It happened this week in 1914

Feb. 14-20: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Very sorry … We trust our readers will overlook the lateness of this edition of the ‘‘Herald,” which was necessitated by the installation of a new and modern Linotype machine. For several weeks past the “Herald” has been issued under the difficulty of not being able to furnish sufficient type for the edition which was caused by the collapse of our former typesetting machine. The old Monoline, which was installed eight years ago by Fred. Simpson and has been a faithful performer running eight hours a day practically constantly ever since, was overcome by old age, and the management was compelled to purchase a new machine.

Basket ball … The Bankers’ basket ball team visited Wycliffe last Monday evening romping off with the game in fine style. Following the contest a dance was given at the club building and all present enjoyed this diversion until a late hour. There were a large number of visitors accompanying the visiting team. The Bankers team has not been defeated this season.

Orangemen … R. S. Garrett, of this city, was elected committeeman at the provincial session of the Grand Black Chapter of Orangemen held at Nelson last Tuesday. The convention passed a resolution protesting against the extension of French as an official language evidenced by the recent issue of a bilingual postcard and the printing of envelopes for some of the federal departments in the French language only.

Could be worse … A most regrettable but fortunately a not more serious misfortune happened this week to a young Mr. Young-Husband of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, who is attached to the right of way survey camp in connection with the Kootenay Central railway.

It appears that while walking to his camp along the newly constructed dump of the railway he picked up a detonating cap and later secured a piece of fuse which he lighted after attaching to the cap. A premature explosion followed which resulted in blowing off the top of his thumb and in breaking his forefinger.

This is the second accident of this character which has happened within this district within a year the first being that of a small boy who found one of these dangerous caps and in trying to pry it open an explosion occurred which robbed him of nearly all the fingers of his hand.

The caps are made of fulminate of mercury contained in a little copper case and look extremely like a blank revolver cartridge of a large type. They look so innocent that unless a person has been warned they would never imagine the deadly explosive power which lurks within the small case of metal.

They are used chiefly in connection with exploding charges of dynamite.

Bridges … Work has been started on the new bridge which the Government is erecting to cross the Kootenay River at Canal Flats at the junction of the Kootenay Central railway. The bridge will be of timber. It will be nearly eighteen hundred feet in length and about 500,000 feet of material will be used. The government is also constructing a new bridge across Toby creek in this neighborhood. It will be on the main road leading to Wilmer.

Hoodoo ball … When the “lucky thirteen” young ladies of Cranbrook decided to give the Hoodoo Ball they endeavored to excel any previous efforts in this line and the way they succeeded is a lively story of success, proof positive that the ladies are capable of succeeding in many lines of endeavor.

The young men who attended the ball had a good time; this is vouched for by one and all. It has even been hinted that young ladies who are so capable in organizing and carrying through an effort of this kind would be good catches in the matrimonial game, they would have the right kind of executive ability for conducting a household. However, that’s only a hint to the eligible young men of the city, and we have inside information that some of them already have an eye on some of the “thirteen”.

It all happened last Friday evening at the Auditorium and the scene was one which beggars the descriptive powers of the language.

On first entering the hall the superstitious persons had cold shivers running up their spine from the sight of an opened umbrella suspended in the center of the hallway. To some it was like entering the den of an ogre. I feeling sure that misfortune was to follow, but, on entering the main hall there was a complete transformation to a scene of fairyland alight with a blaze of decorations in a riot of color.

Cupid and hearts were the principal theme in the decorations, with a large number of pennants all arranged in a pleasing way possible only by young ladies of the artistic temperament.

There was a very large attendance, and the young ladies successfully looked after any possible strangers or wall-flowers keeping all busy with the long program of dances.

Misses E. P. Van Slyke and M. H. Whitehead carried off the dignified positions of floor managers with grace.

The Rex orchestra of four pieces furnished the music and they were repeatedly encored. Dancing continued until a very late hour.

The young ladies who compose the Bachelor Girls’ Club and to whom the guests were indebted for a most enjoyable time were: Misses Elsie Van Slyke, Mae Whitehead, Elfreda Drummond, Sadie Hamilton, Bessie Pye, Irene Landon, Florence Erickison, Margaret Kennedy, Elsie Park, Hettie Collings, Jessie Murgatroyd, and Alice Pye.

Poultry and pet …The Cranbrook Poultry and Pet Stock Association held their usual monthly meeting on last Friday evening in the old gym when the first of a series of members’ exhibitions took place.

The birds staged were White Wyandottes, Mr. W. Harvey taking first prize both in male and female birds.

The prizes were two useful enameled drinking fountains kindly donated by Mr. W. H. McGregor.

An interesting paper on the care of laying hens was read by Mr. A. H. Pigott. The next meeting and exhibition will be held the first Friday evening in March when Plymouth Rocks, male and female, any variety, will be staged.

A paper will also be read by Mr. E. Slater on the care and management of exhibition birds.

The society are using every means to make their meetings and exhibitions popular and to encourage the breeding of high-class poultry in the district and will welcome all who are interested in this profitable and interesting hobby to their meetings. Mrs. W. H. McGregor, the secretary, will at all times be pleased to give all information about poultry and poultry keepers in the district.

Wardner news … Colds are prevalent among the children in town. Some are suffering from measles also.

Fire! … Last Saturday afternoon a brisk fire started in the west wing of the Royal hotel and for a time it looked as though it might prove a serious blaze but Cranbrook’s up-to-date fire department with their usual smartness and were soon on the job and rapidly saved the situation. The fire was started from a faulty chimney.

New grill … On Monday evening the Kootenay Grill was opened in the basement of the Hanson block with Messrs. Uvanni and Robinson, the proprietors, smilingly greeting all arrivals. The Grill was brilliantly illuminated and profusely decorated with potted plants and flowers. The Cranbrook Orchestra was in attendance from 5:30 till 11:00 p.m. During the evening the seating capacity of the dining room was taxed and every preparation which had been made for entertaining a large crowd proved inadequate for the rush which occurred. The Grill starts off with every indication of success, which is merited by the comfort and coziness of the restaurant appointments as well as the gentlemanly and courteous treatment accorded the public by the progressive proprietors.

Suffragists … On last Monday evening an enthusiastic meeting was held at the R.Y.M.C.A. by the suffragists of the city. The meeting was called for the purpose of endorsing a bill which has been introduced recently in the provincial legislature. A large number took part in the discussion after which a resolution was unanimously passed asking the local legislature to give favorable consideration to House Bill No. 19, which gives equal suffrage to women.

New firm … Lloyd Crowe & Co., is the name of a new Cranbrook firm which opened for business in the former C.C.S. stand last Saturday. The firm will make a specialty of crockery and glassware and have installed a soda water fountain which will be run in connection with their confectionery department in the summer time. Lloyd Crowe was recently a clerk with Ira Manning where he has been for the past two years and was formerly a member of the firm of Crowe Bros., grocers at Moyie.

Waldo news … Dame Rumour has been telling it around that a new industry may be located here very soon. A plant for extracting turpentine from pine stumps is the new feature. What better locality could be found than this for such a venture? We have three saw-mills within four miles. Where could you get better pine than in Waldo? Ay, Where? Colonel Pyne and Charlie Edwards we believe are interested in this.