to the regular stamp so it may be readily cancelled at the same time as the postage.

In the event of failure on the part of the sender through oversight or negligence to prepay the war tax on each letter or postcard above specified, such a letter or postcard will be sent immediately to the nearest branch dead letter office.

New council … The newly elected council met at the city hall last Saturday afternoon for organization. Those present were: Mayor Bowness, Aldermen Clapp, Leask, Campbell, Banfield and Balment.

The report of the returning officer, Mr. T. M. Roberts, for the election was read. Mayor Bowness addressed the council, complimenting them on the handsome majorities by which they had been returned.

“The public have sanctioned your actions in resigning rather than fight the matter out in the courts and we are now in shape to go ahead and work harmoniously to the advantage of the city,” said the mayor.

Germans starving … A. Favre, a French reservist, who was a resident of Cranbrook before the war, writes from the trenches. He belongs to the famous Zouaves, who have given lots of trouble to Kaiser Bill’s legions. He spent the winter with his regiment in the neighborhood of Nieuport in Belgium, but now he says that regiment has been removed further east near Rheims, which would indicate that the French are getting busy to take the offensive in that part of France.

Mr. Favre does not think much about the “Jack Johnson,” as he claims that a lot of them do not explode. He says that every soldier is looking forward for the great victory which is bound to come soon, as he claims that the Germans are almost starving.

For sale … Broody hens for sale, $1.50 each. I want the cash. You take the bird and hand me the money. Apply L. P. Sullivan, Cranbrook Street. …

Young Andrew Robb passes away … News of the death of Andrew Robb, which occurred at the St. Eugene hospital Monday afternoon, will be received with genuine regret. Guests of the Hotel Cranbrook will recall the young Scotch lad who packed the grips and met trains, and who attended to the many wants of the guests of that well known hostelry. Andrew was taken to the St. Eugene hospital some three months ago being afflicted with that malady, consumption. Despite everything that medical science could do and the tender nursing of the Sisters of St. Eugene hospital, he succumbed on Monday afternoon. The funeral took place this afternoon from the undertaking parlors of F. M. MacPherson. Rev. W. K. Thomson, pastor of the Presbyterian Church, performing the last sad rites. A brother, John Robb, resides at 205 Dewar avenue, this city, and will have the sincere sympathy of the community in the loss of his brother.

Clean-up day for Cranbrook … Cranbrook is to have a thorough spring cleaning, so the new city council decided at its first meeting on Saturday afternoon last.

This is a move in the right direction. There is enough guzzulium around the backyards and lanes of the city to kill a million men with cast iron constitutions.

It is to be hoped that from now on every man living in the city limits— and those outside as well—will throw off his coat, don a pair of overalls and get in and clean up everything in sight, so that when the sanitary inspector makes his rounds everything will be shining like a person’s eye.

This is the season of cleaning up and getting rid of the winter’s accumulation of everything dirty, including tin cans, old clothes, discarded bedding, old boxes and barrels containing ashes, oil stock certificates and other miscellaneous junk for which we have no further use. Give everything a good cleaning up, not forgetting the cellars.

Many a man has a beautiful lawn, which is a credit to the city, whose back yard is a disgrace to civilization and humanity. Now that we are assured there will be no election until late fall or early next spring (don’t bet any money on it) it might be well to give our minds a little attention.

It is strange, but nevertheless a fact, that one’s mind can become just a big a breeding place of disease as the many back yards of Cranbrook. If you believe in sanitary surroundings — and if you are human you will — go to work right now with rake and birch broom and clean up the winter’s accumulation of dirt, bile and melancholy.

Clean up! Or the law will make you!

Vancouver riots … Approximately twenty thousand workingmen are at the point of starvation. The city’s funds are depleted and the bread line has had to be abolished.

The starving men took the situation in their own hands yesterday and demanded food. This not forthcoming they resorted to desperate attempts of looting stores, claiming it was the only alternative. It was no crime to rob and steal when a man was hungry.

A call brought out the police in large numbers, but this had little effect on the throng, and the police had difficulty in keeping them in check. Six men are in the Vancouver police cells as a result of this, the first bread riot in the city.

