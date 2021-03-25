It happened this week in 1914

March 21 – 27: Compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

No dogs please … Allowing children to take dogs to the Matinees with them at the several Theatres in the City is something that parents ought to have more consideration in allowing them so to do. Where children are gathered together they will became playful under any circumstances, and when it comes to playing with unknown dogs their innocent playfulness is liable to become disastrous.

Chicken thieves … The directors of the Cranbrook Poultry Association at their meeting last Thursday at the residence of E. H. Slater along with other business took counsel concerning the numerous cases of poultry thieving occurring here in the last few weeks.

It has been brought to the notice of different officers of the Aassociation that numbers of fowls are disposed of to the Chinese restaurants and other dealers in Chinatown at a very low price by a number of young boys of the city who spend a great deal of their time in this part of the town.

Suspicion points very strongly to several youths whose families would undoubtedly be much surprised to learn where their sons put in so much of their time. One of these lads was in fact surprised on the very night of the meeting by a director of the association with a bag of fowls over his shoulder.

So bold and insatiable have these thieves become that the officers of the Association, feeling that some action should be taken in the matter, passed a resolution offering to follow up any information laid with them and to assist by the action of the association the efforts of persons suffering from these depredations.

The secretary of the Association has already in his possession circumstantial evidence in certain cases requiring only one or two more links to make it conclusive and any information or complaints given to any member of the executive will be enquired into and acted upon if sufficient, for the purpose.

Nasty accident … A distressing and painful accident happened to one of the popular young men connected with the Ry. Y.M.C.A. Football Club last Tuesday.

Mr. Geo. Gibbs, who is well known in business circles in the city, was playing in a practice game and in the scrimmage, was placed ‘hors de combat’, his ankle being badly sprained. That more damage was not done was indeed remarkable.

Messrs. Bronson and Bristow immediately applied first aid, and no more practicable demonstration could be given of the value of knowledge of this important branch of healing, and taking each an arm assisted him home.

Mr. Gibbs, although suffering much pain, bore himself with great fortitude and smilingly answered the questions of his sympathizing friends and companions, the hectic flush on his face betraying the almost excruciating agony he was so bravely endeavoring to stifle.

Next day, although feeling a little fevered and sore, all fear of internal complications had passed and with the application of some embrocation, the remedial effects of which were miraculous, and a quiet day in bed, Mr. Gibbs felt himself again.

Close call … An unknown women, who was going east on Sunday last, narrowly escaped being seriously injured. She attempted to board a train which had started, slipped and fell between the cars and the platform; she was picked up and placed on the train to continue her journey, apparently little the worse for her narrow escape beyond being slightly bruised.

High class concert at Knox Church … Audience pleased With H. Treby Heale, Assisted by Local Musicians. A splendid entertainment was furnished those who attended Knox church last Monday evening on the occasion of the visit of H. Treby Heale, whose splendid performance was supplemented by an equally artistic program of local talent. There was a fair-sized audience, and they were enthusiastic in their applause of the various numbers on the program.

Mr. Heale delighted in his impersonations and character sketches as well as his concert work which was of high order. Special mention of all the local performers was deserved. Mrs. Wallinger opened the program with a violin solo, “Sing, Smile and Slumber,” and was encored.

The vocal duet by Mesdames Paterson and Quain was beautifully rendered, their voices blending in perfect harmony. It was one of the best numbers on the program.

The pianoforte solo by Mrs. F. M. Macpherson was a difficult rendition ably executed, pleasing the audience.

The Odd Fellows male quartette also came in for their share of applause for a well rendered selection.

Settlers arrive … Indications point to a larger number of settlers coming into Canada this year than ever, most of them being farmers from the States of Idaho, Washington, and as far away as California, who have sold their farms in order to come to Canada and again engage in farming, some of them bringing in carloads of effects, seven such cars passing through here on Thursday on their way to the prairie, all being well supplied with horses, cattle and chickens, together with, the necessary farming implements, which would indicate them to be a well-to-do class of farmers.

Train grievances … F. E. Trautman, C.P.R. publicity man of Western Lines, stopped off between trains last Sunday. Mr. Trautman was investigating the published grievances concerning the train service now in vogue on the Crow and stated that it was the policy of the company to please the public at all hazards. He advised any persons with grievances to take the matter up with Superintendent Harshaw, who would speedily remove cause for real grievance. Gordon Sutherland, head of the car service for the Alberta division, accompanied Mr. Trautman and was accompanied home by his wife who has been visiting friends in the city for the past month.

Moyie news … C. F. Bothamley shipped a unique car of lumber to Three Hills, Alberta, on Tuesday. This car consisted of the lumber from four houses which Mr. Bothamley pulled down and intends rebuilding on the prairie.

Wilmer fire … The residence of Capt. and Mrs. Stuart at Wilmer was burnt to the ground at an early hour yesterday morning. The outbreak is attributed to the upsetting of an oil lamp. With a strong chinook blowing, the flames spread with great rapidity and there was no opportunity to save any of the valuable effects of the owner. The loss will be heavy as Capt. Stuart possessed a unique collection of silverware and many priceless family heir looms. The occupants escaped unhurt.

