It happened this week in 1915

March 13-19: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1915

Third contingent leaves … Accompanied by the city band and with the streets lined with hundreds of people the second detachment of men for the third contingent left Cranbrook last Sunday for Victoria.

This contingent is to form part of a regiment of mounted infantry, which is to be sent from British Columbia.

There were twenty-seven young men in the contingent, which comprised much younger men than most of the other contingents and a larger proportion of boys whose parents lived in the district and who have really grown to manhood here.

With the departing of this contingent Cranbrook has now supplied one hundred and sixty-eight men for the contingents, besides a number who enlisted at other points or went to the old country to report for service.

This together with the number of French and British reserve men who were in the district at the outbreak of war and who have reported will total more than two hundred.

Cranbrook certainly has done its part in furnishing men and a great personal interest is felt already in the daily reports from the men at the front.

Some three thousand residents of the city and district were at the train to say good-bye and wish the men God-speed.

The following is a list of the men: G. Anderson.; W. W. Austin.; J. H. Brown; M. Barnhardt; R. C. Brown; D. Brault; W. Benbow; F. J. Cryderman; H. T. Cadwallader; C. Gallamore; B. D. Heard; J. A. Hope; T. Hardy; H. J. Handley; M. H. John; S. Moore; R. McKay; Fred McDonald; Frank G. McDonald; M. C. McNabb; E. J. Nolan; W. O’Neill; A. T. Smoke; D. S. Taylor; A. Williamson; G. Woodery; S. G. Watson.

Chicken thieves … R. T. Williams, of the Reliable Egg Farm, has already had a visit from chicken thieves. Monday night his place was broken into and a number of his early hatched chickens were stolen. Mr. Williams had intended to make a careful study of this batch and try and ascertain if exceptionally early hatched chickens would be any advantage over those hatched in the regular season. He had gone to a lot of trouble only to help out some mean cuss who should be tarred and feathered as an example to others who seem to regard this sort of thing as a big joke.

Disaster avoided … The prompt and cool-headed action of the enginemen on the east and west bound passenger train Saturday afternoon narrowly averted a head-on collision between Ryan and Yahk. A mistake in orders given by Dispatcher P. E. Carman was the cause of the trouble.

Nomination … At a splendidly enthusiastic convention of the Cranbrook District Liberal Association held at Matheson’s hall on last Saturday evening.

Dr. J. H. King was placed in nomination by the Liberals on behalf of all those who are opposed to the McBride government. His nomination came as a surprise to the convention and when the doctor rose to his feet in acknowledgment of the demonstration his name aroused he was tendered an ovation of cheering above which his voice could not be heard for several minutes.

Getting married … Miss Lena Cartwright, sister of Mrs. H. A. McKowan, was the recipient of a shower given by Mrs. W. H. Wilson on Monday afternoon. There were twenty-seven present and Miss Cartwright was the recipient of a large and miscellaneous collection of beautiful gifts, attesting to her great popularity, when she was a teacher in the Cranbrook schools.

She will be married at Erickson, at the home of her parents on Thursday, March 25th. Mr. J. Stanley Peck, a former resident of the city, is the lucky man, and is expected to arrive here the first of next week. They will make their home in Edmonton, where Mr. Peck is employed in the city ticket office of the Canadian Northern.

Soon to be in service … Quartermaster Sergeant Marchant left Sunday with the third contingent and will join a Scotch regiment and will henceforth be on the active service.

Little Davenport … Interior decorators have just placed the finishing touches at the Little Davenport Restaurant and have greatly brightened and harmonized the appearance of this popular place. Mr. Herron believes that nothing is too good for his patrons and his recent improvements have added wonderfully to the attractiveness of the L.D.

Municipal election candidates … The first candidates in the field for the municipal race for aldermen are a combination of some of the former aldermen — Messrs. Balment, Leask, Erickson and Clapp and two others, Messrs. Thomas H. Banfield and Joseph F. Campbell.

This should make a very strong combination of aldermen and they are agreed upon the same policy of economy that the former council were first nominated on in January and are supporting Mayor Bowness.

The members of the resigned council proved in their short term of office that they were capable of handling the city’s affairs.

The two new members of the ticket are both as well known. Mr. Thomas H. Banfield is one of the largest property owners in the city and has been engaged in the contracting business here for several years. He will add executive and business ability to this body. Mr. Joseph F. Campbell was a member of the council in 1914 and one of the most useful members of that body. He will add a considerable strength to this ticket.

Messrs. Balment and Clapp are members of the police and license commission and will likely be returned on that account. Mr. Leask is one of the oldest members of the city council having served for the past two years. Mr. Erickson has served as councilman previously and should prove a useful member of the ticket and a vote winner at the polls.

While we have been assured that a full ticket has been named in opposition to this ticket nothing has been given out for publication and it is not likely that anything definite in that regard will be decided upon until the return of Mr. W. B. McFarlane from the east, as he is the man responsible for the resignation of the old council and the consequent calling of the new election.

Langlois vs. Gadieux … A special sitting of the county court was held on Monday and Tuesday last before Judge Thompson for the trial of the above action.