It is said this is only a forerunner of what will take place in the near future, as the city cannot do anything to alleviate the suffering among the poorer class. The calling out of the police has not helped to solve the difficulty in any way. When a man is hungry he must be fed, and a starving man will take desperate chances.

New champion … Jess Willard, the Kansas cowboy is the new heavyweight champion pugilist of the world. He knocked out Jack Johnson, the black champion, in the twenty-sixth round of their scheduled 45-round championship bout here today.

The knockout was a terrific right swing to Johnson’s jaw. It was Johnson’s fight all the way up to the twenty-second round, when his vitality left him because of the hard pace which he carried throughout the early rounds. Then the giant plainsman opened his attack, and in the next few rounds carried the fight away from the black man and toppled him over with rights and lefts to the body and blows to the face.

Seventeen thousand persons saw the combat, and when Johnson crumpled up on the floor from a right swing to the jaw, the crowd burst into the ring. Soldiers cleared the ring. Johnson took the referee’s count while lying on the ropes, but the moment after Referee Welsh had given the decision the former champion got to his feet in time to escape the wild rush of excited spectators.

Cranbrook amateur players organize … We have pleasure in welcoming into our midst the advent of the “Cranbrook Amateur Players.”

The C. A. P.’s are a combination of the best talent available amongst local ladies and gentlemen and their object is the presentation from time to time of high-class comedies and plays to the public of Cranbrook.

That the C. A. P.’s will be heartily welcomed and will receive the patronage of the Cranbrook public goes without saying. Local amateur productions are always interesting but the talent at the C. A. P.’s disposal combined with the fact that the management is in really capable hands should excite the anticipation of all theatre-lovers beyond the usual extent.

The C. A. P.’s have now under rehearsal and will shortly present a comedy which will prove to be far ahead of anything in a similar way heretofore put on by amateurs, (or even professionals) in Cranbrook.

The Cameron farm at town of Mayook … The farming operations of Cameron brothers, sixteen miles from Cranbrook on the Wardner road, are another proof that farming is a profitable occupation in East Kootenay. Their father originally owned this tract and was one of the earliest settlers in this district. His two sons, C. and T. Cameron, fell heir to the property after his death some six months ago and they have been conducting it since.

They own three hundred acres of rich bottom land, a large part of which has been cleared and is producing fine crops of oats, wheat and hay. There is also plenty of wood, trees and running water on this farm.

They are not equipped with modern threshing machinery and therefore find their grain crops most profitable as fodder for their livestock. This year they wintered forty head of cattle and about fifteen heavy horses. They have two hundred chickens feeding in the barnyard at very little expense. They ship butter, eggs and milk to Fort Steele, Wardner and other points and are making an easy living with only part of their land in shape.

With modern machinery and more ground under cultivation, all of which they are endeavoring to accomplish gradually, these young men will have one of the most profitable propositions in this district. They find their livestock a source of great profit and intend increasing their herd every year.

There is a fine warm house and large barns and outbuildings on the property.

The Herald man was shown a very fine sample of wheat raised on this farm, at his recent visit, which yielded heavily and produced a firm, hard grain equal to the best in Alberta.

Basketball … On Saturday night at the Auditorium the Young Men’s Club Basket Ball team clashed with the Bonners Ferry High School team, the recognized champions of Northern Idaho, and in a speedy game that was surprisingly free from any rough play the local boys defeated the visitors by the score of 41-14.

Although Cranbrook’s representatives had never taken part in any like contests they showed finished team work that swept their opponents off their feet and by the finest combination work scored on their less speedy rivals almost at will.

It is only fair to say that the visitors were minus two of their regular men, but they freely admitted the superiority of the local boys over any aggregation that they could muster. They, noted for their combination play, were completely outclassed in this as in every other department, the locals playing with a snap and dash that completely baffled the visitors.

But a better team of good sports it has never been Cranbrook’s good fortune to meet, their playing even in the face of certain defeat, being entirely free from those tricks which is the practice of some to put into play when the hope of victory is beyond reach.

Put men to work … Just why the local government authorities are not having more men at work on the roads is not generally understood. A few men are at work, but only a very few, some seventy-five or eighty-five in all. Some $40,000 was appropriated for the roads in this district.

