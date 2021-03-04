It happened this week in 1914

February 28 – March 6: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Close the bars … The advent of a number of men looking for work at the beginning of the week kept friend Collins the Constable busy. Some people wonder at the logic of the government. They license hotels and then they pay constables judges, warders, and asylum keepers, to keep the product of the hotel in order the drunkard! Don’t shut up the poor “booze-fighter” — shut up the bar. BEGIN AT THE CAUSE— NOT THE EFFECT!

Another sad death … Earl Park, the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Park of this city, who met with an accident while working on a Staples’ Logging train at Wycliffe last Thursday succumbed to his injuries at one o’clock Saturday morning at the St. Eugene hospital.

A coroner’s inquest was held by Coroner J. H. M. Bell on Monday morning, the jury finding the following verdict: “That the deceased died at the St. Eugene hospital on Saturday morning from injuries to both legs received accidently by the wheels of a car and as no one witnessed the accident we are unable to tell exactly after what manner it occurred and we do not attach blame to anyone.”

Earl Park was born in Ontario in 1893 and moved with his parents to Cranbrook about six years ago, having resided here ever since. For the past three years he has been working as a C.P.R. brakeman and was employed on the logging train for the past three or four months.

Undertaker W. R. Beattie took charge of the body, the funeral services being held on Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock from the family residence to the Presbyterian Church, where Rev. W. K. Thomson conducted the last sad obsequies.

The funeral was largely attended, the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen and the Knights of Pythias attending in a body. The floral offerings were profuse and beautiful and were given by friends both in and outside the city.

The suddenness of the catastrophe which overtook this young man and claimed his life, is an added sorrow to his grief stricken parents and relatives. To be cut down in the prime of life, when it is full of promise and youthful, buoyant, manly vigor, is one of the incomprehensible mysteries of the workings of Divine Providence and an added sting which Death can bring to all.

Herald’s fund slow … The fund started by the Herald for Mr. J. Riley has been slowly, but surely, growing during the past few weeks; although it is yet far short of the necessary amount.

There are many more charitably inclined people in the city who have promised us their subscriptions but they delay sending them in. We don’t wish to beg this money and we are confident that the amount will eventually be subscribed but people are given to procrastination.

Send in whatever you wish to give toward a most worthy object and we will see that it is spent in the right direction. Kindly remember how you would feel if your position in the world were reversed and you were lying on a hospital cot, with both legs gone, facing the problem of making a living for yourself. The few dollars necessary to change the aspect of each day’s dawn from one of helplessness and misery into one of new courage and brighter promise for Mr. Riley lies within your power to accomplish.

Every little bit counts, and remember that even a cup of water to one of the least of His is remembered and rewarded.

The St. Eugene hospital is caring for his man with small hope of reward his doctors are prescribing for him without pay and the Herald’s interest in this case is only that an unfortunate brother, weighed down by a surplus abundance of life’s sorrows, may have his load lightened a little and be given some small assistance toward making a useful citizen of himself.

First reception … Mrs. Maurice Quain received on Thursday afternoon for the first time since her marriage. She charmingly received her callers in a shell pink satin with an overdress of cream shadow lace.

Mrs. J. H. King, who helped her receive, was becomingly gowned in dove grey satin, with a black hat trimmed with rose plumes.

Mrs. A. C. Bowness poured tea. She wore light grey satin with a vest of small pink and shadow lace and a large pink beaver hat trimmed with plumes.

Mrs. G. R. Leask poured coffee and looked quite charming in a delf blue satin and velvet dress with large black hat trimmed with plumes.

Miss Mae Whitehead and Miss Jessie Murgatroyd assisted in serving. Both young ladies looked quite fetching. Miss Whitehead in pale blue mull trimmed shadow lace, black lace hat, tiny pink roses and streamers of black velvet. Miss Murgatroyd in cream satin trimmed with shadow lace and overdress of tan ninon, black beaver hat trimmed with clusters of yellow flowers.

Little Ethel Atchison attended the door and looked quite sweet dressed all in white with under dress of pink.

The parlor was nicely decorated with red carnations and smilax, while the dining room decorations were chiefly pink carnations, smilax and pink tule, with a large table centre of pink and white hyacinths.

In future Mrs. Quain will receive every second Thursday.

W. I. Meeting … On Tuesday afternoon, last, the Women’s Institute held a very successful meeting, when Mrs. G. B. Powell gave a very able and instructive demonstration on “Fruit Salads and After-Dinner Desserts,” which, when the large number of ladies present had tasted, was voted delicious indeed.

Few roads … There will be little road work in this district this year. $46,000 won’t go very far in the Cranbrook district and several road bosses are due to be out of a soft job the coming season, to say nothing of the horde of laborers who last year idled through the summer months at an expense to the government of something like $150,000.

Evidently there will be no election the coming year with so many of the voters cut off the payroll.

If Premier McBride doesn’t land the high commissionership he will be forced into more than a grand-stand play and a few parrot-cries to win the next election.