New business … J. S. Mennie has rented the Leask building on south Baker street and has fitted it up and opened an automobile and carriage painting shop.

Overseas Club … One of last night’s festivities in which a large number of people participated was the dance of which the members of the Overseas Club were the hosts. This was one of the monthly dances and it was in every way enjoyable and much appreciation was expressed of the excellent music which was provided by Mr. L. Van Staveren, assisted by Professor Teddy Halsall.

Mr. George Tisdale acted as floor manager. His genial presence and untiring energy in the direction of the dances was greatly appreciated, especially the new addition to the circle two step.

Ladies Aid … Ladies Aid societies are often charged with being merely gossiping clubs or societies devoted to the discussion of nearly every subject of local import, personalities or character. Of course, this charge is not true but a clever little farce comedy on the subject entitled, “Afternoon Tea in Friendly Village”, has been written and was produced by the Ladies Aid Society of the Methodist church at the Auditorium last Friday evening with great success, proving that the ladies are not only gifted with histrionic ability but are also able to appreciate jokes even on themselves.

Death of Dr. Hugh Watt … Pioneer Citizen of Fort Steele Died at Elko Last Saturday.

The many friends of the late Dr. Hugh Watt will learn of his death with sincere regret, which occurred unexpectedly last Saturday in Elko at 7.30 p.m., following a stroke that came upon him the previous Thursday. Seventy-three years ago Dr. Watt was born in Fergus, Ontario, of Scottish parents. Following a keen desire for education he proceeded, after preliminary training to Toronto University, where he received his M.D. degree. Before he graduated he taught school a few years.

Later he owned, published, and edited a paper which was well-known for the strength and brilliancy of its editorials.

But it was to his medical career that he devoted the greater part of his life. He practiced in Toronto, and then in Victoria, B.C. Over twenty years ago he left Victoria for the Cariboo country, where he enjoyed, during the boom, an extensive practice.

Then Fort Steele began to bound up, and in 1897 Dr. Watt moved to that town, which rapidly grew to the proportions of a city in boom days.

The work of Dr. Watt for that town is too well known to be recapitulated. To the doctor the credit of getting the charter for the Kootenay Central is largely due. Twice did he travel to Ottawa to lay the needs of the district before the government, which was then Liberal. It was his bounding optimism that finally won over the C. P. R. and the Federal house.

Dr. Watt was a Liberal in politics and his influence was felt far beyond his immediate circle.

Had Dr. Watt loved public life as well as the study, great honors would surely have fallen his way. For keen dialectical skill, his master would have been hard to find. His gifts were large and varied. He was master of six languages and an Indian dialect. He was at home on the public platform and brilliant as a leader writer. As a medical practitioner he enjoyed the confidence of the public, and although advanced in years was not laggard in his own special service.

Fully a year ago he sold out his practice in Fort Steele and moved to Elko.

Last summer his two sons died. One was a medical man at Victoria, the other was lawyer for a large corporation in Toronto. This catastrophe broke his heart and he had been in indifferent health from that time.

The deceased was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church, and for many years an elder. To this church he was a faithful son and a very large-handed giver.

Dr. Watt was twice married. His first wife died twenty-five years ago. The two sons were born of that union. He married Mrs. Jennings a few years ago.

The officiating clergyman at the home was the Rev. C. L. Cowan, of Waldo, who by request went to Fort Steele with the body and preached the funeral service in the church. After the services the Masons, of which order the late doctor was a member, interred the body in the cemetery beside friends of earlier days. Mrs. Watt is left to mourn his loss.

Almost the whole population of Fort Steele went to see the body as it lay in the church in state.

Vice-president Bury visits Cranbrook … Delegation of Business Men Interview Hallway Official. Vice-President Geo. Bury of the Canadian Pacific railway passed through the city this morning at nine o’clock, stopping here for only a few moments, being on his annual tour of inspection.

A delegation of about twenty business and professional men were at the station and interviewed Mr. Bury.

Cranbrook citizens possess a warm interest in the success of Mr. Bury as a C.P.R. man, as he was at one time a citizen here, being one of the early superintendents of this division. In fact, it is stated on good authority that it was during his incumbency as superintendent that the Crows Nest Pass was first made into a paying branch line for the company, and it was his success here as well as at divisions where he later succeeded as superintendent which finally secured for him the position of vice-president of the company and the personal supervision of western lines. The visit of the business men was well received by Mr. Bury. They requested that he make a longer stay in the city as a guest, which he was forced to decline, until his June visit, when he stated that he would be pleased to accept their invitation.

Various matters in connection with the C.P.R. and local conditions were discussed, all of which received Mr. Bury’s personal assurance that matters would receive proper attention.

The special train with Mr. Bury’s private car remained in the city only a short time and then proceeded east ward.

Mr. Bury was accompanied by Superintendent Harshaw from Kootenay Landing.