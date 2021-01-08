It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 3 - 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Jan. 3 – 9: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Dope fiend … Last week William King, who had been working at the Sullivan mine at Kimberley, came into town and after loading up on various concoctions ran amuck and proceeded to terrorize the town.

He called at the Beattie Murphy Co., where he demanded cocaine, stating that if it was not forthcoming he would kill somebody.

He also raised a disturbance on the second floor over the Cranbrook Drug & Book Co., and also went to the office of Drs. King & Green, besides numerous bars in the city where he made various wild threats.

The telephone at police headquarters was kept busy receiving the flying news from various parts of the town.

He was taken into custody and then it was found necessary to chain him in bed hand and foot, and Dr. Bayfield was called.

Dr. Bayfield testified in the hearing before Magistrate Ryan that King had told him that he had taken 60 grains of cocaine.

When searched a very considerable quantity of Perry Davis Pain Killer was found on his person, which the doctor stated contains almost every deadly narcotic that is known.

Besides the Pain Killer he was in possession of a large amount of very bad whiskey.

King admitted that he was a confirmed dope fiend and used drugs more or less regularly, for the past 14 years.

He pleaded guilty to creating a disturbance and was sentenced for six months in Nelson jail with a recommendation to the prison doctors that he be treated for the drug habit.

Latest comet … Delevan’s comet, the latest stranger in the sky to come within the range of the telescopes of expert star-gazers, may be visible to the naked eye soon.

The faintly illuminated, be-tailed object apparently is drawing nearer the earth, although up to last night it was not to be seen by a less glass than the five inch finder of the great telescope at the naval observatory here.

Scientists are keenly interested in the comet, which was discovered by Paul T. Delevan of the Argentine Naval Observatory at Laylata. It was first observed in this country by Professor Asaph Hall, U. S. N., at the naval observatory last Thursday night, and observations were taken again Friday night and last night.

The comet has a bright nebulosity, and on the night of December 19 it showed a fairly bright nucleus surrounded by nebulosity, and appeared to have a faint tail following.

Amateur astronomers with small glasses may seek the comet. This is the sixth cornet discovered this year.

Bruno Cutri reprieved … Bruno Cutri’s sentence of death has been commuted to life imprisonment at the New Westminster penitentiary.

Information to this effect was received from Ottawa on Saturday by S. P. Tuck, sheriff of South Kootenay at Nelson.

That a reprieve would be granted was indicated by a communication to Sheriff Tuck on Friday.

For some time after he was told, through the interpreter, that the clemency of the crown had been exercised and that he would not be hanged on Thursday morning, the date set for the execution, Cutri appeared to be dazed and did not seem to realize what he was told. Later he became jubilant and seemed entirely satisfied with the idea of being taken to New Westminster to serve a life sentence.

All arrangements had been made for the hanging, although during the past week, when the warrant for the execution had not arrived, officials became almost certain that it had been decided to commute the sentence.

Cutri was found guilty of the murder at Rampart, B. C., on September 16 last of Felice Zappi, another Italian. Cutri was eloping with a woman with whom Zappi’s brother had been living when the shooting took place.

The trial took place at Fernie before Mr. Justice Murphy. Fred C. Moffatt of Nelson as crown prosecutor and P. E. Wilson of this city, appeared for the defense, which was largely concentrated on the fact that Zappi had a gun in his pocket at the time when Cutri shot him.

Curling … There has been a temporary cessation of the “roarin’ game” owing to the mild weather, but draws have taken place for the two local competitions, the Fink Cup and the Cosmopolitan Hotel Cup. Besides the trophies themselves, valuable first, second and third prizes are offered in each competition, and it is expected that great interest will be taken in the results.

Wanted … A Housekeeper, age not under 45, with no encumbrances, to keep house for two gentlemen, applicant must be a good cook, Apply Box W. Herald Office.

Sentenced for stabbing … Last Friday, January 2nd, a number of Hindus were congregated at a house opposite the C. P. R. station run by a colored woman named Mrs. Amanda Anderson, wife of Chas. Anderson. This house is purported to be a boarding house and is the “hang out” of colored people and Hindus.

During the night of the first and second there had been considerable drinking going on in the house and one Hindu, named Sapoorin Singh became engaged in a quarrel with another one, named Santa Singh.

During the altercation it is alleged that Sapoorin Singh pulled a knife from his pocket and struck at the breast of Santa Singh.

The latter saw the thrust: and threw out his hand to ward off the blow. The knife struck the palm of his hand and came out at the back.

The police were called for and took Sapoorin Singh into custody.

The next morning the knife which was supposed to have been used was found at the gate or entrance to the house. Preliminary hearing was given before Magistrate Ryan on Monday morning and the accused stent up for trial and a speedy hearing was given before Judge Thompson on Tuesday.