Give women a chance … On Saturday, February 28th, Mr. A. B. Smith president of the Cranbrook- Fernie Farmers’ Institute, presided over a meeting in the Club house, Wycliffe. The visitors were surprised to see so many ladies and young people present, as the Cranbrook meetings would appear to be for men only. One thing is evident at any rate from the meeting, viz., the wives of Wycliffe are well able to hold their own in discussion with the farmers of Cranbrook and when the much talked-of vote comes along, should be able to handle it alright.

In the poultry department, which should belong to and be governed by the farmers’ wife, in any case, they were able to speak from experience and are determined to work along lines that speak well for the ‘hen fruit’ as a product of the East Kootenay in the near future.

Soon you can tango … Miss Marion Rumsey, the dancing teacher, left for Spokane today and will be away for about a week. She expects to learn the new Tango dance while away and will be prepared to teach it on her return.

Champagne at dinner only … A band of Brooklyn society women are pledging its members not to give their children champagne except at dinner time. This is a proper reform. Babies who booze at all hours of the day will never make good men and women according to the very best authorities.

Fire … Wednesday afternoon, the fire department answered an alarm from the post office where an incipient blaze was discovered before it had made much headway. Burning soot, falling through a ventilator hole on the roof, started the fire among the rafters of the attic and but for its timely discovery by Mrs. Fyles, would have proven a serious blaze.

712 Phone numbers … The new switch-board at the Kootenay Telephone Lines, Ltd., has been installed giving 200 additional new numbers and relieving the crowded condition of the old boards. There is now switch-board room for 715 numbers in the local central exchange.

A new switch-board has also been placed for the long distance.

Three day operators are required to take care of the business.

Considerable of the old wiring in the central office is to be replaced with new, the work now being executed under the direction of Rush Adamson, the superintendent of the plant for the company.

Organ recital … Last Wednesday evening, Mr. Chas. F. Nidd, gave an excellent Organ Recital in the Methodist Church. Mr. Nidd by his sensitive and sympathetic interpretation of many of the compositions of the great masters, delighted a very large audience, the church being filled.

It would be difficult to choose the number most appreciated, but his rendition of the “Storm” by Wiegand, charmed the audience with the wonderful contrasts of the sweet strains of nature’s calm, followed by deep thunderings of the petal base in the breaking of the storm.

There were two other numbers particularly appreciated, namely, “A Day in Venice” and Mendelssohn’s “Two Songs without Words.”

Mrs. Geo. F. Stevenson ably assisted Mr. Nidd with two vocal solos rendered with her usual charming ability.

The solos were “Hosanna” and “With Verdure Clad,” both being very much appreciated.

One of the finest musical evenings ever given in the city was concluded with Handel’s great triumphal composition “The Halleluiah Chorus”.

Farmer’s institute … Albert H. Webb, secretary of the Farmers’ Institute is in receipt of a communication from Wm. J. Bonavia, secretary of the Department of Agriculture, in which Mr. Bonavia states that the name of the institute here has been changed from the Cranbrook- Fernie Farmers’ Institute to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Institute.

Baynes Lake news … The monthly meeting of the Baynes and district Farmers’ Institute was held on Thursday evening in the Adolph hall, when a scant attendance mustered, owing to the bad roads caused by a long and heavy thaw.

The secretary, J. Radford, was absent, and J. Barnard, one of the directors, acted under S. Morrow, the president, in the chair. The replies from the agricultural department to the letters sent as directed by the last meeting by the secretary on several important matters were read.

With regard to that requesting fuller information on the conditions and procedure necessary to secure all available assistance and privileges in the matter of erecting a suitable local produce storehouse, cellar and railway siding it was intimated that Mr. Winslow would reply later.

The secretary was instructed to follow the matter up vigorously and promptly.

Young Mens’ club … A very lively group of members may be seen any night working out in the gym or enjoying the swimming pool and shower baths.

The Club has proven to be of no little worth to the young men and boys of the town this winter.

It is the effort of the management to keep the swimming pool at a mean temperature of 72 degrees, thus swimming may be enjoyed under summer conditions.

A very lively and keenly contested game of basketball took place last Monday evening in the Gym between the Thistles and the newly formed team known as the Commercials This was undoubtedly the best game seen in the Gym, this winter. The teams were evenly matched and Monday night’s game was replete in brilliant passes, close checking, and a speed that showed the excellent condition physically of both teams. The steady consistent work of the members of both teams in class work throughout the winter has put the boys on fine edge. The game resulted in a win for the Thistles by the small margin of seven points. The score: Thistles, 23 points; Commercials, 16 points.

Leask building changes … Several carpenters are busy this week in the Leask building, next to the Imperial bank, making several interior changes and repairs.

The building is occupied by the MacDonald Cigar store and pool room on the lower floor and by a lodge hall on the second floor.

This building is one of the old landmarks of the city, being one of the earliest two-story structures to be erected here.