Men are needing work now more than they have in the past few months. The unemployed have managed to pinch through the winter somehow, and a few dollars just now means more to them than it will later on when the mills are busy and other enterprises have started. The weather has been fine and road work can now proceed rapidly.

Men are demanding work instead of charity. The local authorities have the power now to alleviate conditions to the extent of $40,000 if they desire. They would also clear themselves of the charge that the road appropriation is merely an election fund if they spend it now, when men are needing it badly.

It will do a world of good if spent now, as there are many families in the city in need at the present time, and a good proportion of them do not feel inclined to ask for charity.

Local theatre attraction … Cora Youngblood Corson, who appears at the Auditorium theatre next week at the head of one of the biggest musical acts in vaudeville, “The Vera Baxter Girls From the Golden West,” presents one of the greatest musical acts in vaudeville and certainly the leader of its kind.

It is an organization of nine girl musicians who offer surprising volume, almost equal to as many men, and at the same time are accomplished musicians, who understood the art of playing stirring music with their quartettes of cornets and trombones.

The girls appear in a beautiful stage setting and most attractive costumes, the act being a very pleasing one throughout.

Kettle Valley railway … After fifteen years of waiting, the people of the Boundary will be able to buy a ticket for Vancouver by the new southern route on the morning of May 31st. On this date a tri-weekly service will begin over the tracks of the Kettle Valley railway by way of Spence’s Bridge and Merritt. At first the service will be in daylight only. Trains will leave Vancouver and Nelson on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays, reaching Penticton the same day and remaining overnight there, going on to destination the next day Announcement to this effect was made by J. J. Warren, president of the road, in Penticton on Wednesday, and the schedule will be forwarded to agents from the general offices of the Canadian Pacific railway in a few days.

Hospital ball … The Hospital Ball, Cranbrook’s leading social event, was held at the Auditorium Easter Monday. The Hospital Ball has become a regular feature of the social side of Cranbrook life. In fact Cranbrook and the Hospital Ball are one and the same thing.

The dance was thoroughly enjoyed, at any rate it kept the young people on their feet till 2.30 in the morning.

The main point in connection with this ball is that everybody enjoyed themselves heartily.

A goodly number from outside points were present, embracing Fort Steele, Wardner, Marysville, Kimberley, Moyie and other nearby towns.

The following were the patronesses Mrs. (Dr). J. H. King, Mrs. Geo. F. Stevenson, Mrs. (Dr). F. W. Green, Mrs. G. Erickson, Mrs. A. L. McDermot, Mrs. George Hoggarth and Mrs. H. H. Bourne. The committee in charge of arrangements was as follows: Dr. J. H. King, E. I. Paterson, W. Halsall, C. C. Connolly, A. L. McDermot, Maurice Quain and Chas. H. Knocke.

The proceeds of the dance will be turned over to the hospital authorities. The attendance this year was not as large as in former years, but the Auditorium was comfortably filled.

Another passes … One by one “the old guard” are journeying on to “that undiscovered country whence no traveler returns.” During the night of April 7th, P. M. Carruthers, an old time railroader of Cranbrook, passed away at Lethbridge while in the noble performance of his duty as a soldier at the military barracks in the Alberta town. The news of his sudden death was received in the city with profound regret. The old timers in the Cranbrook district are grieved to hear of his demise. Mr. Carruthers came to Cranbrook in 1902 from Fort William, Ont. In 1907, through hard and diligent work, he was promoted to the position of conductor. Five years ago he left the city for Frank, Alta., where he was in charge of a crew for the C. P. R. Mr. Carruthers was an ardent worker in the cause of trade unionism and represented the Lethbridge division on several occasions in an effort to benefit the O. R. C. and other railroad labor organizations. He was highly respected by every railroader in the Crow’s Nest Pass, and the many expressions of regret at his sudden demise were everywhere heard when the sad news was passed around. Mr. Carruthers was an athlete of the first rank, and was a star player of Cranbrook 1904-5-6 champion lacrosse team and was largely responsible for the grand showing of that famous team, which defeated everything between Nelson and Medicine Hat.