T. T. McCredy prosecuted for the crown. The general facts as stated above were brought out in the evidence of Santa Singh, Chas. Anderson and wife.

Then the prisoner was asked for a statement, he said, “It was New Year’s Day and I was too drunk to know anything about it”.

The prosecutor pointed out the need of a warning to those who carry knives or any sort of concealed weapon.

Judge Thompson sentenced the prisoner for two years at New Westminster.

Baynes Lake fire … A $12,000 fire at Baynes Lake, in which Dunn Bros, store was completely gutted, occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Between 3:30 and 3:45 the Dunn store, opposite Baynes station was discovered on fire. By 4 a. m. the whole front was in flames. Those mustering to help were powerless in the absence of water and nothing was saved. The Dunn Brothers were away at Fernie, engaged on a large contract for the completion of the Imperial hotel.

There was only $7,000 insurance.

Cause of fire is enveloped in mystery. Sometime after 3 a.m. an employee of Messrs. Fred Adolph engaged in watering the logging trail to their camp on the Elko road noticed as he passed the back of the premises that light of some sort was burning in the front, but attached no importance to the fact. About 3:45 a.m., Mr. Boys of Rexall, living in W. T. E. Biker’s house, adjoining the store, awoke to the fact of a strange light shining into his bedroom. Fearing for the Great Northern depot, of which he is temporarily in charge, he got up, but found the front part of the store was on fire, and by the time he got out and gave the alarm the flames had full possession of the main part, fortunately, there was no wind, but those who assembled could only look on, as water was not available, and in about an hour the roof fell.

Not long after the walls were in flames, and the entire stock of groceries, dry goods, hardware and tools, worth $6,500, were completely destroyed.

The building cost $4,500, and altogether the total loss, by fire amounts to $12,000, $7,000 of which is covered by insurance.

A very large gasoline tank belonging to the Baynes Lake Land company, for the pumping stations of their irrigation scheme, lies behind Mr. Biker’s house, and grave fears were at first entertained for its safety.

It is supposed robbery is at the root of the disaster. The store was broken into some months back and the cash taken. The prolonged absence of the proprietors over contract work in the Crows Nest, Michel and Fernie, may have invited another attempt of the same kind, especially as on New Year’s Day the store was closed.

W. Dunn came down by the 11 a.m. train from Fernie in response to a telephone message, and said no time would be lost in resuming business, and meanwhile they are erecting a new store of concrete. If outstanding accounts are collected with the usual facility the net loss will not exceed $2,500.

At the Edison … The “Diamond Makers”, a two Reel Rex Feature Film will be exhibited at the Edison Theatre Saturday, January 10th. This picture is full of quick detective stuff and clever getaways. It is highly exciting. There are a number of very sensational scenes including the fight on the roof tops where one fellow is thrown on to a live wire and killed. The old alchemist blows up his diamond plant rather than reveal the secret. The scenes at the Ball Masque are very effective. Escapes are made by means of roofs, panel-doors, automobiles, yachts and other things. Margarita Fischer as the Oriental woman is superb. Robert Leonard as the detective does some very clever acting and fills the bill admirably. He eventually bags the whole gang and falls in love with the High Priestess, Margarita Fisher. Don’t fail to see this two-Reel Feature Film at the Edison Theatre Saturday Night, January 10th. There will also be 3 other Reels including Comedy and Drama.

Methodist meeting … The members and friends of The Onward Adult Bible Class of the Methodist Church met in the class room on Wednesday evening January 7th 1914 for the semi-annual election of officers and to receive reports from the various committees on the work of the past six months.

Reports show that the class has made great progress both in attendance and its usefulness as a teacher training and bible study class.

The treasurer reports a favorable balance in hand after all accounts had been paid.

The retiring President Mr. C. W. Kendall in a few well-chosen words thanked all officers and members for the support they had given him during has term of office, special praise being given to the conveners of the various committees for the earnest attention given to the work of their departments.

Mr. R. Hockey, retiring Vice-President, endorsed the President’s remarks. Rev. W. E. Dunham spoke of the privilege and pleasure that was his in being teacher of the class, and of the many ways the class has assisted in the work of the church.

The election of officers then took place the following being elected: Honorary President, Mr. C. W. Rendall; President, Mr. R. Hockey; Vice-President, Mr. M. T. Harris; Secretary, Mr. R. Webster; Treasurer, Miss. L. Egger; Teacher, Rev. W. E. Dunham.

Business was followed by a light supper which was well prepared by the social department under the direction of Miss Levan, a special feature being the partaking of the first “Birthday Cake” of the class. A short musical program then followed in which the following took part. Misses Bechtel and Egger, Messrs Nidd, Rackyleft, Rendall, Ashworth and Ketteringham. An enjoyable evening was brought to a close by the singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”