New solid beams are being placed on the lower floor to help support the second story and new flooring is being laid.

New fire pump … Last week the C.P.R. installed a new fire pump in the local shops, which is one of the latest and best pumps made; and is capable of producing 300 pounds pressure at the end of the nozzle.

This new engine was purchased at a cost of $1,800 and completes the fire-protection equipment at the plant.

The pump can be started by turning throttles which are stationed in various parts of the plant and automatically stops when the throttles are closed again. It is always ready for operation, night or day.

A storage tank of 25,000 gallons of water is always on hand for any emergency and connected with the city water for further supply if needed.

The old pump, which has been in use here for the past twelve years, is being overhauled and will be sent to Macleod.

Elko Ladies Guild … The Ladies’ Guild gave a concert in Hirtz Hall, Friday. Feb. 20th, which was very well attended, the hall being comfortably filled, making the affair a financial success; otherwise, it was away below the average on account of several Vaudeville Stars failing to appear. But the dance after was said to be, by one who was there, a ‘humdinger’ and very much enjoyed.

News from Waldo … Waldonians are wondering if it is true that the G.N.R. passenger is to run according to schedule again. Dame Rumor tell it around that the passenger will, on April 1st, run north in the morning and south in the evening. We trust that such is the truth, for the present time-table suits no one save the monthly drummer.

Card of thanks … We desire, by this means, to express our heartfelt thanks to all those neighbors and friends who so kindly offered their sympathy and ready assistance during the Illness and after the death of our beloved son and brother, Earl Park. W. M. Park and family.

Board of trade meeting … Next Tuesday evening at 8 o’clock, the annual meeting of the Board of Trade is called to meet at the city hall and the officers are urging that a large and representative attendance should be in evidence to attend to the important business which will be presented. Besides the reports of the president and secretary and auditor, there will be the annual election of officers and the report of the special committee which has been working on the matter of the cutoff to the Kootenay Central. Several interesting papers are also scheduled to be given among which will be one on the subject of the distillation of by-products from resinous woods. This is an important matter for this district and one in which many of the citizens are interested and which is likely to develop into an important industry tor the city.

New electric plant … The new electric light system for the C.P.R. was cut in last Thursday and on March 1st the company inaugurated their own system, cutting off the city service which they have been using for the past many years.

The new electric power plant is built on the north side of the shops and there are very compact, neat and clean quarters. The floor is of maple and is polished and brightened until it would make a very pleasing parlor floor; all the machinery is the latest and best that money could buy.

The new engine is a Robb-Armstrong, 90-horse power, coupled to a Westinghouse generator 600 volts, 56 amperes, 3 phase, 60 cycles, 300 revolutions per minute and 58 kilowatt. The exciter is 125 volt and travels 1750 revolutions per minute.

The switchboard is the latest, being made of marble and carries switches for each separate line, of which there are three besides an emergency switch which in case of trouble at the plant, the city power can immediately be switched in. Another switch also provides, in case of trouble at the city plant, that the full strength of the C.P.R. plant can be switched onto the city service.

The small generator at the city plant, with the help of the C.P.R., could carry the full city load in cases of emergency.

The meter at the plant shows what each building is consuming.

At present the plant will employ only one electrician for night service. Mr. Robertson, of Calgary, at present having charge of the plant.

If it is needed during the day, Mr. James Boyce, the locomotive foreman handles the service. The new plant, outside of poles and wires, has cost about $3,000 for installation and so supplying the company at a cost of about 4 1/2c per kilowatt hour. The light is very bright and has proven a very satisfactory service.

It is the intention of the company to duplicate the present plant in the fall, giving an alternate engine for both day and night service. The additional equipment will adjoin the present plant on the north.

There are at present 200 lights being used but the plant is fully capable of handling 2,000 lights. The lights have at present been installed in the C.P.R. cottages, Ry. Y.M.C.A., C.P.R. telegraph offices throughout the shops freight sheds, yard office, at the station and in the general divisional offices upstairs. There are only a few are lights being used at present, but it is the intention of the company to cover the entire yards as well as the tracks on both sides of the station for some distance as rapidly as possible with arc lights; which, when completed will illuminate that part of the city to a much greater extent than has ever before been done and will make the city appear much more attractive to incoming passengers.

Overseas club … The members of the Overseas Club are particularly requested to attend the meeting to be held in Maple Hall on the 10th instant at 8 p.m., sharp. Business: Reading of a letter from the Hon. Organizer regarding the Naturalization Reform Bill that will be introduced at the present session of the imperial parliament. This should prove a good subject of discussion and it is the desire of the Organizer and the central committee of the Overseas Club that the subject should be discussed from a non-partisan point of view. After the meeting a sociable evening has been arranged by the Committee in charge, Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Tisdale, who will give some surprises to the members, as it is known that the best talent in town has been engaged for the occasion. Whist drive will follow the concert and refreshments will be served. Do not forget the date, March 10th, come early and avoid the rush.