Mrs. Langlois sued for a wages claim. The defendant Cadieux denied liability and counter-claimed for an account of $96.00 for goods supplied and money loaned.

Judgment was given for the amount of the plaintiff’s claim with costs and the defendant’s counter-claim was dismissed.

A. B. Macdonald for plaintiff. A. I. Fisher, Fernie, for defendant.

Another farewell … Cranbrook has again responded to the call for men. In every town, in every village, in every hamlet the response has been most noble.

We are coming to a time when we shall have a deeper understanding of what war means, when our men will be fighting — yes, dying for their country — one Cranbrook man has already laid down his life, proving by a glorious death that they are true sons of the blood, then and then only shall we realize the terror and the tragedy of war.

We are thousands of miles removed from the strife, yet we are in the midst of the fray. Still the fight must go on. In this connection we must never forget that behind the men who left Sunday, sending them away with noble, courageous hearts, are the women — the wives and mothers and sisters — who are making a sacrifice even greater than are the soldiers to whom they say farewell.

Presentation to soldiers by city … On Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock the volunteers paraded to the city hall, where, In the council chamber, the men were addressed by His Worship Mayor Bowness, who complimented the men for their noble response and said the cause was worthy of any sacrifice. He presented each and every man with a five dollar bill on behalf of the city of Cranbrook.

Recruits … H. J. Handley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Handley, was presented with a wrist watch by the Sullivan mine officials, previous to his departure from Kimberley to join the third contingent. Mr. Handley has been in the employ of the Sullivan for the past four years. Mr. D. S. Taylor, who left with the Cranbrook boys on Sunday, is a son of Mr. and Mrs. J. S. Taylor.

This is the second son that joined the soldiers. G. Taylor, who left with the second lot, was promoted to the rank of corporal before the Canadian contingent embarked for England.

Half-day Wednesday … At a meeting of the Retail Merchants Association held at the Y. M. C. A. on last Monday evening it was decided to start the Wednesday half holiday on May first, continuing until the end of October. All stores of members will be closed and several outside the organization have agreed to close as well.

It was also decided to ask the real estate men, insurance offices and solicitors to close, also making it practically a half holiday for the whole town, six months in the year.

Prize winners … In W. H. Wilson’s show window prize drawing contest Tom Herron, of the Little Davenport Restaurant, drew the diamond ring and Ralph Whebell of the Royal Hotel drew the watch.

Offers thanks … Mrs. (Dr). J. H. King is in receipt of a communication from the Acting Belgian Consul at Calgary thanking her for the donation of $8, the proceeds of the raffle held a short while ago by Miss Flora Baldwin, when she held a drawing for a handsome cushion cover. The Belgian Consul also wishes to thank the citizens generally of Cranbrook for their splendid assistance to the suffering Belgians.

Whiskey representative … Mr. Jack Turtin, Canadian representative of Mackle and Co., distillers of White Horse Scotch whiskey and other exhilarating beverages, was in town the first part of the week. Mr. Turtin has a number of good stories to tell reminiscent of his days behind the footlights. Mr. Turtin travelled with some of the very best show companies a few years ago, playing leading parts in leading American and Canadian cities. Some of the barnstormers nowadays playing leading parts were a year or two ago running the “prop” list.

Memorial sevice … A memorial service in memory of the late Captain Deed, who was lost in H. M. S. Formidable, on New Year’s Day, was conducted at Baynes Lake on Sunday, the 14th instant, by the Rev. A. B. Lane, in the house of Mr. Lea.

Captain Deed lived in Baynes for three years, but on the out-break of war he took duty as officer in charge of the Fernie contingent. Proceeding with them to Valcartier, he was ultimately called on to join his ship. Captain Deed was popular throughout the district. In Fernie, he was presented with a pair of binoculars as a token of esteem and goodwill.

Returns home … H. H. Bourne, of the Imperial Bank of Canada, returned last Monday from Victoria, where he has been taking the officers’ course for the past six weeks, under the military authorities. He is a lieutenant in the 107th regiment. Other members of the regiment taking the courses are Capt. Tisdale, Lieut. Hicks, Major Pollen and Capt. Davis, of Cranbrook, and Capt. Mallandaine, of Creston. Capt. Tisdale and Lieut. Hicks are expected home this week.

St. Patrick’s dance in St. Mary’s hall … A peep at the merry scene which took place at St. Mary’s hall on Wednesday evening would have been sufficient to have revived the spirits of the long departed St Patrick. It was the occasion of the dance by the Volunteer Club of the 107th regiment and the first one given by the soldier boys at this hall.

Special decorations for the occasion had been made with copious use of the Union Jack, patriotic bunting, shamrocks and green hearts. The programs were on red with a green background.

There was a large crowd present and a very enjoyable time ensued, the Cranbrook orchestra dispensing the music which the dancers thoroughly appreciated as numerous encores were demanded.

Lieut. Halsall capably filled the position of floor manager and assisted all in the enjoyment of the event. A very appetizing and satisfying supper was served by the St. John’s Ambulance Corp and the ladies were generously congratulated by the hungry terpsichorean devotees.